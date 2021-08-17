Clear

Synchrony CEO: We'll never go back to the old way of working

Synchrony CEO: We'll never go back to the old way of working

Posted: Aug 17, 2021 10:20 AM
Updated: Aug 17, 2021 10:20 AM
Posted By: Opinion by Brian Doubles for CNN Business Perspectives

I was wrong.

Before the pandemic, I never would have thought remote work was a viable option for Synchrony's entire workforce. There were too many potential complications: technology challenges, productivity issues, inertia.

But then we went ahead and did it. As the crisis worsened last year, we moved our workforce home to keep them safe. And we were pleasantly surprised to see that productivity met or exceeded previous targets.

After a company survey revealed that 85% of our 16,500-person workforce wanted some form of work-from-home model even after the pandemic, we gave everyone the option to work remotely, either full or part time. And employees can still come together for meetings and cultural events at one of our physical spaces when they want or need to. This will allow us to retain the personal connection that's so important to our culture while providing the flexibility employees crave.

Today, I'm a true believer in this new way of working. I am convinced that in the post-pandemic world, flexibility (combined with fair pay and great benefits) is the new currency. It's the foundation of a more engaged workforce and a competitive advantage.

The pandemic represented an inflection point for how people think about their careers. Those who could work from home took the time to reassess their priorities and what it meant to have balance. They looked long and hard at their commutes, and at what they sacrificed during those endless car and train rides: time with family, time to relax, time to get in shape, time to give back to the community.

If businesses want to stay competitive, their leaders must create an inclusive environment where all their employees can thrive. And that means moving past the old paradigms and implementing a cultural transformation.

Here are some good places to start:

Role model flexibility

Cultural change starts at the top. Seeing senior leaders, including the CEO, adopt flexible practices such as working from home regularly, gives employees "permission" to do it themselves and infuses a new mindset across the company.

Our leadership team has committed to working remotely a few days a week to demonstrate flexibility — reinforcing that it is acceptable and even encouraged to embrace flexible work options. This is not a one-size-fits-all approach. We want all employees to believe that when we say flexibility is your choice, we mean it.

This kind of flexibility doesn't just happen, though. It requires technology investments that enable remote work. More importantly, it requires an infrastructure of another kind — of trust and communication. I believe that when leaders give employees their trust, their team will deliver for the organization.

Support career growth for all

For many companies, ours included, certain roles were expected to be done in certain locations. If a business leader was in a specific city, for example, we assumed that people on that team should be there too. That is outdated thinking.

The pandemic proved that nearly every job could be done from any of our geographic locations. We are providing our people with more career opportunities at every level by allowing most of our open roles to be located in any area we do business. It will help us cast a wider net to identify diverse talent. As businesses seek to attract and retain the best talent, broadening the talent pool helps build more diverse teams, which fuel innovation.

Create inclusive meetings

During the lockdown, we noticed that meetings held via video teleconference saw more participation than in-person meetings did. Attendees who usually kept quiet tended to speak up when they were online. As a result, the discussions were livelier and more productive. So, we will continue to offer a virtual video option for all meetings.

To ensure people feel included and heard during hybrid meetings, leaders should seek continuous feedback from their teams. It's also important to have good facilitators who proactively engage participants in discussion.

More generally, leaders should work to drive inclusion throughout the company. This means constantly looking for ways to elevate marginalized voices, eliminate unconscious bias and invest in diversity — for example, through programs that provide leadership development opportunities to members of underrepresented groups.

Prioritize wellness

Engaged employees drive better customer experiences and ultimately strong business results. One of the ways to deepen engagement is by prioritizing the mental health and well-being of employees and their families — it's every company's responsibility. And it is critical to the success of a thriving business.

At the start of the pandemic, we began offering employees time off every week to care for themselves and their loved ones, and to do what makes them happy beyond work. For example, we launched "Flexible Fridays" to prevent meeting fatigue. We encouraged employees to avoid morning meetings on Fridays and take the afternoons to unplug from work. I take advantage of this by catching up on work in the mornings and spending the afternoons with my two young daughters.

And for those in roles where Flexible Fridays isn't an option, we created other flexible work options to meet their needs. We will continue to do this, along with extended mental health counseling and other resources.

One of the great lessons we learned during the pandemic is that with the right tools and the right culture, we can create a more flexible workplace — and that means happier employees, great customer experiences and better outcomes.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 626310

Reported Deaths: 7827
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1303611816
Ramsey54593917
Dakota48451483
Anoka44400468
Washington28348300
Stearns23158229
St. Louis18673323
Scott18123139
Wright16884155
Olmsted14043105
Sherburne1245096
Carver1103249
Rice8476113
Clay839392
Blue Earth787344
Crow Wing706299
Kandiyohi691086
Chisago647355
Otter Tail607588
Benton598198
Goodhue500075
Mower493634
Douglas491281
Winona480952
Itasca475569
Isanti454468
McLeod447561
Morrison436462
Beltrami426265
Nobles417950
Steele416219
Polk397374
Becker394858
Lyon372454
Freeborn365937
Carlton363759
Pine345823
Nicollet340645
Mille Lacs321658
Brown315340
Le Sueur308228
Todd295233
Cass294133
Meeker273845
Waseca251723
Martin240233
Roseau216121
Wabasha21313
Hubbard204341
Dodge20153
Renville187146
Houston183416
Redwood182241
Cottonwood169424
Fillmore168210
Wadena168223
Faribault160822
Chippewa157139
Pennington156920
Sibley152110
Kanabec151029
Aitkin142737
Watonwan13939
Rock132219
Jackson125912
Pipestone117526
Yellow Medicine117220
Pope11718
Swift109618
Murray108610
Koochiching97819
Stevens94611
Clearwater92117
Marshall91818
Lake86621
Wilkin85514
Lac qui Parle76922
Big Stone6184
Grant6058
Lincoln5983
Mahnomen5729
Norman5699
Kittson49822
Unassigned48993
Red Lake4067
Traverse3925
Lake of the Woods3554
Cook1770

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 385244

Reported Deaths: 6149
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk60508649
Linn22177344
Scott20946251
Black Hawk17408320
Woodbury15687231
Johnson1506686
Dubuque13763215
Dallas11743100
Pottawattamie11705178
Story1113048
Warren607292
Cerro Gordo577998
Clinton572294
Webster5676100
Sioux523374
Muscatine5062106
Des Moines504578
Marshall503579
Jasper465573
Wapello4486124
Buena Vista437040
Lee432159
Plymouth408782
Marion386478
Henry309937
Jones305757
Bremer299263
Carroll290452
Crawford283043
Boone280835
Benton269055
Washington267551
Dickinson253246
Mahaska240151
Jackson228843
Kossuth226967
Clay219327
Delaware218843
Tama216372
Buchanan203935
Winneshiek202537
Hardin199544
Page197822
Cedar197323
Wright195740
Fayette194943
Hamilton194751
Harrison185774
Clayton176258
Butler175636
Madison173819
Mills168624
Floyd168242
Cherokee165039
Lyon161841
Poweshiek161436
Allamakee159152
Hancock157034
Iowa154124
Winnebago149631
Calhoun147113
Cass143955
Grundy142834
Jefferson141735
Emmet138141
Shelby135638
Louisa135449
Sac135320
Franklin133923
Appanoose131649
Union130635
Humboldt129326
Chickasaw129117
Mitchell128543
Guthrie127532
Palo Alto116724
Montgomery107538
Howard106822
Clarke106424
Monroe103433
Keokuk101732
Ida98135
Adair91132
Davis90325
Pocahontas87922
Monona87732
Lucas81623
Greene81411
Osceola80417
Worth7898
Decatur68310
Taylor67612
Fremont66710
Van Buren59318
Ringgold57524
Wayne57423
Audubon54314
Adams3624
Unassigned150
Rochester
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 71°
Mason City
Partly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 73°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 73°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 72°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 72°
Increasing temperatures and humidity this week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sylvan Learning on pandemic learning loss

Image

DayBreak Update for Tuesday, August 17, 2021

Image

RPS mask update

Image

Bus driver shortage

Image

Sean's Weather 8/17

Image

Vaccine protest in Mason City

Image

Aaron's Monday Night Forecast

Image

Local political leaders weigh in on GOP donor crimes

Image

The Landing MN seeks $25,000 grant

Image

Iowa Democratic Wing Ding cancelled

Community Events