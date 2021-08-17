Clear

How Apple's plan to combat child abuse backfired on it

How Apple's plan to combat child abuse backfired on it

Posted: Aug 17, 2021 8:40 AM
Updated: Aug 17, 2021 8:40 AM
Posted By: By Samantha Murphy Kelly, CNN Business

In early August, Apple announced a major new program designed to help combat child exploitation and promote safety, issues the tech community has increasingly embraced. It was a presentation big on intent but light on the details.

What followed — outraged tweets, critical headlines and an outcry for more information — put the tech giant on defense just weeks ahead of the next iPhone launch, its biggest event of the year. It was a rare PR miscalculation for a company known for its meticulous PR efforts.

The technology at the center of the criticism is a tool that will start checking iOS devices and iCloud photos for child abuse imagery, along with a new opt-in feature that will warn minors and their parents if incoming or sent image attachments in iMessage are sexually explicit and, if so, blur them.

The concerns primarily focused on privacy and the possibility the technology could be used beyond its stated purpose, complaints that surely stung Apple, which has focused much of its marketing efforts in recent years on how it protects users.

In the week that followed the announcement, Apple went on to host a series of follow-up press conferences to clear the air and released a lengthy FAQ page on its website to address some of the confusion and misconceptions. In an interview published Friday, Craig Federighi — Apple's senior vice president of software engineering — told The Wall Street Journal: "It's really clear a lot of messages got jumbled pretty badly in terms of how things were understood."

Many child safety and security experts praised the intent, recognizing the ethical responsibilities and obligations a company has over the products and services it creates. But they also called the efforts "deeply concerning," stemming largely from how part of Apple's checking process for child abuse images is done directly on user devices.

"When people hear that Apple is 'searching' for child sexual abuse materials (CSAM) on end user phones they immediately jump to thoughts of Big Brother and '1984,'" said Ryan O'Leary, research manager of privacy and legal technology at market research firm IDC. "This is a very nuanced issue and one that on its face can seem quite scary or intrusive. It is very easy for this to be sensationalized from a layperson's perspective."

Apple declined to comment for this story.

How Apple's tool works

During the press calls, the company emphasized how the new tool will turn photos on iPhones and iPads into unreadable hashes — or complex numbers — stored on user devices. Those numbers will be matched against a database of hashes provided by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) once the pictures are uploaded to Apple's iCloud storage service. (Apple later said it would also use other organizations in multiple countries for the hash program and was waiting for those deals to finalize before announcing their involvement, Reuters reported.)

iPhones and iPads will create a doubly-encrypted "safety voucher" -— a packet of information sent to iCloud servers — that'll be encoded on photos. Once a certain number of safety vouchers are flagged as a match from NCMEC's photos, Apple's review team will be alerted so that it can decrypt the voucher, disable the user's account and alert NCMEC, which can inform law enforcement about the existence of potentially abusive images. Federighi later clarified about 30 matches would be needed before the human review team is notified.

"There is rightful concern from privacy advocates that this is a very slippery slope and basically the only thing stopping Apple [from expanding beyond searching for CSAM images] is their word," O'Leary said. "Apple realizes this and is trying to put some extra transparency around this new feature set to try and control the narrative."

In the PDF published to its website outlining the technology, which it calls NeuralHash, Apple attempted to address fears that governments could force Apple to add non-child abuse images to the hash list. "Apple will refuse any such demands," it stated. "We have faced demands to build and deploy government-mandated changes that degrade the privacy of users before, and have steadfastly refused those demands. We will continue to refuse them in the future."

The messaging, however, comes at a time of increased distrust and scrutiny of tech firms, coupled with hyper sensitivity around surveillance or perceived surveillance. "The messaging needs to be airtight," O'Leary said.

The lack of details on how the full operation would work contributed to the muddled messaging, too. When asked about the human review team on one press call, for example, Apple said it wasn't sure what that would entail as it is still experimenting with the rollout.

Apple is far from alone in building child abuse detection tools but other major tech companies do not do so on the device itself. For example, Google and Microsoft have systems that help detect known images of child exploitation and Facebook has tested tools such as a pop-up that appears if a user searches for words associated with child sexual abuse or if they try to share harmful images.

Mary Pulido, executive director of the New York Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children (NYSPCC), called these technologies important, noting they can "help the police bring traffickers to justice, accelerate victim identification, and reduce investigation time." She's also in the camp that believes "protecting children from any potential harm trumps privacy concerns, hands down."

Where Apple went wrong

While no one is disputing Apple's motivation, Elizabeth Renieris, professor at Notre Dame University's IBM Technology Ethics Lab, said the timing was "a bit odd" given all of its privacy-focused announcements at its Worldwide Developer Conference in June. Apple declined to share why the new tool was not presented at WWDC.

Renieris also said Apple erred by announcing other seemingly related though fundamentally different updates together.

The new iMessage communication feature, which has to be turned on in Family Sharing and uses on-device processing, will warn users under age 18 when they're about to send or receive a message with an explicit image. Parents with children under the age of 13 can additionally turn on a notification feature in the event that a child is about to send or receive a nude image. Apple said it will not get access to the messages, though people still expressed concerns Apple someday might do so.

"By mixing it in with the parental controls it made the announcements seem related. These are different functionalities with different technology," O'Leary said. Federighi agreed, saying "in hindsight, introducing these two features at the same time was a recipe for this kind of confusion."

Big names in tech added fuel to the fire. Everyone from Edward Snowden to Will Cathcart, head of WhatsApp, which is owned by Facebook, publicly criticized Apple on Twitter. Cathcart said it was "troubling to see them act without engaging experts that have long documented their technical and broader concerns with this." (Facebook has clashed with Apple over privacy before, including over recent iOS data privacy changes that would make it harder for advertisers to track users.)

Some security experts like former Facebook chief security officer Alex Stamos — who also co-bylined an op-ed in the New York Times on Wednesday detailing the tools' security concerns — said Apple could have done more, such as engaging with the larger security community during the development stages.

Threading the needle of protecting user privacy and ensuring the safety of children is difficult, to say the least. In trying to bolster protections for minors, Apple may have also have reminder the public about the potential control it can wield over its own products long after they're sold.

"Announcements like this dilute the company's reputation for privacy but also raise a host of broader concerns," Renieris said.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 626310

Reported Deaths: 7827
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1303611816
Ramsey54593917
Dakota48451483
Anoka44400468
Washington28348300
Stearns23158229
St. Louis18673323
Scott18123139
Wright16884155
Olmsted14043105
Sherburne1245096
Carver1103249
Rice8476113
Clay839392
Blue Earth787344
Crow Wing706299
Kandiyohi691086
Chisago647355
Otter Tail607588
Benton598198
Goodhue500075
Mower493634
Douglas491281
Winona480952
Itasca475569
Isanti454468
McLeod447561
Morrison436462
Beltrami426265
Nobles417950
Steele416219
Polk397374
Becker394858
Lyon372454
Freeborn365937
Carlton363759
Pine345823
Nicollet340645
Mille Lacs321658
Brown315340
Le Sueur308228
Todd295233
Cass294133
Meeker273845
Waseca251723
Martin240233
Roseau216121
Wabasha21313
Hubbard204341
Dodge20153
Renville187146
Houston183416
Redwood182241
Cottonwood169424
Fillmore168210
Wadena168223
Faribault160822
Chippewa157139
Pennington156920
Sibley152110
Kanabec151029
Aitkin142737
Watonwan13939
Rock132219
Jackson125912
Pipestone117526
Yellow Medicine117220
Pope11718
Swift109618
Murray108610
Koochiching97819
Stevens94611
Clearwater92117
Marshall91818
Lake86621
Wilkin85514
Lac qui Parle76922
Big Stone6184
Grant6058
Lincoln5983
Mahnomen5729
Norman5699
Kittson49822
Unassigned48993
Red Lake4067
Traverse3925
Lake of the Woods3554
Cook1770

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 385244

Reported Deaths: 6149
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk60508649
Linn22177344
Scott20946251
Black Hawk17408320
Woodbury15687231
Johnson1506686
Dubuque13763215
Dallas11743100
Pottawattamie11705178
Story1113048
Warren607292
Cerro Gordo577998
Clinton572294
Webster5676100
Sioux523374
Muscatine5062106
Des Moines504578
Marshall503579
Jasper465573
Wapello4486124
Buena Vista437040
Lee432159
Plymouth408782
Marion386478
Henry309937
Jones305757
Bremer299263
Carroll290452
Crawford283043
Boone280835
Benton269055
Washington267551
Dickinson253246
Mahaska240151
Jackson228843
Kossuth226967
Clay219327
Delaware218843
Tama216372
Buchanan203935
Winneshiek202537
Hardin199544
Page197822
Cedar197323
Wright195740
Fayette194943
Hamilton194751
Harrison185774
Clayton176258
Butler175636
Madison173819
Mills168624
Floyd168242
Cherokee165039
Lyon161841
Poweshiek161436
Allamakee159152
Hancock157034
Iowa154124
Winnebago149631
Calhoun147113
Cass143955
Grundy142834
Jefferson141735
Emmet138141
Shelby135638
Louisa135449
Sac135320
Franklin133923
Appanoose131649
Union130635
Humboldt129326
Chickasaw129117
Mitchell128543
Guthrie127532
Palo Alto116724
Montgomery107538
Howard106822
Clarke106424
Monroe103433
Keokuk101732
Ida98135
Adair91132
Davis90325
Pocahontas87922
Monona87732
Lucas81623
Greene81411
Osceola80417
Worth7898
Decatur68310
Taylor67612
Fremont66710
Van Buren59318
Ringgold57524
Wayne57423
Audubon54314
Adams3624
Unassigned150
Rochester
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 65°
Mason City
Partly Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 64°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 68°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 64°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 66°
Increasing temperatures and humidity this week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

DayBreak Update for Tuesday, August 17, 2021

Image

RPS mask update

Image

Bus driver shortage

Image

Sean's Weather 8/17

Image

Vaccine protest in Mason City

Image

Aaron's Monday Night Forecast

Image

Local political leaders weigh in on GOP donor crimes

Image

The Landing MN seeks $25,000 grant

Image

Iowa Democratic Wing Ding cancelled

Image

Mayor Norton ready to sign mask mandate

Community Events