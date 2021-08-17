Clear

5 things to know for August 17: Afghanistan, coronavirus, extreme weather, cybersecurity, India

Posted: Aug 17, 2021 6:31 AM
Updated: Aug 17, 2021 6:31 AM
Posted By: By AJ Willingham, CNN

Grace has strengthened into a tropical storm again, threatening the Caribbean with mudslides and flooding. That includes vulnerable Haiti, which just suffered an earthquake and may now face driving rains.

1. Afghanistan

Fear, tumult and confusion are gripping parts of Afghanistan in the aftermath of the Taliban's takeover of the capital city of Kabul. People flooded the city's airport in an attempt to leave the country and escape Taliban rule. Countries around the world, like India and Australia, are fast-tracking immigration pathways to accept Afghan people trying to flee. In Washington, among Biden administration members and longtime national security professionals, there has been fierce debate over how the swift, catastrophic end to the US' 20-year presence in the country came to be. In a speech to the nation yesterday, President Joe Biden admitted Afghanistan's collapse "did unfold more quickly than we had anticipated," but stood behind his withdrawal plan.

2. Coronavirus

The Biden administration is expected to release guidance advising people to get a Covid-19 booster shot eight months after their final initial dose. The plan, which is still being developed, would be put into action beginning in mid- to late September, pending FDA authorization. Pfizer has submitted initial data to the FDA that supports the use of a booster dose, and claims such a step would help protect against the virus and, importantly, its variants. Meanwhile, New Zealand has announced a nationwide lockdown after a single reported coronavirus case -- its first locally transmitted case since February. In Tokyo, Paralympics organizers say the games, which start next week, will go on without spectators as the country continues to struggle with new coronavirus outbreaks.

3. Extreme weather

Wildfires and droughts are still relentlessly ravaging the western US. Dry wildfire conditions are expected to continue through the next month, the National Interagency Fire Center says. Right now, there are 97 large fires burning in the US, scorching a total of 2,147,446 acres. In total, more than 4 million acres of US land have been scorched by fires in 2021. Evacuations and power shutoffs could affect tens of thousands of citizens in Western states in the coming days. Lake Mead, the largest reservoir in the US by volume, has been pushed to historic lows by severe drought in areas around the Colorado River, which feeds it. The US government has declared a water shortage on the river for the first time ever, triggering mandatory water consumption cuts for states in the Southwest.

4. Cybersecurity

T-Mobile has confirmed it was hit by a data breach after hackers claimed they were selling personal information obtained from some 100 million people. The company has not said whether any personal information from customers was accessed or how widespread the damage may be. These kinds of breaches are becoming more of a threat to US security, and can have long-lasting consequences for individuals as well as the companies affected. Colonial Pipeline, one of the largest fuel pipelines in the US, says the breach that caused it to go offline in the spring also compromised the personal information of nearly 6,000 individuals, who are mostly current or former company employees and their family members.

5. India

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has renewed a pledge to spend more than $1 trillion on infrastructure to boost the economy and create hundreds of thousands of jobs. Modi made the announcement on India's Independence Day, which is a holiday he often likes to use to make ambitious promises (he made a similar infrastructure pledge last year). As Asia's third-largest country and home to nearly 1.4 billion people, things like railways and emissions regulations are a big priority for India. The country is also clawing its way out of its first recession in a quarter century, spurred on by the pandemic. Modi did not give a timeline for the infrastructure plan, called "Gati Shakti," which means momentum.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

US National Parks are requiring masks again

Protect the park, protect yourself.

Debra Winger quit 'A League of Their Own' because of Madonna

There is no crying in baseball, but there is a little bit of spicy gossip.

Ripples in Saturn's rings reveal the planet may be 'fuzzy' and slushy at its core

Don't worry, Saturn. We still love you; weird, slushy core and all.

Meet the 'ecosexuals' hosting joyful weddings to the Earth

Not gonna lie, these weddings are a vibe.

Being a better listener for your loved ones might protect their brain health, study finds

Send this to, you know, whoever needs to hear it today.

TODAY'S NUMBER

$5.9 billion

That's how much Jeff Bezos' aerospace company Blue Origin offered to be a part of NASA's Human Landing System project, which is focused on sending people back to the moon. However, NASA has awarded a contract to SpaceX instead, and Blue Origin is now suing the US government.

TODAY'S QUOTE

"I never wanted to take anything for granted, especially knowing how hard it is to get to the top, but even harder to stay at the top for so long."

US Women's National Team soccer star Carli Lloyd, who has announced her retirement.

Badgers, swans and hedgehogs, oh my!

Things are never dull inside this European wildlife hospital. (Click here to view)

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 626310

Reported Deaths: 7827
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1303611816
Ramsey54593917
Dakota48451483
Anoka44400468
Washington28348300
Stearns23158229
St. Louis18673323
Scott18123139
Wright16884155
Olmsted14043105
Sherburne1245096
Carver1103249
Rice8476113
Clay839392
Blue Earth787344
Crow Wing706299
Kandiyohi691086
Chisago647355
Otter Tail607588
Benton598198
Goodhue500075
Mower493634
Douglas491281
Winona480952
Itasca475569
Isanti454468
McLeod447561
Morrison436462
Beltrami426265
Nobles417950
Steele416219
Polk397374
Becker394858
Lyon372454
Freeborn365937
Carlton363759
Pine345823
Nicollet340645
Mille Lacs321658
Brown315340
Le Sueur308228
Todd295233
Cass294133
Meeker273845
Waseca251723
Martin240233
Roseau216121
Wabasha21313
Hubbard204341
Dodge20153
Renville187146
Houston183416
Redwood182241
Cottonwood169424
Fillmore168210
Wadena168223
Faribault160822
Chippewa157139
Pennington156920
Sibley152110
Kanabec151029
Aitkin142737
Watonwan13939
Rock132219
Jackson125912
Pipestone117526
Yellow Medicine117220
Pope11718
Swift109618
Murray108610
Koochiching97819
Stevens94611
Clearwater92117
Marshall91818
Lake86621
Wilkin85514
Lac qui Parle76922
Big Stone6184
Grant6058
Lincoln5983
Mahnomen5729
Norman5699
Kittson49822
Unassigned48993
Red Lake4067
Traverse3925
Lake of the Woods3554
Cook1770

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 385244

Reported Deaths: 6149
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk60508649
Linn22177344
Scott20946251
Black Hawk17408320
Woodbury15687231
Johnson1506686
Dubuque13763215
Dallas11743100
Pottawattamie11705178
Story1113048
Warren607292
Cerro Gordo577998
Clinton572294
Webster5676100
Sioux523374
Muscatine5062106
Des Moines504578
Marshall503579
Jasper465573
Wapello4486124
Buena Vista437040
Lee432159
Plymouth408782
Marion386478
Henry309937
Jones305757
Bremer299263
Carroll290452
Crawford283043
Boone280835
Benton269055
Washington267551
Dickinson253246
Mahaska240151
Jackson228843
Kossuth226967
Clay219327
Delaware218843
Tama216372
Buchanan203935
Winneshiek202537
Hardin199544
Page197822
Cedar197323
Wright195740
Fayette194943
Hamilton194751
Harrison185774
Clayton176258
Butler175636
Madison173819
Mills168624
Floyd168242
Cherokee165039
Lyon161841
Poweshiek161436
Allamakee159152
Hancock157034
Iowa154124
Winnebago149631
Calhoun147113
Cass143955
Grundy142834
Jefferson141735
Emmet138141
Shelby135638
Louisa135449
Sac135320
Franklin133923
Appanoose131649
Union130635
Humboldt129326
Chickasaw129117
Mitchell128543
Guthrie127532
Palo Alto116724
Montgomery107538
Howard106822
Clarke106424
Monroe103433
Keokuk101732
Ida98135
Adair91132
Davis90325
Pocahontas87922
Monona87732
Lucas81623
Greene81411
Osceola80417
Worth7898
Decatur68310
Taylor67612
Fremont66710
Van Buren59318
Ringgold57524
Wayne57423
Audubon54314
Adams3624
Unassigned150
Increasing temperatures and humidity this week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

