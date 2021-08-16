Clear
BREAKING NEWS Rochester Mayor signals expanded mask requirement coming as soon as Tuesday Full Story

Naomi Osaka pauses press conference in tears after exchange with reporter

Naomi Osaka pauses press conference in tears after exchange with reporter

Posted: Aug 16, 2021 11:40 PM
Updated: Aug 16, 2021 11:40 PM
Posted By: By Jill Martin, CNN

Naomi Osaka, preparing to compete in her first tennis tournament since the Tokyo Olympics, briefly took a break during a pre-tournament news conference on Monday after she started crying.

The Western & Southern Open news conference in Mason, Ohio, began with Osaka answering questions regarding mental health and doing press conferences -- subjects she sparked a widespread conversation about earlier this year when she withdrew from the French Open because she didn't want to participate in news conferences, citing her mental health.

Following those questions, Osaka was in the midst of being asked about preparation for the summer hard court portion of the season and her reaction to what is going on in Haiti following a devastating earthquake. Osaka's father is a Haiti native, and the tennis superstar said in a tweet Saturday she would give prize money she earns at the Western & Southern Open to Haiti relief efforts.

It was during that portion of the session that Osaka began to wipe her face and pulled her hat down over her eyes. A reporter said, "Sorry," as Osaka got emotional, to which Osaka replied, "No, you're super good."

With Osaka crying, the moderator said they would take a quick break. After a few minutes, Osaka returned to finish the session. She apologized for walking out.

Before this unfolded, Osaka got into an exchange with a reporter from the Cincinnati Enquirer who said, "You're not crazy about dealing with us, especially in this format. Yet you have a lot of outside interests that are served by having a media platform."

Osaka's agent later called the reporter a "bully."

Prior to the Olympics, Osaka's last time competing was at the French Open in May. Before the start of that tournament, the four-time major champion and world No. 2 said she would not be doing press conferences -- knowing she would get fined -- citing her mental health.

After a statement from all four major tournaments -- the Australian Open, the French Open, Wimbledon and the US Open -- that threatened further punishment, including default from the tournament, Osaka withdrew, revealing she had "suffered long bouts of depression" since winning her first major title in 2018.

'I'm figuring it out at the same time as you'

After answering back-to-back questions regarding news conferences, this is the exchange that occurred between columnist Paul Daugherty of the Cincinnati Enquirer and Osaka:

Daugherty: "You're not crazy about dealing with us, especially in this format. Yet you have a lot of outside interests that are served by having a media platform. I guess my question is how do you balance the two? And also do you have anything you'd like to share with us about what you did say to Simone Biles?" (Earlier in the press conference, Osaka said she had sent a message to Biles but said she wanted to give her space, "because I know how overwhelming it can feel.")

Osaka: "When you say I'm not crazy about dealing with you guys, what does that refer to?"

Daugherty: "Well, you've said you don't especially like the press conference format, yet that seems to be obviously the most widely used means of communication to the media and through the media to the public."

Osaka: "That's interesting. I would say the occasion, like when to do the press conferences what I feel is the most difficult."

Osaka then paused, saying she was thinking. The moderator suggested moving on and asked Osaka if she wanted to take the next question.

Osaka: "No. I'm very actually interested in that point of view. So if you could repeat that, that would be awesome."

Daugherty: "The question was that you're not especially fond of dealing with the media, especially in this format. You have suggested there are better ways to do it, that we'd like to try to explore that. My question, I guess, was you also have outside interests beyond tennis that are served by having the platform that the media presents to you. My question is how do you think you might be able to best balance the two?"

Osaka: "I feel like this is something that I can't really speak for everybody. I can only speak for myself, but ever since I was younger I've had a lot of media interest on me, and I think it's because of my background as well as how I play. Because in the first place I'm a tennis player. That's why a lot of people are interested in me.

"I would say in that regard I'm quite different to a lot of people. I can't really help that there are some things that I tweet or some things that I say that kind of create a lot of news articles or things like that. I know it's because I've won a couple grand slams and I've gotten to do a lot of press conferences where these things happen.

"But I would also say I'm not really sure how to balance the two. I'm figuring it out at the same time as you are I would say."

After that, while Osaka was receiving the next set of questions from a tennis journalist regarding preparation and Haiti did Osaka show visible emotion.

Osaka's agent, Stuart Duguid, said in a statement: "The bully at the Cincinnati Enquirer is the epitome of why player / media relations are so fraught right now. Everyone on that Zoom will agree that his tone was all wrong and his sole purpose was to intimidate. Really appalling behavior. And this insinuation that Naomi owes her off court success to the media is a myth -- don't be so self-indulgent."

CNN has reached out to Daugherty for comment.

'There's people that I don't know that well that ask me really, really sensitive questions'

Before the exchange with Daugherty, a reporter asked Osaka if there was any advice she could give reporters on how they can help make it a better experience for athletes going through difficult losses and moments while asking questions during press conferences.

"For me, I feel like most of the time -- this is just me as a person -- I'm pretty open when it comes to press conferences," Osaka said. "I feel like I've been that way my whole life. There are times where I would say there's people that I don't know that well that ask me really, really sensitive questions. And then especially after a loss, that kind of amplifies a bit.

"I would say like even repetitive questions, like questions we've been asked before, but maybe you guys weren't there at the previous press conference. Just like maybe read transcripts. I'm not a professional in press conferences or anything, but, just to make it a bit more of a friendlier experience, I would say."

She also gave the suggestion of a player taking a "sick day."

"We get fined if we don't do press conferences but sometimes we feel really sad," Osaka said. "I feel like maybe there should be a rule that we could maybe take a sick day from that and maybe respond to you guys in emails and things like that. I feel like it would be kind of fair but then again I'm only speaking from my side and I don't know how your guys' whole (referencing the media) -- I guess maybe you want to capture us when we're straight off the court as well, so I'm not sure what's fair."

Regarding Haiti, Osaka said, "It's really scary. I see the news every day. Honestly, the earthquake was kind of close to my parents' school there. I'm honestly not really sure how that's doing, and I haven't seen any pictures or video of it yet."

At the 2020 Western & Southern Open -- held at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York instead of the Cincinnati area -- Osaka was the runner-up after withdrawing because of a hamstring injury. She would go on to win the US Open.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 624851

Reported Deaths: 7822
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1300531814
Ramsey54443917
Dakota48330482
Anoka44308468
Washington28292299
Stearns23114229
St. Louis18638323
Scott18084139
Wright16859155
Olmsted13985105
Sherburne1239996
Carver1100149
Rice8457113
Clay837992
Blue Earth785744
Crow Wing705199
Kandiyohi689986
Chisago644855
Otter Tail605888
Benton596698
Goodhue498575
Mower491634
Douglas489881
Winona479952
Itasca474469
Isanti453568
McLeod446161
Morrison435762
Beltrami425165
Nobles417750
Steele413619
Polk396974
Becker394558
Lyon372054
Freeborn364837
Carlton363458
Pine345423
Nicollet339745
Mille Lacs320758
Brown314640
Le Sueur307928
Todd294533
Cass294033
Meeker273545
Waseca250623
Martin240033
Roseau215821
Wabasha21273
Hubbard203941
Dodge20033
Renville186746
Houston182816
Redwood181841
Cottonwood169224
Fillmore167410
Wadena167423
Faribault160622
Pennington156520
Chippewa156139
Sibley151810
Kanabec151029
Aitkin142537
Watonwan13859
Rock132119
Jackson125812
Pipestone117526
Pope11708
Yellow Medicine117020
Swift109118
Murray108610
Koochiching97819
Stevens94611
Clearwater92017
Marshall91618
Lake86221
Wilkin85414
Lac qui Parle76722
Big Stone6174
Grant6058
Lincoln5983
Mahnomen5719
Norman5689
Kittson49822
Unassigned49693
Red Lake4057
Traverse3925
Lake of the Woods3554
Cook1770

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 385244

Reported Deaths: 6149
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk60508649
Linn22177344
Scott20946251
Black Hawk17408320
Woodbury15687231
Johnson1506686
Dubuque13763215
Dallas11743100
Pottawattamie11705178
Story1113048
Warren607292
Cerro Gordo577998
Clinton572294
Webster5676100
Sioux523374
Muscatine5062106
Des Moines504578
Marshall503579
Jasper465573
Wapello4486124
Buena Vista437040
Lee432159
Plymouth408782
Marion386478
Henry309937
Jones305757
Bremer299263
Carroll290452
Crawford283043
Boone280835
Benton269055
Washington267551
Dickinson253246
Mahaska240151
Jackson228843
Kossuth226967
Clay219327
Delaware218843
Tama216372
Buchanan203935
Winneshiek202537
Hardin199544
Page197822
Cedar197323
Wright195740
Fayette194943
Hamilton194751
Harrison185774
Clayton176258
Butler175636
Madison173819
Mills168624
Floyd168242
Cherokee165039
Lyon161841
Poweshiek161436
Allamakee159152
Hancock157034
Iowa154124
Winnebago149631
Calhoun147113
Cass143955
Grundy142834
Jefferson141735
Emmet138141
Shelby135638
Louisa135449
Sac135320
Franklin133923
Appanoose131649
Union130635
Humboldt129326
Chickasaw129117
Mitchell128543
Guthrie127532
Palo Alto116724
Montgomery107538
Howard106822
Clarke106424
Monroe103433
Keokuk101732
Ida98135
Adair91132
Davis90325
Pocahontas87922
Monona87732
Lucas81623
Greene81411
Osceola80417
Worth7898
Decatur68310
Taylor67612
Fremont66710
Van Buren59318
Ringgold57524
Wayne57423
Audubon54314
Adams3624
Unassigned150
Rochester
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 66°
Mason City
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 62°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 68°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 63°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 64°
Increasing temperatures and humidity this week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

${item.thumbnail.title}

Rochester City Council signs off on new lease for The Landing MN, $5 million bridge replacement

${item.thumbnail.title}

Rochester mayor signals expanded mask requirement coming as soon as Tuesday

Image

How does the Med City feel about immunization season?

Image

New thrift store helping food pantry

Image

Movin' and Groovin' in the Med City

Image

Aaron's Evening Forecast (8/16/21)

Image

State taxpayers contribute more than predicted

Image

7-year-old girl dies in tragic go-kart accident

Image

Community reacts as the US pulls out of Afghanistan

Image

8/16/21 Weather Forecast

Community Events