Clear

LGBTQ groups across the US consider a new flag meant to be more inclusive of the transgender community and people of color

LGBTQ groups across the US consider a new flag meant to be more inclusive of the transgender community and people of color

Posted: Aug 16, 2021 12:20 PM
Updated: Aug 16, 2021 12:21 PM
Posted By: By Keely Aouga and Taylor Romine, CNN

Fifty-five years ago this month, a group of transgender women in the Tenderloin neighborhood of San Francisco fought back against police as they arrested patrons at Compton's Cafeteria, a go-to hangout for temporarily avoiding the harshest harassment, discrimination and physical violence they faced on the streets. While the ultimate reason for their arrests is unknown, police frequently arrested those who dressed in clothing "opposite" to their sex, which was a crime at the time.

This historic act of transgender resistance to the police, which happened three years before the Stonewall riots in 1969, was almost lost to history until Susan Stryker, an academic focused on LGBTQ issues, found a mention of the event in historical archives related to New York City's 1972 Pride March memorializing Stonewall.

"The police tried to arrest one of the queens and they threw coffee in the cop's face," Stryker, who is currently the Barbara Lee distinguished chair in Women's Leadership at Mills College, told CNN. In that era, trans feminine women who dressed in what was considered women's clothing were called drag queens or queens, she said.

"People were throwing plates, cutlery and sugar shakers at the cops, and they smashed out the windows at the cafeteria," she continued.

Although the event, which was later named the Compton Cafeteria riots, is not as widely known as Stonewall, Stryker characterized it as "a precursor to a bigger earthquake."

"There were probably a couple hundreds of people fighting and it's remembered as one of the early significant trans/queer resistance movements," she said.

Fifty-five years later, parts of the LGBTQ community are reckoning with the fact that these histories like the Compton Cafeteria riot were previously overlooked, while debating ways to better reflect inclusivity. Lately, this has resulted in more conversations throughout the country about which version of the Pride flag the LGBTQ community should use.

In late June, the Castro Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, and Queer Cultural District (CQCD) in San Francisco voted to recommend to the Castro Merchants, the business association that has jurisdiction over the flagpoles, that it replace the original Pride flag in Harvey Milk Plaza with a new version of the flag that's more inclusive of Black, brown, and transgender members of the LGBTQ community.

The CQCD Advisory Board voted 7 to 2 to recommend the change of the commonly recognized rainbow flag, also known as the Gilbert Baker design with the Progress Pride Flag. This new version includes black, brown, light blue, white and pink stripes, in addition to the original colors of the Pride flag, to recognize and include Black, brown and transgender members of the LGBTQ community.

Gilbert Baker created the original Pride flag design in 1978, eventually culminating in the widely used six-stripe version seen today, according to Baker's foundation. Each color carries a different meaning -- for example, red represents life, while orange represents healing.

After the June vote, the CQCD announced in late July that it would conduct a community survey via its social media platforms as well as via a print survey in which community members could share their thoughts on the current flag. The group said on its Facebook page that responses to the survey would be gathered and presented at a larger community forum in September.

The Castro Merchants will ultimately make the decision on whether a change should be made. There is no deadline set by CQCD or the Merchants for when the matter should be resolved.

While the Castro District is unique in that it is a well-recognized neighborhood and cultural district, LGBTQ communities in other parts of the country are also reconsidering what flags they use.

In 2017, Philadelphia unveiled a new version of its Pride flag, which features the black and brown stripes in addition to the traditional rainbow.

The LGBT Community Center in New York City currently displays a hybrid version of the Gilbert Baker flag outside its office. In addition to rainbow colors, it includes black and brown stripes, as well as the organization's name.

A spokesperson for the center said in a statement that it does fly a few different flags that get swapped out on the building "to express solidarity, expand inclusivity, and communicate acceptance" depending on the occasion. The organization is also considering if it should make modifications to its current flag or add more outside, but said that displaying a flag is "just one of the ways we can visibly acknowledge and celebrate the colorful plurality of our community."

The debate over a new flag

The debate over an updated flag comes as the LGBTQ community grapples with its treatment of Black, brown and transgender individuals, who historians and advocates say have heavily contributed to the movement but whose work is often overlooked or erased from LGBTQ history.

Eric Stanley, an associate professor in the Department of Gender and Women's Studies at the University of California, Berkeley, told CNN that these overlooked groups have played a crucial role in the fight for LGBTQ civil rights.

"As is well documented, Black, brown and Indigenous people have been central in every part of trans/queer liberation movements," Stanley said, while also referencing the Compton's Cafeteria riot as an example.

"[I]t was mostly low-income street queens, again many of them Black and brown, who fought the cops in the streets outside the Stonewall Inn three years later," they continued, adding that most White lesbian and gay activists at the time condemned any type of fighting back against police in favor of a more "respectable" image. But many of these transgender women knew that no matter how respectable they were, police would still be violent against them, Stanley said.

Joss Greene, an early career fellow in sociology at Columbia University focusing on transgender history, expanded on the idea that the fight for equality erased those who didn't fit into the ideas of what it meant to be a respectable LGBTQ person, either literally or structurally.

"Some argue that the mainstream gay movement since the 1970s has become more politically reformist and assimilationist," Greene said. "Rather than challenging norms and laws around gender and sexuality, the gay movement has argued that gay people are 'just like everyone else' and should have the same rights. The problem with creating this kind of hierarchy of respectability is that it empowers the most privileged gay and lesbian people at the expense of members of the queer community who are still seen as 'deviant,' like trans people."

"Recognizing the organizing legacy of trans women of color is important, not only as an act of honoring people's contributions, but because it provides us with models and lessons for activism today," he continued.

Those opposed to the flag change in San Francisco argue that removing the original Pride flag is a form of erasure and disregards the wishes of Gilbert Baker.

"While I previously believed the flag that flies at Harvey Milk Plaza to be a functional municipal standard bearing stanchion, based on the extensive research of my esteemed colleague, U. Sacred Mitchell, I have nuanced my position on the flag at that location in light of its intention and historicity," CQCD board member Stephen Torres said in a statement submitted for the meeting notes. "I now feel that this product of the work and activism of Gilbert Baker should be able to fly in perpetuity in accordance with the late artist's dying wishes."

The Castro Merchants suggested to the advisory board that a second flagpole be installed, saying in a statement that "we believe the creation of an alternative space would best reflect our two sincere beliefs: symbols can change over time yet queer history matters."

The issue will be discussed further by the advisory board with more community input in September.

A number of Black, brown, and transgender members of the LGBTQ community as well as organizations nationally are in support of making a general shift to the Progress Pride Flag, saying that they believe it to be key to liberation for the community.

"Queer liberation includes all of us which means we have to honor Black, brown, and trans identities in all queer liberation works," Rhode Island state Sen. Tiara Mack told CNN, adding that it would be valuable to add intersex representation as well.

Representatives for the Transgender District in San Francisco, a legally recognized area by the city that includes the site where the Compton's Cafeteria riot took place, said the last two years of protests against racism and inequality indicate symbols change meaning over time.

"As a result, the intentions of the flag created by Baker are no longer valid -- what is in fact valid, is the impact that the interpretation of the flag has on groups of people who faced abandonment from the broader LGBT community and continued to remain entrenched in disenfranchisement," the organization said in a statement.

"The adoption of this flag shows recognition and pays homage to the true roots of our LGBTQIA+ Rights Movement," the Black and Latino LGBTQ Coalition similarly stated. "It is a reminder that we are stronger together and a celebration of our diversity."

One small step for LGBTQ rights

While many support the Progress Pride Flag, some in the LGBTQ community believe that using it more widely will be just one small step in fighting for queer liberation.

"If we are going to get free we need a radically different vision for trans liberation and ways of organizing that do not mimic corporate culture with just a rainbow makeover," Stanley told CNN.

"I don't actually care about the flag, I'm more interested in land back, free housing and health care for trans people, the abolition of prisons/ICE, and reparations than a flag, even if it has a multicultural makeover."

Meanwhile, Stryker said she appreciates "the gesture of inclusion and the shift" represented by the new flag.

"The older version of the rainbow flag is a symbol of a diverse community of sexually and gender diverse people," she said. "If there's a feeling of exclusion and there's a gesture that signals the inclusion of people that feel marginalized that's a good thing."

"Will changing the colors of the flag change the quality of life for people who are experiencing oppression?" she continued. "If the goal is justice, the number of colors on a flag will not necessarily equate to justice."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 624851

Reported Deaths: 7822
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1300531814
Ramsey54443917
Dakota48330482
Anoka44308468
Washington28292299
Stearns23114229
St. Louis18638323
Scott18084139
Wright16859155
Olmsted13985105
Sherburne1239996
Carver1100149
Rice8457113
Clay837992
Blue Earth785744
Crow Wing705199
Kandiyohi689986
Chisago644855
Otter Tail605888
Benton596698
Goodhue498575
Mower491634
Douglas489881
Winona479952
Itasca474469
Isanti453568
McLeod446161
Morrison435762
Beltrami425165
Nobles417750
Steele413619
Polk396974
Becker394558
Lyon372054
Freeborn364837
Carlton363458
Pine345423
Nicollet339745
Mille Lacs320758
Brown314640
Le Sueur307928
Todd294533
Cass294033
Meeker273545
Waseca250623
Martin240033
Roseau215821
Wabasha21273
Hubbard203941
Dodge20033
Renville186746
Houston182816
Redwood181841
Cottonwood169224
Fillmore167410
Wadena167423
Faribault160622
Pennington156520
Chippewa156139
Sibley151810
Kanabec151029
Aitkin142537
Watonwan13859
Rock132119
Jackson125812
Pipestone117526
Pope11708
Yellow Medicine117020
Swift109118
Murray108610
Koochiching97819
Stevens94611
Clearwater92017
Marshall91618
Lake86221
Wilkin85414
Lac qui Parle76722
Big Stone6174
Grant6058
Lincoln5983
Mahnomen5719
Norman5689
Kittson49822
Unassigned49693
Red Lake4057
Traverse3925
Lake of the Woods3554
Cook1770

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 385244

Reported Deaths: 6149
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk60508649
Linn22177344
Scott20946251
Black Hawk17408320
Woodbury15687231
Johnson1506686
Dubuque13763215
Dallas11743100
Pottawattamie11705178
Story1113048
Warren607292
Cerro Gordo577998
Clinton572294
Webster5676100
Sioux523374
Muscatine5062106
Des Moines504578
Marshall503579
Jasper465573
Wapello4486124
Buena Vista437040
Lee432159
Plymouth408782
Marion386478
Henry309937
Jones305757
Bremer299263
Carroll290452
Crawford283043
Boone280835
Benton269055
Washington267551
Dickinson253246
Mahaska240151
Jackson228843
Kossuth226967
Clay219327
Delaware218843
Tama216372
Buchanan203935
Winneshiek202537
Hardin199544
Page197822
Cedar197323
Wright195740
Fayette194943
Hamilton194751
Harrison185774
Clayton176258
Butler175636
Madison173819
Mills168624
Floyd168242
Cherokee165039
Lyon161841
Poweshiek161436
Allamakee159152
Hancock157034
Iowa154124
Winnebago149631
Calhoun147113
Cass143955
Grundy142834
Jefferson141735
Emmet138141
Shelby135638
Louisa135449
Sac135320
Franklin133923
Appanoose131649
Union130635
Humboldt129326
Chickasaw129117
Mitchell128543
Guthrie127532
Palo Alto116724
Montgomery107538
Howard106822
Clarke106424
Monroe103433
Keokuk101732
Ida98135
Adair91132
Davis90325
Pocahontas87922
Monona87732
Lucas81623
Greene81411
Osceola80417
Worth7898
Decatur68310
Taylor67612
Fremont66710
Van Buren59318
Ringgold57524
Wayne57423
Audubon54314
Adams3624
Unassigned150
Rochester
Mostly Cloudy
76° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 78°
Mason City
Partly Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 80°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
81° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 81°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 80°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 75°
Progressively more humid
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Minnesota teacher turns wounds to wisdom after recovery from Mayo Clinic surgery

Image

Minnesota teacher turns wounds to wisdom after Mayo Clinic surgery

Image

RPS Enrollment

Image

Sean's Weather 8/16

Image

Local wrestling coach says women's success in Olympics will propel sport

Image

Down by the Riverside concert series features 38 Special

Image

Both Gach puts on basketball camp for Austin youth

Image

West Fork Elementary Archery team brings home medals

Image

Days of Yesteryear

Image

Final Down by the Riverside concert

Community Events