Clear

Blue Origin sues US government over NASA's decision to award SpaceX lunar lander contract

Blue Origin sues US government over NASA's decision to award SpaceX lunar lander contract

Posted: Aug 16, 2021 12:21 PM
Updated: Aug 16, 2021 12:21 PM
Posted By: By Jackie Wattles, CNN Business

Blue Origin filed a federal lawsuit Friday to challenge a NASA moon landing contract awarded solely to rival company SpaceX, upping the ante in an already tense standoff over the multibillion-dollar lunar lander program.

The protective order was first publicly posted Monday.

Details of the lawsuit are not publicly available because the documents are under seal, but Blue Origin claims it is an "attempt to remedy the flaws in the acquisition process found in NASA's Human Landing System," the company said in a statement. Human Landing System, or HLS, is the formal name of the program that's at the heart of this legal battle, and it seeks to use private-sector contracting to develop, build and test the vehicle that will put astronauts on the moon for the first time in a half-century.

After initially pledging to offer multiple contracts to spur the development of at least two lunar landers that could compete against each other, NASA announced in April that it was giving only a single award to SpaceX for $2.9 billion, citing costs as a primary reason for the decision. Congress did not award NASA all the money it had requested for the HLS program.

Blue Origin previously attempted to fight the contracting decision with the US Government Accountability Office, but the GAO sided with NASA and denied the request.

"We firmly believe that the issues identified in this procurement and its outcomes must be addressed to restore fairness, create competition, and ensure a safe return to the Moon for America," Blue Origin said in a statement.

A judge granted Blue Origin's request to keep the court complaint under seal, which argued that making the information public could expose "proprietary information, trade secrets, and confidential financial information," and cause "severe competitive harm," according to court documents file with the US Court of Federal Claims.

The warring between SpaceX and Blue Origin — which are owned by two of the world's richest men, Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos, respectively — has also included a public PR battle. Blue Origin has called SpaceX's plans to use its Starship vehicle, a massive experimental rocket being tested in South Texas, for the HLS program "immensely complex and high risk."

SpaceX CEO Musk, meanwhile, has disparaged Blue Origin's claims on Twitter for weeks, at one point saying that "If lobbying & lawyers could get u to orbit, [Blue Origin CEO Jeff] Bezos would be on Pluto [right now.]"

Blue Origin had submitted a $5.9 billion bid and proposed working as a "National Team" alongside aerospace industry giants such as Northrop Grumman and Lockheed Martin.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 624851

Reported Deaths: 7822
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1300531814
Ramsey54443917
Dakota48330482
Anoka44308468
Washington28292299
Stearns23114229
St. Louis18638323
Scott18084139
Wright16859155
Olmsted13985105
Sherburne1239996
Carver1100149
Rice8457113
Clay837992
Blue Earth785744
Crow Wing705199
Kandiyohi689986
Chisago644855
Otter Tail605888
Benton596698
Goodhue498575
Mower491634
Douglas489881
Winona479952
Itasca474469
Isanti453568
McLeod446161
Morrison435762
Beltrami425165
Nobles417750
Steele413619
Polk396974
Becker394558
Lyon372054
Freeborn364837
Carlton363458
Pine345423
Nicollet339745
Mille Lacs320758
Brown314640
Le Sueur307928
Todd294533
Cass294033
Meeker273545
Waseca250623
Martin240033
Roseau215821
Wabasha21273
Hubbard203941
Dodge20033
Renville186746
Houston182816
Redwood181841
Cottonwood169224
Fillmore167410
Wadena167423
Faribault160622
Pennington156520
Chippewa156139
Sibley151810
Kanabec151029
Aitkin142537
Watonwan13859
Rock132119
Jackson125812
Pipestone117526
Pope11708
Yellow Medicine117020
Swift109118
Murray108610
Koochiching97819
Stevens94611
Clearwater92017
Marshall91618
Lake86221
Wilkin85414
Lac qui Parle76722
Big Stone6174
Grant6058
Lincoln5983
Mahnomen5719
Norman5689
Kittson49822
Unassigned49693
Red Lake4057
Traverse3925
Lake of the Woods3554
Cook1770

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 385244

Reported Deaths: 6149
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk60508649
Linn22177344
Scott20946251
Black Hawk17408320
Woodbury15687231
Johnson1506686
Dubuque13763215
Dallas11743100
Pottawattamie11705178
Story1113048
Warren607292
Cerro Gordo577998
Clinton572294
Webster5676100
Sioux523374
Muscatine5062106
Des Moines504578
Marshall503579
Jasper465573
Wapello4486124
Buena Vista437040
Lee432159
Plymouth408782
Marion386478
Henry309937
Jones305757
Bremer299263
Carroll290452
Crawford283043
Boone280835
Benton269055
Washington267551
Dickinson253246
Mahaska240151
Jackson228843
Kossuth226967
Clay219327
Delaware218843
Tama216372
Buchanan203935
Winneshiek202537
Hardin199544
Page197822
Cedar197323
Wright195740
Fayette194943
Hamilton194751
Harrison185774
Clayton176258
Butler175636
Madison173819
Mills168624
Floyd168242
Cherokee165039
Lyon161841
Poweshiek161436
Allamakee159152
Hancock157034
Iowa154124
Winnebago149631
Calhoun147113
Cass143955
Grundy142834
Jefferson141735
Emmet138141
Shelby135638
Louisa135449
Sac135320
Franklin133923
Appanoose131649
Union130635
Humboldt129326
Chickasaw129117
Mitchell128543
Guthrie127532
Palo Alto116724
Montgomery107538
Howard106822
Clarke106424
Monroe103433
Keokuk101732
Ida98135
Adair91132
Davis90325
Pocahontas87922
Monona87732
Lucas81623
Greene81411
Osceola80417
Worth7898
Decatur68310
Taylor67612
Fremont66710
Van Buren59318
Ringgold57524
Wayne57423
Audubon54314
Adams3624
Unassigned150
Rochester
Mostly Cloudy
76° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 78°
Mason City
Partly Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 80°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 80°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 80°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 75°
Progressively more humid
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Minnesota teacher turns wounds to wisdom after recovery from Mayo Clinic surgery

Image

Minnesota teacher turns wounds to wisdom after Mayo Clinic surgery

Image

RPS Enrollment

Image

Sean's Weather 8/16

Image

Local wrestling coach says women's success in Olympics will propel sport

Image

Down by the Riverside concert series features 38 Special

Image

Both Gach puts on basketball camp for Austin youth

Image

West Fork Elementary Archery team brings home medals

Image

Days of Yesteryear

Image

Final Down by the Riverside concert

Community Events