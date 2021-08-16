Clear
BREAKING NEWS Girl, 7, killed in Cerro Gordo County go-kart crash Full Story

3 ways companies can help advance racial equity

3 ways companies can help advance racial equity

Posted: Aug 16, 2021 8:50 AM
Updated: Aug 16, 2021 8:50 AM
Posted By: Opinion by Dan Schulman, Robert F. Smith and Rich Lesser for CNN Business Perspectives

Amid the national reckoning over racial inequality, corporations and foundations across the country have pledged roughly $11 billion to support causes that promote racial equity. Yet to date, only about half of that promised amount — roughly $5.8 billion — appears to have translated into real investments in the many organizations that are working day in and day out to create lasting change in communities of color. This slow pace of investment must be addressed if we are to successfully tackle the urgent and pervasive challenges before us.

The reasons for the lagging rate of real-world contributions have become increasingly clear. On the one hand, companies have struggled to decide where to funnel their investments given the breadth of the problem and the sheer number of organizations. Companies have also faced difficulties in measuring the success of their commitments in the short term, as results can sometimes take years to come to fruition.

Complicating things further, nonprofits and other organizations have had a difficult time navigating the vast landscape of available resources and making the social connections necessary to obtain funding, according to a recent report. All these issues are compounded by an ingrained mistrust of large corporations in communities that have so often gone overlooked.

To reduce friction, bolster trust and maximize the impact of commitments, corporations should lead the way by developing new models for partnering with groups — and other likeminded companies — that support and promote racial equity.

Here's how:

Take a holistic, long-term approach

Rather than attempting to pinpoint one or two individual causes or groups to support through a one-time investment, companies should take a holistic approach and spread their investments over a range of pressing issues that they plan to champion over several years.

Making long-term commitments to a variety of causes, instead of one-and-done contributions to a select few, provides companies the opportunity to develop meaningful relationships with many different advocacy organizations. It also enables companies to gain a deeper and more complete understanding of how seemingly discrete social justice issues intersect, and, in turn, makes them smarter and more informed sponsors.

Take the racial wealth gap, for example, where the average white family has roughly 10 times greater wealth than the average Black family. A one-off donation to a community development financial institution (CDFI) serving a socioeconomically disadvantaged community might temporarily help some minority business owners and entrepreneurs more easily access capital. But a more holistic approach would be to make additional investments in organizations that solve related problems contributing to the wealth gap — such as disparities in homeownership, which limit generational wealth creation, or inequities in health insurance coverage, which saddle families with steep medical bills and debt.

One example of a holistic approach in action is The Southern Communities Initiative (SCI), which is a consortium of companies we launched earlier this year to tackle some of the most endemic problems facing communities of color in the South, where almost 60% of all Black Americans live.

Together, we're tackling a host of urgent challenges — from a dearth of education and workforce development opportunities, substandard housing, health inequities, the vast gap in access to digital tools, limited access to capital and major physical infrastructure failures.

On the issue of wealth creation, we're partnering with CDFIs to help them secure federal and other funding to better support minority businesses; working with historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) to address vast racial disparities in education; and we're launching new partnerships with leading organizations across target communities — such as Prosper Birmingham, the Greater Houston Partnership and the Urban League of Louisiana — to facilitate coordination across the southeast region.

Break down silos

It's clear that no one company can solve the most consequential racial justice issues of our time on its own, but too many companies have gotten into the habit of going it alone when it comes to corporate social responsibility (CSR).

Companies should aim to break down these silos and establish partnerships with other companies that share similar CSR goals and principles. This collaborative approach creates opportunities for CSR teams from different companies to collectively bring far more expertise and experience to a joint project. It also makes it possible to tap into each other's networks in the worlds of CSR. For example, one company's CSR team might have worked in a certain geographic region or advocacy area that another company is less familiar with, and vice versa. Bringing those worlds together can go a long way.

At SCI, we're hoping our partnership can provide a blueprint that others can follow. Our three founding companies — PayPal, Vista Equity Partners and Boston Consulting Group — collaborate and seek perspective and guidance from each other on every decision we make. And we're creating opportunities for our nonprofit partners to work together.

Track data metrics

Corporations should establish clearly defined metrics for every project that measure the impact of their racial equity efforts. In the case of expanding access to digital tools, for instance, metrics might include the number of laptops provided or the number of internet subscriptions donated. Corporations should also implement consistent reporting standards, whether that's in the form of a real-time dashboard or quarterly progress report.

At SCI, we are using the data we collect to prepare a racial equity metrics report that tracks the progress we're making on a quarterly basis. We are also implementing an opensource database to monitor and track key stats and metrics so we can see where our efforts are succeeding and where we need to double-down.

This will help in tailoring approaches by region, too. Companies will learn which programs are worthy of investment based on their previous record in delivering change to other communities.

Combatting systemic racism and solving these entrenched problems in our society will not happen overnight, but these issues need to be addressed to bring about a more equitable society. This is a pivotal time to make a lasting difference. Everyone can play a role in turning billions of dollars in commitments into real and lasting improvements.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 624851

Reported Deaths: 7822
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1300531814
Ramsey54443917
Dakota48330482
Anoka44308468
Washington28292299
Stearns23114229
St. Louis18638323
Scott18084139
Wright16859155
Olmsted13985105
Sherburne1239996
Carver1100149
Rice8457113
Clay837992
Blue Earth785744
Crow Wing705199
Kandiyohi689986
Chisago644855
Otter Tail605888
Benton596698
Goodhue498575
Mower491634
Douglas489881
Winona479952
Itasca474469
Isanti453568
McLeod446161
Morrison435762
Beltrami425165
Nobles417750
Steele413619
Polk396974
Becker394558
Lyon372054
Freeborn364837
Carlton363458
Pine345423
Nicollet339745
Mille Lacs320758
Brown314640
Le Sueur307928
Todd294533
Cass294033
Meeker273545
Waseca250623
Martin240033
Roseau215821
Wabasha21273
Hubbard203941
Dodge20033
Renville186746
Houston182816
Redwood181841
Cottonwood169224
Fillmore167410
Wadena167423
Faribault160622
Pennington156520
Chippewa156139
Sibley151810
Kanabec151029
Aitkin142537
Watonwan13859
Rock132119
Jackson125812
Pipestone117526
Pope11708
Yellow Medicine117020
Swift109118
Murray108610
Koochiching97819
Stevens94611
Clearwater92017
Marshall91618
Lake86221
Wilkin85414
Lac qui Parle76722
Big Stone6174
Grant6058
Lincoln5983
Mahnomen5719
Norman5689
Kittson49822
Unassigned49693
Red Lake4057
Traverse3925
Lake of the Woods3554
Cook1770

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 385244

Reported Deaths: 6149
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk60508649
Linn22177344
Scott20946251
Black Hawk17408320
Woodbury15687231
Johnson1506686
Dubuque13763215
Dallas11743100
Pottawattamie11705178
Story1113048
Warren607292
Cerro Gordo577998
Clinton572294
Webster5676100
Sioux523374
Muscatine5062106
Des Moines504578
Marshall503579
Jasper465573
Wapello4486124
Buena Vista437040
Lee432159
Plymouth408782
Marion386478
Henry309937
Jones305757
Bremer299263
Carroll290452
Crawford283043
Boone280835
Benton269055
Washington267551
Dickinson253246
Mahaska240151
Jackson228843
Kossuth226967
Clay219327
Delaware218843
Tama216372
Buchanan203935
Winneshiek202537
Hardin199544
Page197822
Cedar197323
Wright195740
Fayette194943
Hamilton194751
Harrison185774
Clayton176258
Butler175636
Madison173819
Mills168624
Floyd168242
Cherokee165039
Lyon161841
Poweshiek161436
Allamakee159152
Hancock157034
Iowa154124
Winnebago149631
Calhoun147113
Cass143955
Grundy142834
Jefferson141735
Emmet138141
Shelby135638
Louisa135449
Sac135320
Franklin133923
Appanoose131649
Union130635
Humboldt129326
Chickasaw129117
Mitchell128543
Guthrie127532
Palo Alto116724
Montgomery107538
Howard106822
Clarke106424
Monroe103433
Keokuk101732
Ida98135
Adair91132
Davis90325
Pocahontas87922
Monona87732
Lucas81623
Greene81411
Osceola80417
Worth7898
Decatur68310
Taylor67612
Fremont66710
Van Buren59318
Ringgold57524
Wayne57423
Audubon54314
Adams3624
Unassigned150
Rochester
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 71°
Mason City
Partly Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 64°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 72°
Austin
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 66°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 68°
Progressively more humid
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

RPS Enrollment

Image

Sean's Weather 8/16

Image

Local wrestling coach says women's success in Olympics will propel sport

Image

Down by the Riverside concert series features 38 Special

Image

Both Gach puts on basketball camp for Austin youth

Image

West Fork Elementary Archery team brings home medals

Image

Days of Yesteryear

Image

Final Down by the Riverside concert

Image

3rd COVID-19 vaccine shot for immunocompromised people

Image

Women's wrestling Olympic success propels sport locally

Community Events