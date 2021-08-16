Clear

Wall Street's confusion about Airbnb is a sign of the times

Wall Street's confusion about Airbnb is a sign of the times

Posted: Aug 16, 2021 8:20 AM
Updated: Aug 16, 2021 8:20 AM
Posted By: By Julia Horowitz, CNN Business

It's a tough moment to predict the future of the travel industry. Just look at Airbnb's stock.

What's happening: The company had a huge second quarter, with revenue soaring nearly 300% as spring and summer bookings jumped. But shares remain almost 30% below the all-time high they hit in February.

Some of the apprehension may come from Airbnb's rich valuation. The home-sharing startup is now worth $96 billion, which Bank of America points out is 13 times the bank's estimates for 2022 revenues.

But the company is also in limbo due to uncertainty about the outlook, a problem made worse by the spreading Delta variant.

Deutsche Bank noted Monday that cases have now been rising globally for eight consecutive weeks, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. Australia and China are among countries that have recently tightened restrictions to try to stem a rise in infections.

Airbnb explicitly outlined its concerns in a letter to shareholders that accompanied its latest results.

"In the near term, we anticipate that the impact of Covid-19 and the introduction and spread of new variants of the virus, including the Delta variant, will continue to affect overall travel behavior, including how often and when guests book and cancel," the company said. As a result, it continued, future bookings "will continue to be more volatile and non-linear."

Another warning: The University of Michigan said Friday that its influential consumer sentiment index plunged 13.5% from July to August, hitting a level of 70.2. That's the most bearish reading for the measure since December 2011.

"There is little doubt that the pandemic's resurgence due to the Delta variant has been met with a mixture of reason and emotion," said Richard Curtin, the survey's chief economist.

Step back: The travel industry is still doing its best to plan for the future. Hyatt announced Sunday that it's buying Apple Leisure for $2.7 billion.

The move is a bet on the future of luxury travel, which has been recovering more rapidly. It will double Hyatt's global resort footprint, and expand the company's presence in Europe by 60%.

Airbnb, meanwhile, is still projecting that third-quarter revenue will be its strongest on record. Long-term stays at its properties by remote workers as the Delta variant delays the return to the office are poised to help its business.

"The company noted several positive trends that could continue post Covid, including longer stays and a growing percentage of bookings for non-traditional travel," Bank of America's analysts wrote in a research note.

Yet the advent of highly infectious coronavirus variants makes it hard to say with confidence whether a strong summer season will continue into the fall — dampening investors' enthusiasm.

China's economic recovery is slowing down

China's economic recovery is losing steam — and it's not just the spread of the Delta variant that has economists and government officials on alert, my CNN Business colleague Laura He reports.

The latest: Chinese officials on Monday released new data on industrial production, investment and retail sales for July showing signs of weakness in the economy.

Growth in industrial production was the slowest it's been in 11 months, rising by 6.4% from a year ago. Car production was slammed by the global shortage of semiconductors.

Growth in retail sales in July was the weakest it's been all year, while investment in fixed assets also missed economists' expectations.

"The spread of the virus and natural disasters have affected the economy in some regions, and the economic recovery is still unstable and uneven," National Bureau of Statistics spokesperson Fu Linghui said at a press conference in Beijing on Monday.

Remember: Along with the latest coronavirus outbreak, catastrophic flooding swept through central China last month, killing more than 300 people. Widespread damage and disruption has also caused direct economic losses totaling nearly $21 billion, according to government statistics released this month.

Investor insight: The data triggered a fallback in global stocks Monday, ending a 10-day winning streak for shares in Europe. Big global banks have already slashed growth forecasts for the third quarter in China and revised down full-year estimates.

The Chinese company putting H&M on notice

Every night before bed, Anushka Sachan whips out her phone to log into an app.

"It kind of becomes a habit," the 20-year-old Hong Kong University student told my CNN Business colleague Michelle Toh.

The platform Sachan is using belongs to a Chinese brand called Shein — pronounced "She In" — which has rapidly attracted a global army of teen fans on TikTok.

The mysterious online shopping upstart has made headlines recently for surpassing Amazon in app downloads in the United States. It's created a cult following for its fast fashion apparel sold all over the world.

Some experts even say it's beating stalwarts like Zara and H&M at their own game, by making items more quickly and demonstrating digital savvy. Users check the app regularly so they can earn points to save on purchases.

"They're making fast fashion look slow," said Erin Schmidt, a senior analyst at Coresight Research, a global advisory and research firm specializing in retail and technology. "They've changed the model."

Up next

Oatly reports earnings before US markets open. Roblox follows after the close.

Also today: The Empire State Manufacturing Survey from the New York Fed arrives at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Coming tomorrow: Home Depot and Walmart report results.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 624851

Reported Deaths: 7822
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1300531814
Ramsey54443917
Dakota48330482
Anoka44308468
Washington28292299
Stearns23114229
St. Louis18638323
Scott18084139
Wright16859155
Olmsted13985105
Sherburne1239996
Carver1100149
Rice8457113
Clay837992
Blue Earth785744
Crow Wing705199
Kandiyohi689986
Chisago644855
Otter Tail605888
Benton596698
Goodhue498575
Mower491634
Douglas489881
Winona479952
Itasca474469
Isanti453568
McLeod446161
Morrison435762
Beltrami425165
Nobles417750
Steele413619
Polk396974
Becker394558
Lyon372054
Freeborn364837
Carlton363458
Pine345423
Nicollet339745
Mille Lacs320758
Brown314640
Le Sueur307928
Todd294533
Cass294033
Meeker273545
Waseca250623
Martin240033
Roseau215821
Wabasha21273
Hubbard203941
Dodge20033
Renville186746
Houston182816
Redwood181841
Cottonwood169224
Fillmore167410
Wadena167423
Faribault160622
Pennington156520
Chippewa156139
Sibley151810
Kanabec151029
Aitkin142537
Watonwan13859
Rock132119
Jackson125812
Pipestone117526
Pope11708
Yellow Medicine117020
Swift109118
Murray108610
Koochiching97819
Stevens94611
Clearwater92017
Marshall91618
Lake86221
Wilkin85414
Lac qui Parle76722
Big Stone6174
Grant6058
Lincoln5983
Mahnomen5719
Norman5689
Kittson49822
Unassigned49693
Red Lake4057
Traverse3925
Lake of the Woods3554
Cook1770

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 385244

Reported Deaths: 6149
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk60508649
Linn22177344
Scott20946251
Black Hawk17408320
Woodbury15687231
Johnson1506686
Dubuque13763215
Dallas11743100
Pottawattamie11705178
Story1113048
Warren607292
Cerro Gordo577998
Clinton572294
Webster5676100
Sioux523374
Muscatine5062106
Des Moines504578
Marshall503579
Jasper465573
Wapello4486124
Buena Vista437040
Lee432159
Plymouth408782
Marion386478
Henry309937
Jones305757
Bremer299263
Carroll290452
Crawford283043
Boone280835
Benton269055
Washington267551
Dickinson253246
Mahaska240151
Jackson228843
Kossuth226967
Clay219327
Delaware218843
Tama216372
Buchanan203935
Winneshiek202537
Hardin199544
Page197822
Cedar197323
Wright195740
Fayette194943
Hamilton194751
Harrison185774
Clayton176258
Butler175636
Madison173819
Mills168624
Floyd168242
Cherokee165039
Lyon161841
Poweshiek161436
Allamakee159152
Hancock157034
Iowa154124
Winnebago149631
Calhoun147113
Cass143955
Grundy142834
Jefferson141735
Emmet138141
Shelby135638
Louisa135449
Sac135320
Franklin133923
Appanoose131649
Union130635
Humboldt129326
Chickasaw129117
Mitchell128543
Guthrie127532
Palo Alto116724
Montgomery107538
Howard106822
Clarke106424
Monroe103433
Keokuk101732
Ida98135
Adair91132
Davis90325
Pocahontas87922
Monona87732
Lucas81623
Greene81411
Osceola80417
Worth7898
Decatur68310
Taylor67612
Fremont66710
Van Buren59318
Ringgold57524
Wayne57423
Audubon54314
Adams3624
Unassigned150
Rochester
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 64°
Mason City
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 58°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 63°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
61° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 61°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 63°
Progressively more humid
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

RPS Enrollment

Image

Sean's Weather 8/16

Image

Local wrestling coach says women's success in Olympics will propel sport

Image

Down by the Riverside concert series features 38 Special

Image

Both Gach puts on basketball camp for Austin youth

Image

West Fork Elementary Archery team brings home medals

Image

Days of Yesteryear

Image

Final Down by the Riverside concert

Image

3rd COVID-19 vaccine shot for immunocompromised people

Image

Women's wrestling Olympic success propels sport locally

Community Events