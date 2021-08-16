Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

The Delta variant is just one of the clouds hanging over China's economy

The Delta variant is just one of the clouds hanging over China's economy

Posted: Aug 16, 2021 5:10 AM
Updated: Aug 16, 2021 5:10 AM
Posted By: By Laura He, CNN Business

China's economic recovery is slowing down — and it's not just the spread of the Delta variant of Covid-19 that has economists and government officials on alert.

Chinese officials on Monday released new data on industrial production, investment and retail sales for July showing signs of weakness in the economy. Growth in industrial production was the slowest it has been in 11 months, rising by 6.4% from a year ago. Car production was slammed by the global shortage of semiconductors.

Growth in retail sales in July was the weakest it has been all year, while investment in fixed assets also missed economists' expectations.

"The spread of the virus and natural disasters have affected the economy in some regions, and the economic recovery is still unstable and uneven," said Fu Linghui, a spokesman for the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), at a press conference in Beijing on Monday. Along with the latest coronavirus outbreak, catastrophic flooding swept through central China last month, killing more than 300 people. Widespread damage and disruption has also caused direct economic losses totaling nearly $21 billion, according to government statistics released this month.

The flareup of Covid-19 likely contributed to at least some of the slowdown in retail sales toward the end of July, according to Julian Evans-Pritchard, senior China economist for Capital Economics.

The outbreak in China has spread to more than half of the country's 34 provinces and regions, and led to more than a thousand confirmed cases. Authorities have taken dramatic measures to stamp out new infections, including isolating cities, canceling flights and closing down entertainment venues.

The unemployment rate for young people worsened in July to 16.2%, according to government data. That's the highest rate in a year.

The virus outbreak, along with disruptions caused by severe flooding in central China, "appears to have disrupted the hiring of fresh graduates somewhat," Evans-Pritchard added in a Monday research note.

Fu of the NBS said a few factors are contributing to pressure on the labor market. More than 9 million new college graduates are seeking jobs in China this year. And because of the pandemic, many students who were studying overseas have returned home to look for work.

Persistent supply bottlenecks and tighter credit conditions have exacerbated concerns about economic growth. Infrastructure spending was especially weak as authorities withdrew fiscal support.

"Tighter restrictions on borrowing among developers appear to be taking some of the heat out of property investment," Evans-Pritchard added.

Car manufacturing was the worst performer among major industrial sectors, contracting 8.5% in July compared to a year earlier. That was mainly because of the ongoing chip shortage, according to Iris Pang, chief economist for Greater China at ING.

Production of computers, telecommunications equipment and other electronic products are also likely to slow down in the coming months because of the chip supply issues, Pang added.

There are more challenges ahead for the Chinese economy. Last week, authorities shut down a terminal in Ningbo-Zhoushan port — the world's third largest container port — after a dock worker tested positive for Covid. The port handles goods that would fill around 78,000 20-foot containers every day, and the terminal that closed accounts for around a fifth of the port's volume.

"This will negatively affect import and export activity around the area of Shanghai," she said. "We expect terminal congestion might take several months to clear."

The recent regulatory crackdown on tech, education and other sectors could also "curtail the growth" for tech firms in the short term, Pang added.

Evans-Pritchard, meanwhile, said he expected spending to pick back up as the virus is brought back under control and restrictions are lifted in China.

But he anticipated the slowdown elsewhere to deepen, as the People's Bank of China is likely going to continue keeping credit growth in check.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 624851

Reported Deaths: 7822
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1300531814
Ramsey54443917
Dakota48330482
Anoka44308468
Washington28292299
Stearns23114229
St. Louis18638323
Scott18084139
Wright16859155
Olmsted13985105
Sherburne1239996
Carver1100149
Rice8457113
Clay837992
Blue Earth785744
Crow Wing705199
Kandiyohi689986
Chisago644855
Otter Tail605888
Benton596698
Goodhue498575
Mower491634
Douglas489881
Winona479952
Itasca474469
Isanti453568
McLeod446161
Morrison435762
Beltrami425165
Nobles417750
Steele413619
Polk396974
Becker394558
Lyon372054
Freeborn364837
Carlton363458
Pine345423
Nicollet339745
Mille Lacs320758
Brown314640
Le Sueur307928
Todd294533
Cass294033
Meeker273545
Waseca250623
Martin240033
Roseau215821
Wabasha21273
Hubbard203941
Dodge20033
Renville186746
Houston182816
Redwood181841
Cottonwood169224
Fillmore167410
Wadena167423
Faribault160622
Pennington156520
Chippewa156139
Sibley151810
Kanabec151029
Aitkin142537
Watonwan13859
Rock132119
Jackson125812
Pipestone117526
Pope11708
Yellow Medicine117020
Swift109118
Murray108610
Koochiching97819
Stevens94611
Clearwater92017
Marshall91618
Lake86221
Wilkin85414
Lac qui Parle76722
Big Stone6174
Grant6058
Lincoln5983
Mahnomen5719
Norman5689
Kittson49822
Unassigned49693
Red Lake4057
Traverse3925
Lake of the Woods3554
Cook1770

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 385244

Reported Deaths: 6149
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk60508649
Linn22177344
Scott20946251
Black Hawk17408320
Woodbury15687231
Johnson1506686
Dubuque13763215
Dallas11743100
Pottawattamie11705178
Story1113048
Warren607292
Cerro Gordo577998
Clinton572294
Webster5676100
Sioux523374
Muscatine5062106
Des Moines504578
Marshall503579
Jasper465573
Wapello4486124
Buena Vista437040
Lee432159
Plymouth408782
Marion386478
Henry309937
Jones305757
Bremer299263
Carroll290452
Crawford283043
Boone280835
Benton269055
Washington267551
Dickinson253246
Mahaska240151
Jackson228843
Kossuth226967
Clay219327
Delaware218843
Tama216372
Buchanan203935
Winneshiek202537
Hardin199544
Page197822
Cedar197323
Wright195740
Fayette194943
Hamilton194751
Harrison185774
Clayton176258
Butler175636
Madison173819
Mills168624
Floyd168242
Cherokee165039
Lyon161841
Poweshiek161436
Allamakee159152
Hancock157034
Iowa154124
Winnebago149631
Calhoun147113
Cass143955
Grundy142834
Jefferson141735
Emmet138141
Shelby135638
Louisa135449
Sac135320
Franklin133923
Appanoose131649
Union130635
Humboldt129326
Chickasaw129117
Mitchell128543
Guthrie127532
Palo Alto116724
Montgomery107538
Howard106822
Clarke106424
Monroe103433
Keokuk101732
Ida98135
Adair91132
Davis90325
Pocahontas87922
Monona87732
Lucas81623
Greene81411
Osceola80417
Worth7898
Decatur68310
Taylor67612
Fremont66710
Van Buren59318
Ringgold57524
Wayne57423
Audubon54314
Adams3624
Unassigned150
Rochester
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 60°
Mason City
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 52°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
61° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 61°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
54° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 54°
Charles City
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 57°
Progressively more humid
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Local wrestling coach says women's success in Olympics will propel sport

Image

Down by the Riverside concert series features 38 Special

Image

Both Gach puts on basketball camp for Austin youth

Image

West Fork Elementary Archery team brings home medals

Image

Days of Yesteryear

Image

Final Down by the Riverside concert

Image

3rd COVID-19 vaccine shot for immunocompromised people

Image

Women's wrestling Olympic success propels sport locally

Image

The Landing lease agreement

Image

City Council set to approve lease agreement with The Landing MN

Community Events