Clear

For China, the return of the Taliban poses more risk than it does opportunity

For China, the return of the Taliban poses more risk than it does opportunity

Posted: Aug 16, 2021 2:00 AM
Updated: Aug 16, 2021 2:00 AM
Posted By: Analysis by Nectar Gan and Steve George, CNN

As China watches the chaotic scenes unfold in the Afghan capital Kabul, it is likely seeing more imminent risk than opportunity.

Since US President Joe Biden announced in April a full withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan, there has been much talk about how China could seize the moment to fill the vacuum left behind by the US and expand its presence and influence there.

Such arguments have only intensified following the high-profile meeting between Taliban leaders and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi last month, where Wang declared the Taliban would "play an important role in the process of peaceful reconciliation and reconstruction in Afghanistan."

But for China, a neighbor of Afghanistan with substantial investment in the region, the security challenges posed by the abrupt return of the Taliban are far more pressing than any strategic interests down the road.

"China does not tend to perceive Afghanistan through the prism of opportunities; it is almost entirely about managing threats," said Andrew Small, a fellow at the German Marshall Fund in Washington, in an interview with the European Council on Foreign Relations.

Beijing had long been wary of the American military presence in Afghanistan, which shares a 50-mile (80 kilometer) border with China's western region of Xinjiang at the end of the narrow Wakhan Corridor. But in reality, China has also benefited from the relative stability brought by the US over the past two decades.

China is particularly concerned that Afghanistan would become a base for terrorists and extremists fighting for the independence of the largely Muslim region of Xinjiang — a priority issue Wang raised with Taliban leaders during their meeting last month. In response, the Taliban pledged that it would "never allow any force to use the Afghan territory to engage in acts detrimental to China."

But the security risks are not bound to China's borders. In recent years, China has invested heavily in Central Asia through its Belt and Road trade and infrastructure program. A spillover effect of the Taliban's rise to power on Islamist militants could potentially threaten Chinese economic and strategic interests in the wider region.

"Although Beijing is pragmatic about the power realities in Afghanistan, it has always been uncomfortable with the Taliban's ideological agenda," Small said. "The Chinese government fears the inspirational effect of their success in Afghanistan for militancy across the region, including the Pakistani Taliban."

That security threat was underscored last month when nine Chinese workers were killed in a suicide bombing in Pakistan — one of the deadliest attacks on overseas Chinese nationals in recent years. Islamabad said the attack had been carried out by "the Pakistani Taliban out of Afghanistan."

Beijing's unease with the potential fallout in Afghanistan was reflected in statements from its Foreign Ministry, which has repeatedly criticized the US for acting "irresponsibly" in its "hasty withdrawal."

But Beijing has also signaled that it has no intention in sending troops into Afghanistan to fill the power vacuum left by the US, as some analysts have suggested. In an article Sunday, the state-owned Global Times cited experts as saying such speculation is "totally groundless."

"The most China can do is to evacuate Chinese nationals if a massive humanitarian crisis occurs, or to contribute to post-war reconstruction and development, pushing forward projects under the China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) when safety and stability are restored in the war-torn country," the article said.

Chinese state media has painted the situation in Afghanistan as a major "humiliation" for the US, and used it to argue for the superiority of China's so-called policy of "non-inteference" in other countries' internal affairs — part of its key foreign policy principles as laid down by former Chinese Premier Zhou Enlai in the 1950s.

"The drastic change in Afghanistan's situation is undoubtedly a heavy blow to the US. It declared the complete failure of US intent to reshape Afghanistan," the Global Times said in an editorial published late on Sunday night. "This defeat of the US is a clearer demonstration of US impotence than the Vietnam War — the US is indeed like a 'paper tiger.'"

Beijing is well aware of the costs of being entangled in the security situation of Afghanistan — multiple recent state media analyses have referred to the country as the "graveyard of empires."

Instead of following in the footsteps of the US, China is likely to adopt a pragmatic approach toward Afghanistan. By publicizing the Taliban delegation's visit to China last month, Beijing is sending the message that it is willing to recognize and deal with a Taliban government, as long as it suits its interests.

Beijing's confidence in dealing with the Taliban is reflected on the ground in Kabul. As the US and its allies scramble to evacuate embassies from Afghanistan, China — along with Russia — appears to be staying put.

In a statement Sunday, the Chinese embassy in Kabul said it had requested various parties in Afghanistan to "safeguard the safety of Chinese citizens, Chinese institutions and Chinese interests." It said it had not received any reports of injury or casualty involving Chinese nationals, and reminded them to "closely follow the security situation, increase safety precautions and to refrain from going outside."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 624851

Reported Deaths: 7822
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1300531814
Ramsey54443917
Dakota48330482
Anoka44308468
Washington28292299
Stearns23114229
St. Louis18638323
Scott18084139
Wright16859155
Olmsted13985105
Sherburne1239996
Carver1100149
Rice8457113
Clay837992
Blue Earth785744
Crow Wing705199
Kandiyohi689986
Chisago644855
Otter Tail605888
Benton596698
Goodhue498575
Mower491634
Douglas489881
Winona479952
Itasca474469
Isanti453568
McLeod446161
Morrison435762
Beltrami425165
Nobles417750
Steele413619
Polk396974
Becker394558
Lyon372054
Freeborn364837
Carlton363458
Pine345423
Nicollet339745
Mille Lacs320758
Brown314640
Le Sueur307928
Todd294533
Cass294033
Meeker273545
Waseca250623
Martin240033
Roseau215821
Wabasha21273
Hubbard203941
Dodge20033
Renville186746
Houston182816
Redwood181841
Cottonwood169224
Fillmore167410
Wadena167423
Faribault160622
Pennington156520
Chippewa156139
Sibley151810
Kanabec151029
Aitkin142537
Watonwan13859
Rock132119
Jackson125812
Pipestone117526
Pope11708
Yellow Medicine117020
Swift109118
Murray108610
Koochiching97819
Stevens94611
Clearwater92017
Marshall91618
Lake86221
Wilkin85414
Lac qui Parle76722
Big Stone6174
Grant6058
Lincoln5983
Mahnomen5719
Norman5689
Kittson49822
Unassigned49693
Red Lake4057
Traverse3925
Lake of the Woods3554
Cook1770

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 385244

Reported Deaths: 6149
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk60508649
Linn22177344
Scott20946251
Black Hawk17408320
Woodbury15687231
Johnson1506686
Dubuque13763215
Dallas11743100
Pottawattamie11705178
Story1113048
Warren607292
Cerro Gordo577998
Clinton572294
Webster5676100
Sioux523374
Muscatine5062106
Des Moines504578
Marshall503579
Jasper465573
Wapello4486124
Buena Vista437040
Lee432159
Plymouth408782
Marion386478
Henry309937
Jones305757
Bremer299263
Carroll290452
Crawford283043
Boone280835
Benton269055
Washington267551
Dickinson253246
Mahaska240151
Jackson228843
Kossuth226967
Clay219327
Delaware218843
Tama216372
Buchanan203935
Winneshiek202537
Hardin199544
Page197822
Cedar197323
Wright195740
Fayette194943
Hamilton194751
Harrison185774
Clayton176258
Butler175636
Madison173819
Mills168624
Floyd168242
Cherokee165039
Lyon161841
Poweshiek161436
Allamakee159152
Hancock157034
Iowa154124
Winnebago149631
Calhoun147113
Cass143955
Grundy142834
Jefferson141735
Emmet138141
Shelby135638
Louisa135449
Sac135320
Franklin133923
Appanoose131649
Union130635
Humboldt129326
Chickasaw129117
Mitchell128543
Guthrie127532
Palo Alto116724
Montgomery107538
Howard106822
Clarke106424
Monroe103433
Keokuk101732
Ida98135
Adair91132
Davis90325
Pocahontas87922
Monona87732
Lucas81623
Greene81411
Osceola80417
Worth7898
Decatur68310
Taylor67612
Fremont66710
Van Buren59318
Ringgold57524
Wayne57423
Audubon54314
Adams3624
Unassigned150
Rochester
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 62°
Mason City
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 57°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 63°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
59° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 59°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
59° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 59°
Copy and Paste It!
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Local wrestling coach says women's success in Olympics will propel sport

Image

Down by the Riverside concert series features 38 Special

Image

Both Gach puts on basketball camp for Austin youth

Image

West Fork Elementary Archery team brings home medals

Image

Days of Yesteryear

Image

Final Down by the Riverside concert

Image

3rd COVID-19 vaccine shot for immunocompromised people

Image

Women's wrestling Olympic success propels sport locally

Image

The Landing lease agreement

Image

City Council set to approve lease agreement with The Landing MN

Community Events