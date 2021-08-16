Clear

Afghans face a return to the dark age during the digital age

Afghans face a return to the dark age during the digital age

Posted: Aug 16, 2021 12:20 AM
Updated: Aug 16, 2021 12:20 AM
Posted By: By Brian Stelter, CNN Business

A version of this article first appeared in the "Reliable Sources" newsletter. You can sign up for free right here.

With futuristic speed, Afghanistan is being sent back in time, to what is often called a "dark age" of Taliban domination. The Afghan population is bearing witness with digital age tools, which means the heartache and terror is just a click away, filling cell phone screens and TV sets, if the world wants to see.

While there were relatively few sources of video as Kabul fell to the Taliban on Sunday, there were endless posts on social media:

-- When Afghanistan's ousted president Ashraf Ghani fled the country, acting defense minister Bismillah Mohammadi issued a tweet cursing him. Ghani later wrote a post on Facebook to justify his decision.

-- Former president Hamid Karzai also used FB to communicate with citizens. He posted a video message wishing for peace while standing with his daughters.

-- Rumors of the Taliban's presence in Kabul rocketed across social media platforms as journalists posted videos of the US helicopter evacuation effort. Other videos showed traffic jams along major arteries and emptied-out neighborhoods elsewhere.

-- "Pro-Taliban social media accounts showed video clips of what they said were large numbers of insurgents arriving in pickup trucks to provide security for Kabul," the WSJ's Yaroslav Trofimov reported.

-- Trofimov also shared one of the most up-close views of the evac from what appeared to be a military helicopter landing zone. He captioned it "The end."

-- Late-night videos from the airport, on Snapchat and other platforms, showed absolute chaos. In one video, people were seen climbing into a US Air Force transport plane. Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi posted pictures from the tarmac.

-- Amna Nawaz of PBS wrote about texting with sources in Kabul who "couldn't get to the airport. They're holed up in what they hope are safe spaces."

-- Beyond Kabul, "Afghan government officials were shown in video footage accepting a handover of power to their Taliban counterparts in several cities," the NYT reported.

Sign of the times

Former NYT and WSJ reporter Quentin Hardy, now the head of editorial for Google Cloud, called it a "sign of the times: Choppers on the roof, the president has fled -- and the telecoms are fine. The besieged are interviewed on Internet calls, the insurgents post videos to social media."

When I interviewed Megan Stack four days ago, she predicted this. She said we'd see a ton of "citizen journalism and decontextualized cell phone videos" as the Afghan government crumbled. Phones are the difference-maker since 2001, she said, when there were practically "no computers in Afghanistan."

What remains to be seen: How, if at all, will the proliferation of smart phones and social platforms affect Afghanistan's next chapter? Will the Taliban clamp down on this technology and stop Afghans from telling their own stories? Disturbing stories have already tricked out of some Taliban-controlled provinces. CNN's Sam Kiley has a closer look at what "an Afghanistan under the Taliban look like" in this CNN.com analysis...

It all happened so fast

WaPo's Dan Lamothe wrote: "On Monday, the Washington Post published a scoop that U.S. intelligence officials had revised their assessment of Afghanistan to say that Kabul could fall in 90 days. Some said it could fall in 30. That was six days ago."

The Taliban's seizure of Afghanistan was, many analysts said, shocking but not surprising. It was widely expected, but not so soon. Maybe this was a failure of imagination as well as a failure of American intelligence. When I sat down in the CNN anchor chair just before 11am ET, the international desk moved an URGENT that said "Taliban have entered Kabul." So we began the hour with the news of the Afghan government's collapse. We ended the hour with Kylie Atwood's reporting that the US flag was down at the embassy. It all happened so fast...

Afghan journalists are "absolutely petrified"

That's what Clarissa Ward told me during one of her live reports from Kabul on Sunday. She said Afghan journalists, particularly women, are "absolutely petrified" by the Taliban takeover. "They've been doing bold and incredible reporting for many years, and now there's a very real fear that they might face retaliations for that or that certainly they won't be able to do their work anymore."

While we were speaking live on CNN, I was inundated with emails and tweets from viewers who were worried about Ward's safety. So I asked her about that. She said CNN's crews in Afghanistan are being "exceptionally cautious," and will leave if necessary. But "for so many Afghans, that's simply not an option," she pointed out. "They're here, they have to stay, they have to live with the consequences of this next chapter." Alexis Benveniste has more here...

-- CPJ's Sonali Dhawan reports that the Taliban "invaded the homes of at least two female journalists in Kabul today. One managed to escape, one is unreachable."

-- In a memo to staffers, NYT publisher AG Sulzberger said "we are doing everything we can to try to get our staff, former staff and their families out of harm's way as soon as humanly possible... Please keep our colleagues and their families in your thoughts and prayers."

Newfound anonymity for Afghan women

The Guardian has been publishing astonishing essays by Afghan contributors. This one is by a female resident of Kabul who now insists on anonymity for obvious reasons. On Sunday, she wrote, "all I could see around me were the fearful and scared faces of women and ugly faces of men who hate women, who do not like women to get educated, work and have freedom."

The Fuller Project, the nonprofit newsroom covering women and injustice, also produced an agonizing thread full of reporting and reactions from Afghan journalists, many of whom spoke anonymously. Politico also published a story by a male Afghan journalist "who asked not to be identified to protect his safety..."

Newfound attention for the "forgotten war"

The US presence in Afghanistan has been a footnote for so long. Too long. Now it's suddenly the top story. As CNN's Nick Paton Walsh observed, "The kind of tragic, urgent attention Afghanistan is getting now is very clearly the result of the spectacular and exhausted inattention it got for about the last 9 years."

I wonder if viewers and readers feel a sort of confused whiplash. Or if they feel anything at all. Kate Brannen of Just Security asked, is this "the first time in 20 years the American public is showing any interest in Afghanistan?"

I said on CNN that I perceived that the American people "accepted" this defeat, so to speak, years ago. I was most struck by what Ruben Gallego, an Iraq War vet and Democratic lawmaker, said on Twitter on Saturday. "What I am feeling and thinking about the situation in Afghanistan, I can never fit on Twitter," he wrote. "But one thing that is definitely sticking out is that I haven't gotten one constituent call about it and my district has a large Veteran population."

"IT'S OVER"

The banner headline atop Monday's edition of the US military's proudly independent newspaper, the Stars and Stripes, says "IT'S OVER:"

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 624851

Reported Deaths: 7822
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1300531814
Ramsey54443917
Dakota48330482
Anoka44308468
Washington28292299
Stearns23114229
St. Louis18638323
Scott18084139
Wright16859155
Olmsted13985105
Sherburne1239996
Carver1100149
Rice8457113
Clay837992
Blue Earth785744
Crow Wing705199
Kandiyohi689986
Chisago644855
Otter Tail605888
Benton596698
Goodhue498575
Mower491634
Douglas489881
Winona479952
Itasca474469
Isanti453568
McLeod446161
Morrison435762
Beltrami425165
Nobles417750
Steele413619
Polk396974
Becker394558
Lyon372054
Freeborn364837
Carlton363458
Pine345423
Nicollet339745
Mille Lacs320758
Brown314640
Le Sueur307928
Todd294533
Cass294033
Meeker273545
Waseca250623
Martin240033
Roseau215821
Wabasha21273
Hubbard203941
Dodge20033
Renville186746
Houston182816
Redwood181841
Cottonwood169224
Fillmore167410
Wadena167423
Faribault160622
Pennington156520
Chippewa156139
Sibley151810
Kanabec151029
Aitkin142537
Watonwan13859
Rock132119
Jackson125812
Pipestone117526
Pope11708
Yellow Medicine117020
Swift109118
Murray108610
Koochiching97819
Stevens94611
Clearwater92017
Marshall91618
Lake86221
Wilkin85414
Lac qui Parle76722
Big Stone6174
Grant6058
Lincoln5983
Mahnomen5719
Norman5689
Kittson49822
Unassigned49693
Red Lake4057
Traverse3925
Lake of the Woods3554
Cook1770

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 385244

Reported Deaths: 6149
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk60508649
Linn22177344
Scott20946251
Black Hawk17408320
Woodbury15687231
Johnson1506686
Dubuque13763215
Dallas11743100
Pottawattamie11705178
Story1113048
Warren607292
Cerro Gordo577998
Clinton572294
Webster5676100
Sioux523374
Muscatine5062106
Des Moines504578
Marshall503579
Jasper465573
Wapello4486124
Buena Vista437040
Lee432159
Plymouth408782
Marion386478
Henry309937
Jones305757
Bremer299263
Carroll290452
Crawford283043
Boone280835
Benton269055
Washington267551
Dickinson253246
Mahaska240151
Jackson228843
Kossuth226967
Clay219327
Delaware218843
Tama216372
Buchanan203935
Winneshiek202537
Hardin199544
Page197822
Cedar197323
Wright195740
Fayette194943
Hamilton194751
Harrison185774
Clayton176258
Butler175636
Madison173819
Mills168624
Floyd168242
Cherokee165039
Lyon161841
Poweshiek161436
Allamakee159152
Hancock157034
Iowa154124
Winnebago149631
Calhoun147113
Cass143955
Grundy142834
Jefferson141735
Emmet138141
Shelby135638
Louisa135449
Sac135320
Franklin133923
Appanoose131649
Union130635
Humboldt129326
Chickasaw129117
Mitchell128543
Guthrie127532
Palo Alto116724
Montgomery107538
Howard106822
Clarke106424
Monroe103433
Keokuk101732
Ida98135
Adair91132
Davis90325
Pocahontas87922
Monona87732
Lucas81623
Greene81411
Osceola80417
Worth7898
Decatur68310
Taylor67612
Fremont66710
Van Buren59318
Ringgold57524
Wayne57423
Audubon54314
Adams3624
Unassigned150
Rochester
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 65°
Mason City
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 59°
Albert Lea
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 64°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
61° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 61°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
61° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 61°
Copy and Paste It!
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Local wrestling coach says women's success in Olympics will propel sport

Image

Down by the Riverside concert series features 38 Special

Image

Both Gach puts on basketball camp for Austin youth

Image

West Fork Elementary Archery team brings home medals

Image

Days of Yesteryear

Image

Final Down by the Riverside concert

Image

3rd COVID-19 vaccine shot for immunocompromised people

Image

Women's wrestling Olympic success propels sport locally

Image

The Landing lease agreement

Image

City Council set to approve lease agreement with The Landing MN

Community Events