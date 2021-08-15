Clear

Is the oil market broken?

Is the oil market broken?

Posted: Aug 15, 2021 10:01 AM
Updated: Aug 15, 2021 10:01 AM
Posted By: By Hanna Ziady, CNN Business

Are the supply and demand fundamentals that have governed oil markets for decades coming unstuck?

In normal times, a surge in demand and rising prices would trigger supply increases. But as the past week has shown, these aren't normal times.

The latest: Just two days after the Biden administration urged swift action to move towards a low-carbon economy, US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan appealed to OPEC+ to increase oil production in order to curb rising gasoline prices.

The glaring contradiction highlights an uncomfortable fact: the world still needs oil. But there is growing pressure on major oil companies to ditch fossil fuels, and US producers are laden with debt.

That leaves Saudi Arabia, Russia and their OPEC+ alliance, which is taking a cautious approach and slowly unwinding production cuts despite a 60% surge in the price of Brent crude over the past year.

That means supply could remain tight over the coming months.

One big-picture reason: Investors' growing climate concerns are keeping a lid on production growth at oil companies that are answerable to shareholders, Per Magnus Nysveen, head of analysis at Rystad Energy told me.

See here: Last year, global investment in oil and gas field development fell to around $348 billion, down from a peak of $740 billion in 2014, according to analysts at Morgan Stanley. They estimate that the lack of investment at public companies will start to drive their production into decline from 2024.

US shale producers have also kept output relatively flat, under pressure to return cash to shareholders following the past decade's spending spree.

At the same time, demand has been rising. While the recent oil price rally has lost steam amid a surge in Covid-19 cases from the Delta variant, the International Energy Agency has kept its forecast for global oil demand growth over the next year largely unchanged.

In a report last week it said that the market could still be left slightly short of supply towards the end of the year, despite the decision by OPEC+ to ease production cuts. More supply could come online next year, it added.

Remember: The Delta variant poses a risk to oil demand in the near term, but the global economy is still projected to grow 6% this year, expanding 4.9% in 2022, according to the International Monetary Fund.

Longer term, demand is likely to prove "sticky" as the world's population grows and GDP per capita increases, Morgan Stanley commodities strategists Martijn Rats and Amy Sergeant wrote in a research note last month.

"Combined, this leads to a growing supply/demand deficit from 2024 onwards," they added.

What it means: A more favorable environment for OPEC and sustained higher prices. The alliance already controls more than a third of the world's oil production, rising to about 50% when non-OPEC producers such as Russia and Mexico are included. "In 10 years from now, OPEC's share of production will be higher," remarked Nysveen.

Given dwindling investment by rivals, OPEC may no longer need to trade off supporting oil prices in the short term against defending market share in the long term, added Rats and Sergeant.

They expect Brent to be in the mid-to-high $70s for the remainder of the year and be well above $70 a barrel throughout 2022.

One big unknown: It took several rounds of negotiations for OPEC+ to agree on production increases recently and there are questions over whether alliance members will stick to output restrictions.

"OPEC+ members get seduced by higher prices, which usually means a breakdown in discipline and they produce more to get higher revenues," Tom Kloza, global head of energy analysis at IHS Markit's Oil Price Information Service, told me.

Bottom line: Notwithstanding billions of dollars of investment into low carbon energy sources, the world still needs oil. "The world oil industry is struggling to find new business models to navigate the energy transition ... while still meeting sustained oil demand," the IEA said.

Cineworld wants what AMC's having

AMC's rapid share price gain and loyal retail investor following appear to have caught the attention of its biggest rival.

What's happening: Cineworld, the world's second-largest cinema chain, unveiled last week that it's considering a US listing. The company said it may also opt for a "partial listing" of Regal, which it bought in 2018, in a bid to tap the vast sums of cash sloshing around America's stock markets.

"US equity capital markets are the largest and most liquid in the world and include a large number of publicly listed cinema companies including peer group companies," Cineworld said in a statement. "These companies are typically covered by a significant number of North American equity analysts with a wide domestic investor following."

Meme stock mania? It's hard to believe that Cineworld hasn't noticed AMC's share price boon. AMC's stock is up over 1,500% this year, thanks partly to an army of retail investors coordinating on Reddit.

By comparison, Cineworld has barely managed a 2% gain. The company's CEO Mooky Greidinger told the Financial Times that the mooted listing had "nothing to do" with AMC's recent stock performance. "This is only one option out of many options on the capital markets for us," he added.

But the fact remains that individual investors have become a powerful new force on Wall Street and companies are embracing them. And why not?

AMC was able to raise $587 million in June as meme traders piled in, even though none of the analysts who cover the company recommend buying the stock and theater attendance remains way below pre-pandemic levels.

Watch this space: Cineworld said it will evaluate its options "over the coming months." If it goes ahead with a listing, Greidinger can look to AMC CEO Adam Aron's performance on the company's earnings call last week for tips on how to win over the Reddit crowd.

Up Next

Monday: Japan Q2 GDP

Tuesday: EU Q3 GDP flash estimate; US retail sales; BHP, Home Depot, Monday.com, Roblox and Walmart earnings

Wednesday: Fed minutes; Tesla "AI Day"; Tencent, Weibo, Lowe's, Target, Cisco, Nvidia and Robinhood earnings

Thursday: US jobless claims; Kohl's, Macy's, Applied Materials and Ross Stores earnings

Friday: Deere and Foot Locker earnings

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 624851

Reported Deaths: 7822
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1300531814
Ramsey54443917
Dakota48330482
Anoka44308468
Washington28292299
Stearns23114229
St. Louis18638323
Scott18084139
Wright16859155
Olmsted13985105
Sherburne1239996
Carver1100149
Rice8457113
Clay837992
Blue Earth785744
Crow Wing705199
Kandiyohi689986
Chisago644855
Otter Tail605888
Benton596698
Goodhue498575
Mower491634
Douglas489881
Winona479952
Itasca474469
Isanti453568
McLeod446161
Morrison435762
Beltrami425165
Nobles417750
Steele413619
Polk396974
Becker394558
Lyon372054
Freeborn364837
Carlton363458
Pine345423
Nicollet339745
Mille Lacs320758
Brown314640
Le Sueur307928
Todd294533
Cass294033
Meeker273545
Waseca250623
Martin240033
Roseau215821
Wabasha21273
Hubbard203941
Dodge20033
Renville186746
Houston182816
Redwood181841
Cottonwood169224
Fillmore167410
Wadena167423
Faribault160622
Pennington156520
Chippewa156139
Sibley151810
Kanabec151029
Aitkin142537
Watonwan13859
Rock132119
Jackson125812
Pipestone117526
Pope11708
Yellow Medicine117020
Swift109118
Murray108610
Koochiching97819
Stevens94611
Clearwater92017
Marshall91618
Lake86221
Wilkin85414
Lac qui Parle76722
Big Stone6174
Grant6058
Lincoln5983
Mahnomen5719
Norman5689
Kittson49822
Unassigned49693
Red Lake4057
Traverse3925
Lake of the Woods3554
Cook1770

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 385244

Reported Deaths: 6149
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk60508649
Linn22177344
Scott20946251
Black Hawk17408320
Woodbury15687231
Johnson1506686
Dubuque13763215
Dallas11743100
Pottawattamie11705178
Story1113048
Warren607292
Cerro Gordo577998
Clinton572294
Webster5676100
Sioux523374
Muscatine5062106
Des Moines504578
Marshall503579
Jasper465573
Wapello4486124
Buena Vista437040
Lee432159
Plymouth408782
Marion386478
Henry309937
Jones305757
Bremer299263
Carroll290452
Crawford283043
Boone280835
Benton269055
Washington267551
Dickinson253246
Mahaska240151
Jackson228843
Kossuth226967
Clay219327
Delaware218843
Tama216372
Buchanan203935
Winneshiek202537
Hardin199544
Page197822
Cedar197323
Wright195740
Fayette194943
Hamilton194751
Harrison185774
Clayton176258
Butler175636
Madison173819
Mills168624
Floyd168242
Cherokee165039
Lyon161841
Poweshiek161436
Allamakee159152
Hancock157034
Iowa154124
Winnebago149631
Calhoun147113
Cass143955
Grundy142834
Jefferson141735
Emmet138141
Shelby135638
Louisa135449
Sac135320
Franklin133923
Appanoose131649
Union130635
Humboldt129326
Chickasaw129117
Mitchell128543
Guthrie127532
Palo Alto116724
Montgomery107538
Howard106822
Clarke106424
Monroe103433
Keokuk101732
Ida98135
Adair91132
Davis90325
Pocahontas87922
Monona87732
Lucas81623
Greene81411
Osceola80417
Worth7898
Decatur68310
Taylor67612
Fremont66710
Van Buren59318
Ringgold57524
Wayne57423
Audubon54314
Adams3624
Unassigned150
Rochester/St. Mary's
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 73°
Mason City
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 71°
Albert Lea
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 73°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 73°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 72°
A Break From the Heat!
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Roadrunners wrap up season in Red Wing

Image

Roosters have their last two home games of the season

Image

Gift of Life car show

Image

8/14/21 Weather Forecast

Image

Roadrunners hoping to get to state

Image

Rochester man teaches basketball to youth for free

Image

Clear Lake teacher gets in the ring for MMA fighting

Image

Trees, tech unite with new "Tree ID Trail" at Silver Lake Park

Image

Local teacher turns wounds to wisdom

Image

North Iowa teacher tries MMA fighting

Community Events