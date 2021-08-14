Clear

Cash is disappearing. Here's what that means for tips

Cash is disappearing. Here's what that means for tips

Posted: Aug 14, 2021 9:50 AM
Updated: Aug 14, 2021 9:50 AM
Posted By: By: Moira Ritter, CNN Business

Gone are the days of running to the ATM in order to get cash to tip your server or hair stylist. If cash was going out of style before the pandemic, consider its reputation ruined by infection concerns that have pushed consumers toward cashless alternatives — especially when it comes to tipping.

Apps like Venmo, Cash App and PayPal let users easily facilitate peer-to-peer payments. And Apple and Google both have their own digital payment and wallet services.

But while cashless tipping may be a consumer convenience, does it benefit service workers who have traditionally relied on cash tips?

Bigger tips as a matter of convenience

Digital payment systems often give customers the option to select a pre-calculated tip which, according to several companies that offer these services, often result in larger tips.

For example, digital payment company Square allows merchants to select between a "smart tip" or a custom tip. When smart tip is turned on, transactions of less than $10 offer four tipping options: No Tip, $1, $2 or $3. For a transaction of $10 or more, the available tipping options are: No Tip, 15%, 20% or 25%. The custom tip setting allows businesses to select their own options.

Another cashless payment service, Youtip uses QR codes to facilitate digital tipping and offers similar pre-calculated options for users called "Quick Tips." After scanning a QR code, users are prompted to either enter a tip amount or select a "Quick Tip" option, which is a fixed amount set by the system or the business.

According to the company's data, over 70% of tips processed through the system are either a "Quick Tip" selection or higher, Sarah Taveprungsenukul, Youtip co-founder and chief commercial officer, told CNN Business.

One lodging business that adopted Youtip's system reported that it saw housekeeping tips rise from an average of $14 to $21 with the implementation of the QR codes and customized "Quick Tip" prompts, according to Youtip's data.

Tippy, another digital payment service, has seen similar increases. Originally created for the beauty industry, Tippy's data shows that not only are people tipping more often when its cashless system is used, but the average tip has increased 11% since early 2020.

"We're encouraging people to tip more because we're doing the calculation for them," Terry McKim, Tippy's founder and CIO, told CNN Business.

Cashless options are also changing tipping norms, encouraging tips for workers who don't usually receive them, like fast food servers or fitness instructors, according to Taveprungsenukul.

"Tipping is everywhere and even the places where it isn't, maybe it should be," she said. "We're working with a lot of groups, for example in quick-serve restaurants, where they're implementing our solution."

The downsides of cashless tips

Despite the convenience of cashless payments and tips, some service workers still prefer cash. For example, some workers don't have access to the banking tools necessary to accept and process digital payments, Clara Wheatley-Schaller, political director at Workers United NY NJ, told CNN Business.

"With anything that is cashless tipping, that would be the main concern: making sure the money is accessible and going directly to the worker," she said.

More than 80% of workers represented by Workers United, which represents a variety of service workers, experience some kind of wage theft, according to the union's survey data. When customers add tips on their credit card, the money doesn't always go directly to the worker. Those tips might get cut due to processing fees, for example. Because of this, some workers don't trust that they're getting all their cashless tips. Handing cash directly to a worker is the safest way to ensure they are getting the entirety of their tip, Whetley-Schaller said.

D. Taylor, president of Unite Here, a union representing workers in the hotel and food service industries, has observed that workers benefit when there are pre-calculated tip options. But he said the union has struggled to find solutions that make cashless tipping easy for both the consumer and the worker. Most digital payment companies take a cut of the tips paid through their services, and it can be hard to ensure that tips are going to the intended workers, Taylor said.

Tippy, for example, said it charges businesses a flat annual rate of $300 for the use of its services. And, instead of charging workers processing fees for using its software, the service charges the customer leaving a tip a fee for use of the system. Similarly, Youtip applies a service fee to the person paying the tip, but businesses have the option to cover that fee for customers.

Another issue with digital tipping: taxes. While both cash and digital tips are taxable, cash is self-reported, so it's easier for some payments to remain under the table. But, as tipping on credit cards has grown more popular in past years, paying taxes on tips is "old news," Taylor said.

For workers who are used to taking cash tips without always reporting them, digital tipping might actually alleviate their tax concerns. Although they'll have to pay taxes on their tips, using digital payment services can increase tips enough to offset the cost of taxes, said David Tashjian, Tippy's CEO and president.

Adapting to a cashless economy is "not even a question of interest. It's going to happen," Taylor said. "The real question is how can the fruits of [a worker's] labor be rewarded? And how is that done in a way that they are the beneficiaries of it as opposed to someone taking a cut that had nothing to do with their labor, but just developed an app?"

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 624851

Reported Deaths: 7822
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1300531814
Ramsey54443917
Dakota48330482
Anoka44308468
Washington28292299
Stearns23114229
St. Louis18638323
Scott18084139
Wright16859155
Olmsted13985105
Sherburne1239996
Carver1100149
Rice8457113
Clay837992
Blue Earth785744
Crow Wing705199
Kandiyohi689986
Chisago644855
Otter Tail605888
Benton596698
Goodhue498575
Mower491634
Douglas489881
Winona479952
Itasca474469
Isanti453568
McLeod446161
Morrison435762
Beltrami425165
Nobles417750
Steele413619
Polk396974
Becker394558
Lyon372054
Freeborn364837
Carlton363458
Pine345423
Nicollet339745
Mille Lacs320758
Brown314640
Le Sueur307928
Todd294533
Cass294033
Meeker273545
Waseca250623
Martin240033
Roseau215821
Wabasha21273
Hubbard203941
Dodge20033
Renville186746
Houston182816
Redwood181841
Cottonwood169224
Fillmore167410
Wadena167423
Faribault160622
Pennington156520
Chippewa156139
Sibley151810
Kanabec151029
Aitkin142537
Watonwan13859
Rock132119
Jackson125812
Pipestone117526
Pope11708
Yellow Medicine117020
Swift109118
Murray108610
Koochiching97819
Stevens94611
Clearwater92017
Marshall91618
Lake86221
Wilkin85414
Lac qui Parle76722
Big Stone6174
Grant6058
Lincoln5983
Mahnomen5719
Norman5689
Kittson49822
Unassigned49693
Red Lake4057
Traverse3925
Lake of the Woods3554
Cook1770

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 385244

Reported Deaths: 6149
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk60508649
Linn22177344
Scott20946251
Black Hawk17408320
Woodbury15687231
Johnson1506686
Dubuque13763215
Dallas11743100
Pottawattamie11705178
Story1113048
Warren607292
Cerro Gordo577998
Clinton572294
Webster5676100
Sioux523374
Muscatine5062106
Des Moines504578
Marshall503579
Jasper465573
Wapello4486124
Buena Vista437040
Lee432159
Plymouth408782
Marion386478
Henry309937
Jones305757
Bremer299263
Carroll290452
Crawford283043
Boone280835
Benton269055
Washington267551
Dickinson253246
Mahaska240151
Jackson228843
Kossuth226967
Clay219327
Delaware218843
Tama216372
Buchanan203935
Winneshiek202537
Hardin199544
Page197822
Cedar197323
Wright195740
Fayette194943
Hamilton194751
Harrison185774
Clayton176258
Butler175636
Madison173819
Mills168624
Floyd168242
Cherokee165039
Lyon161841
Poweshiek161436
Allamakee159152
Hancock157034
Iowa154124
Winnebago149631
Calhoun147113
Cass143955
Grundy142834
Jefferson141735
Emmet138141
Shelby135638
Louisa135449
Sac135320
Franklin133923
Appanoose131649
Union130635
Humboldt129326
Chickasaw129117
Mitchell128543
Guthrie127532
Palo Alto116724
Montgomery107538
Howard106822
Clarke106424
Monroe103433
Keokuk101732
Ida98135
Adair91132
Davis90325
Pocahontas87922
Monona87732
Lucas81623
Greene81411
Osceola80417
Worth7898
Decatur68310
Taylor67612
Fremont66710
Van Buren59318
Ringgold57524
Wayne57423
Audubon54314
Adams3624
Unassigned150
Rochester
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 68°
Mason City
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 69°
Albert Lea
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 72°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 70°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 66°
A Break From the Heat!
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Roadrunners hoping to get to state

Image

Rochester man teaches basketball to youth for free

Image

Clear Lake teacher gets in the ring for MMA fighting

Image

Trees, tech unite with new "Tree ID Trail" at Silver Lake Park

Image

Local teacher turns wounds to wisdom

Image

North Iowa teacher tries MMA fighting

Image

WWII vet to lead Hobo Days parade

Image

New mural in Lanesboro

Image

New Tree ID trail at Silver Lake Park

Image

8/13/21 Weather Forecast

Community Events