Clear

Here's what to know about vaccine mandates

Here's what to know about vaccine mandates

Posted: Aug 14, 2021 8:00 AM
Updated: Aug 14, 2021 8:00 AM
Posted By: Analysis by Paul LeBlanc, CNN

The crush of Covid-19 cases ripping through the population of unvaccinated Americans has some public health experts looking to vaccine mandates as a way to climb out of the pandemic.

Currently, about 58.5% of the US population has received at least one Covid-19 vaccine dose and roughly 50.1% is fully vaccinated, according to data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

While mandates -- whether from the federal government, state and local officials or private business -- can raise thorny legal issues, there's growing precedent that they pass muster. Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett on Thursday declined a request to block Indiana University's vaccine mandate, signaling that similar mandates going into effect will hold up in court.

And businesses are going ahead, creating facts on the ground, reports CNN's Matt Egan: The Business Roundtable, a powerful lobbying group chaired by Walmart CEO Doug McMillon, has surveyed member companies on their vaccine requirement plans, a person familiar with the matter told CNN Business.

That survey, which has not been released publicly, found that more companies are considering mandating vaccines compared with a few months ago, the source said. News of the survey was first reported by The New York Times. 

CNN posed a few questions about vaccine mandates to Dorit Reiss, a law professor who specializes in vaccine policy at the University of California Hastings Law School in San Francisco.

The conversation, conducted over the phone and lightly edited for flow, is below.

CNN: Which institutions can mandate that people get vaccines?

DR: Practically, every level of government and private actors, and the question is more in the details. The federal government has limited power, but within those powers it can, for example, mandate vaccines for federal federal workers, for the military. It can mandate within its sphere.

So the federal government has those powers. States have plenary power in public health, which means they have pretty broad power to require vaccines across a range of issues. Also for states, who can act will vary. Sometimes the executive, the governor or an agency can act, and some it will require legislative action.

RELATED: Biden to meet with CEOs requiring their employees get vaccinated, urge others to follow their lead

Employers can set work condition and require vaccination for the employees. There are some caveats to that, but generally employers can set workplace rules in the US and private businesses can also set the terms of engagement and require vaccines for people who enter.

There are limits on all of those, but that's the general starting point.

CNN: You said that employers can require vaccination with some caveats. Can you explain what those caveats are? 

DR: First, if the work force is unionized the collective bargaining agreement may require negotiating with union before you can mandate the vaccine. That's going to depend on the specific place and the specific collective bargaining agreements. It's going to be a case-by-case question.

Second, the Americans with Disabilities Act requires employers to accommodate workers with disabilities, including people who medically cannot take the vaccine. So employers are going to have to give exemptions -- or something -- to people who cannot medically vaccinate. That doesn't mean first employers can't enforce conditions. So employers can say: "You have a real medical reason. We won't vaccinate you, but you need to test every week or something like that."

Third, the Civil Rights Act of 1964 requires employers not to discriminate on a number of things, including religion, which for our purposes means that if a worker has a sincere religious objection for a workplace rule, the employer may have to accommodate them unless it's an undue burden. The trick here is that the undue burden here is a low bar. It means no more than minimal cost. So some clever people are saying: 'You can still require vaccine in the workplace because it's more than minimal cost to allow a Covid-19 outbreak. The accommodation here doesn't mean treat them the same as everybody else. It might mean you don't have to vaccinate, but you have to test and mask.

RELATED: Who can require you to get a Covid vaccination?

Finally, and this applies across the board and it is kind of the elephant in the room: there's a legal question about whether you can mandate a vaccine under an Emergency Use Authorization. It's still an open legal question, but there's more and more indication that yes, you can.

The only court decision on the topic so far said that yes, you can mandate the vaccine under an EUA. It's a low-level court decision, so it's not binding, but that's the one decision we have yet. And the memo by the Office of Legal Counsel also makes a case that that you can mandate the vaccine under an EUA. And that too is not binding, but it will have an influence. So we have more and more indications that yes, you can mandate the vaccine under an EUA, but it's still an area of legal uncertainty.

CNN: All three vaccines in US use right now are being administered under Emergency Use Authorization. How would full FDA authorization change things from a legal perspective in terms of businesses or universities mandating vaccination?

DR: It removes what is probably the biggest concern of universities and employers because most universities and employers have a history of mandating vaccines. They may have to give exemption, but it's pretty uncontroversial that they can mandate vaccines in the right cases.

The EUA is the biggest question. So it will remove a major source of uncertainty.

CNN: We've seen some really big companies require vaccination. Do you think that is going to cause a ripple effect among smaller businesses that might not have been willing to mandate vaccination in the first place?

DR: Yes, I think as more companies mandate we'll see more companies become comfortable with mandating.

CNN: What would happen if the White House tried to implement a blanket vaccine mandate for all eligible US citizens?

DR: First of all, there will be a legal challenge saying that that's beyond federal power and it would be a pretty strong legal challenge because the federal government is one of limited powers and that is a very broad use of power that it traditionally doesn't have.

So there'll be a legal challenge that would probably stop that.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 624851

Reported Deaths: 7822
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1300531814
Ramsey54443917
Dakota48330482
Anoka44308468
Washington28292299
Stearns23114229
St. Louis18638323
Scott18084139
Wright16859155
Olmsted13985105
Sherburne1239996
Carver1100149
Rice8457113
Clay837992
Blue Earth785744
Crow Wing705199
Kandiyohi689986
Chisago644855
Otter Tail605888
Benton596698
Goodhue498575
Mower491634
Douglas489881
Winona479952
Itasca474469
Isanti453568
McLeod446161
Morrison435762
Beltrami425165
Nobles417750
Steele413619
Polk396974
Becker394558
Lyon372054
Freeborn364837
Carlton363458
Pine345423
Nicollet339745
Mille Lacs320758
Brown314640
Le Sueur307928
Todd294533
Cass294033
Meeker273545
Waseca250623
Martin240033
Roseau215821
Wabasha21273
Hubbard203941
Dodge20033
Renville186746
Houston182816
Redwood181841
Cottonwood169224
Fillmore167410
Wadena167423
Faribault160622
Pennington156520
Chippewa156139
Sibley151810
Kanabec151029
Aitkin142537
Watonwan13859
Rock132119
Jackson125812
Pipestone117526
Pope11708
Yellow Medicine117020
Swift109118
Murray108610
Koochiching97819
Stevens94611
Clearwater92017
Marshall91618
Lake86221
Wilkin85414
Lac qui Parle76722
Big Stone6174
Grant6058
Lincoln5983
Mahnomen5719
Norman5689
Kittson49822
Unassigned49693
Red Lake4057
Traverse3925
Lake of the Woods3554
Cook1770

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 385244

Reported Deaths: 6149
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk60508649
Linn22177344
Scott20946251
Black Hawk17408320
Woodbury15687231
Johnson1506686
Dubuque13763215
Dallas11743100
Pottawattamie11705178
Story1113048
Warren607292
Cerro Gordo577998
Clinton572294
Webster5676100
Sioux523374
Muscatine5062106
Des Moines504578
Marshall503579
Jasper465573
Wapello4486124
Buena Vista437040
Lee432159
Plymouth408782
Marion386478
Henry309937
Jones305757
Bremer299263
Carroll290452
Crawford283043
Boone280835
Benton269055
Washington267551
Dickinson253246
Mahaska240151
Jackson228843
Kossuth226967
Clay219327
Delaware218843
Tama216372
Buchanan203935
Winneshiek202537
Hardin199544
Page197822
Cedar197323
Wright195740
Fayette194943
Hamilton194751
Harrison185774
Clayton176258
Butler175636
Madison173819
Mills168624
Floyd168242
Cherokee165039
Lyon161841
Poweshiek161436
Allamakee159152
Hancock157034
Iowa154124
Winnebago149631
Calhoun147113
Cass143955
Grundy142834
Jefferson141735
Emmet138141
Shelby135638
Louisa135449
Sac135320
Franklin133923
Appanoose131649
Union130635
Humboldt129326
Chickasaw129117
Mitchell128543
Guthrie127532
Palo Alto116724
Montgomery107538
Howard106822
Clarke106424
Monroe103433
Keokuk101732
Ida98135
Adair91132
Davis90325
Pocahontas87922
Monona87732
Lucas81623
Greene81411
Osceola80417
Worth7898
Decatur68310
Taylor67612
Fremont66710
Van Buren59318
Ringgold57524
Wayne57423
Audubon54314
Adams3624
Unassigned150
Rochester
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 56°
Mason City
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 48°
Albert Lea
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 52°
Austin
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 48°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
55° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 55°
A Break From the Heat!
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Roadrunners hoping to get to state

Image

Rochester man teaches basketball to youth for free

Image

Clear Lake teacher gets in the ring for MMA fighting

Image

Trees, tech unite with new "Tree ID Trail" at Silver Lake Park

Image

Local teacher turns wounds to wisdom

Image

North Iowa teacher tries MMA fighting

Image

WWII vet to lead Hobo Days parade

Image

New mural in Lanesboro

Image

New Tree ID trail at Silver Lake Park

Image

8/13/21 Weather Forecast

Community Events