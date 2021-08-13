Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

White fear is the wrong way to tell the Census story

White fear is the wrong way to tell the Census story

Posted: Aug 13, 2021 4:00 PM
Updated: Aug 13, 2021 4:00 PM
Posted By: Opinion by Peniel E. Joseph

A significant part of the current political and racial divides in the United States has been fueled by reports that America will become a majority-minority country within our lifetimes. Conspiratorial and racist so-called "replacement" theories have inspired White nationalists in American society, ranging from those bearing tiki torches in Charlottesville to Fox News host Tucker Carlson and the rioters at the US Capitol on January 6.

In this context, the preliminary data from the new US Census -- which reveals a declining White population -- exposes ways in which America's changing demographic landscape is stoking paranoia regarding the loss of White power, even as it also fuels ambitious hopes for the future of multiracial democracy.

Headlines that tout a White population in decline further provoke existing fear, anxiety and anti-immigrant loathing. But at the same time, more Americans than ever are self-defining as multiracial, making headlines about the loss of White identity less of the proper focus than one about a 21st century multiracial democracy.

Families like the one President Barack Obama grew up in, as the son of a Black Kenyan father and a White mother with Kansas roots whose sister was half Indonesian and whose maternal grandparents helped forge his identity, are not outliers; they are a growing branch on the national family tree. Framing this new Census data as the first decrease in the White population since 1790, as the Washington Post did, helps to fan the flames of racial and partisan rifts. Hispanic and Asian American young people driving national population growth augurs a future powered by citizens who reflect the diversity that is at the heart of our national story.

Journalists report on facts, so it's understandable that they would identify a large drop in the White population, reflected in data, as significant. Objectively speaking, it is.

Yet the trap of seeing the drop in White population as the only, or even the main, story of the Census data reinforces our own insistence on seeing these transformations through a cynical lens. Pitting White America against hordes of threatening "colored" people is part of a long, complex, and fraught history -- one wherein changing definitions of "Whiteness" both expanded and restricted the boundaries of citizenship.

This fear-driven narrative also has tremendous policy and historical implications. Republican-controlled state legislatures have used Census data in gerrymandering efforts to target Black voters and other voters of color. Their tactics have turned voter suppression from a blunt art into an exacting science that defies the spirit and intent of both the 14th Amendment to the Constitution and the landmark 1965 Voting Rights Act.

Narratives of White decline linked specifically to the Census arrived in the 21st century, shortly before America elected Obama, the nation's first Black President. The reports helped to fuel White racial anxiety about maintaining racial, economic and cultural privileges that have become synonymous for many with American identity.

The Obama presidency ignited a free for all in American politics that continues to this day. The rise of the Tea Party, Birther Movement, Donald Trump's presidency and his "Make America Great Again" ethos all share deep-seated racial fears that have haunted the nation since its founding.

Over the past two decades, some Republicans have used forecast demographic changes related to the Census for partisan political advantage, helping to sustain and grow a whole ecosystem trafficking in racially intolerant appeals that have remade American politics. The rise of a right-wing public sphere we are now seeing -- untethered to science, objective facts and past support for voting rights and racial justice -- depends on a narrative that presents democracy as a zero-sum game, with historic White winners on the verge of being replaced by citizens and immigrants of color.

Concern over plunging White birthrates, both nationally and globally, center "replacement theory" conspiracies theories that view demographic shifts as fundamentally reordering power relations in a way that will lead to the end of Whiteness. Such nativistic fears traffic in racism against non-White groups and sexism by seeking to impose patriarchal control over women's reproductive futures. And in the Age of Trump, racist narrative tropes about the nation's future became more mainstream, trumpeted by right-wing media stars as an existential threat to White Americans.

We have been here before. In the early 20th century, White nativists spread misinformation and racist conspiracy theories warning that the onslaught of immigrants and the threat of race-mixing would spell the end of what they proudly considered a White man's republic. Anti-immigrant legislation, specifically 1924's Johnson-Reed Act, instituted a quota system that made it virtually impossible for immigrants of color to enter the United States until the passage of 1965's Hart-Celler Act, one of the cornerstones of Lyndon Johnson's Great Society.

Toxic narratives of White decline are baked into this country's history of institutional discrimination in ways that go back to the 19th century -- and beyond anti-Black racism -- as well. White nativism, buttressed by eugenics theories of scientific racism that classified non-White and non-Nordic races as inferior, discriminated against Irish, Italians and others during the 19th century. As the category of ethnic "Whiteness" shifted to include these previously marginalized European groups, however, the xenophobia and nativism never waned.

The end of the Civil War and Black people's hopes to compete in a free labor market against native-born and immigrant alike triggered further massive White anxiety, violence and racist policies that led directly to the Jim Crow system of legalized racial oppression that still impacts our democracy today.

Today, contemporary right-wing media narratives frame America's growing non-White population as a problem to be solved through gerrymandering, xenophobia and anti-democratic legislation that ensures White supremacy thrives for generations.

And yet, America's changing demographics tell a different, more inspiring story. Rather than a narrative of White decline, what if we saw in this data the increasing numbers of racially blended families and mixed-race children -- and understood them as signs of a more racially diverse, economically just and culturally rich future?

Transforming the racist narrative of the changing demographics in the US will be key to saving American democracy from some of its worse impulses. GOP-driven gerrymandering policies seek to neutralize the votes of non-Whites in hopes of maintaining a racially monolithic version of power. Rather than changing the rules of the game to ensure perpetual White domination, Americans should welcome increasing racial diversity as a sign of growing strength rather than a circumstance that elicits fear and loathing.

America's multi-cultural roots have been obscured for too long by the politics of White supremacy that assimilates some and racially and economically oppresses others. The racial diversity that made American political, social, entrepreneurial and technological innovations possible gets overshadowed by the stories we tell ourselves to rationalize a history too complex to relay in shorthand.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 623527

Reported Deaths: 7816
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1297871813
Ramsey54316916
Dakota48254482
Anoka44221467
Washington28233299
Stearns23083229
St. Louis18620323
Scott18052139
Wright16826155
Olmsted13941105
Sherburne1236196
Carver1098349
Rice8441113
Clay837292
Blue Earth783344
Crow Wing703999
Kandiyohi688686
Chisago642755
Otter Tail604787
Benton595498
Goodhue496975
Mower489734
Douglas488781
Winona477252
Itasca472769
Isanti453168
McLeod444661
Morrison435262
Beltrami422765
Nobles416350
Steele412419
Polk396173
Becker394058
Lyon371654
Freeborn363536
Carlton362458
Pine344723
Nicollet339245
Mille Lacs320058
Brown313940
Le Sueur307628
Todd294133
Cass293233
Meeker272845
Waseca249523
Martin239833
Roseau215421
Wabasha21193
Hubbard203341
Dodge19993
Renville186546
Houston181916
Redwood181641
Cottonwood168924
Wadena167423
Fillmore166910
Faribault159922
Chippewa156039
Pennington155920
Sibley151410
Kanabec150629
Aitkin142237
Watonwan13839
Rock131819
Jackson125512
Pipestone117526
Yellow Medicine116720
Pope11628
Swift108818
Murray108510
Koochiching97719
Stevens93811
Clearwater91517
Marshall91518
Lake86221
Wilkin85314
Lac qui Parle76722
Big Stone6174
Grant6058
Lincoln5963
Mahnomen5719
Norman5689
Kittson49822
Unassigned49293
Red Lake4057
Traverse3925
Lake of the Woods3544
Cook1770

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 385244

Reported Deaths: 6149
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk60508649
Linn22177344
Scott20946251
Black Hawk17408320
Woodbury15687231
Johnson1506686
Dubuque13763215
Dallas11743100
Pottawattamie11705178
Story1113048
Warren607292
Cerro Gordo577998
Clinton572294
Webster5676100
Sioux523374
Muscatine5062106
Des Moines504578
Marshall503579
Jasper465573
Wapello4486124
Buena Vista437040
Lee432159
Plymouth408782
Marion386478
Henry309937
Jones305757
Bremer299263
Carroll290452
Crawford283043
Boone280835
Benton269055
Washington267551
Dickinson253246
Mahaska240151
Jackson228843
Kossuth226967
Clay219327
Delaware218843
Tama216372
Buchanan203935
Winneshiek202537
Hardin199544
Page197822
Cedar197323
Wright195740
Fayette194943
Hamilton194751
Harrison185774
Clayton176258
Butler175636
Madison173819
Mills168624
Floyd168242
Cherokee165039
Lyon161841
Poweshiek161436
Allamakee159152
Hancock157034
Iowa154124
Winnebago149631
Calhoun147113
Cass143955
Grundy142834
Jefferson141735
Emmet138141
Shelby135638
Louisa135449
Sac135320
Franklin133923
Appanoose131649
Union130635
Humboldt129326
Chickasaw129117
Mitchell128543
Guthrie127532
Palo Alto116724
Montgomery107538
Howard106822
Clarke106424
Monroe103433
Keokuk101732
Ida98135
Adair91132
Davis90325
Pocahontas87922
Monona87732
Lucas81623
Greene81411
Osceola80417
Worth7898
Decatur68310
Taylor67612
Fremont66710
Van Buren59318
Ringgold57524
Wayne57423
Audubon54314
Adams3624
Unassigned150
Rochester
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 76°
Mason City
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 79°
Albert Lea
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 78°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 78°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 78°
A Break From the Heat!
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Mayo Clinic doctors predict another COVID-19 surge

Image

Sean's Weather 8/13

Image

AN UPDATE ON THE DELTA VARIANT

Image

THIRD DOSE FOR IMMUNOCOMPROMISED

Image

MINNESOTA EDUCATORS WANT VACCINE POLICY

Image

Sculptures on parade in Mason City

Image

Suffragist Centennial riders stop at Harley Davidson store in Albert Lea

Image

Suffragist riders stop in Albert Lea

Image

Back to School block party live interview

Image

Masks required in Albert Lea facilities

Community Events