Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Big Oil blasts Biden for turning to OPEC for more crude

Big Oil blasts Biden for turning to OPEC for more crude

Posted: Aug 13, 2021 4:00 PM
Updated: Aug 13, 2021 4:00 PM
Posted By: By Matt Egan, CNN Business

Big Oil is not pleased with the White House's push this week for more crude from OPEC and its allies.

The American Petroleum Institute, the powerful lobby group that represents the US oil and gas industry, is arguing President Joe Biden should be working to boost oil production at home before looking overseas.

"You'd think the first place you would go would be American producers, rather than OPEC, which literally held this country hostage for decades because they were our top supplier," API President Mike Sommers told CNN Business.

In response, a White House official stressed the importance of "reliable and stable energy markets at this critical moment" in the global recovery from the pandemic.

"President Biden has made clear that he wants Americans to have access to affordable energy, including at the pump," the US official told CNN Business.

Goldman Sachs: Biden's OPEC+ outreach unlikely to work

The national average price of gasoline stands near a seven-year high at $3.18 a gallon, up from $2.18 year ago, according to AAA. Higher energy prices are a reflection of supply failing to catch up with surging demand as people fly and drive more now that many have been vaccinated.

OPEC and its allies like Russia, known collectively as OPEC+, continue to hold back supply they took offline at the onset of the pandemic. They've only gradually added barrels.

The Biden administration on Wednesday called on OPEC+ to do more to combat elevated energy prices. National security adviser Jake Sullivan said in a statement that OPEC+ "must do more to support the recovery."

It's worth noting that Biden is only the latest US president to ask for help from OPEC — a step that even former President Trump took despite his championing of American energy dominance. (Trump would later take the unusual step of urging OPEC to pump less oil to save domestic oil producers from an historic crash in prices brought on by the pandemic and a price war within OPEC+).

In a note to clients on Thursday, Goldman Sachs strategist said the White House's outreach to OPEC+ is "unlikely" to persuade be effective in the short term. The Wall Street firm cited concerns about weakening demand caused by the Delta variant.

Fossil fuels crackdown

The API, which has a vested interest in domestic energy production, said unleashing US oil producers would be a better solution.

"We have this strategic advantage of an energy revolution — that started under President Obama. We should be doing everything we can to encourage production in the United States," said Sommers, whose group represents ExxonMobil, Chevron and other major US-based oil companies.

And Sommers criticized the Biden administration for its regulatory crackdown on the fossil fuels industry.

"The irony sure is thick," Sommers said. "We're talking about an administration that really for the first eight months in office did nothing but try to restrict American development of oil and gas."

On his first day in office, Biden immediately moved to rejoin the Paris Agreement on climate change, placed a temporary moratorium on oil and gas leasing in the Arctic and revoked the permit for the Keystone XL pipeline, a controversial project that wasn't scheduled to begin transporting Canadian oil until 2023 at the earliest.

The Biden administration also paused oil and gas leasing on federal lands and waters — a step that was temporarily blocked by a federal court in June.

"I'm not saying what Biden has done in the first eight months is the only reason we are seeing high prices today," Sommers said. "There's no question there are significant market forces at play."

Sommers conceded that the leasing pause, which the API strongly opposed, is not impacting today's prices. Instead, he said, that move — along with the cancellation of the Keystone XL added regulatory uncertainty that will discourage future investment in domestic energy.

Why US oil producers aren't coming to the rescue

But regulation is not the only reason US oil production has been somewhat slow to rebound from the pandemic.

After burning through insane amounts of money last decade, oil companies are under enormous pressure from Wall Street to be more retrained and share profits with shareholders. They're in no rush to come to the rescue.

"This has been an underperforming asset class," Sommers said. "There is fiscal discipline occurring in the oil patch today. The focus is on returning money to investors who lost a lot of money in the past decade, particularly in 2020."

Of course, the Biden administration's tougher approach on the oil-and-gas industry is being driven by a sense of urgency around the climate crisis — especially after four years of gutting environmental regulations during the Trump era.

The International Energy Agency warned in May that the world needs to stop drilling for oil and natural gas right now to prevent a climate catastrophe.

The White House official stressed that gas prices are lower today than they were for most of the first half of the decade and are in line with 2018 — the middle of the Trump administration.

"But we have to stay vigilant," the official said.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 623527

Reported Deaths: 7816
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1297871813
Ramsey54316916
Dakota48254482
Anoka44221467
Washington28233299
Stearns23083229
St. Louis18620323
Scott18052139
Wright16826155
Olmsted13941105
Sherburne1236196
Carver1098349
Rice8441113
Clay837292
Blue Earth783344
Crow Wing703999
Kandiyohi688686
Chisago642755
Otter Tail604787
Benton595498
Goodhue496975
Mower489734
Douglas488781
Winona477252
Itasca472769
Isanti453168
McLeod444661
Morrison435262
Beltrami422765
Nobles416350
Steele412419
Polk396173
Becker394058
Lyon371654
Freeborn363536
Carlton362458
Pine344723
Nicollet339245
Mille Lacs320058
Brown313940
Le Sueur307628
Todd294133
Cass293233
Meeker272845
Waseca249523
Martin239833
Roseau215421
Wabasha21193
Hubbard203341
Dodge19993
Renville186546
Houston181916
Redwood181641
Cottonwood168924
Wadena167423
Fillmore166910
Faribault159922
Chippewa156039
Pennington155920
Sibley151410
Kanabec150629
Aitkin142237
Watonwan13839
Rock131819
Jackson125512
Pipestone117526
Yellow Medicine116720
Pope11628
Swift108818
Murray108510
Koochiching97719
Stevens93811
Clearwater91517
Marshall91518
Lake86221
Wilkin85314
Lac qui Parle76722
Big Stone6174
Grant6058
Lincoln5963
Mahnomen5719
Norman5689
Kittson49822
Unassigned49293
Red Lake4057
Traverse3925
Lake of the Woods3544
Cook1770

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 385244

Reported Deaths: 6149
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk60508649
Linn22177344
Scott20946251
Black Hawk17408320
Woodbury15687231
Johnson1506686
Dubuque13763215
Dallas11743100
Pottawattamie11705178
Story1113048
Warren607292
Cerro Gordo577998
Clinton572294
Webster5676100
Sioux523374
Muscatine5062106
Des Moines504578
Marshall503579
Jasper465573
Wapello4486124
Buena Vista437040
Lee432159
Plymouth408782
Marion386478
Henry309937
Jones305757
Bremer299263
Carroll290452
Crawford283043
Boone280835
Benton269055
Washington267551
Dickinson253246
Mahaska240151
Jackson228843
Kossuth226967
Clay219327
Delaware218843
Tama216372
Buchanan203935
Winneshiek202537
Hardin199544
Page197822
Cedar197323
Wright195740
Fayette194943
Hamilton194751
Harrison185774
Clayton176258
Butler175636
Madison173819
Mills168624
Floyd168242
Cherokee165039
Lyon161841
Poweshiek161436
Allamakee159152
Hancock157034
Iowa154124
Winnebago149631
Calhoun147113
Cass143955
Grundy142834
Jefferson141735
Emmet138141
Shelby135638
Louisa135449
Sac135320
Franklin133923
Appanoose131649
Union130635
Humboldt129326
Chickasaw129117
Mitchell128543
Guthrie127532
Palo Alto116724
Montgomery107538
Howard106822
Clarke106424
Monroe103433
Keokuk101732
Ida98135
Adair91132
Davis90325
Pocahontas87922
Monona87732
Lucas81623
Greene81411
Osceola80417
Worth7898
Decatur68310
Taylor67612
Fremont66710
Van Buren59318
Ringgold57524
Wayne57423
Audubon54314
Adams3624
Unassigned150
Rochester
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 76°
Mason City
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 79°
Albert Lea
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 78°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 78°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 78°
A Break From the Heat!
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Mayo Clinic doctors predict another COVID-19 surge

Image

Sean's Weather 8/13

Image

AN UPDATE ON THE DELTA VARIANT

Image

THIRD DOSE FOR IMMUNOCOMPROMISED

Image

MINNESOTA EDUCATORS WANT VACCINE POLICY

Image

Sculptures on parade in Mason City

Image

Suffragist Centennial riders stop at Harley Davidson store in Albert Lea

Image

Suffragist riders stop in Albert Lea

Image

Back to School block party live interview

Image

Masks required in Albert Lea facilities

Community Events