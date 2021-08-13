Clear

Consumer sentiment suddenly crashes below early-pandemic levels

Consumer sentiment suddenly crashes below early-pandemic levels

Posted: Aug 13, 2021 12:30 PM
Updated: Aug 13, 2021 12:30 PM
Posted By: By Paul R. La Monica, CNN Business

Americans are extremely worried about the Delta variant and the spike in Covid-19 cases. A key survey of consumer confidence plunged in August below where it was in April 2020 when the first Covid-19 outbreak slammed the brakes on the US economy.

The University of Michigan said that its influential consumer sentiment index plunged 13.5% from July to August and hit a level of 70.2. That's the most bearish reading for this measure since December 2011.

The drop was so precipitous since last month that the University of Michigan has recorded only six bigger monthly drops in the index's nearly 50-year history, including a more than 19% plunge in April 2020 and 18% drop in October 2008 during the height of the Great Recession and Global Financial Crisis.

"There is little doubt that the pandemic's resurgence due to the Delta variant has been met with a mixture of reason and emotion," said Richard Curtin, the surveys chief economist.

"Consumers have correctly reasoned that the economy's performance will be diminished over the next several months, but the extraordinary surge in negative economic assessments also reflects an emotional response, mainly from dashed hopes that the pandemic would soon end," he added.

Stocks were flat Friday, despite the huge slide in sentiment, and remain near all-time highs thanks to strong earnings.

There is a bit of a disconnect between the current economic data and Wall Street outlook, which are far rosier, and the apparently intense fear of the immediate future on the part of consumers.

The government reported last Friday that nearly a million jobs were added in July, the biggest monthly gain in nearly a year. And the unemployment rate fell to a pandemic-era low of 5.4%.

But the yield on the 10-Year US bond slid from about 1.37% to 1.3% Friday as nervous fixed income investors sought the safety of stable government debt. (Bond rates fall when investors are buying more bonds.)

Consumers reacting to gloomy headlines even as stocks pop

One market strategist called the August consumer sentiment numbers a "knee jerk reaction" to negative headlines about the Delta variant. But he understood why consumers are so gloomy.

"There is a sense among consumers that the rug has been pulled out from under them," said Thomas Simons, money market economist with Jefferies, in a report.

"The promise of vaccines and a return to something at least resembling pre-COVID 'normal' has shifted towards concerns that fear of being sick, masks, social distancing, virtual/distance learning, work from home, an endless stream of booster shots and seeing relatives through glass will instead be the norm going forward," he said, adding that "consumers are just plain sad."

Still, consumer sentiment can be remarkably fickle. Emotions can shift on a dime.

"What you feel like is different than what you actually do," said Randy Fredrick, managing director of trading and derivatives at Charles Schwab, noting that consumer confidence is notorious for having many "pendulum swings."

The Conference Board reported last month that global consumer confidence hit a new all-time high during the second quarter.

And consumer confidence is not exactly the most reliable future indicator of what's next for the economy. Sentiment tends to follow news headlines and the state of the stock market.

Consumers have notoriously been way too bullish just before economic or market meltdowns. That was the case in January 2000. Consumer confidence hit a then record high just as tech stocks were about to implode. Sentiment was also at a high level in 2007 before the housing market crashed.

So it stands to reason that consumers may also be worrying too much that the economic sky is falling.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 623527

Reported Deaths: 7816
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1297871813
Ramsey54316916
Dakota48254482
Anoka44221467
Washington28233299
Stearns23083229
St. Louis18620323
Scott18052139
Wright16826155
Olmsted13941105
Sherburne1236196
Carver1098349
Rice8441113
Clay837292
Blue Earth783344
Crow Wing703999
Kandiyohi688686
Chisago642755
Otter Tail604787
Benton595498
Goodhue496975
Mower489734
Douglas488781
Winona477252
Itasca472769
Isanti453168
McLeod444661
Morrison435262
Beltrami422765
Nobles416350
Steele412419
Polk396173
Becker394058
Lyon371654
Freeborn363536
Carlton362458
Pine344723
Nicollet339245
Mille Lacs320058
Brown313940
Le Sueur307628
Todd294133
Cass293233
Meeker272845
Waseca249523
Martin239833
Roseau215421
Wabasha21193
Hubbard203341
Dodge19993
Renville186546
Houston181916
Redwood181641
Cottonwood168924
Wadena167423
Fillmore166910
Faribault159922
Chippewa156039
Pennington155920
Sibley151410
Kanabec150629
Aitkin142237
Watonwan13839
Rock131819
Jackson125512
Pipestone117526
Yellow Medicine116720
Pope11628
Swift108818
Murray108510
Koochiching97719
Stevens93811
Clearwater91517
Marshall91518
Lake86221
Wilkin85314
Lac qui Parle76722
Big Stone6174
Grant6058
Lincoln5963
Mahnomen5719
Norman5689
Kittson49822
Unassigned49293
Red Lake4057
Traverse3925
Lake of the Woods3544
Cook1770

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 385244

Reported Deaths: 6149
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk60508649
Linn22177344
Scott20946251
Black Hawk17408320
Woodbury15687231
Johnson1506686
Dubuque13763215
Dallas11743100
Pottawattamie11705178
Story1113048
Warren607292
Cerro Gordo577998
Clinton572294
Webster5676100
Sioux523374
Muscatine5062106
Des Moines504578
Marshall503579
Jasper465573
Wapello4486124
Buena Vista437040
Lee432159
Plymouth408782
Marion386478
Henry309937
Jones305757
Bremer299263
Carroll290452
Crawford283043
Boone280835
Benton269055
Washington267551
Dickinson253246
Mahaska240151
Jackson228843
Kossuth226967
Clay219327
Delaware218843
Tama216372
Buchanan203935
Winneshiek202537
Hardin199544
Page197822
Cedar197323
Wright195740
Fayette194943
Hamilton194751
Harrison185774
Clayton176258
Butler175636
Madison173819
Mills168624
Floyd168242
Cherokee165039
Lyon161841
Poweshiek161436
Allamakee159152
Hancock157034
Iowa154124
Winnebago149631
Calhoun147113
Cass143955
Grundy142834
Jefferson141735
Emmet138141
Shelby135638
Louisa135449
Sac135320
Franklin133923
Appanoose131649
Union130635
Humboldt129326
Chickasaw129117
Mitchell128543
Guthrie127532
Palo Alto116724
Montgomery107538
Howard106822
Clarke106424
Monroe103433
Keokuk101732
Ida98135
Adair91132
Davis90325
Pocahontas87922
Monona87732
Lucas81623
Greene81411
Osceola80417
Worth7898
Decatur68310
Taylor67612
Fremont66710
Van Buren59318
Ringgold57524
Wayne57423
Audubon54314
Adams3624
Unassigned150
Rochester
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 73°
Mason City
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 79°
Albert Lea
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 75°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 78°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 79°
Sunny and dry through the weekend!
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Mayo Clinic doctors predict another COVID-19 surge

Image

Sean's Weather 8/13

Image

AN UPDATE ON THE DELTA VARIANT

Image

THIRD DOSE FOR IMMUNOCOMPROMISED

Image

MINNESOTA EDUCATORS WANT VACCINE POLICY

Image

Sculptures on parade in Mason City

Image

Suffragist Centennial riders stop at Harley Davidson store in Albert Lea

Image

Suffragist riders stop in Albert Lea

Image

Back to School block party live interview

Image

Masks required in Albert Lea facilities

Community Events