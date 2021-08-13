Clear

This father's 1-year-old boy is hospitalized with Covid-19. He's pleading for you to get vaccinated

This father's 1-year-old boy is hospitalized with Covid-19. He's pleading for you to get vaccinated

Posted: Aug 13, 2021 12:20 PM
Updated: Aug 13, 2021 12:20 PM
Posted By: By Dakin Andone, CNN

An Arkansas father of a 1-year-old hospitalized with Covid-19 is telling people to get vaccinated so another parent doesn't have to face the uncertainty and fear that he's living with.

When Carter Butrum started showing cold-like symptoms last week, his parents got him tested for Covid-19. That test came back negative, but when the symptoms worsened Carter was tested again. This time, he tested positive.

Now the baby is in the hospital and has been put on oxygen. Carter's mother is with him, but due to the hospital's Covid-19 mitigation measures, his father, Kyle, and sister Kayden are unable to visit.

Kyle Butrum told CNN's John Berman Friday that he's heard from many people asking how they can help, and he appreciates that, calling it a "very nice gesture."

"But the gravity of the situation is there's nothing you can do to help me," he told CNN's John Berman Friday morning. "I can't go to the hospital, I can't even help him."

"The only thing you can do to prevent someone else from doing this is to get your vaccine so that another child doesn't have to do this, and another family doesn't have to send their kid away," Butrum said, crying. "So another father doesn't have to stand at the back of an ambulance and wonder if that's the last time you're going to see your son."

"I hate to be so blunt about it, but there's nothing you can do to help me," he said. "The only thing you can do to help me is help the next person."

Covid-19 hospitalizations are surging once again amid climbing infections and low vaccination rates. But now, patients tend to be younger than they were in earlier surges. Children account for a larger share of hospitalizations now than they did in January, data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows, and hospitalization rates among children below the age of 18 are hovering around the record high.

Federal data shows the number of children hospitalized with Covid-19 in several states like Georgia, Tennessee, South Carolina and Louisiana has doubled over the past week.

Children under the age of 12 like Carter are still ineligible for a Covid-19 vaccine, so vaccinating the people around them is the best way to protect them.

Carter's older sister Kayden described her brother as a happy baby who doesn't often cry. "He always wants to play," she said. "He likes going on walks. He's very energetic, so to see him very exhausted hurts me a lot."

Asked about Carter's condition, Butrum said, "It's been really touch and go," though things have improved in the last 24 hours. The baby is still on oxygen and his doctors are treating the buildup in his lungs, Butrum said. On top of that, his fever has been kept down, Butrum said, calling it "a good sign."

"Really what's hurting him the most at this point outside the oxygen is the exhaustion," he said. "It's so difficult for anyone really when you can't sleep, but especially someone that doesn't understand the gravity of the situation."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 623527

Reported Deaths: 7816
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1297871813
Ramsey54316916
Dakota48254482
Anoka44221467
Washington28233299
Stearns23083229
St. Louis18620323
Scott18052139
Wright16826155
Olmsted13941105
Sherburne1236196
Carver1098349
Rice8441113
Clay837292
Blue Earth783344
Crow Wing703999
Kandiyohi688686
Chisago642755
Otter Tail604787
Benton595498
Goodhue496975
Mower489734
Douglas488781
Winona477252
Itasca472769
Isanti453168
McLeod444661
Morrison435262
Beltrami422765
Nobles416350
Steele412419
Polk396173
Becker394058
Lyon371654
Freeborn363536
Carlton362458
Pine344723
Nicollet339245
Mille Lacs320058
Brown313940
Le Sueur307628
Todd294133
Cass293233
Meeker272845
Waseca249523
Martin239833
Roseau215421
Wabasha21193
Hubbard203341
Dodge19993
Renville186546
Houston181916
Redwood181641
Cottonwood168924
Wadena167423
Fillmore166910
Faribault159922
Chippewa156039
Pennington155920
Sibley151410
Kanabec150629
Aitkin142237
Watonwan13839
Rock131819
Jackson125512
Pipestone117526
Yellow Medicine116720
Pope11628
Swift108818
Murray108510
Koochiching97719
Stevens93811
Clearwater91517
Marshall91518
Lake86221
Wilkin85314
Lac qui Parle76722
Big Stone6174
Grant6058
Lincoln5963
Mahnomen5719
Norman5689
Kittson49822
Unassigned49293
Red Lake4057
Traverse3925
Lake of the Woods3544
Cook1770

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 385244

Reported Deaths: 6149
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk60508649
Linn22177344
Scott20946251
Black Hawk17408320
Woodbury15687231
Johnson1506686
Dubuque13763215
Dallas11743100
Pottawattamie11705178
Story1113048
Warren607292
Cerro Gordo577998
Clinton572294
Webster5676100
Sioux523374
Muscatine5062106
Des Moines504578
Marshall503579
Jasper465573
Wapello4486124
Buena Vista437040
Lee432159
Plymouth408782
Marion386478
Henry309937
Jones305757
Bremer299263
Carroll290452
Crawford283043
Boone280835
Benton269055
Washington267551
Dickinson253246
Mahaska240151
Jackson228843
Kossuth226967
Clay219327
Delaware218843
Tama216372
Buchanan203935
Winneshiek202537
Hardin199544
Page197822
Cedar197323
Wright195740
Fayette194943
Hamilton194751
Harrison185774
Clayton176258
Butler175636
Madison173819
Mills168624
Floyd168242
Cherokee165039
Lyon161841
Poweshiek161436
Allamakee159152
Hancock157034
Iowa154124
Winnebago149631
Calhoun147113
Cass143955
Grundy142834
Jefferson141735
Emmet138141
Shelby135638
Louisa135449
Sac135320
Franklin133923
Appanoose131649
Union130635
Humboldt129326
Chickasaw129117
Mitchell128543
Guthrie127532
Palo Alto116724
Montgomery107538
Howard106822
Clarke106424
Monroe103433
Keokuk101732
Ida98135
Adair91132
Davis90325
Pocahontas87922
Monona87732
Lucas81623
Greene81411
Osceola80417
Worth7898
Decatur68310
Taylor67612
Fremont66710
Van Buren59318
Ringgold57524
Wayne57423
Audubon54314
Adams3624
Unassigned150
Rochester
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 73°
Mason City
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 79°
Albert Lea
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 75°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 78°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 79°
Sunny and dry through the weekend!
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Mayo Clinic doctors predict another COVID-19 surge

Image

Sean's Weather 8/13

Image

AN UPDATE ON THE DELTA VARIANT

Image

THIRD DOSE FOR IMMUNOCOMPROMISED

Image

MINNESOTA EDUCATORS WANT VACCINE POLICY

Image

Sculptures on parade in Mason City

Image

Suffragist Centennial riders stop at Harley Davidson store in Albert Lea

Image

Suffragist riders stop in Albert Lea

Image

Back to School block party live interview

Image

Masks required in Albert Lea facilities

Community Events