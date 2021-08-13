Clear

These 8 states make up half of US Covid-19 hospitalizations. And the surge among the unvaccinated is overwhelming healthcare workers

Posted: Aug 13, 2021 3:10 AM
Updated: Aug 13, 2021 3:10 AM
By Travis Caldwell, CNN

With the escalating spread of the more dangerous Covid-19 Delta variant, health officials and experts are racing to mitigate its damage by encouraging vaccinations and mask-wearing.

But hospital systems in a handful of states, many of which have lagged the national average for vaccinations, are now straining to keep up with a surge of Americans infected with the virus.

Eight states have Covid-19 patients that account for at least 15% of their overall hospitalizations: Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, Nevada and Texas, according to a CNN analysis of HHS and Census data.

Of all Covid-19 hospitalizations, these eight states' combined totals make up approximately 51% of patients, despite accounting for only around 24% of the nation's population.

The percentages of Covid-19 patients in ICUs are even worse, with Florida, Louisiana and Mississippi approaching half of ICU beds in use for such patients, according to HHS data Thursday.

Louisiana and Mississippi each announced on Thursday their highest number of Covid-19 hospitalizations since the start of the pandemic.

In Florida, Brevard County officials issued an urgent plea this week for residents to try and avoid using ambulance services with non-emergency calls or going to hospitals for Covid-19 tests.

"Hospital emergency rooms are inundated with patients with symptoms of Covid-19," according to Brevard County Emergency Director John Scott. All three hospital systems in the county are over capacity and continue to deal with a surge in patients, which creates safety concerns for other emergencies such as traffic accident-related trauma patients or heart attack victims.

Yet concerns over the functionality of health care systems are not limited to these eight states, with first responders and departments feeling the effects of the Delta surge throughout the country.

In Memphis, Tennessee, the emergency departments are overworked due to the pandemic, with August having the potential to be the busiest month in the history of the city's fire department, Fire Chief Gina Sweat said.

And Chief Medical Officer Dr. Geoff Lifferth at Sumner Regional Medical Center in Gallatin, Tennessee, said the hospital had no more open beds. In an emotional Facebook post, he said: "As an ER doc and a healthcare administrator, this past week has been one of the most exhausting and disheartening of my career."

In Wisconsin, Julie Willems Van Dijk, Deputy Secretary in the state's health department, warned Thursday that the state could experience a crisis similar to the one happening now in Florida.

"With this surge, we're a few weeks behind our southern states. What we're seeing happen in Florida could happen. Wisconsin has a similar vaccination rate to Florida and Covid-19 cases are reaching an all-time high in Florida, and their healthcare systems are overwhelmed," Van Dijk said. "We find ourselves in a situation that we hoped was in the past -- we risk our hospital systems being overwhelmed, again, just as they were last November."

FDA grants third dose to immunocompromised

Health officials continue to stress that widespread vaccinations are needed to temper the effects of the surge in the weeks ahead.

"Of the nearly 1,500 now in a hospital for Covid-19, more than 1,300 are unvaccinated," the Mississippi Department of Health said on Thursday.

More than 99.99% of people who are fully vaccinated against Covid-19 have not had a breakthrough case resulting in hospitalization or death, according to a CNN analysis of CDC data.

Of the more than 164 million people in the US fully vaccinated as of August 2, fewer than 0.001% of those individuals -- 1,507 people -- died from Covid-19.

About three-quarters of all reported breakthrough cases were among seniors age 65 or older. Of the people who died, one in five passed away from something other than Covid-19 even though they had a breakthrough case of the virus, according to the CDC.

With the efficacy of vaccines demonstrated, the FDA on Thursday authorized an additional third dose to be administered to people with compromised immune systems.

"The country has entered yet another wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, and the FDA is especially cognizant that immunocompromised people are particularly at risk for severe disease," Acting FDA Commissioner Dr. Janet Woodcock said in a statement. "After a thorough review of the available data, the FDA determined that this small, vulnerable group may benefit from a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna Vaccines."

Around 59.2% of all Americans have received at least one dose of vaccine and 50.4% are fully vaccinated as of Thursday, according to the CDC.

Mask mandate push-and-pull continues

With the school year getting underway, the debate over mask mandates among parents, educators and political leadership continues nationwide, as children under the age of 12 are not yet eligible for Covid-19 vaccines.

Over the past few days, there were heated scenes in Georgia and Tennessee as local school boards and officials considered mask mandates for staff and students, only to be met with loud opposition from some parents.

In Florida, approximately 15% of students in Lee and Hillsborough counties have exercised their ability to "opt out" of wearing a mask in schools. according to the school districts.

Lee County Public Schools, with a total student enrollment of 89,193, reported 1,646 teachers and students in quarantine on Thursday because of potential exposure to Covid-19.

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves, who extended a state of emergency for the next 30 days due to the Covid-19 surge, said he has no plans for a statewide mask mandate and is allowing local districts to decide.

"I didn't make this decision without extensive consideration of all factors but I am convinced this action is the best path forward given the ever-changing environment we currently face," Reeves said of the state's emergency extension.

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 622216

Reported Deaths: 7808
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1294611811
Ramsey54228916
Dakota48163481
Anoka44133467
Washington28176299
Stearns23057229
St. Louis18579322
Scott18007139
Wright16797154
Olmsted13903104
Sherburne1233296
Carver1096349
Rice8425113
Clay836092
Blue Earth782444
Crow Wing701999
Kandiyohi686186
Chisago641455
Otter Tail604087
Benton594498
Goodhue495575
Mower488234
Douglas487081
Winona474852
Itasca471669
Isanti452068
McLeod444561
Morrison434062
Beltrami421264
Nobles415650
Steele409919
Polk395373
Becker393658
Lyon370954
Freeborn362536
Carlton361558
Pine343923
Nicollet338745
Mille Lacs319358
Brown312540
Le Sueur306228
Todd293633
Cass292933
Meeker272645
Waseca248423
Martin239633
Roseau215021
Wabasha21123
Hubbard202941
Dodge19963
Renville186346
Redwood181541
Houston181116
Cottonwood168924
Wadena167123
Fillmore166310
Faribault159922
Chippewa155839
Pennington155820
Sibley150610
Kanabec150529
Aitkin142137
Watonwan13829
Rock131519
Jackson124912
Pipestone117526
Yellow Medicine116420
Pope11598
Murray108410
Swift108418
Koochiching97819
Stevens93711
Clearwater91417
Marshall91118
Lake86121
Wilkin85113
Lac qui Parle76322
Big Stone6184
Grant6028
Lincoln5953
Mahnomen5699
Norman5669
Unassigned52593
Kittson49822
Red Lake4057
Traverse3905
Lake of the Woods3544
Cook1770

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 385244

Reported Deaths: 6149
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk60508649
Linn22177344
Scott20946251
Black Hawk17408320
Woodbury15687231
Johnson1506686
Dubuque13763215
Dallas11743100
Pottawattamie11705178
Story1113048
Warren607292
Cerro Gordo577998
Clinton572294
Webster5676100
Sioux523374
Muscatine5062106
Des Moines504578
Marshall503579
Jasper465573
Wapello4486124
Buena Vista437040
Lee432159
Plymouth408782
Marion386478
Henry309937
Jones305757
Bremer299263
Carroll290452
Crawford283043
Boone280835
Benton269055
Washington267551
Dickinson253246
Mahaska240151
Jackson228843
Kossuth226967
Clay219327
Delaware218843
Tama216372
Buchanan203935
Winneshiek202537
Hardin199544
Page197822
Cedar197323
Wright195740
Fayette194943
Hamilton194751
Harrison185774
Clayton176258
Butler175636
Madison173819
Mills168624
Floyd168242
Cherokee165039
Lyon161841
Poweshiek161436
Allamakee159152
Hancock157034
Iowa154124
Winnebago149631
Calhoun147113
Cass143955
Grundy142834
Jefferson141735
Emmet138141
Shelby135638
Louisa135449
Sac135320
Franklin133923
Appanoose131649
Union130635
Humboldt129326
Chickasaw129117
Mitchell128543
Guthrie127532
Palo Alto116724
Montgomery107538
Howard106822
Clarke106424
Monroe103433
Keokuk101732
Ida98135
Adair91132
Davis90325
Pocahontas87922
Monona87732
Lucas81623
Greene81411
Osceola80417
Worth7898
Decatur68310
Taylor67612
Fremont66710
Van Buren59318
Ringgold57524
Wayne57423
Audubon54314
Adams3624
Unassigned150
