Clear

I didn't expect a Nicolas Cage movie to be the voice of this moment. I was wrong

I didn't expect a Nicolas Cage movie to be the voice of this moment. I was wrong

Posted: Aug 13, 2021 1:01 AM
Updated: Aug 13, 2021 1:01 AM
Posted By: Opinion by Sara Stewart

Of all 2021's surprises, a movie delivering gentle, minimally violent emotional catharsis and starring Nicolas Cage has to be one of the strangest. The plot of the new movie "Pig," released on video on demand last week, sounds like a "John Wick" riff: A reclusive truffle hunter's beloved pig is stolen, and he journeys into the underbelly of the city he once called home to get her back.

But it's not like you might think. First of all, that underbelly turns out to be the restaurant world of Portland, Oregon. It's hardly a den of assassins, although, in a scene that's both stomach-churning and funny, it does turn out to have its own fight club. More surprising, Cage's character, Robin Feld, is a pensive, quiet soul -- a master chef who's slow to anger and can reduce cold-hearted men to tears with his cooking.

For sure, there is something inherently hilarious about Cage growling, "Who. Has. My. Pig?" But more than anything else, this enchantingly odd movie grows to enfold you in a lingering sense of melancholy that rings eerily true, especially right now.

This resonance hit home when I went into a grocery store the other day, where half the customers weren't wearing masks despite the store's posted request. I felt the flickering of a familiar anger -- and then a sort of internal shrug. The idea of returning to perma-rage about other people's lack of concern for public health is simply exhausting; it's overwhelming. Instead of anger or frustration, I found myself experiencing a kind of grief. Many of us, I think, are mourning the loss of normal life, and public civility, both of which feel like they may be gone for good.

Between the rapidly unfolding Delta variant nightmare and the UN's new report on the inevitability of major climate disasters, we're all living in a time of unparalleled anxiety and sadness. What better time for a little movie about a man, a swine and the unbearable weight of grief? Are we not all in some way Robin Felds, struggling out of the wilderness with unkempt beards and dirty faces, squinting at civilization like it's a memory we've long forgotten, trying to get back something invaluable that we've lost?

Robin starts the movie silent -- he speaks his first line (to the pig) about nine minutes in -- and gradually recovers his way with language as the film progresses. Then he gives a couple of memorable monologues. In the first, he describes in detail the way Portland will likely disappear in an earthquake and tsunami in the not too distant future. So, he concludes, who gives a s**t about petty disagreements? It's a bleakly comic speech -- this guy is intense -- but also speaks to a growing awareness of how precarious our existence really is.

We learn, through scant exposition, that Robin has suffered a loss before this: His wife, Lori. Making Robin a grieving widower is a pretty cliched trope, which is why first-time feature director Michael Sarnoski thankfully doles out only a couple of references.

"We don't get a lot of things to really care about," Robin says. This is the film's mantra. Appreciate those things and hold them close while you can. As a dog person, I applaud the film's pointing out that animals can be as meaningful as anyone else, and that it is natural for us to feel devastated at their loss.

"Pig" also shows a wonderful willingness to humanize the characters around Robin, even his adversaries. Amir (Alex Wolff), a hotshot truffle dealer who ends up chauffeuring Robin around, initially comes off as a shallow jerk but -- in a great performance from Wolff -- turns out to be troubled, but a mensch. Amir's restaurateur dad (Adam Arkin) presents as a first-rate jackass but we get a look into his suffering, too. And a high-concept chef (David Knell) -- whose molecular gastronomy menu is taken apart by Robin in a brutal but amusing speech -- is shown to be a vulnerable guy who's drifted far from his true ambitions.

These characters are a valuable reminder: All people, even the ones we're pretty sure are awful, are carrying baggage we probably don't know about.

Some foodies have taken issue with the film's takedown of fancy cuisine, but even if its portrait of Portland isn't wildly accurate, Robin's philosophy feels in tune with our collective turn toward home cooking. The film's sections are titled with simple food: Mushroom tart, French toast, a roasted bird and a salted baguette. As the camera pans through his cabin's kitchen, we see his jars of home-pickled vegetables, his container of Morton's salt. (No Himalayan pink salt here.) You can make magic with the basics.

"There's nothing out here for most of us," Robin says. Hopefully, that's not true -- or if it is, it won't be forever. But the fantasy that "Pig" offers, the relief of narrowing your world down to a few carefully curated passions, is a welcome escape at a time when all around us the world seems to be crumbling. We don't get a lot of things to really care about. We have to hold our pigs close, whoever they may be.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 622216

Reported Deaths: 7808
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1294611811
Ramsey54228916
Dakota48163481
Anoka44133467
Washington28176299
Stearns23057229
St. Louis18579322
Scott18007139
Wright16797154
Olmsted13903104
Sherburne1233296
Carver1096349
Rice8425113
Clay836092
Blue Earth782444
Crow Wing701999
Kandiyohi686186
Chisago641455
Otter Tail604087
Benton594498
Goodhue495575
Mower488234
Douglas487081
Winona474852
Itasca471669
Isanti452068
McLeod444561
Morrison434062
Beltrami421264
Nobles415650
Steele409919
Polk395373
Becker393658
Lyon370954
Freeborn362536
Carlton361558
Pine343923
Nicollet338745
Mille Lacs319358
Brown312540
Le Sueur306228
Todd293633
Cass292933
Meeker272645
Waseca248423
Martin239633
Roseau215021
Wabasha21123
Hubbard202941
Dodge19963
Renville186346
Redwood181541
Houston181116
Cottonwood168924
Wadena167123
Fillmore166310
Faribault159922
Chippewa155839
Pennington155820
Sibley150610
Kanabec150529
Aitkin142137
Watonwan13829
Rock131519
Jackson124912
Pipestone117526
Yellow Medicine116420
Pope11598
Murray108410
Swift108418
Koochiching97819
Stevens93711
Clearwater91417
Marshall91118
Lake86121
Wilkin85113
Lac qui Parle76322
Big Stone6184
Grant6028
Lincoln5953
Mahnomen5699
Norman5669
Unassigned52593
Kittson49822
Red Lake4057
Traverse3905
Lake of the Woods3544
Cook1770

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 385244

Reported Deaths: 6149
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk60508649
Linn22177344
Scott20946251
Black Hawk17408320
Woodbury15687231
Johnson1506686
Dubuque13763215
Dallas11743100
Pottawattamie11705178
Story1113048
Warren607292
Cerro Gordo577998
Clinton572294
Webster5676100
Sioux523374
Muscatine5062106
Des Moines504578
Marshall503579
Jasper465573
Wapello4486124
Buena Vista437040
Lee432159
Plymouth408782
Marion386478
Henry309937
Jones305757
Bremer299263
Carroll290452
Crawford283043
Boone280835
Benton269055
Washington267551
Dickinson253246
Mahaska240151
Jackson228843
Kossuth226967
Clay219327
Delaware218843
Tama216372
Buchanan203935
Winneshiek202537
Hardin199544
Page197822
Cedar197323
Wright195740
Fayette194943
Hamilton194751
Harrison185774
Clayton176258
Butler175636
Madison173819
Mills168624
Floyd168242
Cherokee165039
Lyon161841
Poweshiek161436
Allamakee159152
Hancock157034
Iowa154124
Winnebago149631
Calhoun147113
Cass143955
Grundy142834
Jefferson141735
Emmet138141
Shelby135638
Louisa135449
Sac135320
Franklin133923
Appanoose131649
Union130635
Humboldt129326
Chickasaw129117
Mitchell128543
Guthrie127532
Palo Alto116724
Montgomery107538
Howard106822
Clarke106424
Monroe103433
Keokuk101732
Ida98135
Adair91132
Davis90325
Pocahontas87922
Monona87732
Lucas81623
Greene81411
Osceola80417
Worth7898
Decatur68310
Taylor67612
Fremont66710
Van Buren59318
Ringgold57524
Wayne57423
Audubon54314
Adams3624
Unassigned150
Rochester
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 63°
Mason City
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 58°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
57° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 57°
Austin
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 63°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
59° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 59°
Sunny and dry through the weekend!
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Suffragist Centennial riders stop at Harley Davidson store in Albert Lea

Image

Suffragist riders stop in Albert Lea

Image

Back to School block party live interview

Image

Masks required in Albert Lea facilities

Image

Back to School Block Party in Mason City

Image

Aaron's Evening Forecast (8/12/21)

Image

Back To School Supplies

Image

U.S. officials visit local Minnesota farm to discuss effects of the drought

Image

Artists showcasing sculptures

Image

Local Farms and Droughts

Community Events