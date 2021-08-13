Clear

'Use 911 sparingly.' Local officials in Florida and Tennessee warn ambulance and emergency services are overworked due to Covid-19 surge

'Use 911 sparingly.' Local officials in Florida and Tennessee warn ambulance and emergency services are overworked due to Covid-19 surge

Posted: Aug 13, 2021 1:01 AM
Updated: Aug 13, 2021 1:01 AM
Posted By: By Rebekah Riess and Christina Maxouris, CNN

As Covid-19 numbers surge across the country, officials in parts of Florida and Tennessee are warning that their emergency response systems are strained and pleading with residents to think twice before calling for an ambulance.

In Brevard County, Florida, Fire Rescue Chief Mark Schollmeyer said ambulances are taking longer because they're not able to hand off patients to hospital staff as quickly because many emergency rooms are already full.

County officials are asking that residents "use 9-1-1 sparingly for non-emergent issues and to save the ambulances and ER trips for those who urgently need those services," Schollmeyer said in a statement on Monday.

"Just being COVID positive but asymptomatic does not always make it a life-threatening emergent condition requiring a trip to the ER," the chief added. "We ask people to take advantage of your primary care physician, telemedicine or urgent care and leave emergency room and ambulance trips for those with life threatening or serious emergencies."

Brevard's seven-day average for new Covid-19 cases jumped nearly 10% while new hospitalization admissions increased by nearly 15% this week, according to CDC data.

Brevard County Emergency Director John Scott said in the Monday statement that all three hospital systems in the county are "over capacity and continue to deal with a strong surge in patients."

"Hospital emergency rooms are seeing comparable surges in patients with COVID-19 symptoms, though not all of those visiting the ER have an emergency situation," Scott said. "That creates safety concerns for real emergencies, such as traffic accident-related trauma patients, heart attack victims or others needing emergency treatment."

The grim warning comes as Covid-19 infections, fueled by the dangerous Delta variant, are surging again across the country and patients with the virus -- most of whom are unvaccinated -- are again filling hospitals. Resources are again stretched thin and healthcare workers are being pushed to their breaking point, tending to a growing number of Covid-19 patients during what many Americans thought would be the summer that marked a return to normalcy. But with only roughly 50.4% of the US fully vaccinated, the virus has roared back and prompted mask mandates and new restrictions all over again, meant to curb its spread.

In Memphis, Tennessee, fire department chief Gina Sweat said the city's EMS system is overworked and could face its busiest month in history in August.

"At this point in the pandemic, our system is very, very stressed. Our first responders are running on fumes," Sweat said during a Thursday news conference. "They have been there every day, fighting every step of the way."

CDC data shows that the average of new Covid-19 cases surged more than 20% in Shelby County, home to Memphis, while new hospital admissions for Covid cases were up more than 24% this week.

In the first 11 days of this month, call takers for the Memphis EMS fielded nearly 5,200 calls, averaging more than 460 daily, Sweat said.

"Because the call volume, we have a system that is being overworked and its not built to handle this type of call volume," the chief said. "With that additional utilization, there's times when you may call for an ambulance and we may not have one available."

"So many times a day, our system, we have no ambulances available, but we do have the ability to continue to send engines or trucks to stabilize patients. What this does mean is, that we may have a delayed response time to your home if you call for 911."

Much like in Brevard County, emergency rooms in Memphis are full too, which means that it takes longer for ambulances to drop off patients.

"Our average, this month is an hour and a half to get a patient unloaded in a hospital," Sweat said.

"If you ride an ambulance to the hospital, you're not going to get seen any faster in that emergency department, you don't get any privilege, you will be triaged and you will be placed in the waiting room and seen based on your condition and the rate that they can see you -- so don't call an ambulance for a ride to the hospital, it's not going to help you," Sweat said.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 622216

Reported Deaths: 7808
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1294611811
Ramsey54228916
Dakota48163481
Anoka44133467
Washington28176299
Stearns23057229
St. Louis18579322
Scott18007139
Wright16797154
Olmsted13903104
Sherburne1233296
Carver1096349
Rice8425113
Clay836092
Blue Earth782444
Crow Wing701999
Kandiyohi686186
Chisago641455
Otter Tail604087
Benton594498
Goodhue495575
Mower488234
Douglas487081
Winona474852
Itasca471669
Isanti452068
McLeod444561
Morrison434062
Beltrami421264
Nobles415650
Steele409919
Polk395373
Becker393658
Lyon370954
Freeborn362536
Carlton361558
Pine343923
Nicollet338745
Mille Lacs319358
Brown312540
Le Sueur306228
Todd293633
Cass292933
Meeker272645
Waseca248423
Martin239633
Roseau215021
Wabasha21123
Hubbard202941
Dodge19963
Renville186346
Redwood181541
Houston181116
Cottonwood168924
Wadena167123
Fillmore166310
Faribault159922
Chippewa155839
Pennington155820
Sibley150610
Kanabec150529
Aitkin142137
Watonwan13829
Rock131519
Jackson124912
Pipestone117526
Yellow Medicine116420
Pope11598
Murray108410
Swift108418
Koochiching97819
Stevens93711
Clearwater91417
Marshall91118
Lake86121
Wilkin85113
Lac qui Parle76322
Big Stone6184
Grant6028
Lincoln5953
Mahnomen5699
Norman5669
Unassigned52593
Kittson49822
Red Lake4057
Traverse3905
Lake of the Woods3544
Cook1770

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 385244

Reported Deaths: 6149
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk60508649
Linn22177344
Scott20946251
Black Hawk17408320
Woodbury15687231
Johnson1506686
Dubuque13763215
Dallas11743100
Pottawattamie11705178
Story1113048
Warren607292
Cerro Gordo577998
Clinton572294
Webster5676100
Sioux523374
Muscatine5062106
Des Moines504578
Marshall503579
Jasper465573
Wapello4486124
Buena Vista437040
Lee432159
Plymouth408782
Marion386478
Henry309937
Jones305757
Bremer299263
Carroll290452
Crawford283043
Boone280835
Benton269055
Washington267551
Dickinson253246
Mahaska240151
Jackson228843
Kossuth226967
Clay219327
Delaware218843
Tama216372
Buchanan203935
Winneshiek202537
Hardin199544
Page197822
Cedar197323
Wright195740
Fayette194943
Hamilton194751
Harrison185774
Clayton176258
Butler175636
Madison173819
Mills168624
Floyd168242
Cherokee165039
Lyon161841
Poweshiek161436
Allamakee159152
Hancock157034
Iowa154124
Winnebago149631
Calhoun147113
Cass143955
Grundy142834
Jefferson141735
Emmet138141
Shelby135638
Louisa135449
Sac135320
Franklin133923
Appanoose131649
Union130635
Humboldt129326
Chickasaw129117
Mitchell128543
Guthrie127532
Palo Alto116724
Montgomery107538
Howard106822
Clarke106424
Monroe103433
Keokuk101732
Ida98135
Adair91132
Davis90325
Pocahontas87922
Monona87732
Lucas81623
Greene81411
Osceola80417
Worth7898
Decatur68310
Taylor67612
Fremont66710
Van Buren59318
Ringgold57524
Wayne57423
Audubon54314
Adams3624
Unassigned150
Rochester
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 63°
Mason City
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 58°
Albert Lea
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 57°
Austin
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 63°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
59° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 59°
Sunny and dry through the weekend!
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Suffragist Centennial riders stop at Harley Davidson store in Albert Lea

Image

Suffragist riders stop in Albert Lea

Image

Back to School block party live interview

Image

Masks required in Albert Lea facilities

Image

Back to School Block Party in Mason City

Image

Aaron's Evening Forecast (8/12/21)

Image

Back To School Supplies

Image

U.S. officials visit local Minnesota farm to discuss effects of the drought

Image

Artists showcasing sculptures

Image

Local Farms and Droughts

Community Events