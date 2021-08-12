Clear

Rand Paul's awful week

Rand Paul's awful week

Posted: Aug 12, 2021 7:01 PM
Updated: Aug 12, 2021 7:01 PM
Posted By: By Paul Begala

Rand Paul is whining, again. The Republican senator from Kentucky is having a bad week.

Thursday arrived with the news, first reported by the Washington Post, that, as the Post put it, "his wife bought stock in Gilead Sciences -- which makes the antiviral drug used to treat covid-19 -- on Feb, 26, 2020, before the threat from the coronavirus was fully understood by the public...."

That disclosure came 16 months after it was due, which only compounds Sen. Paul's political pain. The STOCK Act -- designed to combat congressional insider trading -- requires that such buys be reported within 45 days. The senator's spokeswoman says the Paul family lost money on the investment, which Kelley Paul made with her own earnings. The delay in disclosure, we are told, was a mere mistake.

The "dog ate my disclosure form" excuse is merely a coda to a symphony of simpering coming from Sen. Paul and other conservatives. I read those explanations in the paper, in part because I love newspapers, but also because Sen. Paul has been benched from YouTube, so I could not see his smiling visage on that platform.

On Tuesday, the video platform put Sen. Paul in the penalty box for a week for posting a video in which he said, "Most of the masks you get over the counter don't work. They don't prevent infection."

That statement, to put it plainly, is not true. Moreover, it violates YouTube's policy, which prohibits videos that spread public health misinformation including "claims that masks do not play a role in preventing the contraction or transmission of Covid-19."

First, masks prevent infection. Dr. John Brooks, chief medical officer of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, is one among countless medical experts -- infectious disease specialists, epidemiologists -- to attest to the efficacy of masks in preventing Covid spread. He told the New York Times in April that "the more people who wear a mask, the more the community is protected and therefore the more you individually benefit. It's like a herd effect."

It is true, as Sen. Paul later asserts in his video, that N-95 respirator masks are more effective than cloth masks when each are properly fitted. Respirator masks offer the wearer a higher degree of protection from inhaling pathogens that have been exhaled by other people. But if you don't have a stockpile of respirator masks, wearing a cloth mask (which is washable and reusable) at least offers some protection to you -- and a lot of protection to others.

The CDC experts call the protection cloth masks give to others "source control": the cloth traps droplets from leaving your mouth and prevents them from entering the air. "Upwards of 80% blockage," the CDC says.

So, the cloth mask you wear helps protect others. What about protecting you from others? The scientists at CDC say that mask quality varies, and that multi-layered cloth protects the wearer better than single layers (duh). Said one report, "Studies demonstrate that cloth mask materials can also reduce wearers' exposure to infectious droplets through filtration, including filtration of fine droplets and particles less than 10 microns." (Note: One inch is 25,400 microns, so 10 microns is a pretty tiny droplet).

As a senator, Rand Paul has an absolute right, guaranteed by the Constitution, to say anything he likes on the Senate floor. But a corporation like YouTube also has rights: It is free to set the terms and conditions of its service, just as a restaurant might require a jacket and tie, or post a sign that says "No Shirt, No Shoes, No Service." That's the law of the land.

I'm sure Sen. Paul already knew this. And his whingeing (the Brits' version of "whining," and a word I wish we'd use more often) is, perhaps, calculated. Somehow, when we weren't looking, conservatives became whiners. It is unlovely. Conservatives complain the left is too "woke;" I think the right is too weak.

I am old enough to remember when President Ronald Reagan, conservative icon, was shot. The Gipper nearly died, but rather than whine, he courageously joked about it. "Honey, I forgot to duck," he told First Lady Nancy Reagan. As the medical team was prepping him for emergency surgery, he said, "Please tell me you're Republicans."

The GOP, of course, is no longer the party of Reagan. It is the party of whiny, pampered crybabies; over-privileged, coddled conservatives who spend their time looking for an excuse to whimper about how oppressed they are.

The former President, Donald Trump, of course, is the Grand Poobah of boohoo. He whines and lies about the election he lost, about fraud that never happened and about his coverage in the media. For all I know, he's still kvetching about low-flow toilets.

Worst of all, perhaps, Trump complained and prevaricated about the severity and danger of Covid-19. But when he contracted the virus, taxpayers airlifted him to Walter Reed to receive state-of-the-art treatment that most Americans didn't have access to -- including remdesivir, the antiviral drug whose maker Rand Paul's wife invested in.

My grandfather wore a mask: a gas mask, fighting for our freedom in the trenches of Europe. That's something Trump, whose infamous "bone spurs" kept him out of the military draft during the Vietnam War, would know nothing about.

My message to Sen. Paul, Mr. Trump and every right wing diva with the vapors of victimhood: Toughen up, buttercup. And while you're at it, try telling the truth. Wear a mask. Get a vaccine. Love your neighbor.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 622216

Reported Deaths: 7808
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1294611811
Ramsey54228916
Dakota48163481
Anoka44133467
Washington28176299
Stearns23057229
St. Louis18579322
Scott18007139
Wright16797154
Olmsted13903104
Sherburne1233296
Carver1096349
Rice8425113
Clay836092
Blue Earth782444
Crow Wing701999
Kandiyohi686186
Chisago641455
Otter Tail604087
Benton594498
Goodhue495575
Mower488234
Douglas487081
Winona474852
Itasca471669
Isanti452068
McLeod444561
Morrison434062
Beltrami421264
Nobles415650
Steele409919
Polk395373
Becker393658
Lyon370954
Freeborn362536
Carlton361558
Pine343923
Nicollet338745
Mille Lacs319358
Brown312540
Le Sueur306228
Todd293633
Cass292933
Meeker272645
Waseca248423
Martin239633
Roseau215021
Wabasha21123
Hubbard202941
Dodge19963
Renville186346
Redwood181541
Houston181116
Cottonwood168924
Wadena167123
Fillmore166310
Faribault159922
Chippewa155839
Pennington155820
Sibley150610
Kanabec150529
Aitkin142137
Watonwan13829
Rock131519
Jackson124912
Pipestone117526
Yellow Medicine116420
Pope11598
Murray108410
Swift108418
Koochiching97819
Stevens93711
Clearwater91417
Marshall91118
Lake86121
Wilkin85113
Lac qui Parle76322
Big Stone6184
Grant6028
Lincoln5953
Mahnomen5699
Norman5669
Unassigned52593
Kittson49822
Red Lake4057
Traverse3905
Lake of the Woods3544
Cook1770

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 385244

Reported Deaths: 6149
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk60508649
Linn22177344
Scott20946251
Black Hawk17408320
Woodbury15687231
Johnson1506686
Dubuque13763215
Dallas11743100
Pottawattamie11705178
Story1113048
Warren607292
Cerro Gordo577998
Clinton572294
Webster5676100
Sioux523374
Muscatine5062106
Des Moines504578
Marshall503579
Jasper465573
Wapello4486124
Buena Vista437040
Lee432159
Plymouth408782
Marion386478
Henry309937
Jones305757
Bremer299263
Carroll290452
Crawford283043
Boone280835
Benton269055
Washington267551
Dickinson253246
Mahaska240151
Jackson228843
Kossuth226967
Clay219327
Delaware218843
Tama216372
Buchanan203935
Winneshiek202537
Hardin199544
Page197822
Cedar197323
Wright195740
Fayette194943
Hamilton194751
Harrison185774
Clayton176258
Butler175636
Madison173819
Mills168624
Floyd168242
Cherokee165039
Lyon161841
Poweshiek161436
Allamakee159152
Hancock157034
Iowa154124
Winnebago149631
Calhoun147113
Cass143955
Grundy142834
Jefferson141735
Emmet138141
Shelby135638
Louisa135449
Sac135320
Franklin133923
Appanoose131649
Union130635
Humboldt129326
Chickasaw129117
Mitchell128543
Guthrie127532
Palo Alto116724
Montgomery107538
Howard106822
Clarke106424
Monroe103433
Keokuk101732
Ida98135
Adair91132
Davis90325
Pocahontas87922
Monona87732
Lucas81623
Greene81411
Osceola80417
Worth7898
Decatur68310
Taylor67612
Fremont66710
Van Buren59318
Ringgold57524
Wayne57423
Audubon54314
Adams3624
Unassigned150
Rochester
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 78°
Mason City
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 73°
Albert Lea
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 75°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 75°
Charles City
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 73°
Sunny and dry through the weekend!
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Back to School block party live interview

Image

Masks required in Albert Lea facilities

Image

Back to School Block Party in Mason City

Image

Aaron's Evening Forecast (8/12/21)

Image

Back To School Supplies

Image

U.S. officials visit local Minnesota farm to discuss effects of the drought

Image

Artists showcasing sculptures

Image

Local Farms and Droughts

Image

US Agriculture Secretary meets local farmers

Image

Mayo Clinic to reinstate visitor guidelines

Community Events