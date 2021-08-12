Clear

Major companies are recruiting more HBCU grads than ever before, administrators say

Major companies are recruiting more HBCU grads than ever before, administrators say

Posted: Aug 12, 2021 1:41 PM
Updated: Aug 12, 2021 1:41 PM
Posted By: By Chauncey Alcorn, CNN Business

Administrators and career service leaders at some of the nation's top historically Black colleges and universities, also known as HBCUs, say recruitment of their students and graduates by major corporations has dramatically increased since the police murder of George Floyd more than a year ago.

Public outrage spread globally after the widely viewed video of Floyd's death at the hands of former officers in Minneapolis circulated in May 2020. That motivated many Fortune 500 companies to do more to improve racial equity in the United States, including bolstering the ranks of Black Americans working in Corporate America.

Since then, HBCU leaders say they've been flooded with millions of dollars in donations from major companies as well as billionaire philanthropists like MacKenzie Scott, Michael Bloomberg and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

The schools' leaders caution that it's too early to say with certainty how many more Black college graduates are actually getting hired by major companies, but so far they've seen a substantial rise in the number of internships and job interviews provided by major brands.

"In my 24-year career in higher education, all in career services, I cannot recall a time when recruitment efforts at HBCUs have been this high and have stayed this high," said Seana Coulter, director of the center for career development at Morgan State University, an HBCU in Baltimore.

She says MSU's online job portal for students saw a 263% increase in employer logins between July 1, 2020, and June 30, 2021, with major companies like Apple, Bank of America and Estee Lauder reaching out for the first time ever.

"We had a 73% increase in the numbers of events hosted by employers over the same period of time," Coulter said. "We saw a surge in organizations wishing to recruit from Morgan's campus all stating they were diversifying their workforce. The surge has not stopped. It's just been a constant flow ever since it's started. I would say it's been record numbers."

Coulter also began serving as co-chair of the National Association of Colleges & Employers' HBCU affinity group in January of 2020 before stepping down in July. She says most of the group's estimated 130 members, who serve as administrators and career service staffers at a wide swath of the nation's 107 HBCUs, have seen a sharp rise in corporate engagement and outreach over the last year.

"All of us were talking about how we could best handle the volume," Coulter said. "One of the biggest conversations has been how can we connect them better with the academic departments."

At Howard University, career outreach from major corporations has increased "100%" over the last year, according Debbi Jarvis, the school's senior vice president of corporate relations.

"It's doubled," Jarvis told CNN Business earlier this month. "They actually want to engage with students, even virtually, to increase their pipeline and be deliberate about it."

The median full-time starting salary for Howard grads is now about $72,680, according to the school's latest exit survey for graduating students.

Howard says JPMorgan Chase, Deloitte, Procter & Gamble, Goldman Sachs and McKinsey & Co. rank among the top 25 companies that recruit at the university. That list also includes Accenture, Microsoft, Facebook, Apple and Google, which has a tech partnership with the school.

The added corporate engagement for Howard has helped it recruit more high school graduates and increase enrollment, according to Howard University provost Anthony Wutoh.

"In my 25-year experience with Howard University, this is the most significant interest that I've seen corporations demonstrate in Howard students," Wutoh told CNN Business on Monday. "Our efforts to build partnerships and programs that benefit Howard students have led us to this unprecedented time in history where even more corporations are realizing the value of a Howard education."

Prairie View A&M University, an HBCU in the Houston metro area, saw a 56% rise in the number of companies participating in its spring virtual career fair. The number of companies participating in the school's fall semester career fair jumped from 122 in 2019 to 233 in 2020, according to Munir Quddus, professor of economics and dean of the college of business at the school.

Quddus estimates that corporate outreach has increased 20% to 25% over the last year from companies like Charles Schwab, TD Ameritrade and IBM .The school also has received a major rise in contributions from companies like Chevron and Halliburton.

"We've definitely seen an uptick," Quddus told CNN Business. "Companies are not just interested in hiring more students, but also in building partnerships and providing internships."

Graduates from less-prominent HBCUs are also being interviewed more, according to Nicole Tinson, CEO of HBCU 20x20, a nonprofit that connects black college grads with top companies.

Tinson says her organization has been more helpful for graduates from less-famous HBCUs, like her Dillard University alma mater in New Orleans. She launched HBCU 20x20 in 2017 to help grads who historically haven't been recruited for jobs at the same level as graduates of traditional colleges and universities, find career opportunities with elite employers.

She says at least 250 new companies, including Yahoo, Mattel, TEG and the NBA, have been added to HBCU 20x20's career services database this year.

"We're just really excited about the direction of the work that we're doing," Tinson told CNN Business in July.

Tinson said HBCU 20x20 started its journey four years ago by reaching out to major companies to court them to participate in its career fairs, but that dynamic shifted dramatically last year.

"It's very rare that we reach out to companies," Tinson added. "We're at the point now where companies are reaching out to us."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 622216

Reported Deaths: 7808
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1294611811
Ramsey54228916
Dakota48163481
Anoka44133467
Washington28176299
Stearns23057229
St. Louis18579322
Scott18007139
Wright16797154
Olmsted13903104
Sherburne1233296
Carver1096349
Rice8425113
Clay836092
Blue Earth782444
Crow Wing701999
Kandiyohi686186
Chisago641455
Otter Tail604087
Benton594498
Goodhue495575
Mower488234
Douglas487081
Winona474852
Itasca471669
Isanti452068
McLeod444561
Morrison434062
Beltrami421264
Nobles415650
Steele409919
Polk395373
Becker393658
Lyon370954
Freeborn362536
Carlton361558
Pine343923
Nicollet338745
Mille Lacs319358
Brown312540
Le Sueur306228
Todd293633
Cass292933
Meeker272645
Waseca248423
Martin239633
Roseau215021
Wabasha21123
Hubbard202941
Dodge19963
Renville186346
Redwood181541
Houston181116
Cottonwood168924
Wadena167123
Fillmore166310
Faribault159922
Chippewa155839
Pennington155820
Sibley150610
Kanabec150529
Aitkin142137
Watonwan13829
Rock131519
Jackson124912
Pipestone117526
Yellow Medicine116420
Pope11598
Murray108410
Swift108418
Koochiching97819
Stevens93711
Clearwater91417
Marshall91118
Lake86121
Wilkin85113
Lac qui Parle76322
Big Stone6184
Grant6028
Lincoln5953
Mahnomen5699
Norman5669
Unassigned52593
Kittson49822
Red Lake4057
Traverse3905
Lake of the Woods3544
Cook1770

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 385244

Reported Deaths: 6149
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk60508649
Linn22177344
Scott20946251
Black Hawk17408320
Woodbury15687231
Johnson1506686
Dubuque13763215
Dallas11743100
Pottawattamie11705178
Story1113048
Warren607292
Cerro Gordo577998
Clinton572294
Webster5676100
Sioux523374
Muscatine5062106
Des Moines504578
Marshall503579
Jasper465573
Wapello4486124
Buena Vista437040
Lee432159
Plymouth408782
Marion386478
Henry309937
Jones305757
Bremer299263
Carroll290452
Crawford283043
Boone280835
Benton269055
Washington267551
Dickinson253246
Mahaska240151
Jackson228843
Kossuth226967
Clay219327
Delaware218843
Tama216372
Buchanan203935
Winneshiek202537
Hardin199544
Page197822
Cedar197323
Wright195740
Fayette194943
Hamilton194751
Harrison185774
Clayton176258
Butler175636
Madison173819
Mills168624
Floyd168242
Cherokee165039
Lyon161841
Poweshiek161436
Allamakee159152
Hancock157034
Iowa154124
Winnebago149631
Calhoun147113
Cass143955
Grundy142834
Jefferson141735
Emmet138141
Shelby135638
Louisa135449
Sac135320
Franklin133923
Appanoose131649
Union130635
Humboldt129326
Chickasaw129117
Mitchell128543
Guthrie127532
Palo Alto116724
Montgomery107538
Howard106822
Clarke106424
Monroe103433
Keokuk101732
Ida98135
Adair91132
Davis90325
Pocahontas87922
Monona87732
Lucas81623
Greene81411
Osceola80417
Worth7898
Decatur68310
Taylor67612
Fremont66710
Van Buren59318
Ringgold57524
Wayne57423
Audubon54314
Adams3624
Unassigned150
Rochester
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 80°
Mason City
Partly Cloudy
82° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 83°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
81° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 80°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
81° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 81°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
82° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 85°
Sunny and drier conditions through the weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sean's Weather 8/12

Image

MAYO CLINIC COVID-19 TRACKER

Image

COVID-19 TESTING SITES IN OLMSTED COUNTY

Image

Businesses monitoring COVID conditions amid prospect of pandemic protocols

Image

Austin cites affordable housing as factor for bump in population

Image

Aaron's Wednesday Night Forecast (8/11/21)

Image

2020 Census shows growth in Austin

Image

Rochester businesses consider COVID-19 safety measures

Image

Message after Rochester woman attacked in her own home: 'Care for your neighbor, love your neighbor'

Image

City offering free signs for new speed limit

Community Events