Clear

Welcome to the peak everything market and economy

Welcome to the peak everything market and economy

Posted: Aug 12, 2021 1:21 PM
Updated: Aug 12, 2021 1:21 PM
Posted By: By Paul R. La Monica, CNN Business

Stocks are near record highs. Housing prices are soaring. Inflation is running wild.

The Covid-19 pandemic has helped create a financial environment beset by unusual (and perhaps unsustainable) spikes in asset prices.

The rapid shutdown of the economy in the spring of 2020 led to a brief but painful recession. But the resulting reopening has caused a massive boom that has some wondering if America is now in the midst of a new Roaring Twenties ... just like 100 years ago.

Still, there are indications that the economy and market may soon be reaching peak levels -- for just about everything.

"What will the return to the new normal look like? We may soon be past the peak," said Yung-Yu Ma, chief investment strategist with BMO Wealth Management.

Earnings momentum should begin to fade

Investors and consumers should prepare for the possibility that the economy may finally start to settle down in the latter half of 2021 and into 2022, especially if the Delta variant becomes an even bigger problem.

Stocks may have a tougher time advancing as valuations grow more expensive and earnings growth inevitably cools.

Price-to-earnings ratios for stocks are well above their five- and 10-year averages, according to estimates compiled by FactSet.

Meanwhile, analysts think earnings for the S&P 500 surged nearly 90% in the second quarter from a year ago. But that will probably be the top growth rate for the foreseeable future.

Earnings growth is expected to fall to 28% in the third quarter and 21% in the fourth quarter. In 2022, profits are only anticipated to climb 9.5%. Once investors realize that this could be the peak of corporate earnings growth, company valuations (and stock market levels) could pull back.

"I do think the markets — all of the markets — have priced in really good outlooks. So there could be more risk to the downside since so much good news has been priced in," said Tim Schmidt, chief investment officer with Prudential.

Schmidt added that he doesn't see any bubbles per se, but that the market may be a little ahead of itself.

Housing prices may finally pull back a bit

New home sales dipped in July, a possible sign that buyers are unwilling to lose one bidding war after another in a market where housing supply is still tight.

Renters may be opting to stay put until prices finally cool off a bit. If sales continue to dip, it stands to reason that prices inevitably will fall as well.

Economists don't expect that will lead to another big housing market crash like the late 2000's.

But any noticeable slide in housing prices should have a negative impact on the broader economy. That's because housing makes up about 15% to 18% of the nation's overall gross domestic product, according to the National Association of Home Builders.

A potential top for the broader economy isn't all bad news though. Inflation could be less of a problem in the next few months.

Eric Winograd, senior economist with investment firm AB, noted in a recent report that "with the pace of gasoline price increases moderating, we are likely at or near the peak in headline CPI."

The prices of other goods and services that have experienced gigantic increases due to temporary factors such as supply constraints and a massive, rapid uptick in demand, may cool off too.

"While inflation is high, it likely is at or near its peak," said Scott Ruesterholz, a portfolio manager at Insight Investment, in a report.

"We will be looking to see if volatile categories that have driven much of the recent surge in prices, like rental cars, hotel rates, and used cars, shows signs of moderation," he added.

Inflation could cool, but it won't go away for good

But what happens next in the labor market is the big wild card for inflation. Wages have been rising. And when workers are making more money, that has the most potential to drive longer-term prices higher.

BMO's Ma said wage pressures should continue to go higher because of permanent changes to the dynamics of the labor market as a result of Covid-19.

Employee shortages in key services industries have forced retailers and restaurants to boost wages to attract more workers.

"We don't want to be anchored to pre-pandemic norms. It's a new environment and in a lot of ways things will be very different. Inflation could be persistent for some time to come," he said.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 622216

Reported Deaths: 7808
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1294611811
Ramsey54228916
Dakota48163481
Anoka44133467
Washington28176299
Stearns23057229
St. Louis18579322
Scott18007139
Wright16797154
Olmsted13903104
Sherburne1233296
Carver1096349
Rice8425113
Clay836092
Blue Earth782444
Crow Wing701999
Kandiyohi686186
Chisago641455
Otter Tail604087
Benton594498
Goodhue495575
Mower488234
Douglas487081
Winona474852
Itasca471669
Isanti452068
McLeod444561
Morrison434062
Beltrami421264
Nobles415650
Steele409919
Polk395373
Becker393658
Lyon370954
Freeborn362536
Carlton361558
Pine343923
Nicollet338745
Mille Lacs319358
Brown312540
Le Sueur306228
Todd293633
Cass292933
Meeker272645
Waseca248423
Martin239633
Roseau215021
Wabasha21123
Hubbard202941
Dodge19963
Renville186346
Redwood181541
Houston181116
Cottonwood168924
Wadena167123
Fillmore166310
Faribault159922
Chippewa155839
Pennington155820
Sibley150610
Kanabec150529
Aitkin142137
Watonwan13829
Rock131519
Jackson124912
Pipestone117526
Yellow Medicine116420
Pope11598
Murray108410
Swift108418
Koochiching97819
Stevens93711
Clearwater91417
Marshall91118
Lake86121
Wilkin85113
Lac qui Parle76322
Big Stone6184
Grant6028
Lincoln5953
Mahnomen5699
Norman5669
Unassigned52593
Kittson49822
Red Lake4057
Traverse3905
Lake of the Woods3544
Cook1770

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 385244

Reported Deaths: 6149
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk60508649
Linn22177344
Scott20946251
Black Hawk17408320
Woodbury15687231
Johnson1506686
Dubuque13763215
Dallas11743100
Pottawattamie11705178
Story1113048
Warren607292
Cerro Gordo577998
Clinton572294
Webster5676100
Sioux523374
Muscatine5062106
Des Moines504578
Marshall503579
Jasper465573
Wapello4486124
Buena Vista437040
Lee432159
Plymouth408782
Marion386478
Henry309937
Jones305757
Bremer299263
Carroll290452
Crawford283043
Boone280835
Benton269055
Washington267551
Dickinson253246
Mahaska240151
Jackson228843
Kossuth226967
Clay219327
Delaware218843
Tama216372
Buchanan203935
Winneshiek202537
Hardin199544
Page197822
Cedar197323
Wright195740
Fayette194943
Hamilton194751
Harrison185774
Clayton176258
Butler175636
Madison173819
Mills168624
Floyd168242
Cherokee165039
Lyon161841
Poweshiek161436
Allamakee159152
Hancock157034
Iowa154124
Winnebago149631
Calhoun147113
Cass143955
Grundy142834
Jefferson141735
Emmet138141
Shelby135638
Louisa135449
Sac135320
Franklin133923
Appanoose131649
Union130635
Humboldt129326
Chickasaw129117
Mitchell128543
Guthrie127532
Palo Alto116724
Montgomery107538
Howard106822
Clarke106424
Monroe103433
Keokuk101732
Ida98135
Adair91132
Davis90325
Pocahontas87922
Monona87732
Lucas81623
Greene81411
Osceola80417
Worth7898
Decatur68310
Taylor67612
Fremont66710
Van Buren59318
Ringgold57524
Wayne57423
Audubon54314
Adams3624
Unassigned150
Rochester
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 80°
Mason City
Partly Cloudy
82° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 83°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
81° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 80°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
81° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 81°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
82° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 85°
Sunny and drier conditions through the weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sean's Weather 8/12

Image

MAYO CLINIC COVID-19 TRACKER

Image

COVID-19 TESTING SITES IN OLMSTED COUNTY

Image

Businesses monitoring COVID conditions amid prospect of pandemic protocols

Image

Austin cites affordable housing as factor for bump in population

Image

Aaron's Wednesday Night Forecast (8/11/21)

Image

2020 Census shows growth in Austin

Image

Rochester businesses consider COVID-19 safety measures

Image

Message after Rochester woman attacked in her own home: 'Care for your neighbor, love your neighbor'

Image

City offering free signs for new speed limit

Community Events