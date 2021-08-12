Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

The inhabitant of a medieval grave in Finland may have been nonbinary, a new study finds

The inhabitant of a medieval grave in Finland may have been nonbinary, a new study finds

Posted: Aug 12, 2021 11:51 AM
Updated: Aug 12, 2021 11:51 AM
Posted By: By Scottie Andrew, CNN

In 1968, excavators uncovered a nearly 1,000-year-old grave in Finland thought to be occupied by a warrior woman, given the presence of both jewelry and a pristine sword in the grave.

A new analysis of the grave's contents has produced a new hypothesis: The person buried there may have been nonbinary.

The findings suggest that nonbinary identity -- that is, when a person identifies as neither male nor female -- may have existed in medieval Europe. The elaborate manner of burial suggests that nonbinary people may have occupied a special role in medieval society worthy of respect, researchers wrote in a new study published in the European Journal of Archaeology.

"This burial has an unusual and strong mixture of feminine and masculine symbolism, and this might indicate that the individual was not strictly associated with either gender but instead something else," said lead author Ulla Moilanen in an email to CNN.

The initial discovery was incongruous with what researchers knew about medieval burials at the time: The person buried there was wearing jewelry and feminine dress, items typical for a woman's burial in that era, but a sword was placed on top of their body. It puzzled scientists, who believed that the grave may have at one point belonged to two people rather than a "warrior woman."

So, more than 50 years after the initial study was published, a team of researchers from Finland and Germany took a closer look at the grave's contents (or what they could parse with the few materials that had not disintegrated).

The grave, they found, contained traces of rabbit hair and bird feathers, suggesting whoever was in the grave was given an "elaborate burial," the researchers wrote in the study. And there were the brooches, items typically buried with women in that era, that first caused scientists to assume the person buried there was a woman.

But the sword placed on top of the body gave the team pause. It showed no signs of battle wear and was missing a hilt (the bottom part of a sword that comprises its grip, guard and pommel), suggesting the sword had never been used. That's unusual for the time period -- previous studies found that the area in which the body was buried was the site of many battles. The state of the sword and its positioning in the grave lends it a "less violent and genderless" symbolism, the researchers said.

The sword's positioning was a clue, too: "Swords placed directly on a body may be interpreted as strong symbols of identity and personhood," the researchers wrote.

An analysis of the only usable fragment of femur left in the grave found evidence of an XXY karyotype, consistent with what is known today as Klinefelter syndrome. It's a genetic condition in which a male child is born with an extra X chromosome and can result in smaller-than-normal testicles, enlarged breasts and little body or facial hair, according to Mayo Clinic.

The researchers could only analyze the ancient DNA and the items the person was buried with, so they couldn't confirm with certainty that this person identified as nonbinary. Being nonbinary isn't based on biological sex but a person's understanding of their gender identity, and chromosomes alone "cannot reveal someone's gender identity," said Chris Babits, a postdoctoral teaching fellow at Utah State University, where he specializes in the history of gender and sexuality.

Nonbinary people have existed for centuries

Nonbinary identity isn't new or exclusive to Western culture. Indigenous people in North America long occupied social roles that stood outside of the gender binary, existing between male and female, Babits said. These First Nations and Native American people "were ascribed special gifts" based on their identity, he said, "all useful to the preservation and survival of their people."

And in India, a third gender, "hijra," has been acknowledged since at least the eighth century BCE as per evidence cited by historians, Babits said. Hijras today are people who may be transgender, intersex or nonbinary but dress and behave in ways perceived as feminine. While they face discrimination, hijras have also played important roles in their communities, usually in a creative or ceremonial capacity.

There are other examples in medieval times of people who lived outside the gender binary: Joan of Arc, for one, said Jacob Doss, a PhD candidate in medieval European history at the University of Texas at Austin. Though the French martyr is identified as a woman in most writings about her life, she dressed in traditionally male clothes (which later contributed to her being burned at the stake).

"Understanding more about the history of trans and nonbinary people might disrupt the conservative worldview that there have only been two genders throughout all of human history," Babits told CNN. "Historians know that not to be true."

Nonbinary and transgender people are often ostracized for seemingly rejecting the binary ideas of gender, Babits said. The discovery of a person who may have been nonbinary over 1,000 years ago and was likely highly respected by their community adds a new entry to the history of nonbinary people.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 622216

Reported Deaths: 7808
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1294611811
Ramsey54228916
Dakota48163481
Anoka44133467
Washington28176299
Stearns23057229
St. Louis18579322
Scott18007139
Wright16797154
Olmsted13903104
Sherburne1233296
Carver1096349
Rice8425113
Clay836092
Blue Earth782444
Crow Wing701999
Kandiyohi686186
Chisago641455
Otter Tail604087
Benton594498
Goodhue495575
Mower488234
Douglas487081
Winona474852
Itasca471669
Isanti452068
McLeod444561
Morrison434062
Beltrami421264
Nobles415650
Steele409919
Polk395373
Becker393658
Lyon370954
Freeborn362536
Carlton361558
Pine343923
Nicollet338745
Mille Lacs319358
Brown312540
Le Sueur306228
Todd293633
Cass292933
Meeker272645
Waseca248423
Martin239633
Roseau215021
Wabasha21123
Hubbard202941
Dodge19963
Renville186346
Redwood181541
Houston181116
Cottonwood168924
Wadena167123
Fillmore166310
Faribault159922
Chippewa155839
Pennington155820
Sibley150610
Kanabec150529
Aitkin142137
Watonwan13829
Rock131519
Jackson124912
Pipestone117526
Yellow Medicine116420
Pope11598
Murray108410
Swift108418
Koochiching97819
Stevens93711
Clearwater91417
Marshall91118
Lake86121
Wilkin85113
Lac qui Parle76322
Big Stone6184
Grant6028
Lincoln5953
Mahnomen5699
Norman5669
Unassigned52593
Kittson49822
Red Lake4057
Traverse3905
Lake of the Woods3544
Cook1770

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 385244

Reported Deaths: 6149
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk60508649
Linn22177344
Scott20946251
Black Hawk17408320
Woodbury15687231
Johnson1506686
Dubuque13763215
Dallas11743100
Pottawattamie11705178
Story1113048
Warren607292
Cerro Gordo577998
Clinton572294
Webster5676100
Sioux523374
Muscatine5062106
Des Moines504578
Marshall503579
Jasper465573
Wapello4486124
Buena Vista437040
Lee432159
Plymouth408782
Marion386478
Henry309937
Jones305757
Bremer299263
Carroll290452
Crawford283043
Boone280835
Benton269055
Washington267551
Dickinson253246
Mahaska240151
Jackson228843
Kossuth226967
Clay219327
Delaware218843
Tama216372
Buchanan203935
Winneshiek202537
Hardin199544
Page197822
Cedar197323
Wright195740
Fayette194943
Hamilton194751
Harrison185774
Clayton176258
Butler175636
Madison173819
Mills168624
Floyd168242
Cherokee165039
Lyon161841
Poweshiek161436
Allamakee159152
Hancock157034
Iowa154124
Winnebago149631
Calhoun147113
Cass143955
Grundy142834
Jefferson141735
Emmet138141
Shelby135638
Louisa135449
Sac135320
Franklin133923
Appanoose131649
Union130635
Humboldt129326
Chickasaw129117
Mitchell128543
Guthrie127532
Palo Alto116724
Montgomery107538
Howard106822
Clarke106424
Monroe103433
Keokuk101732
Ida98135
Adair91132
Davis90325
Pocahontas87922
Monona87732
Lucas81623
Greene81411
Osceola80417
Worth7898
Decatur68310
Taylor67612
Fremont66710
Van Buren59318
Ringgold57524
Wayne57423
Audubon54314
Adams3624
Unassigned150
Rochester
Partly Cloudy
78° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 79°
Mason City
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 83°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 80°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
81° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 82°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
82° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 85°
Sunny and drier conditions through the weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sean's Weather 8/12

Image

MAYO CLINIC COVID-19 TRACKER

Image

COVID-19 TESTING SITES IN OLMSTED COUNTY

Image

Businesses monitoring COVID conditions amid prospect of pandemic protocols

Image

Austin cites affordable housing as factor for bump in population

Image

Aaron's Wednesday Night Forecast (8/11/21)

Image

2020 Census shows growth in Austin

Image

Rochester businesses consider COVID-19 safety measures

Image

Message after Rochester woman attacked in her own home: 'Care for your neighbor, love your neighbor'

Image

City offering free signs for new speed limit

Community Events