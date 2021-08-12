Clear

School openings so far reveal science is right -- masking works

School openings so far reveal science is right -- masking works

Posted: Aug 12, 2021 7:51 AM
Updated: Aug 12, 2021 7:51 AM
Posted By: By Jacqueline Howard, CNN

As schools start classes across the United States, public health experts warn that the politics around masks could hinder the nation's fight against Covid-19.

But the real-life evidence about masks leaves little doubt that they work.

In some places where schools have been open for a while now, such as Georgia and Hawaii, public health experts notice what happens when schools follow the science: classes go on without disruption as long staff and students wear masks.

But when staff and students do not wear masks, Covid-19 can spread, forcing people to stay home to quarantine and classes returning to virtual learning.

In just this week schools have closed, at least temporarily, in Georgia, Indiana and Mississippi due to cluster outbreaks among students and staff.

On Wednesday, in an elementary school in Cobb County in the suburbs of Atlanta, fifth graders were sent home for virtual learning due to high numbers of Covid-19 cases, according to a school district email sent to parents and obtained by CNN. Masks are optional for students and staff at the school, according to the district's website, but there is social distancing in classrooms when possible.

"This morning, based on our district protocols and at the guidance of the Department of Public Health in coordination with district leaders, we've had to make the difficult decision to have our 5th-grade classes move to virtual learning due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and high positive case numbers," the email from East Side Elementary reads.

Students will be in virtual learning until Friday, August 20, and return to their classrooms the following Monday.

The Glascock County Consolidated School in Gibson, Georgia is also in virtual classes until at least August 20. Within the first week of school nine students and four staff members tested positive and 99 students and 11 staff had to quarantine.

In Indiana, the Scott County School District 1 told parents on Tuesday that "due to the high rate of positive cases and extremely high rate of student in quarantine" it would switch to virtual learning starting Wednesday.

Several schools in Lamar County, Mississippi switched to virtual learning before the school board voted to maintain a hybrid teaching model. During a board meeting on Monday, Superintendent Steven Hampton said while he believes face-to-face learning is best, a hybrid model would help avoid having all of the schools go virtual.

Politics, but no masks, in the classroom

The National Education Association, the largest teachers' union in the United States, has been watching the reopening of schools closely.

"In places where the schools have highly communicative, collaborative relationships with educators and parents and community members, and they have an ongoing almost constant system of communication about the factors around their safety plans and reopening, things are going better," Kim Anderson, executive director of the National Education Association, told CNN.

"In places where they're not communicating well and in places where politicians are trying to strip the ability of communities to try to protect themselves, things are not going well."

Implementing mask requirements in schools has become a politicized topic of debate in some states across the country. As of last week, at least seven states -- Arkansas, Arizona, Iowa, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas, and Utah -- prohibit districts from requiring masks in schools.

But there have been some efforts to fight back.

In Arkansas, a county circuit judge has temporarily blocked the enforcement of the state's law banning mask mandates in schools, in response to lawsuits filed by a school district and parents. In Texas, Gov. Greg Abbott prohibits mask mandates, but two judges there have issued restraining orders temporarily blocking the enforcement of Abbott's order.

Meanwhile, there is an ongoing battle in Florida, where Gov. Ron DeSantis issued an executive order directing health and education departments to leave it to parents to decide if students wear masks. His office said on Monday that the state board of education could withhold the salaries of superintendents and school board members who disregard the governor's executive order, which effectively prohibits mask mandates.

Public health officials have been urging schools and parents to keep politics out of the classroom. Dr. Francis Collins, director of the US National Institutes of Health, implored parents on Sunday to see masks for what they really are.

"This is not a political statement or invasion of your liberties. This is a life-saving medical device, and asking kids to wear a mask is uncomfortable, but kids are pretty resilient," Collins told ABC's George Stephanopoulos on This Week.

"If we don't have masks in schools, this virus will spread more widely. It will probably result in outbreaks in schools and kids will have to go back to remote learning, which is the one thing we really want to prevent," Collins said.

Follow the science, end up in the classroom

Several studies have shown that masks are effective at reducing the spread of Covid-19.

In June, a study published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences found that other mitigation measures -- such as physical distancing and handwashing -- are "insufficient by themselves" in curbing the pandemic without mask use, too.

Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said last week during a town hall event in Boston that officials are following every jurisdiction and tracking outbreaks that occur in camps and schools.

"The places that are having a problem, the places that are having disease that is transmitted in the schools, are the places that are not taking prevention strategies -- the places that aren't masking," Walensky said. "The places where you see kids in the hospital, the places where you see footage of kids in the hospital, are all places that are not taking mitigation strategies to keep our children safe."

'Like adding gasoline to an already lit fire'

Dr. Andrew Pavia, chief of the division of pediatric infectious diseases at the University of Utah and an expert with the Infectious Diseases Society of America, told CNN it's still not possible right now to make predictions about how the school year will turn out.

"We expect that for school systems that are not using universal masking and are in communities with high levels of transmission can anticipate spread in schools. It may take several weeks to judge to full impact," Pavia wrote in an email to CNN.

"Predictions are challenging, but we expect that school districts that employ layered strategies as recommended by the CDC will have a relatively successful school year."

Dr. Bayo Curry-Winchell, regional medical director and family physician at Carbon Health in Reno, Nevada, anticipates that more school districts will require masking, Covid-19 testing and other mitigation efforts in the next month or so.

"The Dallas and Austin Independent School Districts are even defying Texas Governor Greg Abbott's mask mandate ban and requiring all students, staff and visitors to wear masks," she said. "In regions where state or city officials aren't implementing mask mandates, school districts will need to take the lead."

Experts are calling for these prevention measures now in order to avoid more rises in Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations among children later.

As of Tuesday, an average of 203 children with Covid-19 were admitted to US hospitals every day over the past week, CDC data shows. That's a more than 21% increase from the previous week in daily new hospitalizations among Covid-19 patients up to age 17.

In late July, an internal CDC document noted that the Delta coronavirus variant surging across the United States appears to cause more severe illness and can spread as easily as chickenpox -- detailing that one person infected with the Delta variant could spread the virus to five to eight other people on average. With chickenpox, each infected person, on average, can infect eight or nine others.

Schools that haven't opened yet, but are preparing to in the coming weeks, should realize children are at risk of getting sick, Dr. Purvi Parikh an allergist and immunologist at NYU Langone Health in New York and a spokesperson for the Allergy and Asthma Network, told CNN.

"Schools should be very concerned as children are not only getting infected but are also sick enough to fill up children's hospitals. Further, many children still aren't vaccinated," Parikh wrote, adding that she would encourage vaccinations for all who are eligible and recommend masking and physical distancing in classrooms.

"We will see more cases and outbreaks. Even before the pandemic we saw an increase in viral infections and hospitalizations when schools reopened due to flu, RSV, and other viruses. Now with a highly contagious variant in a pandemic it is like adding gasoline to an already lit fire," Parikh wrote. "Children need in person learning, let's help them get it safely."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 622216

Reported Deaths: 7808
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1294611811
Ramsey54228916
Dakota48163481
Anoka44133467
Washington28176299
Stearns23057229
St. Louis18579322
Scott18007139
Wright16797154
Olmsted13903104
Sherburne1233296
Carver1096349
Rice8425113
Clay836092
Blue Earth782444
Crow Wing701999
Kandiyohi686186
Chisago641455
Otter Tail604087
Benton594498
Goodhue495575
Mower488234
Douglas487081
Winona474852
Itasca471669
Isanti452068
McLeod444561
Morrison434062
Beltrami421264
Nobles415650
Steele409919
Polk395373
Becker393658
Lyon370954
Freeborn362536
Carlton361558
Pine343923
Nicollet338745
Mille Lacs319358
Brown312540
Le Sueur306228
Todd293633
Cass292933
Meeker272645
Waseca248423
Martin239633
Roseau215021
Wabasha21123
Hubbard202941
Dodge19963
Renville186346
Redwood181541
Houston181116
Cottonwood168924
Wadena167123
Fillmore166310
Faribault159922
Chippewa155839
Pennington155820
Sibley150610
Kanabec150529
Aitkin142137
Watonwan13829
Rock131519
Jackson124912
Pipestone117526
Yellow Medicine116420
Pope11598
Murray108410
Swift108418
Koochiching97819
Stevens93711
Clearwater91417
Marshall91118
Lake86121
Wilkin85113
Lac qui Parle76322
Big Stone6184
Grant6028
Lincoln5953
Mahnomen5699
Norman5669
Unassigned52593
Kittson49822
Red Lake4057
Traverse3905
Lake of the Woods3544
Cook1770

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 385244

Reported Deaths: 6149
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk60508649
Linn22177344
Scott20946251
Black Hawk17408320
Woodbury15687231
Johnson1506686
Dubuque13763215
Dallas11743100
Pottawattamie11705178
Story1113048
Warren607292
Cerro Gordo577998
Clinton572294
Webster5676100
Sioux523374
Muscatine5062106
Des Moines504578
Marshall503579
Jasper465573
Wapello4486124
Buena Vista437040
Lee432159
Plymouth408782
Marion386478
Henry309937
Jones305757
Bremer299263
Carroll290452
Crawford283043
Boone280835
Benton269055
Washington267551
Dickinson253246
Mahaska240151
Jackson228843
Kossuth226967
Clay219327
Delaware218843
Tama216372
Buchanan203935
Winneshiek202537
Hardin199544
Page197822
Cedar197323
Wright195740
Fayette194943
Hamilton194751
Harrison185774
Clayton176258
Butler175636
Madison173819
Mills168624
Floyd168242
Cherokee165039
Lyon161841
Poweshiek161436
Allamakee159152
Hancock157034
Iowa154124
Winnebago149631
Calhoun147113
Cass143955
Grundy142834
Jefferson141735
Emmet138141
Shelby135638
Louisa135449
Sac135320
Franklin133923
Appanoose131649
Union130635
Humboldt129326
Chickasaw129117
Mitchell128543
Guthrie127532
Palo Alto116724
Montgomery107538
Howard106822
Clarke106424
Monroe103433
Keokuk101732
Ida98135
Adair91132
Davis90325
Pocahontas87922
Monona87732
Lucas81623
Greene81411
Osceola80417
Worth7898
Decatur68310
Taylor67612
Fremont66710
Van Buren59318
Ringgold57524
Wayne57423
Audubon54314
Adams3624
Unassigned150
Rochester
Mostly Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 68°
Mason City
Partly Cloudy
58° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 58°
Albert Lea
Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 66°
Austin
Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 64°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 64°
Sunny and drier conditions through the weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

MAYO CLINIC COVID-19 TRACKER

Image

COVID-19 TESTING SITES IN OLMSTED COUNTY

Image

Businesses monitoring COVID conditions amid prospect of pandemic protocols

Image

Austin cites affordable housing as factor for bump in population

Image

Aaron's Wednesday Night Forecast (8/11/21)

Image

2020 Census shows growth in Austin

Image

Rochester businesses consider COVID-19 safety measures

Image

Message after Rochester woman attacked in her own home: 'Care for your neighbor, love your neighbor'

Image

City offering free signs for new speed limit

Image

Iowa Census Data

Community Events