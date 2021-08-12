Clear

Twitter blocks Indian opposition accounts for revealing identity of child allegedly raped and murdered

Twitter blocks Indian opposition accounts for revealing identity of child allegedly raped and murdered

Posted: Aug 12, 2021 6:41 AM
Updated: Aug 12, 2021 6:41 AM
Posted By: By Manveena Suri, Diksha Madhok and Meenketan Jha, CNN Business

India's main opposition party is accusing Twitter of stifling freedom of speech after the company took action against hundreds of tweets that identified the family of a child who was allegedly raped and murdered.

Twitter's decision followed a call from India's child protection agency to block access to tweets it said identified a 9-year old girl who was killed in Delhi earlier this month. Police are investigating allegations of rape made by the victims' family and neighbors.

The girl was a member of the Dalit community, the most oppressed group in India's Hindu system of caste hierarchy. Four men have been arrested, though they have not yet been charged.

The incident prompted a judicial inquiry and sparked days of protests from outraged villagers and activists who think Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government has not done enough to address longstanding sexual assault problems.

Some of Modi's most vocal critics include members of the Congress party, the country's main opposition. Senior Congress leader and MP Rahul Gandhi tweeted August 4 a photo of him with the girl's parents, adding the caption: "The parents' tears say one thing — their daughter, the daughter of the country, deserves justice."

India's National Commission for Protection of Child Rights, though, asked Twitter last week to take action against Gandhi's Twitter handle for posting that image. The agency said that by tweeting a photo of the girl's parents, Gandhi had revealed the identity of a sexual assault victim in violation of Indian law.

Gandhi's Twitter account — which has some 19.5 million followers — was apparently locked over the weekend, according to a tweet from the Congress party's official Twitter account.

When asked about Congress party's blocked accounts on Thursday, a Twitter spokesperson told CNN Business that the "specific content" flagged by India's child rights body was reviewed and deemed in violation of the company's policies as it may have revealed the identity of the alleged sexual assault victim's parents.

"We have taken proactive action on several hundred Tweets that posted an image that violated our Rules, and may continue to do so in line with our range of enforcement options," the spokesperson said. "Certain types of private information carry higher risks than others, and our aim is always to protect individuals' privacy and safety."

The Congress party fired back against Twitter's decision in a Facebook post Thursday.

"When our leaders were put in jails, we were not scared. So, why should we be afraid of our Twitter accounts being closed?" the party wrote. "We are the Congress [party], this is the message of the people, we will fight and will continue to do so."

Congress spokesperson Rohan Gupta told CNN Business on Thursday that 5,000 of its accounts had been blocked by Twitter after posting Gandhi's picture. He accused the company of "acting under the pressure of government."

"I understand @Twitter's position that it has no choice but block accounts that violate Indian law &Twitter policy. While the law is what it is, policy can be reviewed," tweeted senior party leader Shashi Tharoor on Thursday. "Automatically locking accounts is an extreme step that stifles the freedom of expression of Indian citizens."

According to Twitter's rules, if a tweet violates its policies and has yet to be deleted by the account holder, the company locks the account and hides the Tweet behind a notice acknowledging the policy violation. The account holder can unlock the account by removing the post or successfully appealing the decision.

Twitter has for months been in a tough spot in India. The government introduced new rules in February that, among other things, require social media companies to create new roles in the country to ensure that they follow local laws and address complaints from Indian users. Companies are also required to trace the "first originator" of messages if asked by authorities.

In May, Twitter expressed concerns about "core elements of the new IT Rules" and the "potential threat to freedom of speech" in the country. But it later pledged to meet the new requirements.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 622216

Reported Deaths: 7808
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1294611811
Ramsey54228916
Dakota48163481
Anoka44133467
Washington28176299
Stearns23057229
St. Louis18579322
Scott18007139
Wright16797154
Olmsted13903104
Sherburne1233296
Carver1096349
Rice8425113
Clay836092
Blue Earth782444
Crow Wing701999
Kandiyohi686186
Chisago641455
Otter Tail604087
Benton594498
Goodhue495575
Mower488234
Douglas487081
Winona474852
Itasca471669
Isanti452068
McLeod444561
Morrison434062
Beltrami421264
Nobles415650
Steele409919
Polk395373
Becker393658
Lyon370954
Freeborn362536
Carlton361558
Pine343923
Nicollet338745
Mille Lacs319358
Brown312540
Le Sueur306228
Todd293633
Cass292933
Meeker272645
Waseca248423
Martin239633
Roseau215021
Wabasha21123
Hubbard202941
Dodge19963
Renville186346
Redwood181541
Houston181116
Cottonwood168924
Wadena167123
Fillmore166310
Faribault159922
Chippewa155839
Pennington155820
Sibley150610
Kanabec150529
Aitkin142137
Watonwan13829
Rock131519
Jackson124912
Pipestone117526
Yellow Medicine116420
Pope11598
Murray108410
Swift108418
Koochiching97819
Stevens93711
Clearwater91417
Marshall91118
Lake86121
Wilkin85113
Lac qui Parle76322
Big Stone6184
Grant6028
Lincoln5953
Mahnomen5699
Norman5669
Unassigned52593
Kittson49822
Red Lake4057
Traverse3905
Lake of the Woods3544
Cook1770

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 385244

Reported Deaths: 6149
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk60508649
Linn22177344
Scott20946251
Black Hawk17408320
Woodbury15687231
Johnson1506686
Dubuque13763215
Dallas11743100
Pottawattamie11705178
Story1113048
Warren607292
Cerro Gordo577998
Clinton572294
Webster5676100
Sioux523374
Muscatine5062106
Des Moines504578
Marshall503579
Jasper465573
Wapello4486124
Buena Vista437040
Lee432159
Plymouth408782
Marion386478
Henry309937
Jones305757
Bremer299263
Carroll290452
Crawford283043
Boone280835
Benton269055
Washington267551
Dickinson253246
Mahaska240151
Jackson228843
Kossuth226967
Clay219327
Delaware218843
Tama216372
Buchanan203935
Winneshiek202537
Hardin199544
Page197822
Cedar197323
Wright195740
Fayette194943
Hamilton194751
Harrison185774
Clayton176258
Butler175636
Madison173819
Mills168624
Floyd168242
Cherokee165039
Lyon161841
Poweshiek161436
Allamakee159152
Hancock157034
Iowa154124
Winnebago149631
Calhoun147113
Cass143955
Grundy142834
Jefferson141735
Emmet138141
Shelby135638
Louisa135449
Sac135320
Franklin133923
Appanoose131649
Union130635
Humboldt129326
Chickasaw129117
Mitchell128543
Guthrie127532
Palo Alto116724
Montgomery107538
Howard106822
Clarke106424
Monroe103433
Keokuk101732
Ida98135
Adair91132
Davis90325
Pocahontas87922
Monona87732
Lucas81623
Greene81411
Osceola80417
Worth7898
Decatur68310
Taylor67612
Fremont66710
Van Buren59318
Ringgold57524
Wayne57423
Audubon54314
Adams3624
Unassigned150
Rochester
Mostly Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 68°
Mason City
Partly Cloudy
58° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 58°
Albert Lea
Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 66°
Austin
Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 64°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 64°
Sunny and drier conditions through the weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

MAYO CLINIC COVID-19 TRACKER

Image

COVID-19 TESTING SITES IN OLMSTED COUNTY

Image

Businesses monitoring COVID conditions amid prospect of pandemic protocols

Image

Austin cites affordable housing as factor for bump in population

Image

Aaron's Wednesday Night Forecast (8/11/21)

Image

2020 Census shows growth in Austin

Image

Rochester businesses consider COVID-19 safety measures

Image

Message after Rochester woman attacked in her own home: 'Care for your neighbor, love your neighbor'

Image

City offering free signs for new speed limit

Image

Iowa Census Data

Community Events