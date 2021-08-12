Clear

Atlanta mother alleges Black students were assigned to elementary school classes based on race

Atlanta mother alleges Black students were assigned to elementary school classes based on race

Posted: Aug 12, 2021 2:20 AM
Updated: Aug 12, 2021 2:20 AM
Posted By: By Rebekah Riess and Gregory Lemos, CNN

A mother in Atlanta has filed a civil rights complaint with the US Department of Education alleging her children's elementary school placed Black students in separate classrooms from their peers based on their race.

Kila Posey, the mother two Black children enrolled in Mary Lin Elementary School in Atlanta, said some classes in that school "had been formulated, in part, based upon race of the students" during the 2020-21 academic year, according to the complaint provided by her attorney Sharese Shields.

Posey said the principal assigned two teachers' classes as the "Black classes," and about 13 Black second-grade students were assigned only to those two second-grade classes.

"To our knowledge, (the principal) designated these black classes without the knowledge or consent of the families of the affected black students. Instead, she unilaterally decided what was in the best interests of the black students, relegating them to only those classes she deemed appropriate," Posey wrote in the complaint dated July 22.

"Meanwhile, the placement of white students was not restricted; they were able to be placed in any of the six second grade classes," she said.

According to the complaint filed with the Department of Education's Office of Civil Rights, the assistant principal at the school admitted in a recorded phone conversation that she was aware of the class separation the principal created, noting that "class lists are always tough" and that she wished the school had more Black children.

CNN has reviewed the recordings referenced in the complaint, which was provided by Shields.

The elementary school has 599 students in grades kindergarten through fifth, according to the Georgia Department of Education's latest data. Of those, 60 students are Black, according to the ethnicity/race breakdown.

The second-grade class has 98 students, 12 of whom are Black and 81 are White, the data shows.

Ian Smith, who heads the Atlanta Public Schools' Office of Communications and Public Engagement, told CNN that the district conducted a review of the allegations and that "appropriate actions were taken to address the issue and the matter was closed."

Smith added: "Atlanta Public Schools does not condone the assigning of students to classrooms based on race.

The principal named in the complaint still holds her position, according to Mary Lin Elementary School's website.

Posey wants more to be done, saying that she and her husband faced retaliation for expressing their concerns over the class separation, the complaint says.

She is asking the Office of Civil Rights to help "end the practice of designating certain classes as the only classes that black students can be placed in at Mary Lin."

"In addition, I would like APS (Atlanta Public Schools) to remove the entire leadership team at Mary Lin," Posey wrote in her request to the OCR.

"The Administrators there have demonstrated poor professional judgement by instituting this discriminatory practice and subsequently engaging in retaliatory acts. As such, they should not be trusted to make educational decisions for my child or any other children."

Principal retaliated against parents, complaint says

In the complaint, Posey said she and her husband "suffered retaliatory acts" after they spoke against the discriminatory class separation at the school.

The principal allegedly requested that Posey's husband, who has been serving as a school psychologist at the school for eight years, be transferred to another school, Posey wrote in the complaint.

Posey is a former Atlanta Public Schools employee who now runs her own company, The Club After School, which offers after-school programs at schools in APS and DeKalb County School District, according to the complaint.

The principal allegedly attempted to cut Posey's services from the school, according to a conversation she had with Yolanda Brown, the chief academic officer at APS, with whom a recorded phone conversation also took place, the complaint says.

Posey said she's been running the school's after-school program since 2018, the complaint says.

An Education Department spokesperson told CNN the Office for Civil Rights "may not confirm complaints prior to the opening of an investigation."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 620591

Reported Deaths: 7798
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1290381811
Ramsey54083915
Dakota48040480
Anoka44012466
Washington28119299
Stearns23030228
St. Louis18538322
Scott17958139
Wright16763154
Olmsted13853104
Sherburne1230296
Carver1091549
Rice8402112
Clay835192
Blue Earth780944
Crow Wing700399
Kandiyohi684485
Chisago639755
Otter Tail602387
Benton593698
Goodhue494075
Douglas486081
Mower486034
Winona473452
Itasca469969
Isanti451168
McLeod443161
Morrison434062
Beltrami419963
Nobles414750
Steele408419
Polk394673
Becker393358
Lyon369654
Freeborn361436
Carlton360758
Pine342723
Nicollet338045
Mille Lacs318858
Brown311640
Le Sueur305428
Todd293433
Cass292633
Meeker272145
Waseca247723
Martin239233
Roseau214621
Wabasha21103
Hubbard202341
Dodge19833
Renville185946
Redwood180741
Houston180516
Cottonwood169024
Wadena167023
Fillmore165710
Faribault159520
Chippewa155539
Pennington155320
Sibley150010
Kanabec149829
Aitkin141937
Watonwan13779
Rock131419
Jackson124312
Pipestone117326
Yellow Medicine116220
Pope11587
Murray108410
Swift108418
Koochiching97719
Stevens93511
Clearwater91417
Marshall90718
Lake85921
Wilkin85013
Lac qui Parle76322
Big Stone6184
Grant6018
Lincoln5953
Mahnomen5699
Norman5639
Unassigned52193
Kittson49722
Red Lake4067
Traverse3905
Lake of the Woods3524
Cook1770

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 380378

Reported Deaths: 6132
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk59750647
Linn21796343
Scott20698251
Black Hawk17114320
Woodbury15528230
Johnson1490486
Dubuque13670215
Dallas1161499
Pottawattamie11500177
Story1102148
Warren599092
Cerro Gordo569498
Clinton568194
Webster556499
Sioux521974
Muscatine4995106
Marshall496779
Des Moines494678
Jasper460373
Wapello4436124
Buena Vista434540
Lee414859
Plymouth407182
Marion380178
Henry304637
Jones302657
Bremer296963
Carroll288952
Boone277435
Crawford277341
Benton266155
Washington263251
Dickinson252246
Mahaska237551
Jackson226443
Kossuth223866
Clay218327
Delaware215743
Tama215272
Winneshiek201537
Buchanan199934
Page196422
Cedar195423
Hardin194744
Wright193640
Fayette191643
Hamilton191451
Harrison183773
Clayton174558
Butler171935
Madison170119
Floyd166342
Mills166224
Cherokee163338
Lyon161541
Poweshiek160136
Allamakee157452
Hancock155434
Iowa151224
Winnebago147931
Calhoun146113
Cass142855
Grundy141333
Jefferson138235
Emmet137741
Sac133920
Shelby133238
Louisa131749
Franklin131423
Union130135
Appanoose129849
Humboldt127526
Mitchell127343
Chickasaw127117
Guthrie126432
Palo Alto116024
Montgomery107138
Howard106222
Clarke104024
Monroe102333
Keokuk100932
Ida96135
Adair90732
Davis89825
Pocahontas87622
Monona87031
Greene80611
Osceola79617
Lucas79523
Worth7768
Decatur6729
Taylor67112
Fremont65310
Van Buren57818
Ringgold57524
Wayne57123
Audubon54014
Adams3594
Unassigned80
Rochester
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 68°
Mason City
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 60°
Albert Lea
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 64°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
61° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 61°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 63°
Sunny and drier conditions through the weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Austin sees increase in population after 2020 Census reveal

Image

Aaron's Wednesday Night Forecast (8/11/21)

Image

2020 Census shows growth in Austin

Image

Rochester businesses consider COVID-19 safety measures

Image

Rochester woman attacked in her own home

Image

City offering free signs for new speed limit

Image

Iowa Census Data

Image

Peace Plaza 5 p.m. Version

Image

Man On The Loose - Woman Attacked

Image

Body found near train tracks

Community Events