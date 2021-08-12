Clear

New Zealand to slowly re-open to the world from early 2022

New Zealand to slowly re-open to the world from early 2022

Posted: Aug 12, 2021 12:50 AM
Updated: Aug 12, 2021 12:50 AM
Posted By: By Ben Westcott and Carly Walsh, CNN

New Zealand will open its doors to vaccinated travelers from low risk countries from early 2022, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced Thursday, signaling a tentative relaxation of the country's strict pandemic border controls.

In a speech on Thursday morning, Ardern said the government would ramp up New Zealand's Covid-19 vaccination program in preparation for a phased re-opening. "Our ultimate goal is to get to quarantine-free travel for all vaccinated travelers. And what you can see from today is our direction and ambition is clear. But we're simply not in a position to fully reopen just yet," said Ardern.

New Zealand has recorded one of the lowest rates of Covid-19 infection among developed nations. In a population of almost 5 million people it has diagnosed fewer than 3,000 Covid-19 cases and only 26 deaths.

In her speech, Ardern attributed the low case rate partly to the decision to close New Zealand's borders to all non-residents in March 2020. New Zealand has enforced mandatory 14-day quarantine rules, limiting the number of citizens able to the country since April 2020.

"If New Zealand had been hit as hard as the United Kingdom or United States, nearly 10,000 Kiwis would have died," said Ardern.

But uncompromising boarder controls have also left the Pacific island nation comparatively isolated and cut off from the rest of the world, something Ardern appeared to acknowledge Thursday.

"We cannot keep border restrictions on forever, and to be absolutely clear we don't want to do that either, and neither do the experts we talk to. Border closures were only ever a temporary measure in order to keep Covid out before a vaccine was developed and administered," said Ardern.

"So long as the scientific evidence shows we can safely transition from a border defense to the individual armor of the vaccine, then that is the direction we will go," she added.

As part of the reopening, Ardern announced New Zealand would aim to implement a tiered risk-based system to enter the country from early 2022.

"A careful approach that says, there won't be zero cases, but when there is one in the community, we crush it, is the best way to maintain our normal lives while we monitor the twists and turns of Covid-19 over the next six months," said Ardern.

According to a New Zealand government statement, under the new system, vaccinated travelers coming from high risk countries would still have to quarantine in a managed facility for 14 days, but those from medium risk countries could have reduced quarantine, or be allowed to self-isolate, while those from low risk countries would be allowed in without having to quarantine.

New Zealand has not yet announced which countries which be classified as low, medium or high risk.

At the same time, the government said it would bring vaccination timelines forward. The government statement said that New Zealand will also trial a program to allow some returning travelers to self-isolate at home between October and December this year.

Ardern's announcement comes as neighboring Australia continues to battle a number of outbreaks of the Covid-19 Delta variant, which has sent Sydney and Melbourne into extended lockdowns. On Thursday, the Australian capital of Canberra announced it would also begin a week-long lockdown after a Covid-19 case was detected in the city.

On July 30, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced a roadmap to re-open Australia's borders in four stages once vaccination rates reached more than 70%. Both Australia and New Zealand have struggled to vaccinate their population -- currently only 23% of Australia's population over 16 years old have had both doses, while in New Zealand it is less than 20%.

In her speech on Thursday, Ardern made it clear that New Zealand was not going to abandon its policy of aiming for zero Covid-19 cases despite the increase in vaccinations. Some countries, including Singapore, have announced plans in recent months to move away from zero Covid toward a risk reduction strategy, aimed at reducing deaths and hospitalizations rather than overall infections.

But Ardern said New Zealand could not allow an outbreak of the Delta variant of Covid-19 such as is currently taking place in neighboring Australia.

"Principle number one will remain ... maintaining our elimination strategy to stamp out the virus, so we can maintain our hard won gains and keep our options open," she said.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 620591

Reported Deaths: 7798
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1290381811
Ramsey54083915
Dakota48040480
Anoka44012466
Washington28119299
Stearns23030228
St. Louis18538322
Scott17958139
Wright16763154
Olmsted13853104
Sherburne1230296
Carver1091549
Rice8402112
Clay835192
Blue Earth780944
Crow Wing700399
Kandiyohi684485
Chisago639755
Otter Tail602387
Benton593698
Goodhue494075
Douglas486081
Mower486034
Winona473452
Itasca469969
Isanti451168
McLeod443161
Morrison434062
Beltrami419963
Nobles414750
Steele408419
Polk394673
Becker393358
Lyon369654
Freeborn361436
Carlton360758
Pine342723
Nicollet338045
Mille Lacs318858
Brown311640
Le Sueur305428
Todd293433
Cass292633
Meeker272145
Waseca247723
Martin239233
Roseau214621
Wabasha21103
Hubbard202341
Dodge19833
Renville185946
Redwood180741
Houston180516
Cottonwood169024
Wadena167023
Fillmore165710
Faribault159520
Chippewa155539
Pennington155320
Sibley150010
Kanabec149829
Aitkin141937
Watonwan13779
Rock131419
Jackson124312
Pipestone117326
Yellow Medicine116220
Pope11587
Murray108410
Swift108418
Koochiching97719
Stevens93511
Clearwater91417
Marshall90718
Lake85921
Wilkin85013
Lac qui Parle76322
Big Stone6184
Grant6018
Lincoln5953
Mahnomen5699
Norman5639
Unassigned52193
Kittson49722
Red Lake4067
Traverse3905
Lake of the Woods3524
Cook1770

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 380378

Reported Deaths: 6132
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk59750647
Linn21796343
Scott20698251
Black Hawk17114320
Woodbury15528230
Johnson1490486
Dubuque13670215
Dallas1161499
Pottawattamie11500177
Story1102148
Warren599092
Cerro Gordo569498
Clinton568194
Webster556499
Sioux521974
Muscatine4995106
Marshall496779
Des Moines494678
Jasper460373
Wapello4436124
Buena Vista434540
Lee414859
Plymouth407182
Marion380178
Henry304637
Jones302657
Bremer296963
Carroll288952
Boone277435
Crawford277341
Benton266155
Washington263251
Dickinson252246
Mahaska237551
Jackson226443
Kossuth223866
Clay218327
Delaware215743
Tama215272
Winneshiek201537
Buchanan199934
Page196422
Cedar195423
Hardin194744
Wright193640
Fayette191643
Hamilton191451
Harrison183773
Clayton174558
Butler171935
Madison170119
Floyd166342
Mills166224
Cherokee163338
Lyon161541
Poweshiek160136
Allamakee157452
Hancock155434
Iowa151224
Winnebago147931
Calhoun146113
Cass142855
Grundy141333
Jefferson138235
Emmet137741
Sac133920
Shelby133238
Louisa131749
Franklin131423
Union130135
Appanoose129849
Humboldt127526
Mitchell127343
Chickasaw127117
Guthrie126432
Palo Alto116024
Montgomery107138
Howard106222
Clarke104024
Monroe102333
Keokuk100932
Ida96135
Adair90732
Davis89825
Pocahontas87622
Monona87031
Greene80611
Osceola79617
Lucas79523
Worth7768
Decatur6729
Taylor67112
Fremont65310
Van Buren57818
Ringgold57524
Wayne57123
Audubon54014
Adams3594
Unassigned80
Rochester
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 67°
Mason City
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 62°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 64°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 64°
Charles City
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 63°
Sunny and drier conditions through the weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Austin sees increase in population after 2020 Census reveal

Image

Aaron's Wednesday Night Forecast (8/11/21)

Image

2020 Census shows growth in Austin

Image

Rochester businesses consider COVID-19 safety measures

Image

Rochester woman attacked in her own home

Image

City offering free signs for new speed limit

Image

Iowa Census Data

Image

Peace Plaza 5 p.m. Version

Image

Man On The Loose - Woman Attacked

Image

Body found near train tracks

Community Events