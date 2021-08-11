Clear

A 14-year-old girl spent 5 days on oxygen at a Missouri hospital, illustrating the growing problem of children not being vaccinated for Covid-19

A 14-year-old girl spent 5 days on oxygen at a Missouri hospital, illustrating the growing problem of children not being vaccinated for Covid-19

Posted: Aug 11, 2021 9:30 PM
Updated: Aug 11, 2021 9:30 PM
Posted By: By Amir Vera and Gary Tuchman, CNN

Angel Baker's 14-year-old daughter, Marionna, had to be put on oxygen for five days after contracting Covid-19.

Baker told CNN Marionna's symptoms began July 26 with complaints of headaches and feeling tired. Things kicked into high gear on August 2 when she said she couldn't breathe. But after a trip to urgent care and being prescribed medication, Baker said her daughter could not breathe at all the next day.

She took Marionna to an emergency room, where a doctor told her she was being taken to Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri -- about a 2½-hour drive from where Baker and her daughter live in southern Missouri. Baker said she followed her daughter in an ambulance because she was not allowed to ride with them due to Covid protocols.

"I was just praying that she knows I'm behind her and she'll get here safe," Baker said.

While she is now getting better, Baker said she regrets letting Marionna decide for herself not to get vaccinated and warns other parents to get their eligible children vaccinated.
"Get a vaccine so you won't have to be in a hospital bed (and) can't breathe," Marionna told CNN through tears.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends children 12 and older get vaccinated, according to the CDC website. Despite this, doctors and nurses at Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital told CNN they're seeing more severe cases of Covid-19 in children and fear things will only get worse as school starts and the winter months around the corner.

Missouri currently has more than 716,000 cases of Covid statewide and more than 10,000 deaths, according to CNN's Covid Tracker. The state currently has more than 3,000 cases in those between 0 and 9 years old, and more than 13,000 in those 10 to 19, according to the state department of health and senior services.

Dr. Wail Hayajneh, a pediatric infectious disease specialist at the children's hospital, said doctors have recently seen 10 to 15 kids each day with Covid-19 and none of them are vaccinated.

What makes that even worse, he said, is that children will stay sick with Covid-19 for a very long time with some even developing multisystem inflammatory syndrome (MIS) -- a condition that affects the heart, lungs kidney and brain as well as other organs.

Hayajneh said the hospital has seen 22 cases of MIS since the beginning of the pandemic.

"I'm very sad because in pediatrics we believe in prevention, as an infectious disease person I think prevention is the core of dealing with infectious disease. Prevention is cheap, prevention is achievable, prevention in the United States is in the reach of our hands and we don't do it," he said.

Dr. Aline Tanios, the surgical unit medical director at the hospital, said things are definitely much worse than last year around this time when there were very few Covid-19 cases. Now, she said the hospital is full of children with respiratory problems and blood clots that are linked to Covid-19.

"It's agonizing sometimes, especially when you see these kids spiraling down before they head to the ICU," she said.

For Clarissa Capp, a registered nurse, she's not only frustrated but heartbroken for children because the most crucial years of their lives are being spent in masks and learning remotely, which can contribute to mental health issues.

"It really hurts me because I wish they could live the childhood I lived and I hope future kids are able to get back to that," she said.

For Marionna, the 14-year-old who spent five days on oxygen, she says she didn't think it was necessary to get the vaccine. Her mother, Baker, said she didn't push Marionna to get the vaccine because she, herself, was nervous but ultimately got the vaccine because of her underlying health conditions.

Marionna is now recuperating at home and will not be eligible for the vaccine for another 90 days, her mother said.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 620591

Reported Deaths: 7798
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1290381811
Ramsey54083915
Dakota48040480
Anoka44012466
Washington28119299
Stearns23030228
St. Louis18538322
Scott17958139
Wright16763154
Olmsted13853104
Sherburne1230296
Carver1091549
Rice8402112
Clay835192
Blue Earth780944
Crow Wing700399
Kandiyohi684485
Chisago639755
Otter Tail602387
Benton593698
Goodhue494075
Douglas486081
Mower486034
Winona473452
Itasca469969
Isanti451168
McLeod443161
Morrison434062
Beltrami419963
Nobles414750
Steele408419
Polk394673
Becker393358
Lyon369654
Freeborn361436
Carlton360758
Pine342723
Nicollet338045
Mille Lacs318858
Brown311640
Le Sueur305428
Todd293433
Cass292633
Meeker272145
Waseca247723
Martin239233
Roseau214621
Wabasha21103
Hubbard202341
Dodge19833
Renville185946
Redwood180741
Houston180516
Cottonwood169024
Wadena167023
Fillmore165710
Faribault159520
Chippewa155539
Pennington155320
Sibley150010
Kanabec149829
Aitkin141937
Watonwan13779
Rock131419
Jackson124312
Pipestone117326
Yellow Medicine116220
Pope11587
Murray108410
Swift108418
Koochiching97719
Stevens93511
Clearwater91417
Marshall90718
Lake85921
Wilkin85013
Lac qui Parle76322
Big Stone6184
Grant6018
Lincoln5953
Mahnomen5699
Norman5639
Unassigned52193
Kittson49722
Red Lake4067
Traverse3905
Lake of the Woods3524
Cook1770

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 380378

Reported Deaths: 6132
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk59750647
Linn21796343
Scott20698251
Black Hawk17114320
Woodbury15528230
Johnson1490486
Dubuque13670215
Dallas1161499
Pottawattamie11500177
Story1102148
Warren599092
Cerro Gordo569498
Clinton568194
Webster556499
Sioux521974
Muscatine4995106
Marshall496779
Des Moines494678
Jasper460373
Wapello4436124
Buena Vista434540
Lee414859
Plymouth407182
Marion380178
Henry304637
Jones302657
Bremer296963
Carroll288952
Boone277435
Crawford277341
Benton266155
Washington263251
Dickinson252246
Mahaska237551
Jackson226443
Kossuth223866
Clay218327
Delaware215743
Tama215272
Winneshiek201537
Buchanan199934
Page196422
Cedar195423
Hardin194744
Wright193640
Fayette191643
Hamilton191451
Harrison183773
Clayton174558
Butler171935
Madison170119
Floyd166342
Mills166224
Cherokee163338
Lyon161541
Poweshiek160136
Allamakee157452
Hancock155434
Iowa151224
Winnebago147931
Calhoun146113
Cass142855
Grundy141333
Jefferson138235
Emmet137741
Sac133920
Shelby133238
Louisa131749
Franklin131423
Union130135
Appanoose129849
Humboldt127526
Mitchell127343
Chickasaw127117
Guthrie126432
Palo Alto116024
Montgomery107138
Howard106222
Clarke104024
Monroe102333
Keokuk100932
Ida96135
Adair90732
Davis89825
Pocahontas87622
Monona87031
Greene80611
Osceola79617
Lucas79523
Worth7768
Decatur6729
Taylor67112
Fremont65310
Van Buren57818
Ringgold57524
Wayne57123
Audubon54014
Adams3594
Unassigned80
Rochester
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 72°
Mason City
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 68°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 66°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 70°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 66°
Sunny and drier conditions through the weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Rochester woman attacked in her own home

Image

City offering free signs for new speed limit

Image

Iowa Census Data

Image

Peace Plaza 5 p.m. Version

Image

Man On The Loose - Woman Attacked

Image

Body found near train tracks

Image

New Art Sculpture installed for Heart of the City project

Image

How are you beating the heat?

Image

Aaron's Evening Forecast (8/11/21)

Image

Sean's Weather 8/11

Community Events