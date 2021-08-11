Clear

Andrew Cuomo is not out of legal jeopardy yet

Andrew Cuomo is not out of legal jeopardy yet

Posted: Aug 11, 2021 2:31 PM
Updated: Aug 11, 2021 2:31 PM
Posted By: Opinion by Jennifer Rodgers

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo may still face consequences for his alleged sexual harassment of multiple women even though he has announced he is stepping down as governor in two weeks.

The clearest and most immediate impact is on the impeachment inquiry in the New York State Assembly. Assuming Cuomo follows through with his promise to resign, that will likely end any attempts to impeach and remove him from office. Cuomo's resignation, then, saves the time and resources that a presumably hard-fought impeachment and trial would require, at the cost of losing the opportunity to bar him from holding office in New York again.

While Cuomo's leaving office means he may avoid impeachment, questions remain about what will happen to the Assembly's investigation. The scope of the Assembly's work was broader than the conduct addressed in the attorney general's report, encompassing the governor's alleged manipulation of the number of Covid-19 deaths in nursing homes, as well as the allegation that the governor improperly used state resources, including personnel, in writing his 2020 book about the pandemic. (Cuomo has admitted making some mistakes and says he accepts responsibility for his actions, but generally has denied all allegations of serious wrongdoing.)

Will those investigations continue? If so, will a public report be issued? Nothing about Cuomo stepping down necessarily ends these inquiries, even though the end result will likely no longer be impeachment and removal, and information revealed therein could potentially lead to other kinds of legal liability for the governor.

Undoubtedly, Cuomo hoped to short-circuit the rest of these investigations with his decision to resign, but New Yorkers deserve answers about the conduct of their governor and his staff on these matters of great public importance. The Assembly should complete these investigations and issue public findings, which may prove valuable for those looking to increase accountability and transparency in our state government through legislation, constitutional amendments and other structural reforms.

But there are other realms of legal jeopardy for Cuomo. In the criminal realm, the Albany County Sheriff's Office is investigating the recently filed criminal complaint of Brittany Commisso, identified in the attorney general's report as "Executive Assistant 1." District attorneys in three other New York counties have announced their intention to review the report and its underlying materials to determine whether criminal investigations are warranted. Criminal charges have always been unlikely here, and the calculus has shifted slightly further in that direction with Cuomo's resignation.

Any district attorney considering charges will have to find evidence sufficient to show proof of a crime beyond a reasonable doubt, a significantly higher standard than the preponderance of the evidence standard used by the attorney general's investigators in their report. Additionally, prosecutors must do so using only the criminally admissible evidence, which would exclude much of the evidence considered by the attorney general's team, including evidence of harassment involving women other than the individual complainant.

Even if prosecutors believe that this high standard is met, they will have to consider whether it makes sense to criminally charge Cuomo with what would be a misdemeanor for which he would likely face little to no jail time as a first offender, in what would be an extremely hard-fought litigation that would expend a significant amount of the office's limited resources.

Prosecutors will want to think about whether what is being alleged is within the range of conduct the office usually would charge, and whether the fact of the governor's resignation and what will undoubtedly be a slew of upcoming civil suits will mean that both Cuomo's alleged victims and the public will have been adequately vindicated through those avenues.

Prosecutorial discretion is not cut-and-dried, and each prosecutor will make their own assessment of the above factors. But the remaining significant obstacles to prosecution suggest that this is not the biggest threat to Cuomo going forward.

Speaking of those inevitable civil suits, this is an area of significant legal exposure for the governor and for the state of New York. The attorney general's report is a veritable treasure trove of information for these possible plaintiffs and their lawyers. It provides a road map of exactly how to plead and prove that the governor violated the rights of not just the women named in the complaint, but anyone who suffered the effects of his creation of an allegedly toxic work environment.

Civil litigation uses the same evidence standard of proof as did the attorney general's report, and while each case will be decided on its own merits, the factual findings and legal arguments in the report give these many potential plaintiffs a very strong basis for claiming damages from both Cuomo and from the true deep pocket here, the state of New York.

According to the governor's announcement, his tenure as the leader of New York state will soon come to an end. But his actions while he held that position, as alleged in the attorney general's report, will rightly continue to be discussed and dissected in New York courtrooms for years to come.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 620591

Reported Deaths: 7798
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1290381811
Ramsey54083915
Dakota48040480
Anoka44012466
Washington28119299
Stearns23030228
St. Louis18538322
Scott17958139
Wright16763154
Olmsted13853104
Sherburne1230296
Carver1091549
Rice8402112
Clay835192
Blue Earth780944
Crow Wing700399
Kandiyohi684485
Chisago639755
Otter Tail602387
Benton593698
Goodhue494075
Douglas486081
Mower486034
Winona473452
Itasca469969
Isanti451168
McLeod443161
Morrison434062
Beltrami419963
Nobles414750
Steele408419
Polk394673
Becker393358
Lyon369654
Freeborn361436
Carlton360758
Pine342723
Nicollet338045
Mille Lacs318858
Brown311640
Le Sueur305428
Todd293433
Cass292633
Meeker272145
Waseca247723
Martin239233
Roseau214621
Wabasha21103
Hubbard202341
Dodge19833
Renville185946
Redwood180741
Houston180516
Cottonwood169024
Wadena167023
Fillmore165710
Faribault159520
Chippewa155539
Pennington155320
Sibley150010
Kanabec149829
Aitkin141937
Watonwan13779
Rock131419
Jackson124312
Pipestone117326
Yellow Medicine116220
Pope11587
Murray108410
Swift108418
Koochiching97719
Stevens93511
Clearwater91417
Marshall90718
Lake85921
Wilkin85013
Lac qui Parle76322
Big Stone6184
Grant6018
Lincoln5953
Mahnomen5699
Norman5639
Unassigned52193
Kittson49722
Red Lake4067
Traverse3905
Lake of the Woods3524
Cook1770

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 380378

Reported Deaths: 6132
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk59750647
Linn21796343
Scott20698251
Black Hawk17114320
Woodbury15528230
Johnson1490486
Dubuque13670215
Dallas1161499
Pottawattamie11500177
Story1102148
Warren599092
Cerro Gordo569498
Clinton568194
Webster556499
Sioux521974
Muscatine4995106
Marshall496779
Des Moines494678
Jasper460373
Wapello4436124
Buena Vista434540
Lee414859
Plymouth407182
Marion380178
Henry304637
Jones302657
Bremer296963
Carroll288952
Boone277435
Crawford277341
Benton266155
Washington263251
Dickinson252246
Mahaska237551
Jackson226443
Kossuth223866
Clay218327
Delaware215743
Tama215272
Winneshiek201537
Buchanan199934
Page196422
Cedar195423
Hardin194744
Wright193640
Fayette191643
Hamilton191451
Harrison183773
Clayton174558
Butler171935
Madison170119
Floyd166342
Mills166224
Cherokee163338
Lyon161541
Poweshiek160136
Allamakee157452
Hancock155434
Iowa151224
Winnebago147931
Calhoun146113
Cass142855
Grundy141333
Jefferson138235
Emmet137741
Sac133920
Shelby133238
Louisa131749
Franklin131423
Union130135
Appanoose129849
Humboldt127526
Mitchell127343
Chickasaw127117
Guthrie126432
Palo Alto116024
Montgomery107138
Howard106222
Clarke104024
Monroe102333
Keokuk100932
Ida96135
Adair90732
Davis89825
Pocahontas87622
Monona87031
Greene80611
Osceola79617
Lucas79523
Worth7768
Decatur6729
Taylor67112
Fremont65310
Van Buren57818
Ringgold57524
Wayne57123
Audubon54014
Adams3594
Unassigned80
Rochester
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 83°
Mason City
Partly Cloudy
86° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 88°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
82° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 83°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
82° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 85°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
86° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 97°
Sunny and drier conditions through the weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sean's Weather 8/11

Image

As delta variant spreads, data shows Americans feeling less optimistic about the pandemic

Image

RCTC volleyball coach hopes USA win sparks interest

Image

2020 Census data reveals population increase of more than 13,000 for Rochester

Image

Traffic concerns in Rochester neighborhood

Image

2020 Census shows growth in Rochester

Image

Pandemic opinions shift in the Med City

Image

North Iowa doctor on the importance of getting the vaccine

Image

Back to School Block Party this Thursday

Image

Silver Lake trails receive fog sealing

Community Events