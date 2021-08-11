Clear

4 things exhausted employees need from their managers right now

4 things exhausted employees need from their managers right now

Posted: Aug 11, 2021 8:30 AM
Updated: Aug 11, 2021 8:30 AM
Posted By: Opinion by Alexi Robichaux for CNN Business Perspectives

As the CEO of a company that provides leadership coaching, I struggled during the pandemic to find the balance between the positive impact our products and services could make in the world, and managing my — and my employees' — exhaustion. It was clear that it was "go time," but many of us had very little "go" left. Our ability to deliver on all the good we wanted to do in the world was being limited by our own need for well-being.

Today, one of the most common questions I hear from business leaders is: "What can my organization do to help people through this change?" We've all been hit with so much change over the past year and a half that people at all levels have been jolted into rethinking their priorities. We're all asking hard questions about how we spend our time at home and at work. While there is no one-size-fits-all answer, there are ways organizations can be more understanding and foster an environment where their people can thrive.

Here's how:

Focus on well-being

We seem to be in a "great awakening" when it comes to mental health, but well-being doesn't just mean "not ill." It means feeling confident, optimistic and able to show up fully in your work and life every day. When we're mentally fit, we have the energy, grace and space to grow and reconnect with everything we love about life.

Suboptimal mental health, even if it doesn't reach the level of clinical mental illness, can still have far-reaching, disruptive effects. Our research shows that 55% of the workforce is languishing, or feeling stuck. However, when employees who are languishing feel supported, their productivity can improve. As leaders, we can buffer the impact of suffering and prevent burnout before it even gets to that point.

Leaders should reframe work to intentionally provide meaning and purpose. When workers feel that their work is highly meaningful, they are less likely to want to leave their jobs.

During the early months of the pandemic, BetterUp donated coaching to health care workers. Supporting those on the frontlines deeply impacted our employees, who were personally experiencing stress, anxiety and change. Our team found a renewed sense of purpose and positivity even with this additional workload, and this helped to transform morale and performance internally.

Walk the talk

One surefire way to disengage employees is if the organization's stated values don't match up with the day-to-day experience of working there. If we as leaders say that we care about managing burnout, fostering inclusivity and investing in people's growth, we need to put policies in place that show those goals are prioritized. A company that says it is focused on productivity shouldn't embrace a culture of meeting-heavy days that don't accommodate for downtime.

For example, at BetterUp we're all about prioritizing personal growth, so we have four paid "Inner Work" days each year when we all step away to spend the day unplugging in nature, taking a class or spending time with loved ones. Additionally, employees get five paid days a year for volunteering. Giving back to others is sometimes the best way to reconnect with ourselves.

Reimagine the role of the middle manager

So much of the conversation has been centered around the hybrid, remote or in-person work model, but the truth is that if you've been building a company in the last 10 years, this has been something we'd all eventually have to face — with or without a pandemic. In a knowledge economy, location doesn't matter as much as having managers who can create a locus of inclusion, culture and performance.

With remote work, managers no longer have the ability to use in-person cues like seeing someone at their desk or seeing them working late at the office to be able to tell if they're working hard. So we have to change the role that middle management plays as they wear multiple hats of leader, project manager, coach and, increasingly, even something akin to a "therapist" to their teams.

Mid-level managers, who typically lead two-thirds of an organization, have a disproportionate influence on the organization's culture. It's crucial to enable middle management to be the catalysts for positive organizational change — whether it's through targeted development programs or through improving lines of communication. We need to equip people managers to be stewards of our values, and empower them to create those boundaries for themselves and their teams.

Avoid the echo-chamber

If we learned anything from this last year, it's that you can't just replicate your company's old policies in a new environment. In-person processes don't map directly onto a fully remote world. The most successful organizations created new practices that took advantage of the possibilities afforded by virtual environments.

Chevron, for example, offered Coaching Circles, which are group coaching experiences led by a BetterUp coach. With Coaching Circles, Chevron was able to support 7,000 employees from around the world with highly relevant topics — like resilience, peak productivity and finding balance — even during the height of the pandemic. (CNN is also a client of BetterUp.)

There obviously won't be one right answer that will please everyone, but by listening to a diversity of perspectives, you can avoid an echo-chamber that will only alienate your workforce. We know that not feeling in control is one of the major causes of burnout. As executives redesign work for a post-pandemic world, one of the most important things they can do is to approach redesigning work in a way that invites their employees to participate, thereby bolstering their sense of agency and control in the work environment.

Ultimately, the pandemic reinforced the importance of talking with people — not talking at them. Honoring the humanity of your people and taking their perspectives to heart can make a workplace where people are empowered and have the agency to co-create the organizational culture. If you speak openly about well-being, listen to your team's needs, and then take concrete action to address what they tell you, you'll be well on your way to not just weathering this pandemic but emerging on the other side better and stronger.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 620591

Reported Deaths: 7798
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1290381811
Ramsey54083915
Dakota48040480
Anoka44012466
Washington28119299
Stearns23030228
St. Louis18538322
Scott17958139
Wright16763154
Olmsted13853104
Sherburne1230296
Carver1091549
Rice8402112
Clay835192
Blue Earth780944
Crow Wing700399
Kandiyohi684485
Chisago639755
Otter Tail602387
Benton593698
Goodhue494075
Douglas486081
Mower486034
Winona473452
Itasca469969
Isanti451168
McLeod443161
Morrison434062
Beltrami419963
Nobles414750
Steele408419
Polk394673
Becker393358
Lyon369654
Freeborn361436
Carlton360758
Pine342723
Nicollet338045
Mille Lacs318858
Brown311640
Le Sueur305428
Todd293433
Cass292633
Meeker272145
Waseca247723
Martin239233
Roseau214621
Wabasha21103
Hubbard202341
Dodge19833
Renville185946
Redwood180741
Houston180516
Cottonwood169024
Wadena167023
Fillmore165710
Faribault159520
Chippewa155539
Pennington155320
Sibley150010
Kanabec149829
Aitkin141937
Watonwan13779
Rock131419
Jackson124312
Pipestone117326
Yellow Medicine116220
Pope11587
Murray108410
Swift108418
Koochiching97719
Stevens93511
Clearwater91417
Marshall90718
Lake85921
Wilkin85013
Lac qui Parle76322
Big Stone6184
Grant6018
Lincoln5953
Mahnomen5699
Norman5639
Unassigned52193
Kittson49722
Red Lake4067
Traverse3905
Lake of the Woods3524
Cook1770

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 380378

Reported Deaths: 6132
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk59750647
Linn21796343
Scott20698251
Black Hawk17114320
Woodbury15528230
Johnson1490486
Dubuque13670215
Dallas1161499
Pottawattamie11500177
Story1102148
Warren599092
Cerro Gordo569498
Clinton568194
Webster556499
Sioux521974
Muscatine4995106
Marshall496779
Des Moines494678
Jasper460373
Wapello4436124
Buena Vista434540
Lee414859
Plymouth407182
Marion380178
Henry304637
Jones302657
Bremer296963
Carroll288952
Boone277435
Crawford277341
Benton266155
Washington263251
Dickinson252246
Mahaska237551
Jackson226443
Kossuth223866
Clay218327
Delaware215743
Tama215272
Winneshiek201537
Buchanan199934
Page196422
Cedar195423
Hardin194744
Wright193640
Fayette191643
Hamilton191451
Harrison183773
Clayton174558
Butler171935
Madison170119
Floyd166342
Mills166224
Cherokee163338
Lyon161541
Poweshiek160136
Allamakee157452
Hancock155434
Iowa151224
Winnebago147931
Calhoun146113
Cass142855
Grundy141333
Jefferson138235
Emmet137741
Sac133920
Shelby133238
Louisa131749
Franklin131423
Union130135
Appanoose129849
Humboldt127526
Mitchell127343
Chickasaw127117
Guthrie126432
Palo Alto116024
Montgomery107138
Howard106222
Clarke104024
Monroe102333
Keokuk100932
Ida96135
Adair90732
Davis89825
Pocahontas87622
Monona87031
Greene80611
Osceola79617
Lucas79523
Worth7768
Decatur6729
Taylor67112
Fremont65310
Van Buren57818
Ringgold57524
Wayne57123
Audubon54014
Adams3594
Unassigned80
Rochester
Mostly Cloudy
80° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 84°
Mason City
Partly Cloudy
82° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 87°
Albert Lea
Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 82°
Austin
Cloudy
81° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 86°
Charles City
Cloudy
82° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 91°
Warmth Continues, Rain Chances Decrease
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

8-11-21 5 C-block

Image

Sean's Weather 8/11

Image

As delta variant spreads, data shows Americans feeling less optimistic about the pandemic

Image

RCTC volleyball coach hopes USA win sparks interest

Image

2020 Census data reveals population increase of more than 13,000 for Rochester

Image

Traffic concerns in Rochester neighborhood

Image

2020 Census shows growth in Rochester

Image

Pandemic opinions shift in the Med City

Image

Weather Cut 6PM

Image

8-10-21 five

Community Events