Clear
SEVERE WX : Special Weather Statement View Alerts

Florida school administrators are risking their salaries to defy DeSantis on masks

Florida school administrators are risking their salaries to defy DeSantis on masks

Posted: Aug 11, 2021 8:20 AM
Updated: Aug 11, 2021 8:20 AM
Posted By: By Leyla Santiago and Sara Weisfeldt, CNN

Tina Certain took a pay cut when she quit being an accountant to become a member of the Alachua County School Board. She still needs the $40,000 or so annual salary -- but that's now at risk in a fight with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

"It makes you pause," she said. "But the goal is the health and safety of students and staff," she added, explaining why she was willing to put her salary on the line.

DeSantis is threatening to withhold the salaries of school superintendents and board members like Certain who institute mask mandates in defiance of his executive order that parents must decide how to protect their children in the pandemic.

But Certain is not second-guessing the decision of the board to require everyone in schools in her northern Florida county to mask up to stop the spread of Covid-19, at least for the first two weeks of the school year. Only a doctor's note -- not just a family request -- allows someone to opt out.

"If I have to step out and take the risk of one, versus putting 29,000 students and our 4,000 staff members [in danger] ... to keep them safe, I'm willing to take that risk," she told CNN, standing outside mask in hand, ready for when she went back indoors.

Superintendent Carlee Simon detailed to parents in a letter how the rising cases from the highly contagious Delta variant were already affecting Alachua and impacting the board's decision.

"Two of our employees passed away from Covid," she wrote. "The number of employees testing positive for Covid has jumped in the past two weeks, even before most of them are back from summer break."

The board's act of defiance came as Alachua County students headed back to the classroom on Tuesday, after the last isolating school year. And while children, teachers and staff celebrated the excitement of a new year, many acknowledged that it comes with a sense of uncertainty and tension over the debate on mask mandates.

Parent Emilio Bruna supported the mandate. "It's just a really great tool to prevent the transmission of disease. And so, it just seems like something we should be doing. It's logical," he said, as he dropped off his 12-year-old son for the first day of school at Howard Bishop Middle School in Gainesville.

Florida's hospitalization rate for Covid is now about three times the national average, according to data from the US Department of Health and Human Services. And the American Academy of Pediatrics reports that the US added 94,000 child Covid cases in just a week.

The mask requirement was a relief for 6th grade science teacher Chloe Winant at Howard Bishop Middle School, a newly constructed school with a well-known magnet program.

"I was really pleased to hear that our Alachua School Board voted that way," she said.

While unpacking boxes in her classroom and showing off her shiny Van de Graff generator of static electricity, she stressed about the list of 77 things she had to get done before students arrived.

She plans to make use of the school's garden behind the building, created by a volunteer. It's outside, she points out, and it could be one more measure she takes to teach kids in an area with better ventilation than the classroom. It could protect her students and prevent her from bringing the virus home to her two-year-old daughter, Ramona.

"We know that layered mitigation strategies work," Winant said. "If they washed their hands before they touch the material, if we keep socially distant, then that's going to allow us to keep learning."

Howard Bishop Middle School Principal Mike Gamble plans to use a handful of mitigation strategies -- required mask use, contact tracing, and social distancing. He's not worried about mask compliance. Distancing has proven to be more difficult with crowded classrooms.

"Six feet? No. Three feet? Maybe with some classes. Not so much for others," he said discussing what's a realistic distance he can keep students socially distant.

As the first day of school wrapped up, Gamble said the school didn't have any major issues related to Covid-19.

The district as a whole had 32 employees and five students test positive for Covid-19, according to Alachua County Public School Public Information Officer Jackie Johnson.

Next week, the school board will revisit its mask policy, and reassess its need.

If it's up to science teacher Winant -- no surprise -- she says to follow the science.

"We're having this big chasm right now in our national discourse about science and how we think critically about what's happening," she said. "The best I can do is to teach kids how to think critically about science."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 620591

Reported Deaths: 7798
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1290381811
Ramsey54083915
Dakota48040480
Anoka44012466
Washington28119299
Stearns23030228
St. Louis18538322
Scott17958139
Wright16763154
Olmsted13853104
Sherburne1230296
Carver1091549
Rice8402112
Clay835192
Blue Earth780944
Crow Wing700399
Kandiyohi684485
Chisago639755
Otter Tail602387
Benton593698
Goodhue494075
Douglas486081
Mower486034
Winona473452
Itasca469969
Isanti451168
McLeod443161
Morrison434062
Beltrami419963
Nobles414750
Steele408419
Polk394673
Becker393358
Lyon369654
Freeborn361436
Carlton360758
Pine342723
Nicollet338045
Mille Lacs318858
Brown311640
Le Sueur305428
Todd293433
Cass292633
Meeker272145
Waseca247723
Martin239233
Roseau214621
Wabasha21103
Hubbard202341
Dodge19833
Renville185946
Redwood180741
Houston180516
Cottonwood169024
Wadena167023
Fillmore165710
Faribault159520
Chippewa155539
Pennington155320
Sibley150010
Kanabec149829
Aitkin141937
Watonwan13779
Rock131419
Jackson124312
Pipestone117326
Yellow Medicine116220
Pope11587
Murray108410
Swift108418
Koochiching97719
Stevens93511
Clearwater91417
Marshall90718
Lake85921
Wilkin85013
Lac qui Parle76322
Big Stone6184
Grant6018
Lincoln5953
Mahnomen5699
Norman5639
Unassigned52193
Kittson49722
Red Lake4067
Traverse3905
Lake of the Woods3524
Cook1770

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 380378

Reported Deaths: 6132
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk59750647
Linn21796343
Scott20698251
Black Hawk17114320
Woodbury15528230
Johnson1490486
Dubuque13670215
Dallas1161499
Pottawattamie11500177
Story1102148
Warren599092
Cerro Gordo569498
Clinton568194
Webster556499
Sioux521974
Muscatine4995106
Marshall496779
Des Moines494678
Jasper460373
Wapello4436124
Buena Vista434540
Lee414859
Plymouth407182
Marion380178
Henry304637
Jones302657
Bremer296963
Carroll288952
Boone277435
Crawford277341
Benton266155
Washington263251
Dickinson252246
Mahaska237551
Jackson226443
Kossuth223866
Clay218327
Delaware215743
Tama215272
Winneshiek201537
Buchanan199934
Page196422
Cedar195423
Hardin194744
Wright193640
Fayette191643
Hamilton191451
Harrison183773
Clayton174558
Butler171935
Madison170119
Floyd166342
Mills166224
Cherokee163338
Lyon161541
Poweshiek160136
Allamakee157452
Hancock155434
Iowa151224
Winnebago147931
Calhoun146113
Cass142855
Grundy141333
Jefferson138235
Emmet137741
Sac133920
Shelby133238
Louisa131749
Franklin131423
Union130135
Appanoose129849
Humboldt127526
Mitchell127343
Chickasaw127117
Guthrie126432
Palo Alto116024
Montgomery107138
Howard106222
Clarke104024
Monroe102333
Keokuk100932
Ida96135
Adair90732
Davis89825
Pocahontas87622
Monona87031
Greene80611
Osceola79617
Lucas79523
Worth7768
Decatur6729
Taylor67112
Fremont65310
Van Buren57818
Ringgold57524
Wayne57123
Audubon54014
Adams3594
Unassigned80
Rochester
Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 75°
Mason City
Partly Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 78°
Albert Lea
Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 78°
Austin
Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 78°
Charles City
Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 75°
Warmth Continues, Rain Chances Decrease
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sean's Weather 8/11

Image

As delta variant spreads, data shows Americans feeling less optimistic about the pandemic

Image

RCTC volleyball coach hopes USA win sparks interest

Image

2020 Census data reveals population increase of more than 13,000 for Rochester

Image

Traffic concerns in Rochester neighborhood

Image

2020 Census shows growth in Rochester

Image

Pandemic opinions shift in the Med City

Image

Weather Cut 6PM

Image

8-10-21 five

Image

North Iowa doctor on the importance of getting the vaccine

Community Events