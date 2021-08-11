Clear
SEVERE WX : Special Weather Statement View Alerts

Don't get too excited about infrastructure just yet

Don't get too excited about infrastructure just yet

Posted: Aug 11, 2021 8:00 AM
Updated: Aug 11, 2021 8:00 AM
Posted By: By Charles Riley, CNN Business

American politicians from both major parties have spent years advocating for an overhaul of the nation's infrastructure.

Those efforts always ended in failure until Tuesday, when 19 Republican senators voted with Democrats to approve a $1.2 trillion package that includes money to improve roads and bridges across the country.

The House must still approve the measure, but investors are optimistic. The Dow and S&P 500 reached record highs on Tuesday after the Senate vote.

Here's the thing: Money could begin to flow to shovel-ready upgrades relatively quickly, but it will take years for bigger projects to get underway. The latter category includes projects like broadband, water systems and railways.

That means the immediate economic benefits will be limited.

"There are typically long delays between appropriations and actual outlays when it comes to infrastructure spending; even though the bill specifies appropriation limits for five years, actual outlays may extend well beyond five years," analysts at Barclays wrote recently.

Barclays said it expects only "modestly stronger" activity in 2022 and 2023 as a result of new infrastructure spending, with the biggest boost to GDP coming in 2024 and 2025. The bank upgraded its 2022 growth forecast by 0.1 percentage points to 4.1%.

The good news is America doesn't have a near-term growth problem, with the economy still benefitting from massive stimulus and the ongoing return-to-work from the pandemic. In fact, the US economy is at risk of overheating.

Reaction: The US Chamber of Commerce said it has been advocating for investment infrastructure for more than a decade.

"Our elected leaders are on the precipice of a historic investment in our nation's crumbling infrastructure. Turning this long-overdue promise into a reality will grow our economy and strengthen our competitiveness for decades to come," the powerful business lobby said in a statement.

So, what will the money be spent on?

  • $110 billion for roads, bridges and major infrastructure projects
  • $39 billion to modernize public transit
  • $66 billion in passenger and freight rail
  • $17 billion in port infrastructure
  • $25 billion on airport upgrades
  • $65 billion to rebuild the electric grid
  • $55 billion to upgrade water infrastructure
  • $21 billion on environmental remediation

The list goes on, and my colleagues at CNN Politics have a full breakdown.

Progress on infrastructure is one of several developments in Washington that investors should be monitoring this summer and fall.

Early Wednesday, Senate Democrats approved a $3.5 trillion budget resolution, setting the stage for the party to attempt to pass a sweeping economic package that would expand the social safety net.

Oh, and this: Republicans in the Senate say they won't vote to raise the debt ceiling, a mechanism that is a major source of frustration for investors. If Congress doesn't raise the debt ceiling, the federal government will likely run out of cash by October or November, risking a disastrous default.

The debt ceiling is a legal limit on how much the US government can borrow, and (so far as we know) unique among developed economies. Remember: Congress has already authorized this spending!

Inflation wiped out America's pay raises

Companies big and small are raising wages to attract workers and hold onto employees as the economy revs back into gear.

But those fatter paychecks aren't going as far, thanks to rising inflation, reports my CNN colleague Tami Luhby.

In fact, compensation is now lower than it was in December 2019, when adjusted for inflation, according to an analysis by Jason Furman, an economics professor at Harvard University.

The Employment Cost Index — which measures wages and salaries, along with health, retirement and other benefits — fell in the last quarter and is 2% below its pre-pandemic trend, when taking inflation into account.

Not counting inflation, compensation rose 2.8% between March and June, despite the relatively high unemployment rate — a trend that reflects the tight labor market. Job openings are at record-high levels, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

But at the same time, prices are soaring. Gas costs more. Food is more expensive. Car prices are at record levels. The consumer price index rose 0.9% in June and 5.4% over the past 12 months — the largest jumps for each since mid-2008.

How long will the trend continue? Consumer price index data for July, which will be published at 8:30 a.m. ET, could provide clues.

How to pressure companies on climate

Individuals can swap out lightbulbs, slash energy use and reduce plastic consumption. But making real progress on climate requires bold action by the world's biggest companies, report Rachel Ramirez and Alexis Benveniste.

Joeri Rogelj, one of the authors of this week's landmark UN report, said the world requires rapid change on a big scale to avoid catastrophic impacts.

"As an individual, there are things we can do in our own lives, but they won't be sufficient to rise up to the challenge of halting climate change," Rogelj told CNN Business.

"What is really important is structural change — and that can only be achieved through long-term thinking and long-term investments and regulations," he added.

As climate anxiety runs high, Rogelj said there are meaningful ways individuals can put pressure on corporations and policymakers to make rapid, stringent cuts on planet-heating emissions.

"If you have savings, you can reach out to your community and put them in more environmentally friendly goals," Rogelj said. "You can also talk to your decision-makers and let them know that this is an issue that you care about by writing them letters."

So, you heard the man. Get writing.

Up next

Earnings from Wendy's, Canada Goose, NIO and Sonos.

Also today:

  • US CPI for July at 8:30 a.m. ET.
  • EIA report on crude oil inventories at 10:30 a.m. ET.

Coming tomorrow: US jobless claims and the producer price index for July.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 620591

Reported Deaths: 7798
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1290381811
Ramsey54083915
Dakota48040480
Anoka44012466
Washington28119299
Stearns23030228
St. Louis18538322
Scott17958139
Wright16763154
Olmsted13853104
Sherburne1230296
Carver1091549
Rice8402112
Clay835192
Blue Earth780944
Crow Wing700399
Kandiyohi684485
Chisago639755
Otter Tail602387
Benton593698
Goodhue494075
Douglas486081
Mower486034
Winona473452
Itasca469969
Isanti451168
McLeod443161
Morrison434062
Beltrami419963
Nobles414750
Steele408419
Polk394673
Becker393358
Lyon369654
Freeborn361436
Carlton360758
Pine342723
Nicollet338045
Mille Lacs318858
Brown311640
Le Sueur305428
Todd293433
Cass292633
Meeker272145
Waseca247723
Martin239233
Roseau214621
Wabasha21103
Hubbard202341
Dodge19833
Renville185946
Redwood180741
Houston180516
Cottonwood169024
Wadena167023
Fillmore165710
Faribault159520
Chippewa155539
Pennington155320
Sibley150010
Kanabec149829
Aitkin141937
Watonwan13779
Rock131419
Jackson124312
Pipestone117326
Yellow Medicine116220
Pope11587
Murray108410
Swift108418
Koochiching97719
Stevens93511
Clearwater91417
Marshall90718
Lake85921
Wilkin85013
Lac qui Parle76322
Big Stone6184
Grant6018
Lincoln5953
Mahnomen5699
Norman5639
Unassigned52193
Kittson49722
Red Lake4067
Traverse3905
Lake of the Woods3524
Cook1770

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 380378

Reported Deaths: 6132
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk59750647
Linn21796343
Scott20698251
Black Hawk17114320
Woodbury15528230
Johnson1490486
Dubuque13670215
Dallas1161499
Pottawattamie11500177
Story1102148
Warren599092
Cerro Gordo569498
Clinton568194
Webster556499
Sioux521974
Muscatine4995106
Marshall496779
Des Moines494678
Jasper460373
Wapello4436124
Buena Vista434540
Lee414859
Plymouth407182
Marion380178
Henry304637
Jones302657
Bremer296963
Carroll288952
Boone277435
Crawford277341
Benton266155
Washington263251
Dickinson252246
Mahaska237551
Jackson226443
Kossuth223866
Clay218327
Delaware215743
Tama215272
Winneshiek201537
Buchanan199934
Page196422
Cedar195423
Hardin194744
Wright193640
Fayette191643
Hamilton191451
Harrison183773
Clayton174558
Butler171935
Madison170119
Floyd166342
Mills166224
Cherokee163338
Lyon161541
Poweshiek160136
Allamakee157452
Hancock155434
Iowa151224
Winnebago147931
Calhoun146113
Cass142855
Grundy141333
Jefferson138235
Emmet137741
Sac133920
Shelby133238
Louisa131749
Franklin131423
Union130135
Appanoose129849
Humboldt127526
Mitchell127343
Chickasaw127117
Guthrie126432
Palo Alto116024
Montgomery107138
Howard106222
Clarke104024
Monroe102333
Keokuk100932
Ida96135
Adair90732
Davis89825
Pocahontas87622
Monona87031
Greene80611
Osceola79617
Lucas79523
Worth7768
Decatur6729
Taylor67112
Fremont65310
Van Buren57818
Ringgold57524
Wayne57123
Audubon54014
Adams3594
Unassigned80
Rochester
Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 75°
Mason City
Partly Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 78°
Albert Lea
Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 78°
Austin
Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 78°
Charles City
Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 75°
Warmth Continues, Rain Chances Decrease
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sean's Weather 8/11

Image

As delta variant spreads, data shows Americans feeling less optimistic about the pandemic

Image

RCTC volleyball coach hopes USA win sparks interest

Image

2020 Census data reveals population increase of more than 13,000 for Rochester

Image

Traffic concerns in Rochester neighborhood

Image

2020 Census shows growth in Rochester

Image

Pandemic opinions shift in the Med City

Image

Weather Cut 6PM

Image

8-10-21 five

Image

North Iowa doctor on the importance of getting the vaccine

Community Events