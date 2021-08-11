Clear
SEVERE WX : Special Weather Statement View Alerts

Ahead of official vaccine guidance, some Americans are already caught up in 'booster mania'

Ahead of official vaccine guidance, some Americans are already caught up in 'booster mania'

Posted: Aug 11, 2021 7:10 AM
Updated: Aug 11, 2021 7:10 AM
Posted By: By Jessica Firger, CNN

For his two-dose Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine, Ted Rall crossed state lines back in February and March. Appointments in New York City were impossible to come by, but his friend told him about a federal facility in New Jersey with no residency requirements and so he drove there twice.

The Covid-19 shot Rall had at the end of July -- his third -- was a lot easier to get his hands on and far more convenient, he says, even though the US Food and Drug Administration and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention don't currently recommend Covid-19 vaccine boosters for anyone.

Rall, 57, simply walked into a CVS pharmacy in Manhattan, no appointment needed, and told the pharmacist he wanted to get a Covid-19 vaccine. He pretended it was his fist dose.

Rall, a political cartoonist and writer, says he has asthma and a history of serious respiratory disease including swine flu and pneumonia. He suspects he had Covid-19 early in the pandemic, though his antibody tests were negative. He isn't interested in taking any chances now that the more transmissible Delta variant is ravaging the country and more than 98% of the US population lives in counties considered to have "high" or "substantial" Covid-19 transmission, according to the CDC.

"I want to stay protected, you know, and I think it's also pretty obvious that this is going to be the norm, and it might just be like in a month or two," Rall told CNN. "Everyone's going to be doing it, so why wait until it's hard to get appointments again?"

Rall could be right about the timeline. A Biden administration official told CNN last week that internal discussions at the FDA are looking at early September to lay out a strategy on Covid-19 booster shots. A decision for those who are immunocompromised and face greater risk from the virus is expected sooner, the official said.

Vaccine advisers to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will meet Friday to discuss boosters and additional doses for immunocompromised people.

And the FDA is already considering full approval of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine, a decision that some say could occur in a matter of weeks. All of the Covid-19 vaccines are currently available in the US under emergency use authorization. Full approval could mean that the fully vaccinated could get an additional vaccine -- well before any recommendation for boosters -- if a doctor thinks it's warranted.

The available vaccines provide strong protection for most people, but studies have shown that people who are immocompromised don't build up sufficient protection from the standard doses of Covid-19 vaccines. Recent research also suggests that some protection from mRNA vaccines wanes for everyone over time.

Dr. Eric Topol, a cardiologist and professor of molecular medicine at Scripps Research, told CNN he predicts that an FDA approval, plus a direct message that boosting is necessary -- even if it's strictly for immunocompromised people and the elderly -- will create a sort of "booster mania" in the US.

He said an FDA approval "opens up everything for people who are concerned to get a doctor's prescription. So that just adds to the chaos."

'We're not there yet' on boosters

Rall's own decision to seek out a booster was driven by all of the research he's read about, including data from the Israeli Health Ministry released last month that suggests that overall efficacy of the Pfizer vaccine against all Covid-19 infections has dropped to just 39% in those who were vaccinated earlier in the year, although their data show the vaccine is still 91.4% effective in preventing severe disease.

Other data released by both Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna suggest that both vaccines see waning levels of antibodies over time.

But that doesn't mean protection ends, and boosters aren't yet recommended for anyone.

On Sunday, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told CNN's Fareed Zakaria that there's still limited data on how long vaccine durability lasts.

"The bottom line of it all is that we are following very carefully the durability of protection," Fauci said. "And when you follow it, you look and see what is the percentage of protection that you get as you go month for month."

When data shows protection goes below a certain threshold, he said, health officials will recommend boosters for the general population.

Dr. Paul Offit, director of the Vaccine Education Center at Children's Hospital of Pennsylvania, said Tuesday during a conversation hosted by Brown University that he thinks "we will cross the line, where we know we need a booster dose, when people who are vaccinated, fully vaccinated, nonetheless, are hospitalized or in the ICU or dying.

"We're not there yet."

So far, the vaccines are working: A CNN analysis of CDC data suggests more than 99.9% of fully vaccinated people have not had a severe breakthrough infection.

It's also not clear what risks could come with an additional shot. Topol says it's best to sit it out a few more weeks and he cautions that people who just want to go out for a booster should consider the potential side effects.

"We don't know the boosters are going to protect. These boosters are directed against the original strain, the same problem we have with a vaccine," Topol says. "They're going to raise neutralizing antibodies in people over weeks and they will help to some extent, but we don't know how much, because they're not directed to Delta."

Rall, who recently wrote for the Wall Street Journal about his experience getting a booster shot, says he wasn't worried about the potential risks at all.

"If you told me this vaccine would kill me in 10 years, I would go and take it right now because it's that or this horrible Delta variant going around, and I don't think I would survive that," he said.

And it wasn't hard for him to get a booster -- Rall says the pharmacy didn't ask him a single question, nor did it look up his immunization records.

When asked how CVS determines whether someone who comes to one of the pharmacies or MinuteClinics to get a Covid-19 vaccine hasn't been vaccinated already, a spokesperson for the company said that "patients who have been fully vaccinated at a CVS Pharmacy, or who inform us that they were fully vaccinated by another provider, will not receive another vaccine under the current CDC guidelines. In certain cases, pharmacists may also be able to check a patient's vaccination status with a state's vaccine registry."

CVS wouldn't have been able to figure out Rall had already been fully vaccinated in New Jersey because immunization registries are managed by the state and he got his third shot in New York.

Rebecca Coyle, executive director of the American Immunization Registry Association, said states are currently backlogged with larger-than-normal amounts of immunization information -- and it's up to states to make agreements to share immunization data with each other.

"Not to point out a loophole, but we do not have good data exchange across state lines at this point," she said.

Booster plans in progress

While some individuals are seeking out boosters, some places are making plans to boost vaccines for certain people.

The city of San Francisco is accommodating people who received the one-shot Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine and would like to receive a supplemental dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines. Officials in the city's Department of Public Health said last week that the department is making an "accommodation" for those who have consulted with a physician, and it is not recommending extra doses or a policy change.

In an email to CNN, Dr. Peter Hotez, dean of Tropical Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine, said he believes the US will move to third mRNA and possibly second J&J shots relatively soon for people having immunosuppressive therapy, especially solid organ transplant recipients, and the next question will be what other immunocompromised conditions will also be included. After, the next question will be if the US wants to add boosters for people over age 60 -- as Israel has just announced it plans to do.

Germany, the United Kingdom and France also announced booster programs for their most vulnerable populations, even though the World Health Organization last week called for a moratorium on booster shots through at least September until vaccines can be distributed more equitably worldwide.

That's a great irony to Rall, who says that he wouldn't have considered seeking out a third shot if it weren't clear that a lot are going unused by vaccine hesitant populations, particularly in the South.

"But even locally here in New York when I talked to local physicians and pharmacists, they all have lots of unused vaccines, and I thought, well this is ridiculous."

Rall says since sharing his experience with others he's heard from physicians that say they have quietly used vaccine doses as boosters that were set to expire on themselves and for their family members, and that they've been doing so for months. "There's an underground there, there's a lot of doctors who have access to these doses, and they're using them rather than throwing them away."

Those close to Rall weren't all that surprised by his decision to get a booster shot. "Friends kind of know that I'm an independent thinker, I kind of don't really care about or have much respect for sort of one's 'official conclusions' coming from policymakers because, I know that the policymakers are trying to save as many people as possible, as low cost as possible. That's their job."

"I, first and foremost, care about me, so I have a different calculus."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 620591

Reported Deaths: 7798
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1290381811
Ramsey54083915
Dakota48040480
Anoka44012466
Washington28119299
Stearns23030228
St. Louis18538322
Scott17958139
Wright16763154
Olmsted13853104
Sherburne1230296
Carver1091549
Rice8402112
Clay835192
Blue Earth780944
Crow Wing700399
Kandiyohi684485
Chisago639755
Otter Tail602387
Benton593698
Goodhue494075
Douglas486081
Mower486034
Winona473452
Itasca469969
Isanti451168
McLeod443161
Morrison434062
Beltrami419963
Nobles414750
Steele408419
Polk394673
Becker393358
Lyon369654
Freeborn361436
Carlton360758
Pine342723
Nicollet338045
Mille Lacs318858
Brown311640
Le Sueur305428
Todd293433
Cass292633
Meeker272145
Waseca247723
Martin239233
Roseau214621
Wabasha21103
Hubbard202341
Dodge19833
Renville185946
Redwood180741
Houston180516
Cottonwood169024
Wadena167023
Fillmore165710
Faribault159520
Chippewa155539
Pennington155320
Sibley150010
Kanabec149829
Aitkin141937
Watonwan13779
Rock131419
Jackson124312
Pipestone117326
Yellow Medicine116220
Pope11587
Murray108410
Swift108418
Koochiching97719
Stevens93511
Clearwater91417
Marshall90718
Lake85921
Wilkin85013
Lac qui Parle76322
Big Stone6184
Grant6018
Lincoln5953
Mahnomen5699
Norman5639
Unassigned52193
Kittson49722
Red Lake4067
Traverse3905
Lake of the Woods3524
Cook1770

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 380378

Reported Deaths: 6132
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk59750647
Linn21796343
Scott20698251
Black Hawk17114320
Woodbury15528230
Johnson1490486
Dubuque13670215
Dallas1161499
Pottawattamie11500177
Story1102148
Warren599092
Cerro Gordo569498
Clinton568194
Webster556499
Sioux521974
Muscatine4995106
Marshall496779
Des Moines494678
Jasper460373
Wapello4436124
Buena Vista434540
Lee414859
Plymouth407182
Marion380178
Henry304637
Jones302657
Bremer296963
Carroll288952
Boone277435
Crawford277341
Benton266155
Washington263251
Dickinson252246
Mahaska237551
Jackson226443
Kossuth223866
Clay218327
Delaware215743
Tama215272
Winneshiek201537
Buchanan199934
Page196422
Cedar195423
Hardin194744
Wright193640
Fayette191643
Hamilton191451
Harrison183773
Clayton174558
Butler171935
Madison170119
Floyd166342
Mills166224
Cherokee163338
Lyon161541
Poweshiek160136
Allamakee157452
Hancock155434
Iowa151224
Winnebago147931
Calhoun146113
Cass142855
Grundy141333
Jefferson138235
Emmet137741
Sac133920
Shelby133238
Louisa131749
Franklin131423
Union130135
Appanoose129849
Humboldt127526
Mitchell127343
Chickasaw127117
Guthrie126432
Palo Alto116024
Montgomery107138
Howard106222
Clarke104024
Monroe102333
Keokuk100932
Ida96135
Adair90732
Davis89825
Pocahontas87622
Monona87031
Greene80611
Osceola79617
Lucas79523
Worth7768
Decatur6729
Taylor67112
Fremont65310
Van Buren57818
Ringgold57524
Wayne57123
Audubon54014
Adams3594
Unassigned80
Rochester
Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 75°
Mason City
Partly Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 78°
Albert Lea
Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 78°
Austin
Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 78°
Charles City
Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 75°
Warmth Continues, Rain Chances Decrease
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sean's Weather 8/11

Image

As delta variant spreads, data shows Americans feeling less optimistic about the pandemic

Image

RCTC volleyball coach hopes USA win sparks interest

Image

2020 Census data reveals population increase of more than 13,000 for Rochester

Image

Traffic concerns in Rochester neighborhood

Image

2020 Census shows growth in Rochester

Image

Pandemic opinions shift in the Med City

Image

Weather Cut 6PM

Image

8-10-21 five

Image

North Iowa doctor on the importance of getting the vaccine

Community Events