Clear

Two Texas judges issue temporary restraining orders against governor's mask mandate order

Two Texas judges issue temporary restraining orders against governor's mask mandate order

Posted: Aug 11, 2021 12:00 AM
Updated: Aug 11, 2021 12:00 AM
Posted By: By Keith Allen and Christina Maxouris, CNN

Two Texas judges have issued restraining orders which will temporarily block the enforcement of Gov. Greg Abbott's latest emergency order involving masks.

The governor's order, issued last month, included language that no governmental entity, including school districts, could require mask-wearing.

On Monday, Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins asked a court for a temporary restraining order against the order, saying the governor "attempted to prohibit local elected officials from making a different decision, in response to local conditions, to protect their own communities."

County judges have a range of administrative and judicial responsibilities in Texas.

Judge Tonya Parker on Tuesday determined that the citizens of Dallas County "have and will continue to be damaged and injured" by Abbott's order amid the Covid-19 surge and ruled that Jenkins should be allowed to implement mitigation strategies such as mask mandates on the local level, to protect residents and help curb the spread of the virus.

The temporary restraining order is in place until August 24, when a hearing for a temporary injunction is scheduled, according to court documents.

In a separate ruling Tuesday, Judge Antonia Arteaga granted a restraining order to leaders of the city of San Antonio and Bexar County, who had filed a lawsuit to regain local control over Covid-19 mitigation measures, saying in a news release the area was seeing an "alarming rise" in infections.

The county is recording a seven-day average of more than 1,350 new Covid-19 cases and reports more than 1,200 people hospitalized with the virus -- 314 of whom are in the ICU, according to the San Antonio city website.

Following Arteaga's decision, San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg and Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff announced a public health directive for the upcoming school year which mandates masks indoors for all public schools in the county.

The requirement applies to all students age 2 and older, teachers, staff and visitors, regardless of vaccination status. Schools are also required to contact parents or guardians if they learn that a student was in close contact, as defined by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, "with a COVID-19-positive individual on campus or during a school-related event," San Antonio Metro Health Director Claude Jacob said in Tuesday's news conference.

Unvaccinated people who have been found to have been in close contact with someone who tested positive for Covid-19 will also have to quarantine for two weeks, under the order, as well as remain off-campus and not attend any school-related events, Jacob added.

"The order has been cleared by a judge that we can do this, so it is a mandatory order, not a 'we hope you do it.' If you listened carefully to Mr. Jacob, those were 'shalls' not 'may.' 'Shall have to do this,'" Wolff, the county judge, said.

Additionally, an emergency order was issued mandating masks in all Bexar County facilities, as well as any facilities owned by the City of San Antonio, Wolff said. A statement from the city of San Antonio said the requirement goes into effect on Wednesday.

Arteaga will render a decision on Monday on whether to issue an injunction against the governor's order, which Abbott could appeal as far as the state's Supreme Court.

Harris County -- the state's most populous county -- will also file a lawsuit against the state, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo said on Twitter Tuesday night.

"I commend everyone -- school superintendents, and elected judges alike who are taking whatever steps are needed to protect the lives of the people they serve," Hidalgo wrote. "Protecting the community during an emergency is a duty, not an option for government leaders."

The rulings and Harris County's announcement are the latest in a series of conflicts across the state -- and the country -- over mask mandates as schools gear up for reopening and while many students remain ineligible for a Covid-19 shot. Children under 12 are not yet allowed to get a vaccine in the US.

The Austin School District will be disregarding the governor's order, as the Austin School Board of Trustees announced that effective Wednesday all individuals and visitors will be required to wear masks on all district properties.

In a statement Tuesday -- prior to the judges' rulings to grant the restraining orders -- the governor's office said, "We are all working to protect Texas children and those most vulnerable among us, but violating the Governor's executive orders --and violating parental rights -- is not the way to do it."

"Governor Abbott has been clear that the time for mask mandates is over; now is the time for personal responsibility," Abbott's press secretary Renae Eze told CNN in a Tuesday email. "Parents and guardians have the right to decide whether their child will wear a mask or not, just as with any other decision in their child's life."

In Florida, the Broward County School Board voted Tuesday to maintain the district's mask mandate despite an executive order from Gov. Ron DeSantis which effectively prohibits mask mandates in school districts.

The governor's office on Monday said the state's Board of Education could move to withhold the salaries of superintendents and school board members who disregard the executive order.

School board chair Rosalind Osgood said Tuesday she was not willing to "risk and play Russian roulette" with students who can't get vaccinated.

"You can't ignore this pandemic," Osgood said. "It's deadly, and it's getting worse instead of better and the more we don't use masks, the more we position the mutation of this virus to grow."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 618906

Reported Deaths: 7791
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1286551811
Ramsey53930913
Dakota47926480
Anoka43911466
Washington28068298
Stearns22978228
St. Louis18506322
Scott17906139
Wright16731153
Olmsted13792104
Sherburne1227296
Carver1089949
Rice8390112
Clay833492
Blue Earth778444
Crow Wing698499
Kandiyohi681785
Chisago637455
Otter Tail599387
Benton592598
Goodhue492275
Douglas484281
Mower484234
Winona470252
Itasca468968
Isanti450768
McLeod441361
Morrison432862
Beltrami418263
Nobles414150
Steele407319
Polk393973
Becker392358
Lyon369154
Carlton360558
Freeborn359636
Pine341723
Nicollet337245
Mille Lacs318357
Brown310640
Le Sueur304428
Todd292333
Cass291933
Meeker270844
Waseca246523
Martin239133
Roseau214521
Wabasha21013
Hubbard201741
Dodge19643
Renville185146
Redwood180541
Houston179616
Cottonwood168924
Wadena166523
Fillmore164510
Faribault159220
Pennington155220
Chippewa155139
Sibley149810
Kanabec149429
Aitkin141737
Watonwan13749
Rock131319
Jackson124212
Pipestone117326
Yellow Medicine116020
Pope11587
Murray108410
Swift108118
Koochiching97319
Stevens93511
Clearwater90717
Marshall90718
Lake85521
Wilkin85013
Lac qui Parle76322
Big Stone6154
Grant5968
Lincoln5943
Mahnomen5699
Norman5589
Unassigned50493
Kittson49622
Red Lake4057
Traverse3875
Lake of the Woods3514
Cook1760

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 380378

Reported Deaths: 6132
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk59750647
Linn21796343
Scott20698251
Black Hawk17114320
Woodbury15528230
Johnson1490486
Dubuque13670215
Dallas1161499
Pottawattamie11500177
Story1102148
Warren599092
Cerro Gordo569498
Clinton568194
Webster556499
Sioux521974
Muscatine4995106
Marshall496779
Des Moines494678
Jasper460373
Wapello4436124
Buena Vista434540
Lee414859
Plymouth407182
Marion380178
Henry304637
Jones302657
Bremer296963
Carroll288952
Boone277435
Crawford277341
Benton266155
Washington263251
Dickinson252246
Mahaska237551
Jackson226443
Kossuth223866
Clay218327
Delaware215743
Tama215272
Winneshiek201537
Buchanan199934
Page196422
Cedar195423
Hardin194744
Wright193640
Fayette191643
Hamilton191451
Harrison183773
Clayton174558
Butler171935
Madison170119
Floyd166342
Mills166224
Cherokee163338
Lyon161541
Poweshiek160136
Allamakee157452
Hancock155434
Iowa151224
Winnebago147931
Calhoun146113
Cass142855
Grundy141333
Jefferson138235
Emmet137741
Sac133920
Shelby133238
Louisa131749
Franklin131423
Union130135
Appanoose129849
Humboldt127526
Mitchell127343
Chickasaw127117
Guthrie126432
Palo Alto116024
Montgomery107138
Howard106222
Clarke104024
Monroe102333
Keokuk100932
Ida96135
Adair90732
Davis89825
Pocahontas87622
Monona87031
Greene80611
Osceola79617
Lucas79523
Worth7768
Decatur6729
Taylor67112
Fremont65310
Van Buren57818
Ringgold57524
Wayne57123
Audubon54014
Adams3594
Unassigned80
Rochester
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 70°
Mason City
Partly Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 70°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 66°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 66°
Charles City
Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 73°
Warmth Continues, Rain Chances Decrease
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

As delta variant spreads, data shows Americans feeling less optimistic about the pandemic

Image

RCTC volleyball coach hopes USA win sparks interest

Image

2020 Census data reveals population increase for Rochester

Image

Traffic concerns in Rochester neighborhood

Image

2020 Census shows growth in Rochester

Image

Pandemic opinions shift in the Med City

Image

Weather Cut 6PM

Image

8-10-21 five

Image

North Iowa doctor on the importance of getting the vaccine

Image

Back to School Block Party this Thursday

Community Events