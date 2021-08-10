Clear

These key quotes from Cuomo's resignation speech show he still needs to take more responsibility

These key quotes from Cuomo's resignation speech show he still needs to take more responsibility

Posted: Aug 10, 2021 9:00 PM
Updated: Aug 10, 2021 9:00 PM
Posted By: By Harmeet Kaur, CNN

A week after the state attorney general found he sexually harassed multiple women, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in his resignation speech that he takes "full responsibility" for his actions.

For some women's rights advocates, however, his remarks seemed to suggest the opposite.

Cuomo implied that his accusers misinterpreted his words and gestures. He attributed his behavior to a generational shift in social norms. He insinuated that the firestorm surrounding him was largely political.

Two women's rights leaders who spoke to CNN Tuesday say the way that Cuomo characterized his departure and the allegations against him underscores why so many victims of sexual harassment and misconduct find it difficult to come forward with their experiences: Because when do, they're often blamed, doubted or told that they're overreacting.

"He basically gaslighted all of the victims, minimized their experiences and really didn't take any accountability," Christian Nunes, president of the National Organization for Women, told CNN.

Here are four quotes from Cuomo and his personal attorney advocates found problematic.

"He does the same thing with the men that work with him. He hugs them. He kisses them."

The context: That line came from Cuomo's personal lawyer, Rita Glavin.

Before the governor gave his remarks, Glavin delivered a 42-minute speech in which she accused state investigators of bias and attempted to chip away at each of the accusers' allegations.

Among her arguments was that Cuomo had behaved with men how he had with women, touching them and asking them personal questions.

The implication: Saying that he had acted similarly toward men implies that the women who found Cuomo's behavior inappropriate simply took it the wrong way, said Uma Iyer, spokesperson for the National Women's Law Center.

The problem: "People who have been sexually harassed or sexually assaulted, are very clear about what happened to them," Iyer said. "It is not a misunderstanding."

Nunes said the allegations against the governor constituted a violation of workplace boundaries, regardless of the person's gender.

"It doesn't matter if it is a woman or a man," she added. "If you violate a person's space, if you do not ask for permission, it is inappropriate."

"In my mind, I have never crossed the line with anyone, but I didn't realize the extent to which the line has been redrawn."

The context: Cuomo said in his speech that he had "been too familiar with people."

Gestures such as a kiss on the cheek or comments such as "honey" or "sweetheart" were intended to be friendly, he said, though some perceived them as offensive or aggressive.

He chalked up his behavior to generational and cultural differences.

The implication: Cuomo is suggesting that this type of behavior came from a different era when these kinds of actions were acceptable, Iyer said.

The problem: But it's never been acceptable for anyone to be touched or spoken to in ways that make them uncomfortable, she added. The difference now is that more people are speaking up about their experiences and holding perpetrators accountable.

"The lines were never redrawn," Iyer said. "A woman's body and ability to consent to being touched or engaged with in any way has never been a moving target."

For Nunes, the remarks were an example of how society has so often let men off the hook.

"This is a pure example of toxic masculinity in our culture, where a lot of times we have excused men's behavior as boys being boys," she added.

"I'm a fighter and my instinct is to fight through this controversy because I truly believe it is politically motivated, I believe it is unfair and it is untruthful and I believe it demonizes behavior that is unsustainable for society."

The context: Even as he apologized to the women who accused him, Cuomo characterized the scrutiny surrounding him as politically motivated.

In stepping down, Cuomo said, he was simply looking out for the interests of the people of New York, allowing the government to focus on more urgent matters rather than devote time, money and resources to this situation.

The implication: Cuomo is casting himself as a victim and a martyr, Iyer said.

He's also discounting the results of an extensive review process, in which investigators spoke to 179 individuals and reviewed 74,000 pieces of evidence.

The problem: This comment indicates that Cuomo hasn't taken responsibility for his behavior, Nunes said.

"He obviously has not learned from his mistakes, and his reasoning is to deflect from his ownership of what he's done to these women," she added.

"In many ways, I see the world through the eyes of my daughters ... And I have lived this experience with and through them."

The context: Toward the end of his speech, Cuomo addressed his three adult daughters.

He acknowledged the hurt he felt watching them take in the allegations, and said he envisioned a better future for them than the women who came before them.

"I want them to know from the bottom of my heart that I never did and I never would intentionally disrespect a woman or treat any woman differently than I would want them treated," he added.

The implication: Cuomo's nod to his daughters invoked a sentiment that has long irked many women: That some men seem to show empathy for victims of sexual misconduct because they themselves have daughters, wives and mothers -- not simply because those women don't deserve to be treated that way.

The problem: "Any person, regardless of if you're a father or if you have daughters, should know that this behavior is unacceptable," Nunes said. "Just having daughters is not enough justification for you to say, 'I'm empathetic,' because you still did it."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 618906

Reported Deaths: 7791
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1286551811
Ramsey53930913
Dakota47926480
Anoka43911466
Washington28068298
Stearns22978228
St. Louis18506322
Scott17906139
Wright16731153
Olmsted13792104
Sherburne1227296
Carver1089949
Rice8390112
Clay833492
Blue Earth778444
Crow Wing698499
Kandiyohi681785
Chisago637455
Otter Tail599387
Benton592598
Goodhue492275
Douglas484281
Mower484234
Winona470252
Itasca468968
Isanti450768
McLeod441361
Morrison432862
Beltrami418263
Nobles414150
Steele407319
Polk393973
Becker392358
Lyon369154
Carlton360558
Freeborn359636
Pine341723
Nicollet337245
Mille Lacs318357
Brown310640
Le Sueur304428
Todd292333
Cass291933
Meeker270844
Waseca246523
Martin239133
Roseau214521
Wabasha21013
Hubbard201741
Dodge19643
Renville185146
Redwood180541
Houston179616
Cottonwood168924
Wadena166523
Fillmore164510
Faribault159220
Pennington155220
Chippewa155139
Sibley149810
Kanabec149429
Aitkin141737
Watonwan13749
Rock131319
Jackson124212
Pipestone117326
Yellow Medicine116020
Pope11587
Murray108410
Swift108118
Koochiching97319
Stevens93511
Clearwater90717
Marshall90718
Lake85521
Wilkin85013
Lac qui Parle76322
Big Stone6154
Grant5968
Lincoln5943
Mahnomen5699
Norman5589
Unassigned50493
Kittson49622
Red Lake4057
Traverse3875
Lake of the Woods3514
Cook1760

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 380378

Reported Deaths: 6132
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk59750647
Linn21796343
Scott20698251
Black Hawk17114320
Woodbury15528230
Johnson1490486
Dubuque13670215
Dallas1161499
Pottawattamie11500177
Story1102148
Warren599092
Cerro Gordo569498
Clinton568194
Webster556499
Sioux521974
Muscatine4995106
Marshall496779
Des Moines494678
Jasper460373
Wapello4436124
Buena Vista434540
Lee414859
Plymouth407182
Marion380178
Henry304637
Jones302657
Bremer296963
Carroll288952
Boone277435
Crawford277341
Benton266155
Washington263251
Dickinson252246
Mahaska237551
Jackson226443
Kossuth223866
Clay218327
Delaware215743
Tama215272
Winneshiek201537
Buchanan199934
Page196422
Cedar195423
Hardin194744
Wright193640
Fayette191643
Hamilton191451
Harrison183773
Clayton174558
Butler171935
Madison170119
Floyd166342
Mills166224
Cherokee163338
Lyon161541
Poweshiek160136
Allamakee157452
Hancock155434
Iowa151224
Winnebago147931
Calhoun146113
Cass142855
Grundy141333
Jefferson138235
Emmet137741
Sac133920
Shelby133238
Louisa131749
Franklin131423
Union130135
Appanoose129849
Humboldt127526
Mitchell127343
Chickasaw127117
Guthrie126432
Palo Alto116024
Montgomery107138
Howard106222
Clarke104024
Monroe102333
Keokuk100932
Ida96135
Adair90732
Davis89825
Pocahontas87622
Monona87031
Greene80611
Osceola79617
Lucas79523
Worth7768
Decatur6729
Taylor67112
Fremont65310
Van Buren57818
Ringgold57524
Wayne57123
Audubon54014
Adams3594
Unassigned80
Rochester
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 79°
Mason City
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 74°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 72°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 75°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 73°
Warmth Continues, Rain Chances Decrease
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Weather Cut 6PM

Image

8-10-21 five

Image

North Iowa doctor on the importance of getting the vaccine

Image

Back to School Block Party this Thursday

Image

Silver Lake trails receive fog sealing

Image

Water safety is for all ages

Image

Mayo Clinic addresses recent Delta Variant surge

Image

Car Found In Clear Lake

Image

Water Safety

Image

What Infrastructure Bill means for Minnesota

Community Events