Clear
SEVERE WX : Heat Advisory View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

A new 'Batman' comic confirms that sidekick Robin is queer

A new 'Batman' comic confirms that sidekick Robin is queer

Posted: Aug 10, 2021 5:40 PM
Updated: Aug 10, 2021 5:40 PM
Posted By: By Scottie Andrew, CNN

The latest issue of a Batman comic series confirms the Caped Crusader's lovable sidekick, Robin, is queer.

Tim Drake, one of several characters to have taken up Robin's mantle in the comics, accepts a date with a male friend in the new issue of "Batman: Urban Legends," a series that debuted earlier this year.

The issue's final page sees Drake visit his friend Bernard at his home after the two shared a moment of unexpected connection (and Drake, as his alter ego Robin, must rescue Bernard from a villain). In the last panel, Drake tells Bernard, beaming, "Yeah ... yeah, I think I want that" after Bernard asks him out.

"[The issue] happened because this is who Tim is," comic writer Meghan Fitzmartin said in an interview with Polygon. "I love this character very much, and as I went back to reread as much as I could to do Robin justice, it became clear this is the story Tim needed to tell."

Fans have long seen Batman's loyal sidekick as a potentially queer character since the first Robin, Dick Grayson, made his comics debut in the 1940s. In a 2016 article for Slate, adapted from his book on the World's Greatest Detective, culture critic Glen Weldon documented a few instances that made readers' ears perk up. These include depictions of Batman and Robin lying next to each other, naked, in separate beds; Batman and Robin waking up in the same bed; Robin throwing jealous fits when Batman entertained female love interests. Former Batman comic writer Grant Morrison even told Playboy magazine that "gayness is built into Batman."

Despite decades of fans clamoring for queer Robin content, the sidekick's sexuality was never overtly stated, though various iterations of Robin, from Drake to newer addition Damian Wayne, have had relationships with women in the comics.

Speaking to Polygon, Fitzmartin said that Drake's new relationship doesn't erase his past dalliances with women (most notably Stephanie Brown, who moonlights as the hero Spoiler).

"I wanted to pay tribute to the fact that sexuality is a journey ... However, Tim is still figuring himself out," Fitzmartin told Polygon. "I don't think he has the language for it all ... yet."

The door is open for Drake and Bernard's relationship to evolve in the next issue of "Batman: Urban Legends." But they join a growing constellation of LGBTQ characters in the DC universe: There's Batwoman, also known as Kate Kane, who at one point was punished for her relationship with another woman under the US military's former "Don't Ask, Don't Tell" policy; Harley Quinn, who's ditched the Joker for her friend Poison Ivy in recent comic runs; and the transgender scientist Victoria October, who debuted in a 2017 Batman series.

DC and fellow comics juggernaut Marvel have both started to include more LGBTQ characters in their stories. Both companies released special anthology comics starring queer and trans characters in June to coincide with Pride Month.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 618906

Reported Deaths: 7791
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1286551811
Ramsey53930913
Dakota47926480
Anoka43911466
Washington28068298
Stearns22978228
St. Louis18506322
Scott17906139
Wright16731153
Olmsted13792104
Sherburne1227296
Carver1089949
Rice8390112
Clay833492
Blue Earth778444
Crow Wing698499
Kandiyohi681785
Chisago637455
Otter Tail599387
Benton592598
Goodhue492275
Douglas484281
Mower484234
Winona470252
Itasca468968
Isanti450768
McLeod441361
Morrison432862
Beltrami418263
Nobles414150
Steele407319
Polk393973
Becker392358
Lyon369154
Carlton360558
Freeborn359636
Pine341723
Nicollet337245
Mille Lacs318357
Brown310640
Le Sueur304428
Todd292333
Cass291933
Meeker270844
Waseca246523
Martin239133
Roseau214521
Wabasha21013
Hubbard201741
Dodge19643
Renville185146
Redwood180541
Houston179616
Cottonwood168924
Wadena166523
Fillmore164510
Faribault159220
Pennington155220
Chippewa155139
Sibley149810
Kanabec149429
Aitkin141737
Watonwan13749
Rock131319
Jackson124212
Pipestone117326
Yellow Medicine116020
Pope11587
Murray108410
Swift108118
Koochiching97319
Stevens93511
Clearwater90717
Marshall90718
Lake85521
Wilkin85013
Lac qui Parle76322
Big Stone6154
Grant5968
Lincoln5943
Mahnomen5699
Norman5589
Unassigned50493
Kittson49622
Red Lake4057
Traverse3875
Lake of the Woods3514
Cook1760

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 380378

Reported Deaths: 6132
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk59750647
Linn21796343
Scott20698251
Black Hawk17114320
Woodbury15528230
Johnson1490486
Dubuque13670215
Dallas1161499
Pottawattamie11500177
Story1102148
Warren599092
Cerro Gordo569498
Clinton568194
Webster556499
Sioux521974
Muscatine4995106
Marshall496779
Des Moines494678
Jasper460373
Wapello4436124
Buena Vista434540
Lee414859
Plymouth407182
Marion380178
Henry304637
Jones302657
Bremer296963
Carroll288952
Boone277435
Crawford277341
Benton266155
Washington263251
Dickinson252246
Mahaska237551
Jackson226443
Kossuth223866
Clay218327
Delaware215743
Tama215272
Winneshiek201537
Buchanan199934
Page196422
Cedar195423
Hardin194744
Wright193640
Fayette191643
Hamilton191451
Harrison183773
Clayton174558
Butler171935
Madison170119
Floyd166342
Mills166224
Cherokee163338
Lyon161541
Poweshiek160136
Allamakee157452
Hancock155434
Iowa151224
Winnebago147931
Calhoun146113
Cass142855
Grundy141333
Jefferson138235
Emmet137741
Sac133920
Shelby133238
Louisa131749
Franklin131423
Union130135
Appanoose129849
Humboldt127526
Mitchell127343
Chickasaw127117
Guthrie126432
Palo Alto116024
Montgomery107138
Howard106222
Clarke104024
Monroe102333
Keokuk100932
Ida96135
Adair90732
Davis89825
Pocahontas87622
Monona87031
Greene80611
Osceola79617
Lucas79523
Worth7768
Decatur6729
Taylor67112
Fremont65310
Van Buren57818
Ringgold57524
Wayne57123
Audubon54014
Adams3594
Unassigned80
Rochester
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 85°
Mason City
Partly Cloudy
83° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 86°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
82° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 83°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
84° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 85°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
82° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 91°
Hot and sticky. Stray storms
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Silver Lake trails receive fog sealing

Image

Water safety is for all ages

Image

Mayo Clinic addresses recent Delta Variant surge

Image

Car Found In Clear Lake

Image

Water Safety

Image

What Infrastructure Bill means for Minnesota

Image

Breaking News at 4:30pm on August 2nd

Image

Standoff at Hotel

Image

Breaking News at 6pm from August 2nd

Image

August 2nd Breaking News

Community Events