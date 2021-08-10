Duane 'Dog the Bounty Hunter' Chapman is getting married

Duane "Dog" Chapman says he's taking a walk down the aisle soon.

The reality star shared that he's getting married September 2 during an episode of the "Two Guys From Hollywood" podcast, which dropped Tuesday.

"We went to the venue yesterday, picked it out," Chapman said. "Man it cost a lot to get married."

His former wife, Beth Chapman, died after a battle with cancer in June 2019. She was 51.

Chapman is set to marry Francie Frane, who lost her husband, Bob, to cancer before Beth Chapman died.

"I felt very bad about even wanting to have someone else after Beth," the "Dog the Bounty Hunter" star said during the podcast. "When I went to look in the bible in Genesis and found out how Adam got Eve as I was going to find the exact story I saw the scripture that said God does not want a man to be alone. That he knows we need a companion, whether we're man or woman."

Chapman also explained his proposal last year to family friend Moon Angell last year on "Dr. Oz."

He said Angell helped him get through the loss of his wife and he wanted to end speculation the two would marry.

"I didnt know [Dr. Oz] had three million viewers," Chapman said. "I said 'I'm going to do it right here, I'm going to ask her to marry me right on national TV' and I know she's going to say no and that will stop the rumor."

