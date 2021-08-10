Clear
SEVERE WX : Severe Thunderstorm Watch - Heat Advisory View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Cracks emerge in the restaurant recovery as Delta variant rages

Cracks emerge in the restaurant recovery as Delta variant rages

Posted: Aug 10, 2021 3:20 PM
Updated: Aug 10, 2021 3:20 PM
Posted By: By Matt Egan, CNN Business

Americans living in high-risk Covid states are starting to shy away from restaurants, malls and airports as the Delta variant rapidly spreads.

And real-time economic indicators suggest the Delta variant is slowing the recovery in some of the hardest hit sectors, even though the impact is not yet being felt nationally.

The findings show how even 18 months after the pandemic erupted, Covid is still calling the shots in today's economy — especially in states with lower vaccination rates.

"The next stage of the recovery requires consumers to leave the home, go on vacation, go to stores, restaurants and malls," said Stuart Kaiser, strategist at UBS. "The fact they are showing less willingness to do that is a negative indicator."

Restaurants, more than almost any other industry, have already been crushed by the pandemic. A staggering 90,000 US eateries have closed permanently or long-term during the pandemic, according to estimates by the National Restaurant Association.

Now the Delta variant is adding challenges to existing headaches caused by a shortage of workers and rising prices.

Reservations and foot traffic slow

Restaurant reservations slumped last week in states struggling with the latest Covid-19 wave.

Jefferies found that restaurant bookings on OpenTable fell last week to just 80% of 2019 levels in five high-risk states: Alabama, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and Wyoming. That's a reversal from early July when restaurant reservations were 10% above 2019 levels. Florida — another state grappling with rising Covid-19 infections — also saw a drop in restaurant reservations.

Aneta Markowska, chief economist at Jefferies, called the restaurant trend a "yellow flag" for the economic recovery.

"Our high frequency data is suggesting that the rising Covid wave of infections is now impacting economic activities," UBS strategist Ajit Agrawal wrote in a note to clients late last week.

Foot traffic at quick service restaurants nationally was down about 25% last week from 2019 levels, according to an analysis provided to CNN Business by research firm InMarket. That's a significant shift from the week of July 4, when foot traffic was up 35% compared with the same period in 2019.

'One step forward and two steps back'

The worry is that these trends could delay the badly needed recovery of the restaurant industry.

There are still 1 million fewer restaurant jobs than before the pandemic, although the sector has added back jobs in each of the last three months. About 40% of small restaurant owners said they couldn't cover their rent in July, according to a survey by Alignable.

"It's like one step forward and two steps back with this pandemic," said Carlos Gazitua, president of Sergio Family's Restaurants, which owns 13 locations throughout South Florida.

There was a "little softness" in restaurant sales last week, he added, especially in communities with older populations. However, he said overall sales haven't taken a hit because delivery and takeout orders are up.

Gazitua, who also serves as a director on the executive committee for the Florida Restaurant & Lodging Association, said there has been a welcome uptick in employees who want to get vaccinated.

"If you don't feel safe going to a restaurant, we're not doing our job and we're going to lose sales," he said.

Warning signs for malls, air travel

Malls, another part of the economy still reeling from Covid, are also getting squeezed by the Delta variant.

As of last week, national mall foot traffic stood at just 53% of 2019 levels, according to InMarket. That's a sharp reversal from the week of July 4 when mall foot traffic was 4% above the same point of 2019.

InMarket found similar declines in customers heading to auto dealers, big-box stores, drug stores, furniture retailers, grocery stores and home improvement retailers. All now stand well below the same point of 2019.

Another potential trouble spot: Air travel.

As of July 3, domestic air travel, measured by tickets issued by US travel agencies and online booking companies, stood at just 3% below 2019 levels, according to the CNN Business Economic Recovery Dashboard. However, domestic air travel has since slowed and as of July 23 was down 22% compared with the same point in 2019.

As of July 23, domestic air travel from Louisiana, a state with one of the lowest vaccination rates, was down 10% compared with two years ago. That number was up 11% compared to 2019 as of July 9. Domestic air travel from Florida experienced a similar slowdown.

"Rising Covid infections seem to be affecting air travel," Agrawal wrote in his UBS report.

UBS also found "softness" in credit card spending for a range of activities, including dining out, home improvement and arts & entertainment.

That's why UBS's Big Data Nowcasting model is downgrading its forecasts for job growth, retail sales and industrial production further below consensus estimates.

"We notice economic activities slowing in the latter half of July, from retail sales, to services spending, to industrial activities, coinciding with the new wave of infections," Agrawal wrote.

The last chapter of the pandemic?

The good news is that the slowdown in consumer activities in high-risk Covid states does not appear to be threatening the broader economic recovery. Economists aren't worried about an imminent recession.

"What's encouraging is these impacts are very, very localized. It's really not showing up on the national level," said Markowska, the Jefferies economist.

That's because the five states with low vaccination rates account for just 3.5% of total US GDP, according to Markowska.

Of course, that's little consolation to the local restaurant owners who are struggling to pay the rent.

Still, there are hopes on Wall Street that this Delta wave will peak quickly, as it has in other nations, allowing the restaurant recovery to get back on track.

"I feel like this will be relatively short-lived," Markowska said. "Two months from now we will hopefully look back and say this was the last chapter in the pandemic, and now the economy can fully reopen."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 618906

Reported Deaths: 7791
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1286551811
Ramsey53930913
Dakota47926480
Anoka43911466
Washington28068298
Stearns22978228
St. Louis18506322
Scott17906139
Wright16731153
Olmsted13792104
Sherburne1227296
Carver1089949
Rice8390112
Clay833492
Blue Earth778444
Crow Wing698499
Kandiyohi681785
Chisago637455
Otter Tail599387
Benton592598
Goodhue492275
Douglas484281
Mower484234
Winona470252
Itasca468968
Isanti450768
McLeod441361
Morrison432862
Beltrami418263
Nobles414150
Steele407319
Polk393973
Becker392358
Lyon369154
Carlton360558
Freeborn359636
Pine341723
Nicollet337245
Mille Lacs318357
Brown310640
Le Sueur304428
Todd292333
Cass291933
Meeker270844
Waseca246523
Martin239133
Roseau214521
Wabasha21013
Hubbard201741
Dodge19643
Renville185146
Redwood180541
Houston179616
Cottonwood168924
Wadena166523
Fillmore164510
Faribault159220
Pennington155220
Chippewa155139
Sibley149810
Kanabec149429
Aitkin141737
Watonwan13749
Rock131319
Jackson124212
Pipestone117326
Yellow Medicine116020
Pope11587
Murray108410
Swift108118
Koochiching97319
Stevens93511
Clearwater90717
Marshall90718
Lake85521
Wilkin85013
Lac qui Parle76322
Big Stone6154
Grant5968
Lincoln5943
Mahnomen5699
Norman5589
Unassigned50493
Kittson49622
Red Lake4057
Traverse3875
Lake of the Woods3514
Cook1760

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 380378

Reported Deaths: 6132
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk59750647
Linn21796343
Scott20698251
Black Hawk17114320
Woodbury15528230
Johnson1490486
Dubuque13670215
Dallas1161499
Pottawattamie11500177
Story1102148
Warren599092
Cerro Gordo569498
Clinton568194
Webster556499
Sioux521974
Muscatine4995106
Marshall496779
Des Moines494678
Jasper460373
Wapello4436124
Buena Vista434540
Lee414859
Plymouth407182
Marion380178
Henry304637
Jones302657
Bremer296963
Carroll288952
Boone277435
Crawford277341
Benton266155
Washington263251
Dickinson252246
Mahaska237551
Jackson226443
Kossuth223866
Clay218327
Delaware215743
Tama215272
Winneshiek201537
Buchanan199934
Page196422
Cedar195423
Hardin194744
Wright193640
Fayette191643
Hamilton191451
Harrison183773
Clayton174558
Butler171935
Madison170119
Floyd166342
Mills166224
Cherokee163338
Lyon161541
Poweshiek160136
Allamakee157452
Hancock155434
Iowa151224
Winnebago147931
Calhoun146113
Cass142855
Grundy141333
Jefferson138235
Emmet137741
Sac133920
Shelby133238
Louisa131749
Franklin131423
Union130135
Appanoose129849
Humboldt127526
Mitchell127343
Chickasaw127117
Guthrie126432
Palo Alto116024
Montgomery107138
Howard106222
Clarke104024
Monroe102333
Keokuk100932
Ida96135
Adair90732
Davis89825
Pocahontas87622
Monona87031
Greene80611
Osceola79617
Lucas79523
Worth7768
Decatur6729
Taylor67112
Fremont65310
Van Buren57818
Ringgold57524
Wayne57123
Audubon54014
Adams3594
Unassigned80
Rochester
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 87°
Mason City
Partly Cloudy
82° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 86°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
84° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 85°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
84° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 90°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
82° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 91°
Hot and sticky. Stray storms
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Standoff at Hotel

Image

Breaking News at 6pm from August 2nd

Image

August 2nd Breaking News

Image

selection

Image

Sean's Weather 8/10

Image

As Canadian border reopens, questions remain about safety of international travel

Image

Secretary of Defense considering mandatory vaccination for troops

Image

Travel concerns as the Delta variant spreads

Image

Secretary of Defense wants to make Covid Vaccine mandatory and Veterans react

Image

Chris Mathews continues to pursue baseball dreams

Community Events