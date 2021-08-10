Clear
SEVERE WX : Heat Advisory View Alerts

5 things to know for August 10: Covid-19, federal budget, 9/11, wildfires, Belarus

5 things to know for August 10: Covid-19, federal budget, 9/11, wildfires, Belarus

Posted: Aug 10, 2021 7:11 AM
Updated: Aug 10, 2021 7:11 AM
Posted By: By AJ Willingham, CNN

The US had a record 10.1 million jobs available in June. That mismatch between worker demand and supply has been one of the more unusual aspects of the pandemic-era job landscape.

Here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

(You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.)

1. Coronavirus

Covid-19 cases among kids have been on the rise in the US since early July. Almost 94,000 cases among children were added in a week in the past week, the American Academy of Pediatrics said. The vast majority of child cases don't require hospitalization, but CDC numbers show that number is increasing. About 200 children with Covid-19 were admitted to US hospitals every day over the past week. In some hot spots, like Orlando, children's hospitals are busy with coronavirus patients and are bracing for worse waves once school restarts in more places. Meanwhile, China has punished dozens of officials for failing to control the Delta outbreak as the country struggles to contain the worst virus resurgence it's seen in over a year. And in Australia, the most populous state, New South Wales, extended its lockdown as the city of Sydney recorded its highest daily case count since the pandemic began.

2. Federal budget

Senate Democrats have released their $3.5 trillion budget resolution, charting the next steps in their drive to address education, health care, child care support and climate issues, as well as make further investments in infrastructure. Unlike the bipartisan infrastructure package set for a Senate vote today, the budget resolution would go through reconciliation, which means it can be passed with just 50 Democratic votes in the Senate. That's a huge point of contention for Republicans, who feel shut out of the process. This resolution does not include lifting the nation's borrowing limit, however. If senators want to increase the debt ceiling now, they'd have to do it separately -- and with necessary Republican votes.

3. 9/11

The Department of Justice announced it will review which previously withheld information or documents related to September 11, 2001, it can disclose to the public as it faces pressure ahead of the 20th anniversary of the attacks. Last week, more than 1,600 people affected by the 9/11 attacks released a letter urging President Biden not to appear at Ground Zero in New York to mark the anniversary of the tragic day unless he releases more documents and information the government has previously blocked. Biden praised the DOJ's decision to review information, saying it delivered on a campaign promise to release more 9/11 records.

4. Wildfires

Some of the wildfires raging across the US are so bad, firefighters with decades of experience say they've never seen blazes behave so dangerously. That includes the Dixie Fire burning in California. Between August 4 and 5, the fire burned 44,000 acres, which is the equivalent of burning all of Washington, DC, in less than 12 hours. The Dixie Fire has now destroyed at least 873 structures. Meantime in Greece, 586 wildfires are burning as the country faces one of its worst heat waves in decades. Greece's Prime Minister called the blazes a "natural disaster of unprecedented proportions."

5. Belarus

Biden has issued an executive order targeting those in the Belarusian regime involved in the repression of human rights and democracy in the former Soviet state. The executive order came on the one-year anniversary of Belarus' election, which was declared fraudulent by the US and many in the international community and sparked widespread protests throughout the country. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko denied that state repression exists in his country, and accused the US of creating "lawlessness" at home and abroad. However, Belarusian dissidents say they fear their country's government will detain them for their opposition. Some fear what may be crude detention camps are already being built.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

London's Tower Bridge has been stuck open due to a technical failure

Sounds like the modern, far less poetic version of "London Bridge is Falling Down."

Harrison Ford spotted in rare appearance with wife Calista Flockhart

It's like seeing a rare bird!

This terrifying 'dragon' was Australia's largest flying reptile

Leave it to Australia to always have the scariest animals -- even in prehistoric times.

Barbie condemned after releasing 'inclusive' Tokyo Olympics collection without visible Asian representation

They reflect five new sports added to the Games ... but apparently not the host country or region itself.

Domino's is giving away $50 million in free food to take on competitors like DoorDash and UberEats

For the next few months, you could get some extra garlic bread or chocolate lava cake on the house. Or rather, at your house.

TODAY'S NUMBER

$5 million

That's how much was raised by Vax.India.Now, a star-studded virtual vaccine awareness event conceived by Anuradha Palakurthi, an Indian American singer who runs her own foundation out of New England that supports the promotion of Indian culture.

TODAY'S QUOTE

"Prince Andrew is responsible for battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress pursuant to New York common law. The damage to Plaintiff has been severe and lasting."

Claims in a lawsuit recently filed by Virginia Roberts Giuffre against Prince Andrew, alleging sexual abuse. Giuffre, an alleged victim of Jeffrey Epstein, has previously said she was trafficked by Epstein and forced to have sex with his friends, including the Duke of York, when she was underage. Buckingham Palace has denied her allegations.

TODAY'S WEATHER

Check your local forecast here>>>

AND FINALLY

Even ducks need a little morning pick-me-up

Replace the ice water with iced coffee, and we can deeply relate to this grumpy duck. (Click here to view.)

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 618906

Reported Deaths: 7791
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1286551811
Ramsey53930913
Dakota47926480
Anoka43911466
Washington28068298
Stearns22978228
St. Louis18506322
Scott17906139
Wright16731153
Olmsted13792104
Sherburne1227296
Carver1089949
Rice8390112
Clay833492
Blue Earth778444
Crow Wing698499
Kandiyohi681785
Chisago637455
Otter Tail599387
Benton592598
Goodhue492275
Douglas484281
Mower484234
Winona470252
Itasca468968
Isanti450768
McLeod441361
Morrison432862
Beltrami418263
Nobles414150
Steele407319
Polk393973
Becker392358
Lyon369154
Carlton360558
Freeborn359636
Pine341723
Nicollet337245
Mille Lacs318357
Brown310640
Le Sueur304428
Todd292333
Cass291933
Meeker270844
Waseca246523
Martin239133
Roseau214521
Wabasha21013
Hubbard201741
Dodge19643
Renville185146
Redwood180541
Houston179616
Cottonwood168924
Wadena166523
Fillmore164510
Faribault159220
Pennington155220
Chippewa155139
Sibley149810
Kanabec149429
Aitkin141737
Watonwan13749
Rock131319
Jackson124212
Pipestone117326
Yellow Medicine116020
Pope11587
Murray108410
Swift108118
Koochiching97319
Stevens93511
Clearwater90717
Marshall90718
Lake85521
Wilkin85013
Lac qui Parle76322
Big Stone6154
Grant5968
Lincoln5943
Mahnomen5699
Norman5589
Unassigned50493
Kittson49622
Red Lake4057
Traverse3875
Lake of the Woods3514
Cook1760

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 380378

Reported Deaths: 6132
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk59750647
Linn21796343
Scott20698251
Black Hawk17114320
Woodbury15528230
Johnson1490486
Dubuque13670215
Dallas1161499
Pottawattamie11500177
Story1102148
Warren599092
Cerro Gordo569498
Clinton568194
Webster556499
Sioux521974
Muscatine4995106
Marshall496779
Des Moines494678
Jasper460373
Wapello4436124
Buena Vista434540
Lee414859
Plymouth407182
Marion380178
Henry304637
Jones302657
Bremer296963
Carroll288952
Boone277435
Crawford277341
Benton266155
Washington263251
Dickinson252246
Mahaska237551
Jackson226443
Kossuth223866
Clay218327
Delaware215743
Tama215272
Winneshiek201537
Buchanan199934
Page196422
Cedar195423
Hardin194744
Wright193640
Fayette191643
Hamilton191451
Harrison183773
Clayton174558
Butler171935
Madison170119
Floyd166342
Mills166224
Cherokee163338
Lyon161541
Poweshiek160136
Allamakee157452
Hancock155434
Iowa151224
Winnebago147931
Calhoun146113
Cass142855
Grundy141333
Jefferson138235
Emmet137741
Sac133920
Shelby133238
Louisa131749
Franklin131423
Union130135
Appanoose129849
Humboldt127526
Mitchell127343
Chickasaw127117
Guthrie126432
Palo Alto116024
Montgomery107138
Howard106222
Clarke104024
Monroe102333
Keokuk100932
Ida96135
Adair90732
Davis89825
Pocahontas87622
Monona87031
Greene80611
Osceola79617
Lucas79523
Worth7768
Decatur6729
Taylor67112
Fremont65310
Van Buren57818
Ringgold57524
Wayne57123
Audubon54014
Adams3594
Unassigned80
Rochester
Partly Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 72°
Mason City
Partly Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 70°
Albert Lea
Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 73°
Austin
Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 73°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 72°
Hot and sticky. Stray storms
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sean's Weather 8/10

Image

As Canadian border reopens, questions remain about safety of international travel

Image

Secretary of Defense considering mandatory vaccination for troops

Image

Travel concerns as the Delta variant spreads

Image

Secretary of Defense wants to make Covid Vaccine mandatory and Veterans react

Image

Chris Mathews continues to pursue baseball dreams

Image

Charities team up to provide school supplies to East African immigrants

Image

Heavy Rain Causes Damage

Image

Rochester Community and Technical College Vaccine

Image

ST3: Forecast

Community Events