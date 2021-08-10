Clear
SEVERE WX : Heat Advisory View Alerts

'Ignorance is a virus:' How local news outlets are reporting on Covid-19 vaccine rejection

'Ignorance is a virus:' How local news outlets are reporting on Covid-19 vaccine rejection

Posted: Aug 10, 2021 1:31 AM
Updated: Aug 10, 2021 1:31 AM
Posted By: By Brian Stelter, CNN Business

A version of this article first appeared in the "Reliable Sources" newsletter. You can sign up for free right here.

There is an old adage, sometimes attributed to Neil deGrasse Tyson, that "ignorance is a virus." It showed up on a protest sign in Los Angeles last month when a man sought to counter anti-vaccine demonstrators. His sign said "Your ignorance is a virus. GET vaccinated!"

I noticed the same sentiment on Twitter Monday afternoon, posted by former CNNer David Clinch, in response to a rage-inducing story about people who aren't willing to get a free Covid-19 vaccine, but are shelling out money for fake vaccine cards. "Ignorance is a virus," Clinch wrote.

Incomprehensible conspiracy theories, illogical memes, bogus ideas -- they all spread face to face and text to text in highly personal ways, and through wickedly viral platforms that spread nonsense from country to country in mere minutes. And we're all witnessing this spread in near real time due to the most recent Covid-19 surge in parts of the US. "Arkansas has just 8 ICU beds available," "Two Texas ERs temporarily shut down because of Covid," and "DeSantis escalates war on masks in schools" are three of the headlines on CNN.com right now.

The unvaccinated are bearing the brunt of the pain and suffering. Disputes between vaccinated adults and unvaccinated adults increasingly have the feel of a death match, since this really is about life and death. Reporters are operating in the space between these two Americas and trying to explain one side to the other by interviewing vaccine opponents and the health care officials who are trying to help them. It can make for excruciating reading at times, but it's also incredibly informative...

"We have failed"

I have noticed that almost every front-line story cites America's information crisis and depressingly low levels of social trust:

-- Baton Rouge, Louisiana: "Somehow, we have failed our messaging," Dr. Frank Courmier told The Acadiana Advocate's Megan Wyatt as his hospital filled with critically ill patients. "There seems to be a war over truth," he said. "And I think that there is a brunt determination, for me at least, that truth will win, no matter how bleak it looks right now."

-- Long Island, New York: A 65-year-old man told Newsday's David Olson that "I don't trust the government. Are you kidding me? What they did to Trump." His equally vaccine-resistant wife said "a relative of ours has told us they put aborted baby fetuses in the vaccine." (False.) Olson also quoted a 71-year-old man who said he didn't "know what to believe," but was "reading and listening to the news about people who got the shot and they still get the COVID. To me, it's really not doing much."

-- San Antonio, Texas: The Express-News interviewed Victor Velos, "a retired pulmonary specialist on the West Side," who is "having a difficult time convincing his two youngest sons, in their mid-20s, to get the vaccine. The brothers get their information about vaccines from 4chan, an online forum that allows users to remain anonymous and where falsehoods about the vaccine have spread."

-- Tulare County, California: The Fresno Bee's story about a "vaccination desert" in California's Central Valley opened with a 29-year-old agricultural worker who "knows many people, including his girlfriend, who have fallen ill to the virus. And in the past month alone, two of his friends died from complications related to the disease. Still, he hasn't made vaccination a priority, in part due to the misinformation about the shot he's read online."

-- Hyattsville, Maryland: Mike Brown, owner of The Shop Spa, told CNN's Nicquel Terry Ellis that "we have been trying to get the correct information to the community because they are swimming in pools of misinformation and they're buying it. So I'm enlightening them on the facts and making sure they get the correct information that can battle their conspiracy theories."

-- Boston, Massachusetts: "Misinformation coming out of Haiti, which has the lowest Covid-19 vaccination rate of any country in the world," is having a particular impact on the Mattapan neighborhood, "which has the largest Haitian community in the state," and the lowest vax rate in Boston, Tori Bedford reported for GBH.

-- Far Rockaway, New York: In a neighborhood with low vaccination rates, community organizer Jazmine Outlaw said "lack of information is why people miss out on things." Plus, she told Politico's Téa Kvetenadze, people "don't trust a lot of the information that's given out."

-- Heflin, Alabama: Ryan Jackson, a pharmacist, told the LA Times that he has heard all the conspiracy theories. But it's even deeper than that: "They don't trust the government, a lot of political factors. It's just a complete distrust of everybody in authority." But he's somewhat hopeful that "more people will come around" as the unvaxxed see that the vaccinated are "not growing extra limbs and third eyeballs."

"I made that up. It's. Not. Real."

New York Times reporter Nicole Hong's story about "one company's struggle to get all its employees vaccinated" is having a longer lifespan than Hong could have expected.

It's because of this paragraph about one reluctant employee at Metro Optics Eyewear in the Bronx: "One employee said she was concerned because she thought a vaccine had caused the characters in the film 'I Am Legend' to turn into zombies. People opposed to vaccines have circulated that claim about the movie's plot widely on social media."

It really is a popular meme, believe it or not. On Monday, several days after Hong's story came out, one of the writers of "I Am Legend" chimed in. Akiva Goldsman, a co-writer and executive producer of the film, tweeted, "Oh. My. God. It's a movie. I made that up. It's. Not. Real."

Meet "the Tucker Carlson fans who got vaxxed"

Olga Khazan of The Atlantic asked more than a dozen "vaccinated fans of the Fox News host," mostly IDed via Twitter, about "what it will take to get more Republicans to get their shots." Khazan said "one factor seemed to have played the biggest role in my interviewees' decision to get vaccinated: a genuine fear of Covid-19." She concluded that "a strategy based on fear" might make sense...

"How can we help?"

Laurie Garrett, the acclaimed science reporter, pointed out on Monday that "the internet is blowing up with stories like these" -- stories about vaccine skeptics, sometimes outright opponents, who wind up dying as a result of the virus. She linked to a Slate story about Dick Farrel, a right-wing radio host in Florida who died last week, and a CNN story about six members of a Florida church who died in recent weeks.

Garrett said that "liberals respond" to the stories "with snide, superior comments -- a 'serves 'em right' attitude. But we won't stop #COVID19 unless we express compassion. Why were they misled? How can we help?"

Recommended reads

-- Ray A. Smith's new story is headlined "Vaccination Status Has Americans Picking Sides..." (WSJ)

-- PolitiFact's page full of Covid fact-checks is an eye-opening look at what sorts of stupefying memes are making the social rounds... (PolitiFact)

-- Charles Blow on the toll of "anti-vax insanity:" There are "people dead today — a lot of them! — who should still be alive and who would be if people in the heights of government and the heights of the media had not fed them lies about the virus..." (NYT)

-- A fake website went "viral in anti-vaxxer circles" after rumors spread that a website was "offering money to people willing to snitch on their unvaccinated family, friends, and neighbors," David Gilbert reports... (Vice)

-- This dynamic is related: Zeeshan Aleem argues that "political and media elites on the mainstream right are creating a climate in which the very idea of a knowable, shared reality is becoming extinct." That's what Dr. Frank Courmier in Baton Rouge was talking about: The insidious "war on truth" that must be defeated... (NBC)

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 617788

Reported Deaths: 7787
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1284161809
Ramsey53817913
Dakota47845480
Anoka43827466
Washington28026298
Stearns22951228
St. Louis18480321
Scott17875139
Wright16710153
Olmsted13761104
Sherburne1225896
Carver1088649
Rice8383112
Clay833092
Blue Earth777144
Crow Wing697299
Kandiyohi680285
Chisago635655
Otter Tail597587
Benton591498
Goodhue491775
Douglas483581
Mower482434
Winona469252
Itasca467568
Isanti450468
McLeod440061
Morrison432262
Beltrami416763
Nobles413650
Steele406019
Polk393973
Becker392158
Lyon368554
Carlton360058
Freeborn358735
Pine341023
Nicollet336745
Mille Lacs318357
Brown310340
Le Sueur303828
Todd291733
Cass291633
Meeker269944
Waseca245623
Martin238933
Roseau214021
Wabasha20993
Hubbard201341
Dodge19573
Renville185146
Redwood180241
Houston178816
Cottonwood168724
Wadena166423
Fillmore163610
Faribault158920
Pennington154920
Chippewa154839
Kanabec149229
Sibley149010
Aitkin141137
Watonwan13749
Rock131119
Jackson124012
Pipestone117326
Yellow Medicine115620
Pope11557
Murray108210
Swift108118
Koochiching97219
Stevens93311
Clearwater90317
Marshall90318
Lake85521
Wilkin84913
Lac qui Parle76322
Big Stone6154
Grant5968
Lincoln5943
Mahnomen5699
Norman5569
Kittson49522
Unassigned48493
Red Lake4037
Traverse3865
Lake of the Woods3514
Cook1760

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 380378

Reported Deaths: 6132
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk59750647
Linn21796343
Scott20698251
Black Hawk17114320
Woodbury15528230
Johnson1490486
Dubuque13670215
Dallas1161499
Pottawattamie11500177
Story1102148
Warren599092
Cerro Gordo569498
Clinton568194
Webster556499
Sioux521974
Muscatine4995106
Marshall496779
Des Moines494678
Jasper460373
Wapello4436124
Buena Vista434540
Lee414859
Plymouth407182
Marion380178
Henry304637
Jones302657
Bremer296963
Carroll288952
Boone277435
Crawford277341
Benton266155
Washington263251
Dickinson252246
Mahaska237551
Jackson226443
Kossuth223866
Clay218327
Delaware215743
Tama215272
Winneshiek201537
Buchanan199934
Page196422
Cedar195423
Hardin194744
Wright193640
Fayette191643
Hamilton191451
Harrison183773
Clayton174558
Butler171935
Madison170119
Floyd166342
Mills166224
Cherokee163338
Lyon161541
Poweshiek160136
Allamakee157452
Hancock155434
Iowa151224
Winnebago147931
Calhoun146113
Cass142855
Grundy141333
Jefferson138235
Emmet137741
Sac133920
Shelby133238
Louisa131749
Franklin131423
Union130135
Appanoose129849
Humboldt127526
Mitchell127343
Chickasaw127117
Guthrie126432
Palo Alto116024
Montgomery107138
Howard106222
Clarke104024
Monroe102333
Keokuk100932
Ida96135
Adair90732
Davis89825
Pocahontas87622
Monona87031
Greene80611
Osceola79617
Lucas79523
Worth7768
Decatur6729
Taylor67112
Fremont65310
Van Buren57818
Ringgold57524
Wayne57123
Audubon54014
Adams3594
Unassigned80
Rochester
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 70°
Mason City
Partly Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 70°
Albert Lea
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 72°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 70°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 70°
Storm Chances Early Tuesday, Warm Temperatures Return
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

As Canadian border reopens, questions remain about safety of international travel

Image

Secretary of Defense considering mandatory vaccination for troops

Image

Travel concerns as the Delta variant spreads

Image

Secretary of Defense wants to make Covid Vaccine mandatory and Veterans react

Image

Chris Mathews continues to pursue baseball dreams

Image

Charities team up to provide school supplies to East African immigrants

Image

Heavy Rain Causes Damage

Image

Rochester Community and Technical College Vaccine

Image

ST3: Forecast

Image

U.N. report details alarming speed of human-caused global warming

Community Events