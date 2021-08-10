Clear
SEVERE WX : Heat Advisory View Alerts

Climate scientists have done their bit. Now the pressure is on world leaders

Climate scientists have done their bit. Now the pressure is on world leaders

Posted: Aug 10, 2021 1:30 AM
Updated: Aug 10, 2021 1:30 AM
Posted By: By Ivana Kottasová and Angela Dewan, CNN

Scientists have warned for decades that we were changing the climate in a way that would have devastating impacts on the planet and our lives. A landmark report on Monday showed that's already happening, and faster than we expected.

The findings, by the UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), serve as a stern wake-up call for politicians, business leaders and policy makers, who in just 12 weeks will meet for the COP26 climate talks in Glasgow to address the biggest existential challenge in human history.

For decades, global policy has lagged behind the science, but leaders and big business are now being forced to play catch-up as their constituents and clients battle heat waves, wildfires and floods that are proving costly and deadly.

"You've got the politicians being squeezed by the science, which is confirming a sense of alarm and fear, you've got the science now in the public mind," said Tom Burke, co-founder of E3G, a European climate think tank. "You've got capital markets saying this is beginning to really threaten the future value of our investments. So you've got enormous pressure building up on the politicians."

Amid the growing pressure, climate-minded policymakers are likely to face hurdles in making November's COP26 conference a success, which is often measured by how far the most conservative leaders are willing to go. Recent multilateral meetings on climate between far fewer nations have ended with disappointing results, sometimes even in division.

Keeping 1.5 alive

Alok Sharma -- President of COP26 -- has said he wants the conference to reach agreement on a number of key targets, including putting an end date on the use of coal, a commitment to make all new car sales zero emissions within the next 14 to 19 years, stopping deforestation by the end of the decade and greater reductions of methane emissions.

But his main message is to "keep 1.5 alive."

Under the 2015 Paris Agreement, more than 190 countries signed on to limiting the increase in global temperatures to well below 2 degrees Celsius, but preferably 1.5 degrees, a beyond which scientists say the world will experience more intense and frequent climate extremes. But the G7 leaders meeting in June and a G20 ministers' meeting last month left some on the global stage disappointed and unsure of what can be accomplished in November.

The G20 communiqué was delivered more than a day later than expected, as some countries opposed language on the issues of when to phase out coal and around the commitment to 1.5 degrees, according to Roberto Cingolani, Italy's ecological transition minister, who chaired the meeting.

Cingolani told reporters after the conference India and China were holding out on the issue of coal.

A source familiar with the talks at the time told CNN that the significant resistance was coming from fossil fuel producing countries, including some developing economies.

At a press conference on Monday, Sharma denied that the 1.5-degree threshold was still divisive, and pointed to the communiqué G20 ministers ultimately agreed to, in which counties said they would "continue efforts" to limit it to 1.5 above pre-industrial levels.

"Based on all the conversations that I've had, I can tell you that there is a clear desire amongst governments to keep that 1.5 degrees within reach," Sharma said.

Yet China's top climate negotiator Xie Zhenhua last week accused some countries of trying to shift the goal posts from 2 degrees, which countries agreed to in the Paris Accord, to 1.5 degrees.

"Some countries are pushing to rewrite the Paris Agreement," Xie said, according to the AFP news agency. "That is, they want to strive to change the target of control for the rise of temperature from two degrees Celsius to 1.5 degrees Celsius."

He added, "We have to understand the different situations in different countries, and strive to reach a consensus."

And while the G20 ministers eventually agreed to language around 1.5 degrees, some did so begrudgingly. India published its own statement alongside the communiqué defending developing nations' need to grow, urging richer countries to bring their emissions down faster.

Consigning coal to history

The G7 and G20 often try to show leadership in global policy areas -- together, they represent represent 80% of the world's emissions and around 85% of the global economy. But the G20 meeting also failed to reach a concrete agreement on coal phaseout and the scrapping of fossil fuel subsidies.

Only 13 members of the G20 have committed to net zero, Sharma pointed out Monday, and only eight have submitted new pledges that go beyond their previous ones. All signatories to the Paris Agreement were supposed to submit a second, more ambitious pledge by July this year.

Sharma said the failure to reach an agreement on coal was "disappointing" and admitted that securing one ahead of the COP26 conference will be tricky. He wants the world's richest countries to scrap coal by 2030 and the rest of the world by 2040.

Coal will be on the docket again at the next G20, which comes just before the COP26 summit.

$100 billion a year for the developing world

Another sticking point for developing nations is that they haven't received the money they were promised to adapt to climate change.

The developed world in 2009 agreed to transfer $100 billion every year to the developing world by 2020. That commitment was reaffirmed in the 2015 Paris Agreement but the goal was never met. Old divisions and distrust have resurfaced as a result.

A net zero economy powered on renewable energy involves overhauling infrastructure, employing new technologies, transitioning to electric vehicles and rethinking jobs and entire industries. Developing nations argue that many of the world's richest countries became wealthy because they were free to exploit the very fossil fuels they now want the rest of the world to phase out.

Withholding promised funds could mean that some countries are less likely budge on on scrapping coal and committing to 1.5 degrees.

What's at stake?

Already at 1.1 degrees above pre-industrial levels, the world is heading for average global temperatures of 1.5 degrees faster than scientists thought, the IPCC report said. That threshold will likely be crossed in the mid-2030s, even if greenhouse gas is reduced sharply starting today.

The good news is we can keep it to 1.5 and avoid hitting 2 degrees, after which the impacts of climate change will become even more severe, according to the report.

"The key thing to focus on is that every degree of warming, that every tenth of a degree of warming, matters," Tamsin Edwards, a climate scientist at King's College London and one of the authors of the new IPCC report, told CNN. "It's getting harder and harder every year to limit warming to 1.5 degrees because it means we have to cut emissions faster to get to net zero."

"The reductions in emissions have to be immediate, rapid and large scale," she added.

If by the 2050s the world achieves net zero -- where the net addition and removal of greenhouse gas is zero -- it can contain temperature rises to 1.5 degrees.

The other good news is that the science shows that climate systems would respond well to carbon removal. Planting more trees, expanding carbon sinks and possibly using technology that still being developed will limit the warming and its catastrophic consequences.

But so much has already been lost. Many of the effects of climate change are now "baked in" and impossible to reverse in the short term, like ice sheet and glacier melt that will cause sea level rises.

The question now is whether leaders will meet the moment and prevent the level of warming that will lead to catastrophe. It's also a question of whether politicians will learn from mistakes of the past.

"You've been telling us for over three decades of the dangers of allowing the planet to warm," UN Environment Program Executive Director Inger Andersen said to scientists Monday, after the IPCC report launched.

"The world listened, but it didn't hear. The world listened, but it didn't act strongly enough. As a result, climate change is a problem that is here, now. Nobody's safe, and it's getting worse faster."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 617788

Reported Deaths: 7787
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1284161809
Ramsey53817913
Dakota47845480
Anoka43827466
Washington28026298
Stearns22951228
St. Louis18480321
Scott17875139
Wright16710153
Olmsted13761104
Sherburne1225896
Carver1088649
Rice8383112
Clay833092
Blue Earth777144
Crow Wing697299
Kandiyohi680285
Chisago635655
Otter Tail597587
Benton591498
Goodhue491775
Douglas483581
Mower482434
Winona469252
Itasca467568
Isanti450468
McLeod440061
Morrison432262
Beltrami416763
Nobles413650
Steele406019
Polk393973
Becker392158
Lyon368554
Carlton360058
Freeborn358735
Pine341023
Nicollet336745
Mille Lacs318357
Brown310340
Le Sueur303828
Todd291733
Cass291633
Meeker269944
Waseca245623
Martin238933
Roseau214021
Wabasha20993
Hubbard201341
Dodge19573
Renville185146
Redwood180241
Houston178816
Cottonwood168724
Wadena166423
Fillmore163610
Faribault158920
Pennington154920
Chippewa154839
Kanabec149229
Sibley149010
Aitkin141137
Watonwan13749
Rock131119
Jackson124012
Pipestone117326
Yellow Medicine115620
Pope11557
Murray108210
Swift108118
Koochiching97219
Stevens93311
Clearwater90317
Marshall90318
Lake85521
Wilkin84913
Lac qui Parle76322
Big Stone6154
Grant5968
Lincoln5943
Mahnomen5699
Norman5569
Kittson49522
Unassigned48493
Red Lake4037
Traverse3865
Lake of the Woods3514
Cook1760

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 380378

Reported Deaths: 6132
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk59750647
Linn21796343
Scott20698251
Black Hawk17114320
Woodbury15528230
Johnson1490486
Dubuque13670215
Dallas1161499
Pottawattamie11500177
Story1102148
Warren599092
Cerro Gordo569498
Clinton568194
Webster556499
Sioux521974
Muscatine4995106
Marshall496779
Des Moines494678
Jasper460373
Wapello4436124
Buena Vista434540
Lee414859
Plymouth407182
Marion380178
Henry304637
Jones302657
Bremer296963
Carroll288952
Boone277435
Crawford277341
Benton266155
Washington263251
Dickinson252246
Mahaska237551
Jackson226443
Kossuth223866
Clay218327
Delaware215743
Tama215272
Winneshiek201537
Buchanan199934
Page196422
Cedar195423
Hardin194744
Wright193640
Fayette191643
Hamilton191451
Harrison183773
Clayton174558
Butler171935
Madison170119
Floyd166342
Mills166224
Cherokee163338
Lyon161541
Poweshiek160136
Allamakee157452
Hancock155434
Iowa151224
Winnebago147931
Calhoun146113
Cass142855
Grundy141333
Jefferson138235
Emmet137741
Sac133920
Shelby133238
Louisa131749
Franklin131423
Union130135
Appanoose129849
Humboldt127526
Mitchell127343
Chickasaw127117
Guthrie126432
Palo Alto116024
Montgomery107138
Howard106222
Clarke104024
Monroe102333
Keokuk100932
Ida96135
Adair90732
Davis89825
Pocahontas87622
Monona87031
Greene80611
Osceola79617
Lucas79523
Worth7768
Decatur6729
Taylor67112
Fremont65310
Van Buren57818
Ringgold57524
Wayne57123
Audubon54014
Adams3594
Unassigned80
Rochester
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 70°
Mason City
Partly Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 70°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 72°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 70°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 70°
Storm Chances Early Tuesday, Warm Temperatures Return
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

As Canadian border reopens, questions remain about safety of international travel

Image

Secretary of Defense considering mandatory vaccination for troops

Image

Travel concerns as the Delta variant spreads

Image

Secretary of Defense wants to make Covid Vaccine mandatory and Veterans react

Image

Chris Mathews continues to pursue baseball dreams

Image

Charities team up to provide school supplies to East African immigrants

Image

Heavy Rain Causes Damage

Image

Rochester Community and Technical College Vaccine

Image

ST3: Forecast

Image

U.N. report details alarming speed of human-caused global warming

Community Events