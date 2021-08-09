Clear
SEVERE WX : Heat Advisory View Alerts

Stop blaming yourself for the climate crisis

Stop blaming yourself for the climate crisis

Posted: Aug 9, 2021 8:10 PM
Updated: Aug 9, 2021 8:10 PM
Posted By: Opinion by John D. Sutter

I live in a valley surrounded by jagged mountains -- the kind that attract the Winter Olympics. This weekend, wildfire smoke was so thick that it blotted them out completely, making Utah look like the Great Plains. The sun was reduced to a pinhole of hellish red. Anyone who stepped outside felt their chest close, and some went to the hospital.

This isn't breaking news. Smoke is now a quotidian feature of summer in the American West. These semi-apocalyptic scenarios -- not just fires, but rising seas, floods, drought, extinction -- will become a horrific "normal" unless governments move at breakneck speed to not just reduce but eliminate fossil fuel pollution in our lifetimes.

That fact, which the leaders of the world's biggest economies and governments have been talking about for decades now, was blatantly obvious in the pages of a report released Monday by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC). Scientists from around the world found that burning fossil fuels already has pushed the planet more than 1 degree Celsius above pre-industrial levels. We could cross the critical 1.5-degree threshold of warming around 2030, and we are on pace to unleash a catastrophic 3 degrees of warming by about 2100.

These numbers sound abstract, but they are the keys to how the world looks and feels for us and for future generations -- the keys to whether New York is underwater or whether the Amazon dries up; to whether the West remains habitable and whether millions globally continue to die each year from fossil-fuel pollution. Climate change is a complex game of probability, but the underlying truth could not be clearer: We must stop burning fossil fuels -- coal, oil, natural gas -- as soon as possible. Less pollution equals less warming and less danger.

None of this is truly new. The first IPCC released its first report on global warming in 1990, two years after NASA scientist James Hansen testified before the US Senate that global warming had begun.

What's new is that the global public is waking up to these dangers. We feel them in our day-to-day lives.

We also are smart enough to realize that this isn't our fault.

For decades, fossil-fuel companies and politicians have pushed a false narrative that if we change our habits -- drive electric cars, fly less, cut beef from our diets -- that they won't need to make wholesale changes to the economy. Individual actions matter in that they can reduce emissions, and they do connect each of us to a massive global crisis. All of that's good. But, alone, it is nowhere near enough to battle the climate crisis on the scale that's required.

The narrative must shift from one of individual responsibility -- if I turn off this lightbulb, I'm saving the planet -- to one of governmental and corporate accountability. In the United States, this means the voting public must force Congress to enact sweeping climate legislation. The Biden administration says it aims to make this country carbon-neutral by 2050, which is in line with what the science requires. Lawmakers will have to get us there, however, and to date they have not shown that they are willing (or able) to make the kinds of changes needed.

The United States must make significant legislative strides to signal its commitment to change in order to have any relevance at the international climate negotiations taking place later this year in Glasgow, Scotland. The current focus is a $3.5 trillion budget reconciliation bill that includes a Clean Electricity Standard, along with other strong climate provisions. Better still would be passing a national carbon tax that could make polluting far more expensive.

It does appear that most Americans understand the urgency here. An estimated 52% of Americans say that global warming should be a "high priority" for Congress and the president, according to a 2020 national survey from the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication.

More of us must join this struggle in ways that put institutional accountability ahead of individual behavior. Without more constant pressure from citizens, governments and corporations will continue doing what they have been for decades now -- saying they support clean energy while continuing to spew deadly pollutants into the atmosphere.

It's natural to step outside into wildfire smoke or record temperatures or extreme storms and think "this is hopeless." It's not hopeless. And it's not your fault. Please try to banish those thoughts from your mind.

Instead, pressure your government to end the fossil fuel era. Depending on your politics, you could do that by joining national or local groups that are pushing for a carbon-neutral future. Read up on solutions like those assessed by the non-profit Project Drawdown. Write to or call your US senators and tell them that you vote on climate and expect them to do so as well.

This is a "code red" moment for humanity, as the UN secretary-general put it recently. It's also a moment when humans can prove we're capable of creating a safer and healthier future.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 617788

Reported Deaths: 7787
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1284161809
Ramsey53817913
Dakota47845480
Anoka43827466
Washington28026298
Stearns22951228
St. Louis18480321
Scott17875139
Wright16710153
Olmsted13761104
Sherburne1225896
Carver1088649
Rice8383112
Clay833092
Blue Earth777144
Crow Wing697299
Kandiyohi680285
Chisago635655
Otter Tail597587
Benton591498
Goodhue491775
Douglas483581
Mower482434
Winona469252
Itasca467568
Isanti450468
McLeod440061
Morrison432262
Beltrami416763
Nobles413650
Steele406019
Polk393973
Becker392158
Lyon368554
Carlton360058
Freeborn358735
Pine341023
Nicollet336745
Mille Lacs318357
Brown310340
Le Sueur303828
Todd291733
Cass291633
Meeker269944
Waseca245623
Martin238933
Roseau214021
Wabasha20993
Hubbard201341
Dodge19573
Renville185146
Redwood180241
Houston178816
Cottonwood168724
Wadena166423
Fillmore163610
Faribault158920
Pennington154920
Chippewa154839
Kanabec149229
Sibley149010
Aitkin141137
Watonwan13749
Rock131119
Jackson124012
Pipestone117326
Yellow Medicine115620
Pope11557
Murray108210
Swift108118
Koochiching97219
Stevens93311
Clearwater90317
Marshall90318
Lake85521
Wilkin84913
Lac qui Parle76322
Big Stone6154
Grant5968
Lincoln5943
Mahnomen5699
Norman5569
Kittson49522
Unassigned48493
Red Lake4037
Traverse3865
Lake of the Woods3514
Cook1760

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 380378

Reported Deaths: 6132
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk59750647
Linn21796343
Scott20698251
Black Hawk17114320
Woodbury15528230
Johnson1490486
Dubuque13670215
Dallas1161499
Pottawattamie11500177
Story1102148
Warren599092
Cerro Gordo569498
Clinton568194
Webster556499
Sioux521974
Muscatine4995106
Marshall496779
Des Moines494678
Jasper460373
Wapello4436124
Buena Vista434540
Lee414859
Plymouth407182
Marion380178
Henry304637
Jones302657
Bremer296963
Carroll288952
Boone277435
Crawford277341
Benton266155
Washington263251
Dickinson252246
Mahaska237551
Jackson226443
Kossuth223866
Clay218327
Delaware215743
Tama215272
Winneshiek201537
Buchanan199934
Page196422
Cedar195423
Hardin194744
Wright193640
Fayette191643
Hamilton191451
Harrison183773
Clayton174558
Butler171935
Madison170119
Floyd166342
Mills166224
Cherokee163338
Lyon161541
Poweshiek160136
Allamakee157452
Hancock155434
Iowa151224
Winnebago147931
Calhoun146113
Cass142855
Grundy141333
Jefferson138235
Emmet137741
Sac133920
Shelby133238
Louisa131749
Franklin131423
Union130135
Appanoose129849
Humboldt127526
Mitchell127343
Chickasaw127117
Guthrie126432
Palo Alto116024
Montgomery107138
Howard106222
Clarke104024
Monroe102333
Keokuk100932
Ida96135
Adair90732
Davis89825
Pocahontas87622
Monona87031
Greene80611
Osceola79617
Lucas79523
Worth7768
Decatur6729
Taylor67112
Fremont65310
Van Buren57818
Ringgold57524
Wayne57123
Audubon54014
Adams3594
Unassigned80
Rochester
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 81°
Mason City
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 76°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 79°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 78°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 78°
Drying out for Monday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Charities team up to provide school supplies to East African immigrants

Image

Heavy Rain Causes Damage

Image

Rochester Community and Technical College Vaccine

Image

ST3: Forecast

Image

U.N. report details alarming speed of human-caused global warming

Image

Bagley-Beck building gets a facelift

Image

George gives blood at Mayo Clinic

Image

Preston veterans home breaks ground

Image

Neon Green Studio goes mobile

Image

Sean's Weather

Community Events