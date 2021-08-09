Clear
SEVERE WX : Heat Advisory View Alerts

Lady Gaga gave the world -- and me -- a powerful gift

Lady Gaga gave the world -- and me -- a powerful gift

Posted: Aug 9, 2021 7:51 PM
Updated: Aug 9, 2021 7:51 PM
Posted By: Opinion by Douglas Heye

After living through a year-plus without live music, fans showed up to Thursday night's concert with Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett, the second of two sold-out shows billed as "One Last Time" at New York's Radio City Music Hall, with palpable excitement.

If you're unfamiliar with Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett as a duo, they may seem an odd couple -- but they're not new. Their acclaimed duet album of standards, "Cheek to Cheek," recorded in 2014, was followed by a tour, so last week's shows were a reunion of sorts.

I've been a Tony Bennett fan my whole life. At a young age, I was captivated by the jazz standards he, Frank Sinatra and Ella Fitzgerald made famous. I was listening to him well before he reached the 1990s MTV generation on "MTV Unplugged."

I have seen Bennett in concert several times. I'm also a live music fanatic. Not being able to go to concerts has been one of the toughest parts for me in dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic. Records and CDs, or, more and more these days, digital or streaming, just aren't the same. A last-minute, mid-week impulse trip to New York to see this show seemed like a rational decision after more than a year with no concerts and my favorite venues closed.

The Great American Songbook is Bennett's wheelhouse. He has been singing those songs professionally for 80 years now, more and more in duet formats. In this context, a Bennett devotee might expect Lady Gaga to come off as more a curiosity than a duet partner. I admit that I did, and I was totally wrong. As Bennett has said about her, she is a jazz singer. A great one.

When you strip away some of her over-the-top costumes -- admittedly a tough thing for some of us to do -- it's clear she knows and respects the songs. Opening with "Luck Be a Lady" -- a nod to, well, herself -- and singing ballads such as "Someone to Watch Over Me" or the notoriously difficult "La Vie en Rose" (in French!), Lady Gaga pulled off what few other pop singers could.

But her performance and the still-surprising juxtaposition of her voice with pop music's elder statesman -- while a pleasure to listen to -- is not what made the evening so remarkable for me. It's that after so many months of suffering and isolation, the concert even happened at all -- especially since Bennett is struggling with Alzheimer's disease.

Lady Gaga's affection and respect for Bennett shone through the entire evening. Before he joined her, she heaped praise on him and told poignant stories of the impact he and his music had had on her.

When Bennett first took the stage, following Lady Gaga's bring-down-the-house-with-a-sing-a-long "New York, New York," I sensed the audience was nervous, as I was. Was Tony up to this? Would he remember the lyrics? What if something went wrong?

Let me say this: I have not experienced Alzheimer's close up. Most of what I know has been from what I've read and what others have told me. I saw Bruce Springsteen at his Broadway show recently, and heard him talk about his mother's struggle with Alzheimer's -- she has lost her ability to speak, though she still responds to music. It seems to be the cruelest affliction.

In spite of his fans' fears, Tony Bennett performed beautifully -- opening with "Watch What Happens," which we were all there to do, and any worries we had quickly went away. Sure, he missed a line or two and hovered next to the piano the entire show, but Bennett was in remarkable shape and still reaching for the high notes (and to still reach for the high notes at his age may be a metaphor for what all of us should aim for). Every song was met with ovations, and eyes often were not dry.

After 10 or so of his favorite standards, Lady Gaga came back out -- in a new outfit, of course -- and led the crowd in "Happy Birthday" to Bennett, who turned 95 on August 3.

After Bennett closed the set with his signature "I Left My Heart in San Francisco," Lady Gaga said, "Mr. Bennett, it would be my honor to escort you backstage," took him by the arm and led him offstage.

Ultimately, Lady Gaga threw two celebrations, one for Bennett on his birthday and one for the over 6,000 people in attendance each night (audience members had to show proof of vaccination upon arrival).

Taking the stage with him was a gift to Tony Bennett, and to all of us -- helping fans hear him again one last time, shower him with applause and say thank you. And for the rest of us, it was priceless to have a night of live music and seem normal again, even when we know normal is a long way off.

While Bennett has a handful of shows scheduled, this performance still seemed like a poignant goodbye to perhaps the longest career in show business. Tony Bennett is 95, Covid-19 is resurging, nothing is guaranteed.

Which made the night all the more extraordinary. A star of Lady Gaga's wattage doesn't need to give gifts like this, but she did. And I am grateful.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 617788

Reported Deaths: 7787
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1284161809
Ramsey53817913
Dakota47845480
Anoka43827466
Washington28026298
Stearns22951228
St. Louis18480321
Scott17875139
Wright16710153
Olmsted13761104
Sherburne1225896
Carver1088649
Rice8383112
Clay833092
Blue Earth777144
Crow Wing697299
Kandiyohi680285
Chisago635655
Otter Tail597587
Benton591498
Goodhue491775
Douglas483581
Mower482434
Winona469252
Itasca467568
Isanti450468
McLeod440061
Morrison432262
Beltrami416763
Nobles413650
Steele406019
Polk393973
Becker392158
Lyon368554
Carlton360058
Freeborn358735
Pine341023
Nicollet336745
Mille Lacs318357
Brown310340
Le Sueur303828
Todd291733
Cass291633
Meeker269944
Waseca245623
Martin238933
Roseau214021
Wabasha20993
Hubbard201341
Dodge19573
Renville185146
Redwood180241
Houston178816
Cottonwood168724
Wadena166423
Fillmore163610
Faribault158920
Pennington154920
Chippewa154839
Kanabec149229
Sibley149010
Aitkin141137
Watonwan13749
Rock131119
Jackson124012
Pipestone117326
Yellow Medicine115620
Pope11557
Murray108210
Swift108118
Koochiching97219
Stevens93311
Clearwater90317
Marshall90318
Lake85521
Wilkin84913
Lac qui Parle76322
Big Stone6154
Grant5968
Lincoln5943
Mahnomen5699
Norman5569
Kittson49522
Unassigned48493
Red Lake4037
Traverse3865
Lake of the Woods3514
Cook1760

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 380378

Reported Deaths: 6132
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk59750647
Linn21796343
Scott20698251
Black Hawk17114320
Woodbury15528230
Johnson1490486
Dubuque13670215
Dallas1161499
Pottawattamie11500177
Story1102148
Warren599092
Cerro Gordo569498
Clinton568194
Webster556499
Sioux521974
Muscatine4995106
Marshall496779
Des Moines494678
Jasper460373
Wapello4436124
Buena Vista434540
Lee414859
Plymouth407182
Marion380178
Henry304637
Jones302657
Bremer296963
Carroll288952
Boone277435
Crawford277341
Benton266155
Washington263251
Dickinson252246
Mahaska237551
Jackson226443
Kossuth223866
Clay218327
Delaware215743
Tama215272
Winneshiek201537
Buchanan199934
Page196422
Cedar195423
Hardin194744
Wright193640
Fayette191643
Hamilton191451
Harrison183773
Clayton174558
Butler171935
Madison170119
Floyd166342
Mills166224
Cherokee163338
Lyon161541
Poweshiek160136
Allamakee157452
Hancock155434
Iowa151224
Winnebago147931
Calhoun146113
Cass142855
Grundy141333
Jefferson138235
Emmet137741
Sac133920
Shelby133238
Louisa131749
Franklin131423
Union130135
Appanoose129849
Humboldt127526
Mitchell127343
Chickasaw127117
Guthrie126432
Palo Alto116024
Montgomery107138
Howard106222
Clarke104024
Monroe102333
Keokuk100932
Ida96135
Adair90732
Davis89825
Pocahontas87622
Monona87031
Greene80611
Osceola79617
Lucas79523
Worth7768
Decatur6729
Taylor67112
Fremont65310
Van Buren57818
Ringgold57524
Wayne57123
Audubon54014
Adams3594
Unassigned80
Rochester
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 81°
Mason City
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 76°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 79°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 78°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 78°
Drying out for Monday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Charities team up to provide school supplies to East African immigrants

Image

Heavy Rain Causes Damage

Image

Rochester Community and Technical College Vaccine

Image

ST3: Forecast

Image

U.N. report details alarming speed of human-caused global warming

Image

Bagley-Beck building gets a facelift

Image

George gives blood at Mayo Clinic

Image

Preston veterans home breaks ground

Image

Neon Green Studio goes mobile

Image

Sean's Weather

Community Events