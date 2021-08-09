Clear
SEVERE WX : Heat Advisory View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Why I'm not rejoicing over the bipartisan infrastructure bill

Why I'm not rejoicing over the bipartisan infrastructure bill

Posted: Aug 9, 2021 5:00 PM
Updated: Aug 9, 2021 5:00 PM
Posted By: Opinion by Jeffrey Sachs

The bipartisan infrastructure bill is making its way through the US Senate. This past weekend, 67 senators -- including 18 Republicans -- voted to cut off debate on the massive package, clearing the way for a final vote early this week. This kind of bipartisanship is heartening -- and will lead to important investments in roads, bridges, rail, broadband internet and the electric grid. Yet the bill also thoroughly exposes the glaring problem with the Republican Party's opposition to additional taxes on corporations and the wealthy.

The bill is designed to satisfy the GOP's steadfast opposition to new taxes. To do so, the bipartisan group has exaggerated the new investments in the bill -- as well as the revenues to pay for those investments.

Let us unpack this numbers game, starting with America's investment needs. Our infrastructure is failing in three ways. First, much of it is old. Second, because of climate change, it is increasingly vulnerable to rising sea levels, storm surges, floods, droughts, heat waves, forest fires, extreme storms and other events. Third, it is outmoded. We need green (low-carbon) and digital infrastructure for climate safety and economic competitiveness in the 21st century.

This kind of infrastructure upgrade will cost trillions of dollars over the next decade. At the start of the year, the American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE) estimated that cumulative US investment needs into 2029 are $6.1 trillion, but there is currently only $3.5 trillion in existing funds allocated for future spending -- creating a shortfall of $2.6 trillion over a decade, or $260 billion per year. So far, that financing gap is translating into a deep and chronic shortfall of investment spending.

The federal government therefore has to increase the flow of investments -- and find a way to pay for the increased outlays. While some Democrats would welcome offsetting cuts in military spending, the Republicans heatedly object. And while Republicans have tried repeatedly to cut social programs, most Democrats and the public want more, not less, social spending.

That leaves two ways to pay for the needed investments. One is deficit financing -- or increasing the public debt. The problem here is that the budget deficit is already quite high, and the public debt has reached 100% of gross domestic product, the highest debt-GDP ratio since World War II.

The other way to finance infrastructure spending is by increasing taxes. Fortunately, with the stock market booming, corporations earning sky-high profits and the wealthiest Americans enjoying unprecedented wealth, the richest companies and Americans can carry much of the load. In addition, according to the Biden administration, with tax evasion running at an astounding $600 billion or more per year, tax enforcement can also help enormously.

Now we can see the problems with the bipartisan bill. First, the bipartisan bill addresses only a small part of our investment needs. And, second, it doesn't even pay for those investments through offsetting budget cuts or tax increases.

A new report by the bipartisan Congressional Budget Office exposes these facts.

The legislation is portrayed as investing $1.2 trillion over the coming decade, or roughly $120 billion per year. Yet according to the CBO, the actual new discretionary investment spending is only $415 billion over 10 years. The rest is investment that was already on track to happen. In other words, the new spending falls far short of the investment gap identified by the ASCE.

The bipartisan group that negotiated the package claims the costs of the infrastructure package would be paid for by a combination of spending cuts and additional revenues. Yet, according to the CBO, the offsetting spending cuts are roughly $109 billion and the new revenues are only $50 billion, leaving $256 billion in increased deficits over the coming decade.

The size of the deficits, by itself, is not too worrisome: $256 billion over 10 years amounts to less than 0.1% of GDP over the 10-year period, according CBO projections. This is not a huge amount of borrowing. And yet Republicans are so allergic to any kind of taxation on the rich and powerful that they would not agree even to cover the very modest amount of new investment spending with increased taxes.

The GOP is trapped by a vacuous philosophy that corporations and the rich should never face tax increases. As such, it is against forcing companies to pay even a minimum tax to cover necessary updates to our infrastructure. It is against forcing the megabillionaires to pay even a minimal increase on their unimaginable wealth. And it is against even funding the IRS to crack down on tax frauds.

But without more tax revenues, public investments will continue to be a tiny shadow of what is needed. So, the Democrats need to pass a real investment package -- by reconciliation, along a party-line vote, this fall. And this package should be financed by tax increases on corporations and the rich.

Let's reflect on the following. Federal tax revenues today are 17% of GDP, about the same level of receipts as 40 years ago despite the burgeoning costs of health care, higher education and housing; a rising environmental catastrophe; an aging population with higher Social Security outlays; old and outmoded infrastructure and tough international competition.

The Republicans have repeatedly handed massive tax cuts to corporations and the rich despite the crying need for new federal revenues. Either we raise taxes on the rich and powerful, or we will drown in public debt with an outmoded infrastructure unfit for the 21st century.

The upcoming reconciliation bill, not the bipartisan legislation, is our real hope.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 617788

Reported Deaths: 7787
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1284161809
Ramsey53817913
Dakota47845480
Anoka43827466
Washington28026298
Stearns22951228
St. Louis18480321
Scott17875139
Wright16710153
Olmsted13761104
Sherburne1225896
Carver1088649
Rice8383112
Clay833092
Blue Earth777144
Crow Wing697299
Kandiyohi680285
Chisago635655
Otter Tail597587
Benton591498
Goodhue491775
Douglas483581
Mower482434
Winona469252
Itasca467568
Isanti450468
McLeod440061
Morrison432262
Beltrami416763
Nobles413650
Steele406019
Polk393973
Becker392158
Lyon368554
Carlton360058
Freeborn358735
Pine341023
Nicollet336745
Mille Lacs318357
Brown310340
Le Sueur303828
Todd291733
Cass291633
Meeker269944
Waseca245623
Martin238933
Roseau214021
Wabasha20993
Hubbard201341
Dodge19573
Renville185146
Redwood180241
Houston178816
Cottonwood168724
Wadena166423
Fillmore163610
Faribault158920
Pennington154920
Chippewa154839
Kanabec149229
Sibley149010
Aitkin141137
Watonwan13749
Rock131119
Jackson124012
Pipestone117326
Yellow Medicine115620
Pope11557
Murray108210
Swift108118
Koochiching97219
Stevens93311
Clearwater90317
Marshall90318
Lake85521
Wilkin84913
Lac qui Parle76322
Big Stone6154
Grant5968
Lincoln5943
Mahnomen5699
Norman5569
Kittson49522
Unassigned48493
Red Lake4037
Traverse3865
Lake of the Woods3514
Cook1760

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 380378

Reported Deaths: 6132
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk59750647
Linn21796343
Scott20698251
Black Hawk17114320
Woodbury15528230
Johnson1490486
Dubuque13670215
Dallas1161499
Pottawattamie11500177
Story1102148
Warren599092
Cerro Gordo569498
Clinton568194
Webster556499
Sioux521974
Muscatine4995106
Marshall496779
Des Moines494678
Jasper460373
Wapello4436124
Buena Vista434540
Lee414859
Plymouth407182
Marion380178
Henry304637
Jones302657
Bremer296963
Carroll288952
Boone277435
Crawford277341
Benton266155
Washington263251
Dickinson252246
Mahaska237551
Jackson226443
Kossuth223866
Clay218327
Delaware215743
Tama215272
Winneshiek201537
Buchanan199934
Page196422
Cedar195423
Hardin194744
Wright193640
Fayette191643
Hamilton191451
Harrison183773
Clayton174558
Butler171935
Madison170119
Floyd166342
Mills166224
Cherokee163338
Lyon161541
Poweshiek160136
Allamakee157452
Hancock155434
Iowa151224
Winnebago147931
Calhoun146113
Cass142855
Grundy141333
Jefferson138235
Emmet137741
Sac133920
Shelby133238
Louisa131749
Franklin131423
Union130135
Appanoose129849
Humboldt127526
Mitchell127343
Chickasaw127117
Guthrie126432
Palo Alto116024
Montgomery107138
Howard106222
Clarke104024
Monroe102333
Keokuk100932
Ida96135
Adair90732
Davis89825
Pocahontas87622
Monona87031
Greene80611
Osceola79617
Lucas79523
Worth7768
Decatur6729
Taylor67112
Fremont65310
Van Buren57818
Ringgold57524
Wayne57123
Audubon54014
Adams3594
Unassigned80
Rochester
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 85°
Mason City
Partly Cloudy
82° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 85°
Albert Lea
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 86°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
82° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 86°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
82° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 86°
Drying out for Monday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Bagley-Beck building gets a facelift

Image

George gives blood at Mayo Clinic

Image

Preston veterans home breaks ground

Image

Neon Green Studio goes mobile

Image

Sean's Weather

Image

Seans Weather 8/9

Image

Sean's Weather 8/9

Image

Mayo Clinic doctor clears up vaccine misinformation

Image

RCTC begins hosting its COVID-19 vaccine clinic

Image

History Center of Olmsted County hosts Unearthed History event

Community Events