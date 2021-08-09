Clear
SEVERE WX : Heat Advisory View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Real estate tycoon Robert Durst, accused of killing his close friend, will take the stand

Real estate tycoon Robert Durst, accused of killing his close friend, will take the stand

Posted: Aug 9, 2021 5:00 PM
Updated: Aug 9, 2021 5:00 PM
Posted By: By Paul Vercammen, Eric Levenson and Amir Vera, CNN

Robert Durst, the eccentric millionaire subject of the HBO crime documentary "The Jinx," will soon take the witness stand in his defense as he stands trial for murder in the 2000 killing of his close friend and confidante Susan Berman.

Durst, 78 and frail, had been expected to testify last week, but the trial was adjourned Thursday after a person in the courtroom tested positive for Covid-19, the court said in a statement. Judge Mark Windham determined that the trial will resume Monday with continued cross-examination of memory expert Dr. Elizabeth Loftus.

Durst is charged with first-degree murder in the 2000 death of Berman at her Beverly Hills home hours before she was set to talk to investigators about the mysterious disappearance of his first wife, Kathleen McCormack Durst, who was last seen in 1982.

Durst has long denied killing Berman, and his lawyer has said that he panicked and ran after finding her body. He has pleaded not guilty.

The trial began early last year but was suspended in March 2020 after just a few days due to the coronavirus pandemic. It finally resumed this May, and prosecutors rested their case last week after several months of testimony.

Durst's expected testimony is just the latest chapter in an unusual life story that reached mass audiences through "The Jinx" miniseries in 2015.

He was arrested in New Orleans the night before the final episode of the show, making the finale must-see TV. And in its final moments, Durst went into the bathroom, apparently not realizing his microphone was still on, and made a series of comments that became infamous.

"There it is. You're caught," he said in a series of seemingly unrelated sentences. "He was right. I was wrong."

"What the hell did I do? Killed them all, of course."

The comments came across to audiences as a stunning confession. However, transcripts of the audio recording in court revealed that the quotes were spliced and edited to be in a different order and context, The New York Times has reported.

Durst's health has deteriorated since then, and he looks and sounds frail in court. He is thin, bent-over and in a wheelchair and speaks in a whispery voice.

Earlier this week, Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Mark Windham rejected Durst's lawyers' latest bid to delay or end the trial because of his health issues. Durst has bladder cancer and has undergone multiple surgeries, including the insertion of a shunt in his head to relieve pressure on his brain.

"I'm worried about his health," his longtime attorney Dick DeGuerin said. "I'm worried about his ability to survive and his ability to understand complex questions, both direct and cross-examination."

What to expect from his testimony

Testifying in one's own defense is uncommon for murder defendants, but the tactic worked for Durst in a previous murder trial.

In 2003, an animated Durst testified he had fatally shot a neighbor, Morris Black, in self-defense and admitted he cut up his body with surgical precision and dumped it in Galveston Bay. He said he did so in a panic, while prosecutors said he wanted to steal the man's identity and escape the investigation of his wife's disappearance.

The Texas murder trial revealed more about Durst's often eccentric behavior, including how he posed as a mute woman as he hid out in Galveston.

The jury in Texas accepted Durst's self-defense assertion, acquitting him of murder.

Durst's testimony is expected to last several days, and legal analysts caution that he needs to be careful with his words.

His testimony "could open the door to all types of prior bad conduct that he could be questioned about," said CNN legal analyst Joey Jackson. "If the jury thinks he's lying, being evasive or if he's unsympathetic, a conviction is assured."

The medical issues could also come into play.

"There is a still a slight chance of raising the sympathy of someone on the jury," said Loyola Law School professor Stan Goldman.

But Jackson believes Durst needs to be careful about how jurors perceive his medical issues. "If he testifies and feigns sickness or incapacity, the jury will see right through it," said Jackson.

Also, Judge Windham could still delay the trial due to Durst's poor health, Goldman said.

"That's if the judge changes his mind and determines Durst's condition makes him unfit to testify at this time or in the foreseeable future," Goldman said.

How we got here

Prosecutors allege that Durst shot Berman in the head from behind to stop her from incriminating him in the disappearance of this first wife, Kathleen, in 1982. They say Durst confided to Berman that he had killed Kathleen, and that she helped him cover his tracks.

Durst will likely be cross-examined by Los Angeles Deputy District Attorney John Lewin, who has relentlessly pursued Durst for Berman's murder.

Lewin and Durst squared off in a New Orleans jail cell in 2015 after Durst agreed to an interview that would last three hours, without his lawyers present, making potentially damaging claims and lamenting his many physical ailments.

"My life expectancy is about five years," the eccentric millionaire said in the 2015 interview.

There is little physical evidence in Berman's nearly 20-year-old unsolved death. There are no eyewitnesses and no murder weapon.

One key piece of evidence is the so-called "cadaver" note, a cryptic letter sent to police with Berman's address and the word "cadaver" in caps that led detectives to her body.

In the HBO documentary "The Jinx," Durst said the letter could have been sent only by Berman's killer. Defense lawyers previously denied Durst wrote the note, and they tried to exclude from trial handwriting evidence about it.

But in a court filing late last year, lawyers for the real estate mogul reversed course and acknowledged that Durst penned the anonymous note. "This does not change the fact that Bob Durst did not kill Susan Berman," DeGuerin said at the time.

Also in the documentary, filmmakers confronted Durst with another letter he once mailed Berman, with nearly identical handwriting to the "cadaver" note. In both, Beverly Hills was misspelled as "BEVERLEY."

Lewin, in the interview with Durst, asked him, "Why would you think the killer would have left a note?"

"I'm gonna stay away from that," Durst replied.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 617788

Reported Deaths: 7787
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1284161809
Ramsey53817913
Dakota47845480
Anoka43827466
Washington28026298
Stearns22951228
St. Louis18480321
Scott17875139
Wright16710153
Olmsted13761104
Sherburne1225896
Carver1088649
Rice8383112
Clay833092
Blue Earth777144
Crow Wing697299
Kandiyohi680285
Chisago635655
Otter Tail597587
Benton591498
Goodhue491775
Douglas483581
Mower482434
Winona469252
Itasca467568
Isanti450468
McLeod440061
Morrison432262
Beltrami416763
Nobles413650
Steele406019
Polk393973
Becker392158
Lyon368554
Carlton360058
Freeborn358735
Pine341023
Nicollet336745
Mille Lacs318357
Brown310340
Le Sueur303828
Todd291733
Cass291633
Meeker269944
Waseca245623
Martin238933
Roseau214021
Wabasha20993
Hubbard201341
Dodge19573
Renville185146
Redwood180241
Houston178816
Cottonwood168724
Wadena166423
Fillmore163610
Faribault158920
Pennington154920
Chippewa154839
Kanabec149229
Sibley149010
Aitkin141137
Watonwan13749
Rock131119
Jackson124012
Pipestone117326
Yellow Medicine115620
Pope11557
Murray108210
Swift108118
Koochiching97219
Stevens93311
Clearwater90317
Marshall90318
Lake85521
Wilkin84913
Lac qui Parle76322
Big Stone6154
Grant5968
Lincoln5943
Mahnomen5699
Norman5569
Kittson49522
Unassigned48493
Red Lake4037
Traverse3865
Lake of the Woods3514
Cook1760

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 380378

Reported Deaths: 6132
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk59750647
Linn21796343
Scott20698251
Black Hawk17114320
Woodbury15528230
Johnson1490486
Dubuque13670215
Dallas1161499
Pottawattamie11500177
Story1102148
Warren599092
Cerro Gordo569498
Clinton568194
Webster556499
Sioux521974
Muscatine4995106
Marshall496779
Des Moines494678
Jasper460373
Wapello4436124
Buena Vista434540
Lee414859
Plymouth407182
Marion380178
Henry304637
Jones302657
Bremer296963
Carroll288952
Boone277435
Crawford277341
Benton266155
Washington263251
Dickinson252246
Mahaska237551
Jackson226443
Kossuth223866
Clay218327
Delaware215743
Tama215272
Winneshiek201537
Buchanan199934
Page196422
Cedar195423
Hardin194744
Wright193640
Fayette191643
Hamilton191451
Harrison183773
Clayton174558
Butler171935
Madison170119
Floyd166342
Mills166224
Cherokee163338
Lyon161541
Poweshiek160136
Allamakee157452
Hancock155434
Iowa151224
Winnebago147931
Calhoun146113
Cass142855
Grundy141333
Jefferson138235
Emmet137741
Sac133920
Shelby133238
Louisa131749
Franklin131423
Union130135
Appanoose129849
Humboldt127526
Mitchell127343
Chickasaw127117
Guthrie126432
Palo Alto116024
Montgomery107138
Howard106222
Clarke104024
Monroe102333
Keokuk100932
Ida96135
Adair90732
Davis89825
Pocahontas87622
Monona87031
Greene80611
Osceola79617
Lucas79523
Worth7768
Decatur6729
Taylor67112
Fremont65310
Van Buren57818
Ringgold57524
Wayne57123
Audubon54014
Adams3594
Unassigned80
Rochester
Partly Cloudy
83° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 85°
Mason City
Partly Cloudy
82° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 85°
Albert Lea
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 86°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
82° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 86°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
82° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 86°
Drying out for Monday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Bagley-Beck building gets a facelift

Image

George gives blood at Mayo Clinic

Image

Preston veterans home breaks ground

Image

Neon Green Studio goes mobile

Image

Sean's Weather

Image

Seans Weather 8/9

Image

Sean's Weather 8/9

Image

Mayo Clinic doctor clears up vaccine misinformation

Image

RCTC begins hosting its COVID-19 vaccine clinic

Image

History Center of Olmsted County hosts Unearthed History event

Community Events