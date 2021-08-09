Clear
SEVERE WX : Heat Advisory View Alerts

'Game of Thrones' star Kit Harington opens up about getting sober and becoming a father

'Game of Thrones' star Kit Harington opens up about getting sober and becoming a father

Posted: Aug 9, 2021 3:00 PM
Updated: Aug 9, 2021 3:00 PM
Posted By: By Chloe Melas, CNN

Kit Harington has been doing a lot of self reflection and is now sharing some of what he's learned with the hope of helping others.

The "Game of Thrones" star, who welcomed his first child six months ago with actress Rose Leslie, told The Sunday Times that he is in recovery from alcoholism.

"Things that have happened to me since 'Thrones' ended, and that were happening during 'Thrones,' were of a pretty traumatic nature and they did include alcohol," he said.

The actor, 34, when on to say that at times he felt like a "bad" and "shameful person."

"And you feel that there's no way out, that's just who you are. And getting sober is the process of going, 'No, I can change,'" Harington said. "One of my favourite things I learnt recently is that the expression 'a leopard doesn't change its spots' is completely false: that a leopard actually does change its spots. I just think that's the most beautiful thing. It really helped. That was something I kind of clung to; the idea that I could make this huge fundamental change in who I was and how I went about my life."

The actor said that at times he felt suicidal.

"I went through periods of real depression where I wanted to do all sorts of things," he went on to say. "But I definitely don't want to be seen as a martyr or special. I've been through something, it's my stuff. If it helps someone, that's good."

Harington entered a rehab facility in 2019.

As for becoming a father, he says it's the hardest job he's had yet.

"There's something about having a child that is the most physically draining thing. My hat goes off to any single parent," he said. "Any single parent, you're a f***ing genius. I don't know how you do it. Because it's more exhausting than everything I did on 'Thrones.'"

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 617788

Reported Deaths: 7787
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1284161809
Ramsey53817913
Dakota47845480
Anoka43827466
Washington28026298
Stearns22951228
St. Louis18480321
Scott17875139
Wright16710153
Olmsted13761104
Sherburne1225896
Carver1088649
Rice8383112
Clay833092
Blue Earth777144
Crow Wing697299
Kandiyohi680285
Chisago635655
Otter Tail597587
Benton591498
Goodhue491775
Douglas483581
Mower482434
Winona469252
Itasca467568
Isanti450468
McLeod440061
Morrison432262
Beltrami416763
Nobles413650
Steele406019
Polk393973
Becker392158
Lyon368554
Carlton360058
Freeborn358735
Pine341023
Nicollet336745
Mille Lacs318357
Brown310340
Le Sueur303828
Todd291733
Cass291633
Meeker269944
Waseca245623
Martin238933
Roseau214021
Wabasha20993
Hubbard201341
Dodge19573
Renville185146
Redwood180241
Houston178816
Cottonwood168724
Wadena166423
Fillmore163610
Faribault158920
Pennington154920
Chippewa154839
Kanabec149229
Sibley149010
Aitkin141137
Watonwan13749
Rock131119
Jackson124012
Pipestone117326
Yellow Medicine115620
Pope11557
Murray108210
Swift108118
Koochiching97219
Stevens93311
Clearwater90317
Marshall90318
Lake85521
Wilkin84913
Lac qui Parle76322
Big Stone6154
Grant5968
Lincoln5943
Mahnomen5699
Norman5569
Kittson49522
Unassigned48493
Red Lake4037
Traverse3865
Lake of the Woods3514
Cook1760

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 380378

Reported Deaths: 6132
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk59750647
Linn21796343
Scott20698251
Black Hawk17114320
Woodbury15528230
Johnson1490486
Dubuque13670215
Dallas1161499
Pottawattamie11500177
Story1102148
Warren599092
Cerro Gordo569498
Clinton568194
Webster556499
Sioux521974
Muscatine4995106
Marshall496779
Des Moines494678
Jasper460373
Wapello4436124
Buena Vista434540
Lee414859
Plymouth407182
Marion380178
Henry304637
Jones302657
Bremer296963
Carroll288952
Boone277435
Crawford277341
Benton266155
Washington263251
Dickinson252246
Mahaska237551
Jackson226443
Kossuth223866
Clay218327
Delaware215743
Tama215272
Winneshiek201537
Buchanan199934
Page196422
Cedar195423
Hardin194744
Wright193640
Fayette191643
Hamilton191451
Harrison183773
Clayton174558
Butler171935
Madison170119
Floyd166342
Mills166224
Cherokee163338
Lyon161541
Poweshiek160136
Allamakee157452
Hancock155434
Iowa151224
Winnebago147931
Calhoun146113
Cass142855
Grundy141333
Jefferson138235
Emmet137741
Sac133920
Shelby133238
Louisa131749
Franklin131423
Union130135
Appanoose129849
Humboldt127526
Mitchell127343
Chickasaw127117
Guthrie126432
Palo Alto116024
Montgomery107138
Howard106222
Clarke104024
Monroe102333
Keokuk100932
Ida96135
Adair90732
Davis89825
Pocahontas87622
Monona87031
Greene80611
Osceola79617
Lucas79523
Worth7768
Decatur6729
Taylor67112
Fremont65310
Van Buren57818
Ringgold57524
Wayne57123
Audubon54014
Adams3594
Unassigned80
Rochester
Partly Cloudy
80° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 82°
Mason City
Partly Cloudy
81° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 84°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
81° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 83°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
82° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 86°
Charles City
Cloudy
81° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 84°
Drying out for Monday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sean's Weather

Image

Seans Weather 8/9

Image

Sean's Weather 8/9

Image

Mayo Clinic doctor clears up vaccine misinformation

Image

RCTC begins hosting its COVID-19 vaccine clinic

Image

History Center of Olmsted County hosts Unearthed History event

Image

10 PM WX Ryan

Image

Stoppel Family caves

Image

Rochester racecar driver takes us into the driver's seat

Image

Seafood shortage

Community Events