Clear

Mom tries to explain Texas mask rules to her 5-year-old

Mom tries to explain Texas mask rules to her 5-year-old

Posted: Aug 9, 2021 10:30 AM
Updated: Aug 9, 2021 10:30 AM
Posted By: By Evan McMorris-Santoro and Rosalina Nieves, CNN

Nakeenya Wilson takes a breath and uses the practiced, patient voice of a mom as she talks to her son. She's getting him ready to go to kindergarten in a few days and she's trying to explain what's going on with Texas and masks and schools.

"I've had conversations with (him) explaining that we have leaders that make decisions for our state. And right now the leaders have made a choice that people do not have to wear masks," she tells CNN of her chats with her son, who likes to be called Morris or Tre, depending on his mood.

"But we, the Wilsons, we are going to wear a mask because that's what's going to help keep us safe, and our friends and family," her pitch to her son ends.

"And, you know, he's 5, right? So we have these conversations over and over again."

Wilson, who lives in Hutto, northeast of Austin, has a pretty succinct summary of what is going on in Texas these days. The highly contagious Delta variant of coronavirus is spreading so fast in almost every county that the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending that everyone wear a mask in public indoor spaces. That comes on top of guidance by both the CDC and the American Academy of Pediatrics for masks to be worn in all K-12 schools.

But an executive order signed by Republican Gov. Greg Abbott last month prevents schools from requiring masks.

"Kids will not be forced by government or by schools to wear a mask in school," Abbott told CNN Houston affiliate KPRC on July 21.

This means the literal adults in the room in school buildings aren't able to ensure masking is happening.

The CDC says kids who can should go back to the classroom, echoing the view from education experts, parents and students that in-person education is vastly superior to remote learning. And to make that work in the time of Delta, the CDC says masks are a must.

The Wilson household is a perfect example of why. Wilson is sending her son to school so he doesn't fall behind in socialization and academics. She's keeping her 3-year-old daughter Madeleine home, because Madeleine is immunocompromised.

And that means Wilson really needs Covid mitigation efforts in school to work.

"They are like inseparable when they're home together," Wilson said of her children. "So there's no way that they would not be interacting with each other in very intimate ways and what he is exposed to could potentially expose her to something that could cause her to get sick."

Wilson believes she's following the science when she says it would be safer for Tre and Madeleine if there was universal masking in school buildings.

Stephanie Elizalde, the superintendent of the Austin Independent School District, where Tre will be attending kindergarten, agrees.

But because of the rules in Texas, Elizalde can't mandate masks in buildings. Instead, she has chosen to defy the spirit of the governor's order on mandates, while not violating the letter of it.

Last week, her legal team came up with one novel approach: School buses are public transportation so they're governed by an existing federal transportation mask mandate. Elizalde reinforced that and said anyone on the bus will have to wear a mask, in the hope it will set a tone.

"If kids take them off when they leave the bus, teachers aren't going to make them put them back on," said one Austin ISD official. "But, you know, we're hoping once it's on, it's on."

The mandate-but-not-a-mandate move is just part of a slew of things Elizalde is doing to keep school buildings safe even if some kids don't mask up.

There will be Plexiglas barriers, social distancing and strictly monitored student pods that make contact tracing easy if a student turns up infected. At some schools, students will rotate through outdoor classrooms.

Last school year, a lot of students weren't in the building -- they were taking remote classes full time. The numbers in school will be much larger this year, so the mitigation strategies will be taxed that much more.

Elizalde is convinced her schools are as ready as they can be for students to return. But a universal mask mandate would make her breathe easier.

"It's safe. It is not as safe as it could be," she said.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 617788

Reported Deaths: 7787
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1284161809
Ramsey53817913
Dakota47845480
Anoka43827466
Washington28026298
Stearns22951228
St. Louis18480321
Scott17875139
Wright16710153
Olmsted13761104
Sherburne1225896
Carver1088649
Rice8383112
Clay833092
Blue Earth777144
Crow Wing697299
Kandiyohi680285
Chisago635655
Otter Tail597587
Benton591498
Goodhue491775
Douglas483581
Mower482434
Winona469252
Itasca467568
Isanti450468
McLeod440061
Morrison432262
Beltrami416763
Nobles413650
Steele406019
Polk393973
Becker392158
Lyon368554
Carlton360058
Freeborn358735
Pine341023
Nicollet336745
Mille Lacs318357
Brown310340
Le Sueur303828
Todd291733
Cass291633
Meeker269944
Waseca245623
Martin238933
Roseau214021
Wabasha20993
Hubbard201341
Dodge19573
Renville185146
Redwood180241
Houston178816
Cottonwood168724
Wadena166423
Fillmore163610
Faribault158920
Pennington154920
Chippewa154839
Kanabec149229
Sibley149010
Aitkin141137
Watonwan13749
Rock131119
Jackson124012
Pipestone117326
Yellow Medicine115620
Pope11557
Murray108210
Swift108118
Koochiching97219
Stevens93311
Clearwater90317
Marshall90318
Lake85521
Wilkin84913
Lac qui Parle76322
Big Stone6154
Grant5968
Lincoln5943
Mahnomen5699
Norman5569
Kittson49522
Unassigned48493
Red Lake4037
Traverse3865
Lake of the Woods3514
Cook1760

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 380378

Reported Deaths: 6132
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk59750647
Linn21796343
Scott20698251
Black Hawk17114320
Woodbury15528230
Johnson1490486
Dubuque13670215
Dallas1161499
Pottawattamie11500177
Story1102148
Warren599092
Cerro Gordo569498
Clinton568194
Webster556499
Sioux521974
Muscatine4995106
Marshall496779
Des Moines494678
Jasper460373
Wapello4436124
Buena Vista434540
Lee414859
Plymouth407182
Marion380178
Henry304637
Jones302657
Bremer296963
Carroll288952
Boone277435
Crawford277341
Benton266155
Washington263251
Dickinson252246
Mahaska237551
Jackson226443
Kossuth223866
Clay218327
Delaware215743
Tama215272
Winneshiek201537
Buchanan199934
Page196422
Cedar195423
Hardin194744
Wright193640
Fayette191643
Hamilton191451
Harrison183773
Clayton174558
Butler171935
Madison170119
Floyd166342
Mills166224
Cherokee163338
Lyon161541
Poweshiek160136
Allamakee157452
Hancock155434
Iowa151224
Winnebago147931
Calhoun146113
Cass142855
Grundy141333
Jefferson138235
Emmet137741
Sac133920
Shelby133238
Louisa131749
Franklin131423
Union130135
Appanoose129849
Humboldt127526
Mitchell127343
Chickasaw127117
Guthrie126432
Palo Alto116024
Montgomery107138
Howard106222
Clarke104024
Monroe102333
Keokuk100932
Ida96135
Adair90732
Davis89825
Pocahontas87622
Monona87031
Greene80611
Osceola79617
Lucas79523
Worth7768
Decatur6729
Taylor67112
Fremont65310
Van Buren57818
Ringgold57524
Wayne57123
Audubon54014
Adams3594
Unassigned80
Rochester
Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 68°
Mason City
Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 70°
Albert Lea
Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 70°
Austin
Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 73°
Charles City
Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 72°
Drying out for Monday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sean's Weather

Image

Seans Weather 8/9

Image

Sean's Weather 8/9

Image

Mayo Clinic doctor clears up vaccine misinformation

Image

RCTC begins hosting its COVID-19 vaccine clinic

Image

History Center of Olmsted County hosts Unearthed History event

Image

10 PM WX Ryan

Image

Stoppel Family caves

Image

Rochester racecar driver takes us into the driver's seat

Image

Seafood shortage

Community Events