Clear
SEVERE WX : Special Weather Statement View Alerts

Global businesses must address climate change before it's too late

Global businesses must address climate change before it's too late

Posted: Aug 9, 2021 8:41 AM
Updated: Aug 9, 2021 8:41 AM
Posted By: Opinion by Punit Renjen for CNN Business Perspectives

Climate change poses one of the greatest threats humanity has ever faced. In the past few weeks alone, wildfires have emerged across the globe, brutal heatwaves have devastated American cities, and flooding has claimed the lives of hundreds in Europe and Asia combined. As the effects of climate change wear on, these extreme events will likely only get worse.

Making meaningful, measurable progress is a monumental task. For the sake of the planet and future generations, it is vital that global businesses, and the professionals who run them, step up in the fight against climate change and take urgent action.

Here's how:

Reduce their own emissions

At the recent G7 Summit, world leaders doubled down on their climate pledges, focusing on the opportunity for a just energy transition that will likely create clean energy jobs around the world. Among other things, they committed to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, halve their collective emissions by 2030, and protect at least 30% of land and oceans by 2030.

The business community must match the ambition of world governments by cutting emissions across their own operations.

Hundreds of companies have now taken the first step in doing so: committing to 100% renewable energy. The tech sector in particular has been leading this shift, with a number of companies already reaching their 100% goal, and many more setting science-based plans to get there.

Disclose risks and adopt new reporting standards

Companies must analyze the financial risks that climate change poses to them — and publicly disclose that information.

Global capital markets need high-quality, consistent and comparable data to understand drivers of risk and return, allocate capital efficiently and finance the transition to a more resilient, low-carbon economy.

By providing financial markets with the right information, we can build confidence that money flows where it needs to go to boost resiliency and curb emissions across the globe. This means companies exposed to long-term climate-related risks may see higher costs of doing business while companies that develop climate solutions could have access to cheaper capital. We are seeing this play out already.

Allianz, for instance, will no longer offer property or casualty insurance coverage to mining companies that plan new coal mines. And BlackRock is setting limits on its investments in companies that are exposed to climate risks.

I am encouraged that businesses are increasingly reporting on the impact of climate change and taking steps to increase transparency and accountability through initiatives like the World Economic Forum's Stakeholder Capitalism Metrics, a set of environmental, social and governance (ESG) disclosures that companies can report on. The recent pledge from the G7 to adopt climate reporting standards reinforces the direction that the regulatory environment is heading in.

Educate employees

As business leaders, we need to recognize that our people are our greatest asset — our "superpower." With organization-wide climate education programs, businesses can develop a culture of sustainability and climate-conscious thinking at the very core of their work.

That is why, starting this month, Deloitte has begun to roll out a new climate learning program for all 330,000 of its professionals worldwide.

Developed in collaboration with World Wildlife Fund (WWF), the program is designed to engage our people on the impacts of climate change, inform them about how we are responding and inspire them to take action. By building a workforce of climate advocates and a culture of climate action, we will create a network of support for a transition to sustainable business models with far-reaching influence.

Advocate for climate policies

Businesses must leverage their collective power to advocate for climate policies that meet the ambition of reaching net-zero by 2050 or earlier.

Alongside fellow CEOs from across the world, I recently signed on to a call for government leaders to place a price on carbon and invest in the infrastructure needed to accelerate a transition away from fossil fuels. Companies ranging from shipping and logistics giants to major retailers have taken similar steps to drive systemic change in recent years. And even the oil and gas sector has lent its support for carbon pricing.

I call on other leaders to rise to this challenge. They must make climate knowledge a core competency across their businesses — a springboard for greater action — and take concrete steps to address the climate crisis head-on.

Watching the world come together to fight Covid-19 has been nothing short of inspiring, but as communities begin to recover from the pandemic, they cannot revert to the previous way of doing things. Let's build on this global cooperation that we know is possible and step up to the next greatest challenge humanity has ever confronted.

For companies to build long-term sustainable value for all stakeholders, they must do their part to build an equitable and sustainable future. Our future depends on it.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 617788

Reported Deaths: 7787
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1284161809
Ramsey53817913
Dakota47845480
Anoka43827466
Washington28026298
Stearns22951228
St. Louis18480321
Scott17875139
Wright16710153
Olmsted13761104
Sherburne1225896
Carver1088649
Rice8383112
Clay833092
Blue Earth777144
Crow Wing697299
Kandiyohi680285
Chisago635655
Otter Tail597587
Benton591498
Goodhue491775
Douglas483581
Mower482434
Winona469252
Itasca467568
Isanti450468
McLeod440061
Morrison432262
Beltrami416763
Nobles413650
Steele406019
Polk393973
Becker392158
Lyon368554
Carlton360058
Freeborn358735
Pine341023
Nicollet336745
Mille Lacs318357
Brown310340
Le Sueur303828
Todd291733
Cass291633
Meeker269944
Waseca245623
Martin238933
Roseau214021
Wabasha20993
Hubbard201341
Dodge19573
Renville185146
Redwood180241
Houston178816
Cottonwood168724
Wadena166423
Fillmore163610
Faribault158920
Pennington154920
Chippewa154839
Kanabec149229
Sibley149010
Aitkin141137
Watonwan13749
Rock131119
Jackson124012
Pipestone117326
Yellow Medicine115620
Pope11557
Murray108210
Swift108118
Koochiching97219
Stevens93311
Clearwater90317
Marshall90318
Lake85521
Wilkin84913
Lac qui Parle76322
Big Stone6154
Grant5968
Lincoln5943
Mahnomen5699
Norman5569
Kittson49522
Unassigned48493
Red Lake4037
Traverse3865
Lake of the Woods3514
Cook1760

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 380378

Reported Deaths: 6132
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk59750647
Linn21796343
Scott20698251
Black Hawk17114320
Woodbury15528230
Johnson1490486
Dubuque13670215
Dallas1161499
Pottawattamie11500177
Story1102148
Warren599092
Cerro Gordo569498
Clinton568194
Webster556499
Sioux521974
Muscatine4995106
Marshall496779
Des Moines494678
Jasper460373
Wapello4436124
Buena Vista434540
Lee414859
Plymouth407182
Marion380178
Henry304637
Jones302657
Bremer296963
Carroll288952
Boone277435
Crawford277341
Benton266155
Washington263251
Dickinson252246
Mahaska237551
Jackson226443
Kossuth223866
Clay218327
Delaware215743
Tama215272
Winneshiek201537
Buchanan199934
Page196422
Cedar195423
Hardin194744
Wright193640
Fayette191643
Hamilton191451
Harrison183773
Clayton174558
Butler171935
Madison170119
Floyd166342
Mills166224
Cherokee163338
Lyon161541
Poweshiek160136
Allamakee157452
Hancock155434
Iowa151224
Winnebago147931
Calhoun146113
Cass142855
Grundy141333
Jefferson138235
Emmet137741
Sac133920
Shelby133238
Louisa131749
Franklin131423
Union130135
Appanoose129849
Humboldt127526
Mitchell127343
Chickasaw127117
Guthrie126432
Palo Alto116024
Montgomery107138
Howard106222
Clarke104024
Monroe102333
Keokuk100932
Ida96135
Adair90732
Davis89825
Pocahontas87622
Monona87031
Greene80611
Osceola79617
Lucas79523
Worth7768
Decatur6729
Taylor67112
Fremont65310
Van Buren57818
Ringgold57524
Wayne57123
Audubon54014
Adams3594
Unassigned80
Rochester
Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 68°
Mason City
Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 68°
Albert Lea
Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 68°
Austin
Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 68°
Charles City
Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 70°
Drying out for Monday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Seans Weather 8/9

Image

Sean's Weather 8/9

Image

Mayo Clinic doctor clears up vaccine misinformation

Image

RCTC begins hosting its COVID-19 vaccine clinic

Image

History Center of Olmsted County hosts Unearthed History event

Image

10 PM WX Ryan

Image

Stoppel Family caves

Image

Rochester racecar driver takes us into the driver's seat

Image

Seafood shortage

Image

RCTC athlete invited to All-Star game in Atlanta

Community Events